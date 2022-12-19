YouTube haalt het officiële kanaal van Pornhub offline

Videodienst YouTube heeft het officiële kanaal van pornosite Pornhub offline gehaald. De site had het kanaal acht jaar lang en telde ongeveer 900.000 abonnees op het platform. Het Pornhub-kanaal zou diverse regels hebben overtreden.

Zo zou het kanaal hebben gelinkt naar sites waarvan de content op YouTube zelf niet is toegestaan en dat is tegen de regels, zegt het Google-dochterbedrijf tegen Variety. "We handhaven ons beleid op gelijke manier voor iedereen", zegt een woordvoerder namens YouTube. "Kanalen die herhaaldelijk de regels overtreden of die gewijd zijn aan gewelddadige content, worden verwijderd."

Pornhub-moederbedrijf MindGeek ontkent dat het kanaal linkte naar sites met content die verboden is op YouTube. "Wij besteden er aandacht aan om de regels van YouTube niet te overtreden op ons kanaal", aldus het bedrijf." MindGeek claimt dat het verbannen van het kanaal te maken heeft met discriminatie tegen de seksindustrie. "YouTubes willekeurige handhaving van zijn beleid tegen Pornhub en de mensen in de seksindustrie is gevaarlijk en doet schade. Wij vragen dat socialemediabedrijven ons hetzelfde behandelen als ze met anderen doen."

Het kanaal van Pornhub had op het moment van het offline halen ongeveer 900.000 abonnees en bevatte onder meer video's over mode, muziek en de awards die Pornhub uitreikt. Het was vooral in gebruik als promotiekanaal voor de site. Eerder dit jaar raakte Pornhub al zijn Instagram-account kwijt.