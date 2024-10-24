Russische Linux-ontwikkelaars zijn verwijderd uit maintainerlijst kerneldrivers

Sommige Russische ontwikkelaars van Linux-kerneldrivers zijn vorige week uit de maintainerslijst gehaald vanwege 'verschillende compliance-eisen'. Hoofdontwikkelaar Linus Torvalds bevestigt dat het gaat om een bewust besluit.

Torvalds bevestigt dat verschillende Russische maintainers uit het opensourceproject zijn weggehaald, maar geeft daar geen reden voor. Volgens hem is het 'volkomen duidelijk' waarom deze verandering is doorgevoerd. De Linux-hoofdontwikkelaar stelt dat de wijziging niet ongedaan wordt gemaakt. Later laat hij nog weten dat hij niet ingaat 'op de details die ik en andere beheerders hebben gehoord van advocaten'.

Linux-ontwikkelaar Greg Kroah-Hartman bracht vorige week een patch uit waarmee verschillende ontwikkelaars, veelal met Russische namen en e-mailadressen, uit het maintainerbestand van de kernel werden verwijderd. Het gaat onder meer om beheerders van drivers die ondersteuning bieden voor hardware als laptops, embedded microcontrollers en socs, maar ook maintainers van het UFS-bestandssysteem. Hij liet daarbij enkel weten dat deze gebruikers zijn verwijderd 'vanwege verschillende compliance-eisen', en dat ze later weer kunnen worden toegevoegd 'als voldoende documentatie wordt verstrekt'.

Hoewel de beheerders zijn verwijderd, is de drivercode waar ze aan werkten vooralsnog onberoerd gelaten, waaronder die van drivers voor Russische hardware als de Baikal-T1-chips. Het is niet duidelijk of hun patches zullen worden toegevoegd aan de reguliere mainline kernel van Linux.