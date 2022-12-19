YouTube haalt het officiële kanaal van Pornhub offline

Videodienst YouTube heeft het officiële kanaal van pornosite Pornhub offline gehaald. De site had het kanaal acht jaar lang en telde ongeveer 900.000 abonnees op het platform. Het Pornhub-kanaal zou diverse regels hebben overtreden.

Zo zou het kanaal hebben gelinkt naar sites waarvan de content op YouTube zelf niet is toegestaan en dat is tegen de regels, zegt het Google-dochterbedrijf tegen Variety. "We handhaven ons beleid op gelijke manier voor iedereen", zegt een woordvoerder namens YouTube. "Kanalen die herhaaldelijk de regels overtreden of die gewijd zijn aan gewelddadige content, worden verwijderd."

Pornhub-moederbedrijf MindGeek ontkent dat het kanaal linkte naar sites met content die verboden is op YouTube. "Wij besteden er aandacht aan om de regels van YouTube niet te overtreden op ons kanaal", aldus het bedrijf." MindGeek claimt dat het verbannen van het kanaal te maken heeft met discriminatie tegen de seksindustrie. "YouTubes willekeurige handhaving van zijn beleid tegen Pornhub en de mensen in de seksindustrie is gevaarlijk en doet schade. Wij vragen dat socialemediabedrijven ons hetzelfde behandelen als ze met anderen doen."

Het kanaal van Pornhub had op het moment van het offline halen ongeveer 900.000 abonnees en bevatte onder meer video's over mode, muziek en de awards die Pornhub uitreikt. Het was vooral in gebruik als promotiekanaal voor de site. Eerder dit jaar raakte Pornhub al zijn Instagram-account kwijt.

Pornhub-kanaal YouTube, december 2022
Pornhub-kanaal YouTube, december 2022

Door Arnoud Wokke

Redacteur Tweakers

Feedback • 19-12-2022 14:45 234

19-12-2022 • 14:45

234

Lees meer

Pornhub sluit site af in Utah vanwege wet om leeftijd te verifiëren
Pornhub sluit site af in Utah vanwege wet om leeftijd te verifiëren Nieuws van 2 mei 2023
Pornhub-moederbedrijf heeft nieuwe eigenaar en Mastercard heft blokkade deels op
Pornhub-moederbedrijf heeft nieuwe eigenaar en Mastercard heft blokkade deels op Nieuws van 17 maart 2023
YouTube zegt beleid rondom vloeken in video's en advertenties aan te scherpen
YouTube zegt beleid rondom vloeken in video's en advertenties aan te scherpen Nieuws van 14 januari 2023
Instagram maakt ban van account Pornhub permanent
Instagram maakt ban van account Pornhub permanent Nieuws van 29 september 2022
Topmannen moederbedrijf Pornhub leggen functies neer
Topmannen moederbedrijf Pornhub leggen functies neer Nieuws van 22 juni 2022
Pornhub voegt Monero toe als betaalmethode
Pornhub voegt Monero toe als betaalmethode Nieuws van 15 december 2020
Meer producten en artikelen
Websites en community's Google Youtube

Reacties (234)

-Moderatie-faq
234
231
85
4
0
86
Wijzig sortering
DJH 19 december 2022 15:02
Vind het altijd zo hypocriet die Amerikaanse regels. MMA mag bijvoorbeeld wel, waar iemand helemaal naar de t*ring wordt geslagen, bloed overal. Maar als er ook maar iets van seks in zit, wordt het direct verwijderd en/of geblokkeerd. Zelfde geld voor vloeken of een middelvinger.
Zoijar @DJH19 december 2022 15:12
Ja is het ook. Produceert 5x zoveel als het nummer 2 land, maar oh wee als er naar gelinkt wordt...
Andros @Zoijar19 december 2022 15:17
Nog veel leuker is de legale leeftijd voor prostitutie. Als dat al mag in een staat in de VS is dat vanaf 21 jaar maar porno maken kan vanaf 18 jaar. Mocht je betrapt worden met een jongedame van lichte zeden tussen 18 en 21 in de VS, zorg er gewoon voor dat er een draaiende camera op je gericht staat :) .
lanarhoades @Andros19 december 2022 15:50
In Amerika lopen de wetten van wanneer ze mensen als volwassenen beschouwen uit één. 16 jaar mag je een rijbewijs halen en zonder toezicht rijden (in sommige staten mag het op uitzondering al vanaf je 14e), 17 jaar mag je het leger in en krijg je een wapen in je hadden gedrukt en technische is het mogelijk om dan uitgezonden te worden. 18 jaar mag je stemmen en een wapen kopen. Maar o wee als je sigaretten of bier wilt kopen voor je 21e.

[Reactie gewijzigd door lanarhoades op 23 juli 2024 02:26]

TheVivaldi @lanarhoades19 december 2022 17:31
In Nederland niet dan? Vanaf je 16e je rijbewijs en seksueel meerderjarig, vanaf je 18e alcohol, het leger en prostituee worden en vanaf je 21e mag je pas beginnen aan een buschauffeursopleiding. We zijn hier dus ook niet erg consistent.

Edit: buschauffeursleeftijd is een paar jaar geleden verlaagd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheVivaldi op 23 juli 2024 02:26]

Vlizzjeffrey @TheVivaldi19 december 2022 21:18
Is dat een nieuwe wet dat je pas vanaf je 16e sex mag hebben?
TheVivaldi @Vlizzjeffrey19 december 2022 23:47
Nee, die bestaat al zeker sinds mijn jeugd. Vanaf je 16e ben je seksueel meerderjarig volgens de Nederlandse wet.
https://www.kinderrechten...eksuele-meerderjarigheid/
Remzi1993 @TheVivaldi19 december 2022 21:57
Je mag dan wel je rijexamen doen maar je mag pas op je 17e rijden met toezicht. En ik heb nog nooit van een leeftijd voorwaarde gehoord voor een buschauffeursopleiding.
TheVivaldi @Remzi199319 december 2022 23:57
Hmm, het lijkt er op dat de minimumleeftijd een paar jaar geleden verlaagd is: https://www.rijschoolpro....ur-verlaagd-naar-18-jaar/

Maar ik kan je ook uit eigen ervaring vertellen dat het in het veleden wel 21 was, want ik heb er ook tot mijn 21e op moeten wachten (uiteindelijk geen buschaffeur geworden, maar dat terzijde). Maar bovenstaand artikel bevestigt het ook.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheVivaldi op 23 juli 2024 02:26]

Remzi1993 @TheVivaldi20 december 2022 00:01
Oké, weer wat geleerd. Ik wist dit niet.
Dorhout @TheVivaldi19 december 2022 17:52
In Duitsland en Italië mogen mensen volgens de wet seks hebben vanaf hun veertiende
jpsch @Dorhout19 december 2022 19:10
In Nederland ook, als je beide maar die leeftijd hebt.
TheVivaldi @Dorhout19 december 2022 17:54
Kun je nagaan.
xFeverr @TheVivaldi19 december 2022 20:52
Nouja, vanaf je 16e mag je je theorie-examen doen voor je rijbewijs. Vanaf 16 en een half mag je beginnen met rijles nemen. Vanaf 17 mag je een praktijkexamen afleggen en je rijbewijs halen, maar mag je alleen rijden met zelfbenoemde coaches die op je begeleiderspas staan. Die coaches moeten minstens 27 jaar zijn en minimaal 5 jaar hun rijbewijs hebben. Daar mag je er maximaal 5 van op je pas hebben staan. Pas vanaf 18 jaar mag je alleen de weg op.

‘Vanaf je 16e je rijbewijs’ klopt dus niet en heeft, voor je 18e, een aantal asterisken.
TheVivaldi @xFeverr19 december 2022 23:43
Maar in de VS mag je ook alleen overdag met coaches rijden tot je 18 bent, of in ieder geval in een hoop staten dan. En de rest van mijn betoog staat ook nog.
Redstone @lanarhoades19 december 2022 16:08
En ook mag je pas na 12:00 alcohol kopen bij de supermarkt. Omdat alcoholisten van die ochtend mensen zijn????
Metallize @Redstone19 december 2022 17:23
Dat kan hier in Ierland ook pas na 11:30 uur smorgens tm 23:00 uur (alhoewel sterke drank/bier gewoon net zoals alles anders gewoon in de supermarkt schappen staat ) 8)7 , in het verleden , als ik thuis nog een feestje wou geven na t zuipen , kocht ik gewoon in een hotel-bar die ook een pub had, die mogen t wel tm 3 uur snachts verkopen ;)

Nu koop ik t gewoon in van te voren ... mocht t gebeuren. maargoed ik ben nu ouder , en wil mn weekenden anders gebruiken dan op een Zaterdag een kater hebben :D ..ik ga liever tegenwoordig wandelen op de cliffen , of in de natuurgebieden hier ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Metallize op 23 juli 2024 02:26]

Iconlast @Metallize19 december 2022 22:27
Ik deed precies hetzelfde, biertjes kopen bij de porter house geweldig! 🤣hahaha ik mis Ireland.
BleghBlarg @Redstone20 december 2022 12:42
Mwah als student heb ik meermaals een avondje doorgetrokken en als dan 's ochtends het bier op is loop je toch even naar de super.
Wraldpyk @Andros19 december 2022 15:35
Dus je mag wel porno maken, maar geen alcohol drinken.
The Zep Man
@Wraldpyk19 december 2022 15:40
Je mag zelfs kinderen nemen, of het leger in. Beslissen over leven en dood gaat dus prima, maar alcohol nuttigen is not done totdat je 21 jaar oud bent. :+

Over porno maken/prostitutie op jonge volwassen leeftijd: het is niets nieuws dat Amerikanen vinden dat ze wat te zeggen hebben over het lichaam van een ander. Zie ook de situatie m.b.t. abortus daar.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 23 juli 2024 02:26]

Sebben @The Zep Man19 december 2022 16:02
Beslissen over leven en dood gaat dus prima, maar alcohol nuttigen is not done totdat je 21 jaar oud bent.
Het lijkt krom, en dat is wel vaker zo als je irrelevante onderwerpen erbij trekt, maar het valt wel mee. Alcohol drinken voor je 21e is namelijk schadelijk voor de hersenen die tot je 21e nog in ontwikkeling zijn. Dat verbod is dus wel logisch.

In NL mag je het leger in vanaf 17,5 jaar, dus als dat een probleem is, mag je dat NL ook kwalijk nemen.
kimborntobewild @Sebben19 december 2022 16:26
Alcohol drinken voor je 21e is namelijk schadelijk voor de hersenen die tot je 21e nog in ontwikkeling zijn. Dat verbod is dus wel logisch.
Je bedoelt: tot je 21e is het extra schadelijk. Dat moet trouwens 25 zijn; de hersenen houden niet plots op met ontwikkelen bij je 21e.
Alcohol drinken is natuurlijk altijd schadelijk voor je hersenen, lever, etc.
Ongeacht de leeftijd. Zo'n 7% van de volwassen Nederlanders is een zware drinker:
https://www.jellinek.nl/v...-komen-er-in-behandeling/

[Reactie gewijzigd door kimborntobewild op 23 juli 2024 02:26]

Zoijar @kimborntobewild19 december 2022 22:31
Dit slaat natuurlijk nergens op...

"Een man is een zware drinker als hij minstens 1 keer per week 6 of meer glazen alcohol op één dag drinkt. Een vrouw is een zware drinker als zij minstens 1 keer per week 4 of meer glazen alcohol op 1 dag drinkt"

Dat is zo'n beetje iedereen die uit gaat of jong is. Zaterdag stappen, 4 bier, zware drinker... mm'okay

En een man mag 50% meer, ongeacht lichaamsgewicht? Lol, welke tijd leven we? 1600?

Verder is het ook helemaal niet _altijd_ slecht, met mate zelfs aantoonbaar levensverlengend. Op die manier is alles slecht.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zoijar op 23 juli 2024 02:26]

GekkePrutser
@Zoijar19 december 2022 22:53
De meeste jongeren zijn ook zware drinkers. Dat is ook gewoon zo.

Ik was het ook destijds, niks mis mee vind ik. Zelfs nu drink ik nog behoorlijk op feestjes. Daarbuiten helemaal niet. Het is ongezond ja. Nouja #care, je moet ergens aan dood gaan en zonder alcohol is een feest gewoon niet zo leuk. Het doel van het leven is om er zoveel mogelijk plezier uit te halen en alcohol helpt daar aan mee.
En een man mag 50% meer, ongeacht lichaamsgewicht? Lol, welke tijd leven we? 1600?
Het is niet dat het niet mag. Het is gewoon een klassificatie voor statistische doeleinden. Als je er lichaamsgewicht bij gaat betrekken heb je veel meer data nodig om die inschatting te maken "hoeveel van de Nederlanders tussen 18 en 25 jaar zijn zware drinkers" bijvoorbeeld. Dus er wordt uitgegaan van gemiddelden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 23 juli 2024 02:26]

Zoijar @GekkePrutser19 december 2022 23:11
Dat snap ik, maar dan verliest de term dus al zn waarde feitelijk. And yet... gaan mensen roepen "er zijn wel 7% zware drinkers!" als waardeoordeel
kimborntobewild @Zoijar28 december 2022 18:49
Verder is het ook helemaal niet _altijd_ slecht, met mate zelfs aantoonbaar levensverlengend. Op die manier is alles slecht.
Levensverlengend? Grapjas! ;)
Zoijar @kimborntobewild28 december 2022 20:27
Levensverlengend? Grapjas! ;)
Twee glazen per dag, yup: minder kans op hart en vaatziekten, minder kans op alzheimer of diabetes, psychologisch goed en daarmee stress-verminderend.
kimborntobewild @Zoijar30 december 2022 15:57
[...]

Twee glazen per dag, yup: minder kans op hart en vaatziekten, minder kans op alzheimer of diabetes, psychologisch goed en daarmee stress-verminderend.
Sprookjes.
Zoijar @kimborntobewild30 december 2022 16:10
Sprookjes.
Prima, als jij het beter weet dan de medische wetenschap en publicaties, dan laten we het daarbij :) Proost
kimborntobewild @Zoijar30 december 2022 17:33
Dat is het punt; er _zijn_ geen gerenommeerde medische publicaties die beweren dat twee glazen per dag zorgen voor minder kans op hart en vaatziekten, of alzheimer of diabetes.
Zoijar @kimborntobewild31 december 2022 11:11
Dat is het punt; er _zijn_ geen gerenommeerde medische publicaties die beweren dat twee glazen per dag zorgen voor minder kans op hart en vaatziekten, of alzheimer of diabetes.
"More than 100 prospective studies show an inverse association between light to moderate drinking and risk of heart attack, ischemic (clot-caused) stroke, peripheral vascular disease, sudden cardiac death, and death from all cardiovascular causes. [20] The effect is fairly consistent, corresponding to a 25-40% reduction in risk. However, increasing alcohol intake to more than 4 drinks a day can increase the risk of hypertension, abnormal heart rhythms, stroke, heart attack, and death. [5, 21-23]"

"The idea that moderate drinking protects against cardiovascular disease makes sense biologically and scientifically. Moderate amounts of alcohol raise levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL, or “good” cholesterol), [37] and higher HDL levels are associated with greater protection against heart disease. Moderate alcohol consumption has also been linked with beneficial changes ranging from better sensitivity to insulin to improvements in factors that influence blood clotting, such as tissue type plasminogen activator, fibrinogen, clotting factor VII, and von Willebrand factor. [37] Such changes would tend to prevent the formation of small blood clots that can block arteries in the heart, neck, and brain, the ultimate cause of many heart attacks and the most common kind of stroke."

Goldberg IJ, Mosca L, Piano MR, Fisher EA. Wine and your heart: a science advisory for healthcare professionals from the Nutrition Committee, Council on Epidemiology and Prevention, and Council on Cardiovascular Nursing of the American Heart Association. Circulation. 2001 Jan 23;103(3):472-5.
Booyse FM, Pan W, Grenett HE, Parks DA, Darley-Usmar VM, Bradley KM, Tabengwa EM. Mechanism by which alcohol and wine polyphenols affect coronary heart disease risk. Annals of epidemiology. 2007 May 1;17(5):S24-31.
Koppes LL, Dekker JM, Hendriks HF, Bouter LM, Heine RJ. Moderate alcohol consumption lowers the risk of type 2 diabetes: a meta-analysis of prospective observational studies. Diabetes Care. 2005 Mar 1;28(3):719-25.
Grodstein F, Colditz GA, Hunter DJ, Manson JE, Willett WC, Stampfer MJ. A prospective study of symptomatic gallstones in women: relation with oral contraceptives and other risk factors. Obstetrics and Gynecology. 1994 Aug;84(2):207-14.
Leitzmann MF, Giovannucci EL, Stampfer MJ, Spiegelman D, Colditz GA, Willett WC, Rimm EB. Prospective study of alcohol consumption patterns in relation to symptomatic gallstone disease in men. Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research. 1999 May;23(5):835-41.
Conigrave KM, Hu BF, Camargo CA, Stampfer MJ, Willett WC, Rimm EB. A prospective study of drinking patterns in relation to risk of type 2 diabetes among men. Diabetes. 2001 Oct 1;50(10):2390-5.
Djoussé L, Biggs ML, Mukamal KJ, Siscovick DS. Alcohol consumption and type 2 diabetes among older adults: the Cardiovascular Health Study. Obesity. 2007 Jul;15(7):1758-65.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zoijar op 23 juli 2024 02:26]

Sebben @kimborntobewild19 december 2022 16:33
Fair enough, goede nuance.
Blinkin @kimborntobewild20 december 2022 06:21
Ik zou 4 bier zelf ook als zware drinker bestempelen. Is nou niet bepaald licht. Ze noemen t beestje bij zijn naam.

Ik denk zelfs dat er in Europa nog een hoop te behalen valt wat alcohol betreft. Dankzij het vuile 'drinkwater' in de middeleeuwen zien we alcohol in onze cultuur niet als drugs wat het wel is. Best gek als je er over nadenkt (ik geniet zelf overigens graag van een wijntje op zijn tijd).
ThanosReXXX @Sebben19 december 2022 16:20
Dan geldt datzelfde voor autorijden, want daar heb je, in een ideale situatie, ook volledig volgroeide hersenen voor nodig. En getuige het aantal ongelukken met jongere automobilisten ook hier in Nederland, zou dat wellicht helemaal geen slecht idee zijn...
PhilipsFan @ThanosReXXX19 december 2022 21:21
Toch heb ik het idee dat (extreem) jong je rijbewijs halen daar wel tegen helpt. Als je op je 14e al begint met lessen, dan zit je nog niet in dat 'stoer doen' en elkaar beinvloeden verhaal. Je kunt een kind van 14 nog wel leren dat sommige dingen gewoon gevaarlijk zijn. Maar tussen de 16 en 20 zijn veel mensen (vooral jongens) totaal blind voor risico's. Dat ze risico's nemen voor zichzelf is dan nog tot daar aan toe, maar in het verkeer is elk risico voor jezelf meteen ook een risico voor een ander. Als ze op hun 14e al hebben geleerd welke handelingen gevaarlijk zijn, dan blijft dat misschien nog wel beter hangen dan als je het op je 18e leert.

Nog beter laten we de rijgeschiktheid afhangen van iemands testosteronlevel, maar dat krijg je niet goed in een wet vrees ik...
DaKluit @PhilipsFan20 december 2022 00:09
Kinderen van 14 doen nog niet aan "stoer doen"? Haha, let dalijk richting oud&nieuw maar eens op. ;)
Dan0sz @PhilipsFan20 december 2022 06:23
Kun je dan juist niet beter de leeftijd verhogen naar, zeg, 25? Wanneer een gemiddeld persoon volledig is uitontwikkeld?

Puberen, wat jij omschrijft, begint nl. wat eerder dan 16.

Mijn zoon van 12 is al lekker bezig, bijv. Ikzelf was 14. M'n zus zelfs 11.

Om te bereiken wat jij wil bereiken moet je de leeftijd naar 10 verlagen. Maar dan komen ze nog niet boven het stuur uit. ;-)
ThanosReXXX @PhilipsFan20 december 2022 10:00
Nou, toen ik 13, 14 jaar oud was, ging het volgens mij enkel en alleen maar over stoer doen, dus ik zou daar ook niet zo zeer op vertrouwen. Ik denk wel dat het goed is om de "fiets in het verkeer" lessen die ze tegenwoordig vaak krijgen verder uit te breiden met een soort voorbereidend lespakket over autorijden, maar ik weet niet of dat haalbaar of rendabel is.
trisje @PhilipsFan20 december 2022 13:26
Nou bij 14 zijn jongens al stoer genoeg. Op je 14 leren rijden in een gevaarlijke machine, neemt niet weg dat je op je 16 niet meer stoer doet over en in het rijden van die gevaarlijke machine. Dat stoere zakt bij de meeste wel weer af nadat ze wat ouder worden. Ik vind het zelf een heel slecht idee rijlessen op je 14. nog afgezien sommige waarschijnlijk niet eens bij de pedalen komen op die leeftijd.
Matthiassnoep @Sebben19 december 2022 17:07
Dood is toch wel erger dan een paar hersencellen minder denk ik zo, dus krom blijft het.
Sebben @Matthiassnoep19 december 2022 17:20
Mijn punt is dat je zaken die niets met elkaar te maken hebben, individueel zou moeten beoordelen met voldoende context en nuance. Als je lukraak compleet verschillende feiten naast elkaar zet, kan je letterlijk alles hypocriet laten lijken.

Een discussie over welke van de drie compleet offtopic en ook onderling ongerelateerde zaken dodelijker of erger is, is niet erg zinvol naar mijn mening. Daar bedank ik dan ook voor.
Matthiassnoep @Sebben19 december 2022 17:37
Wel jammer dat je de discussie enerzijds bij voorbaat af wilt kappen, wat ik overigens kan begrijpen en respecteren, maar tegelijkertijd extra punten maakt.
Remzi1993 @Sebben19 december 2022 21:59
De hersen zijn rond de 27e volgroeid (mannen en voor vrouwen iets eerder). Dus die vlieger gaat niet op.
Het is wel zo dat de meeste ontwikkelingen tot rond de 21e jaar zijn.
Me_Giant @The Zep Man19 december 2022 16:05
In hun verdediging, ik heb liever dat ze nuchter beslissen over leven en dood.
CH4OS @The Zep Man19 december 2022 16:19
De situatie met abortus aldaar is als een knipperlicht relatie, helaas.
JeroenH @CH4OS19 december 2022 18:24
Vwb de discussie over abortus zou ik (als man) zeggen, als we die discussie nou eens 100% door vrouwen laten voeren.
GekkePrutser
@JeroenH19 december 2022 23:15
Dat staat me ook altijd zo tegen bij die anti-abortus demonstraties. Al die mannen die meelopen die daar wat van vinden. Echt... Hou het bij je eigen zaakje. Toen ik in Ierland woonde was dat nogal een ding.

Er is toen een vrouw overleden omdat de dokter weigerde haar te helpen omdat dat mogelijk haar ongeboren baby zou bedreigen die toch geen kans had om te overleven. Daarna begon er echt wat ophef te komen over de feitelijke theocratie die ze daar hebben en de regels zijn sindsdien heeeel lichtjes versoepeld.

Ook is er een keer een minderjarige vrouw opgepakt door de politie omdat ze naar Engeland wilde vliegen voor een abortus. :(

Gelukkig gaat het nu wat beter in Ierland en hebben ze zelfs het homohuwelijk goedgekeurd via referendum. Maar het gaat langzaam.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 23 juli 2024 02:26]

trisje @JeroenH20 december 2022 13:31
Er zijn anders genoeg vrouwen meestal beïnvloed door religie of vanwege de leeftijd iets andere opvattingen hebben, die fel tegen abortus zijn.
JeroenH @trisje20 december 2022 14:15
Ja, dat aspect is er zeker, maar ik wilde mijn (toch irrelevante) post niet langer maken dan hij al was. Maar ja, hoe wilde je dit oplossen? Vrouwen onder de X jaar mogen niet meebeslissen? Vrouwen die gelovig zijn mogen niet meebeslissen?

Voor je het weet ben je aangeland bij "alleen mensen met wie ik het eens ben mogen meebeslissen" en dat is denk ik specifiek niet waar we heen moeten. Ik denk persoonlijk dat het de discussie rondom dit onderwerp al flink zou helpen als mannen zich er compleet uit zouden terugtrekken.
NielsFL @The Zep Man19 december 2022 21:22
Maar is het echt random? Of kijkt men per probleem naar de de leeftijd waar deze acceptabele vormen aanneemt?

Of anders gezegd: zijn deze uiteenliggende leeftijden niet het gevolg van onze varierende tolerantie voor de problemen die (te) jonge mensen kunnen veroorzaken?
ravw @The Zep Man19 december 2022 21:46
het leukste is altijd nog wel wil je een voertuig besturen moet je je gaan bewijzen dat je het kunt..
Maar wil je kinderen is er geen haan die er naar kraait of je wel een ouder kan zijn.
Dus bij de grootste verantwoording die het leven heb ... kun je gewoon je gang gaan.
Maar wil ik een auto besturen ..... NEE dat mag niet ga maar eerst even laten zien dat je het kunt...
Wat ?
Als ik ziet hoe veel mensen nu rijden ....... die mogen wel weer terug naar de CBR
kx22 @ravw19 december 2022 22:27
En hoe wil je voortplanting tegen houden dan? Verplicht abortus? Celstraf voor vader en/of moeder?
Op jonge leeftijd een kind krijgen is vaak geen planning. Rijbewijs halen wel. Die krijg je niet per ongeluk.
ravw @kx2219 december 2022 22:43
Van jongs af aan al leren hoe
net zo iets als verkeersles op school ..
Dan kan je dit een onderdeel doen bij biologie
Maar je kunt dus als het kind te jong is iemand er bij laten die dus wel bekwaam is toch het op voeden van kinderen.
Nu is het hier heb je er een zoek het maar uit

Maar daar kan je ook bij sturen.
Want als de WOKE zo door gaat mag je zelf als volwassen ouders geen kind meer alleen opvoeden.
Want er zal wel eens iets aan geraakt worden wat het kind niet wil ........
Stoney3K
@ravw20 december 2022 09:21
Van jongs af aan al leren hoe
net zo iets als verkeersles op school ..
Dan kan je dit een onderdeel doen bij biologie
Maar je kunt dus als het kind te jong is iemand er bij laten die dus wel bekwaam is toch het op voeden van kinderen.
Je gaat er even vanuit dat iedereen die op jonge leeftijd zwanger raakt, dat moedwillig doet. Compleet onzin natuurlijk, genoeg jongeren die wel voorbehoedmiddelen gebruiken maar die zijn niet 100% betrouwbaar. En dan heb je nog vrouwen die zwanger raken als gevolg van een verkrachting.

Een "ouderschapsdiploma" is gewoon compleet onzinnig omdat het niet te handhaven valt. Het aantal randgevallen is te groot en je kan nooit zeggen dat zwanger worden een bewuste actie is.
Want als de WOKE zo door gaat...
Deze keuze van woorden zegt mij eigenlijk al genoeg. |:(
ravw @Stoney3K20 december 2022 10:57
Ik heb geen leeftijd genoemd , maar niet alleen minderjarige zijn soms geschrikt om kinderen te krijgen maar veel volwassen zou ik me kinderen ook niet door laten opvoeden.

Om dat ik het woord WOKE gebruikt is puur aan te geven dat ik deze maatschappij gewoon veel tte veel door gedraaid is met alles.
Het gaat nergens meer over die hele WOKE zooi
Aardedraadje @ravw19 december 2022 23:41
Ik vind dat je een slecht punt maakt. Ik begrijp wat je wilt zeggen, maar in een auto ben je een gevaar voor jezelf en anderen. Wanneer je kinderen neemt, ja, dan ben je verantwoordelijk voor dat kind, maar niet zozeer een direct gevaar voor anderen. Dat je een rijbewijs nodig hebt, is dus in direct belang van de veiligheid van mede-weggebruikers.

Kom ik tot m'n tweede punt; als je kinderen krijgt, word je ook begeleid. Vanaf het eerste moment dat je kind geboren is en in een aantal jaren erna, wordt de ontwikkeling van je kind bijgehouden door het consultatiebureau. Ja, opvoeding is vooral eigen invullen en daar kun je m.i. platgezegd fouten maken, maar laten we eerlijk zijn, is dat nou echt vergelijkbaar met de risico's van spookrijden, bijvoorbeeld?
Stoney3K
@Aardedraadje20 december 2022 09:24
Kinderen krijgen heeft natuurlijk wel wat meer haken en ogen. De kosten van een kind zijn veel groter dan bijvoorbeeld het kopen van een huis -- en voor die laatste hebben we een financiële toetsing om te kijken of iemand die kosten wel kan dragen, voor een kind niet.

Als we zouden controleren of iemand de kosten van een kind wel kan opbrengen, dan zou dat schelen in het aantal verwaarloosde kinderen, alleen kom je dan wel op een terrein waar je je als overheid eigenlijk niet moet begeven. Ik vind dat je als overheid met je vingers van het gezin af moet blijven: Adviseren en ondersteunen mag, maar op een bindende manier ermee bemoeien niet.
trisje @ravw4 januari 2023 16:48
ha, hoe had u dat gezien, ja je moet eerst een ouder examen afleggen voor dat je zwanger wilt worden en wat gebeurt er als ze dat examen wel halen maar net als al die auto rijders alles snel weer vergeten en het op hun eigen manier gaan doen. :-)
en denk je dat we nu echt met ze alle andere moeten zeggen hoe het wel moet. Want wat is dan de juiste manier precies ? en als al die begleiders zijn zei ook niet beinvloed door hun eigen opvattingen.
Laten we het lekker zo houden als het nu is. mensen die hulp nodig hebben krijgen die vanzelf.
morphje @The Zep Man20 december 2022 10:49
Ik vind het altijd leuk dat wij europeanen altijd een mening klaar hebben over abortus, terwijl het hier net zo'n ontiegelijk zooitje is. Het enige wat de recente uitspraak in de VS heeft bewerkstelligd is de duidelijkheid waar de wettelijke verantwoordelijkheid ligt met betrekking tot dit soort zaken.

Maar heb je voor de grap eens gekeken naar de abortus wetgeving over europa? Even een willekeurige greep uit de verschillende landen:
Belgie 14 weken
Duitsland: per wet verboden maar wel "gedoogd". Echter is de toegang beperkt en het aantal artsen ook.
Nederland: zonder opgaaf van reden tot 6 maanden inclusief alle niet-medische redenen, zoals het verkeerde geslacht of een hazelip.
Hongarije: 12 weken (als sinds 1953, dat terwijl hongarije altijd wordt weggezet als religieus en conservatief)

Kan je daar nog een touw aan vast knopen? Ongeacht mijn persoonlijke mening over abortus zelf vind ik dat wij geen enkel recht van spreken als het aankomt op abortus in andere werelddelen.
cobaco @The Zep Man20 december 2022 15:06
de situatie met abortus wordt zwaar overdreven in de pers

om een voorbeeld te geven, volgens alles wat we hier te lezen krijgen is conservatief Ron DeSantis in Florida anti-abortus
... tot je de details gaat opzoeken en erachter komt dat 'anti-abortus' van Desantis betekend 'abortus tot 15 weken toegelaten'
... wat in vergelijking met de 'abortus tot 12 weken toegelaten' die in merendeel van Europa geldt dus helemaal niet anti-abortus is
BezurK @Wraldpyk19 december 2022 15:58
Wel porno maken, geen porno kijken ;)
Anoniem: 710428 @BezurK19 december 2022 16:08
beetje hetzelfde als met mn vrouw,
Ik mag wel porno maken(zonder cam) maar geen porno kijken
Anoniem: 1777010 @Andros19 december 2022 15:39
Nee helaas, een pornografische productie moet (ook) in de VS aan een stuk meer regels voldoen dan "er staat een camera aan".
darknessblade @Andros19 december 2022 16:15
IDD. Family guy maakte hier ook flink wat grappen over
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JDscdmOwDNA

Zolang je het verkoopt is het toegestaan.
Satkan @Andros19 december 2022 16:04
Van welke komiek was dat bitje nu weer? Jim Jefferies?
Andros @Satkan19 december 2022 16:34
Er zijn er verschillende maar technisch schijnt het daar wel te kloppen. Lachwekkend uiteraard :) .
TheVivaldi @Satkan19 december 2022 17:36
O, ik ken het uit Friends en Family Guy. Toegegeven dat die uit FG nog niet superoud is, maar die uit Friends is al een oude scène.
Satkan @TheVivaldi20 december 2022 11:44
Juist, ik verwarde bepaalde bits, het is inderdaad die uit Family Guy waar ik het over had! Maar kijk, Friends dus ook. Nice!
gimbal @Andros19 december 2022 17:25
Laatst die Family Guy aflevering nog gezien toevallig.
Stoney3K
@Andros20 december 2022 09:10
Erger nog, je mag als actrice vanaf 18 in een pornofilm meedoen. Maar die pornofilm (met jezelf er in) mag je wettelijk pas bekijken vanaf je 21ste.

De beelden terug kijken op de set is dus eigenlijk een misdrijf.
jaaoie17 @Zoijar19 december 2022 18:36
En wat is de nummer 1 land dan?
NoTimeRemains @DJH19 december 2022 15:17
MMA is dan nog het spreekwoordelijke braafste jongetje van de klas. Bareknuckle boxing, backyard etc. zijn vele malen gewelddadiger. Live feeds van soldaten die hun gevechten laten zien. Drones die bommen gooien op mensen (en ja ook Russen zijn mensen).
En dan heb je een redelijk onschuldig promotie kanaal van PH en is het bannen. Als je zoekt vindt je makkelijk explicietere content, ook full nude en penetratie.
JBVisual @NoTimeRemains19 december 2022 16:06
Het YouTube kanaal van mijn oude middelbare school werd ook zo verwijderd wegens overtreden van de regels.

Het ging om door de onderwijs inspectie goedgekeurde films die in de klas getoond mogen worden en zelfs verspreid mochten worden (auteursrechten).
Het ging lang goed, totdat er opeens ook biologielessen in het thema voortplanting werden geplaatst.
ErikT738 @DJH19 december 2022 16:06
Hier kunnen we er ook wat van helaas. Het schijnt voor sekswerkers nog steeds vrijwel onmogelijk te zijn om bijvoorbeeld een zakelijke bankrekening te openen.
Razorbite @ErikT73819 december 2022 16:28
Dat ligt meer aan de gedragingen van de “werkgevers” van deze sekswerkers. Toegegeven, de wwft is nogal strict.
ByteArray @Razorbite19 december 2022 16:43
Nee, geldt ook voor sekswerkers die volledig zelfstandig zijn.
gepebril @DJH19 december 2022 15:13
Dat is cultuur. En het mooie is dat er heel veel zijn op de wereld. Als alle culturen gelijk waren, had ik nooit een wereldreis in mijn leven gemaakt.
Helaas heeft de westerse wereld een cultuur dat zij andere landen actief hun cultuur moeten opdringen. WK in Quatar was een mooi voorbeeld. Hopelijk gaat Bircs het beter doen.
Antigo @gepebril19 december 2022 15:22
Sorry, maar basis mensenrechten zijn geen politiek statement of cultuur.
Ik link voor jou graag de pagina naar de basis rechten van de mens. Elk land of "cultuur" die er niet aan voldoet moet ter discussie worden gesteld. Heeft niets met "het westen dat hun cultuur moet opdringen" te maken.
https://www.un.org/en/glo...without%20discrimination.
svenk91 @Antigo19 december 2022 15:50
Ik ben erg blij met de basisrechten, maar er is toch echt een hele politieke en filosofische discussie over die mensenrechten. Ze zijn immers vooral door het west opgesteld en prioriteren westerse belangen (zoals individualisme). Die basis mensenrechten hebben zeker met cultuur te maken.

En naast mensenrechten waren er betreffende het WK in Qatar ook zeker veel discussies over puur culturele zaken, zoals over wel/niet handen schudden. In de daar cultuur is het respectloos om handen te schudden met iemand van het andere geslacht, maar toch moest dat van veel westerse groepen. Uiteindelijk deed de Sheikh het gewoon, een goede indicatie dat er geen respectloosheid achter zat lijkt mij. Handen schudden is echt een heel westers gebruik dat een schoolvoorbeeld is van hoe dat de rest van de wereld wordt opgedrongen vaak.

Daarnaast heeft Nederland er ook een handje van om bepaalde mensenrechten stelselmatig te schenden, bijv. het recht op een gezinsleven. Waarom zou dan in godsnaam gelijk de Nederlandse cultuur ter discussie gesteld moeten worden?
The_Woesh @svenk9119 december 2022 16:11
Inderdaad, ik ben geen fan van Qatar, maar als het in mijn cultuur normaal is vrouwen als begroeting in de billen te knijpen. Dan vraag ik mij af hoe het westen zou reageren als ik verontwaardigd zou eisen dat bezoekende vrouwen zich in de billen laten knijpen.

en met een wat serieuzere noot: Ik heb in frankrijk gewoond en daar gaf je vrouwen geen hand maar zoen op de wang. Ze doen er niet heel moeilijk over als je het niet doet, maar je bent dan wel gelijk een buitenlander.

Ga ik naar Japan, dan verwacht ik ook niet dat iedereen mijn hand gaat schudden en is een respectvolle buiging toch ook goed?
TheVivaldi @The_Woesh19 december 2022 17:46
Wat je normaal vindt is ook nog eens heel persoonlijk. Ik vind het bijvoorbeeld niet normaal om iemands woonkamer met schoenen en al binnen te stappen, maar toch is dat in veel westerse landen heel normaal. (En mijn ouders, familie en voorouders komen allemaal al eeuwenlang uit het westen, dus het heeft niks te maken met tradities dat ik zo over schoenen denk.)
GekkePrutser
@TheVivaldi19 december 2022 23:12
Dat hangt toch vooral af of je tapijt hebt, en ook van de persoon (van sommige mensen heb ik echt liever dat de de schoenen aan houden :') :+ 🙊 )
GekkePrutser
@The_Woesh19 december 2022 23:08
en met een wat serieuzere noot: Ik heb in frankrijk gewoond en daar gaf je vrouwen geen hand maar zoen op de wang. Ze doen er niet heel moeilijk over als je het niet doet, maar je bent dan wel gelijk een buitenlander.
Doen wij toch ook? En zelfs 3 in plaats van 2 zoals in het buitenland.

Hier in Spanje wordt het tussen mannen en nonbinaries en trans (die ik dan ook gewoon als vrouw reken overigens) ook gedaan. En mannen die elkaar goed kennen omhelsen elkaar.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 23 juli 2024 02:26]

TStick @Antigo19 december 2022 16:06
Deze rechten, voorvloeiend uit de Universele verklaring van de rechten van de mens komen uit 1945. WW2 was zo goed als afgelopen, en de dictaturen van dienst in alle shithole countries wisten wel hoe de wind zou gaan waaien in de wereld. Dus allemaal naar de VN, en het krabbeltje zetten. We zijn inmiddels bijna 80 jaar verder, en de volkeren uit de verschillende shitholes van toen laten ons duidelijk zien dat ze het niet zo nauw nemen wat de dictator van dienst toen ondertekent heeft.

Allemaal heel nobel bedoeld, maar al deze rechten en verdragen vloeien voort uit een tijd van duidelijk Westerse hegemonie in de wereld. Nb, het wordt wel degelijk gezien als het opdringen van westerse cultuur in grote delen van de wereld. Kan je wel je ogen voor sluiten, maar dat gaat de realiteit niet veranderen.
Aetje @Antigo19 december 2022 17:04
"Basis mensenrechten" zijn ook steeds uitgebreider aan het worden. Onderdak. Eten. Gezondheidszorg. Veiligheid. Onderwijs. Al deze dingen moeten door anderen verzorgd worden - het zijn dus geen rechten omdat ze impliceren dat iemand anders verplicht is om deze diensten/goederen te leveren. Mijn recht is jouw plicht? Klinkt als slavernij, niet?

Mensenrechten zijn datgene wat je hebt als je naakt in de wildernis gedropt wordt. Het recht om je eigen bestaan met alle mogelijke middelen te behouden. Om jezelf te verdedigen. Om je intelligentie in te zetten om te overleven, op wat voor manier dan ook. Een mensenrecht is inherent, en vereist geen acties van anderen.
Fluttershy @Antigo19 december 2022 15:47
Human rights are rights inherent to all human beings, regardless of race, sex, nationality, ethnicity, language, religion, or any other status.
Sorry maar als je een keuze zoals religie gelijkstelt aan intrinsieke eigenschappen zoals geslacht of etniciteit dan kan je dat VN vodje zo in de prullenbak gooien.
.oisyn Moderator Devschuur® @Fluttershy19 december 2022 17:53
Rare interpretatie van die zin. Die stelt dat iedereen dezelfde mensenrechten heeft, ongeacht ras, geslacht, etniciteit, etc, of je geloof. Dat impliceert niet dat die dingen die er genoemd worden gelijk aan elkaar zijn, het betekent dat het niet uitmaakt wat je bent, waar je vandaan komt of welke keuzes je al dan niet gemaakt hebt.
Fluttershy @.oisyn19 december 2022 18:16
het betekent dat het niet uitmaakt wat je bent, waar je vandaan komt of welke keuzes je al dan niet gemaakt hebt.
Religie is een keuze en keuzes hebben gevolgen. Daarin zit het verschil tegenover geslacht, huidskleur, etniciteit, etc.
.oisyn Moderator Devschuur® @Fluttershy19 december 2022 19:49
Maar met die keuze geef je je mensenrechten niet op. Jouw stelling dat het gelijk wordt gesteld klopt gewoon niet, dat is niet wat er staat.
Stoney3K
@.oisyn20 december 2022 09:35
Maar met die keuze geef je je mensenrechten niet op. Jouw stelling dat het gelijk wordt gesteld klopt gewoon niet, dat is niet wat er staat.
Die mensenrechten hebben alleen wel grenzen. Je vrijheid van godsdienst houdt bijvoorbeeld op bij het punt waarop je actief haat gaat prediken of oproept tot geweld, omdat je dan inbreuk maakt op andermans mensenrechten.
.oisyn Moderator Devschuur® @Stoney3K20 december 2022 09:51
Waarom zou je geloof hier in het bijzonder uitlichten dan? Het is in het algemeen het geval dat jouw rechten ophouden waar de ander beginnen. Ook een crimineel heeft mensenrechten. En haat prediken en oproepen tot geweld zijn geen mensenrechten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door .oisyn op 23 juli 2024 02:26]

Wouterie @Antigo19 december 2022 15:51
Strikt genomen is dit inzicht voortgekomen uit een visie die komt uit een bepaalde cultuur. Neem de Azteken of een andere willekeurige 'oertijd' cultuur en je ziet dat ze heel anders dachten over de waarde van een mensenleven. Je kunt dus niet stellen dat basis mensenrechten losstaan van politiek of cultuur. Cultuur staat tegenover natuur in de zin van dat cultuur is hoe we willen samenleven, niet perse hoe we dat van nature doen.
Je ziet in de praktijk dat het UN verhaal weinig meer is dan een idealistisch papiertje. We weten allemaal hoe de VS, China, Rusland, Iran, Qatar, Israël etc werkelijk omgaan met mensen die op papier gelijkwaardig zijn maar net een andere mening, afkomst of religie hebben. Dat is meer natuur dan cultuur vrees ik, maar toch.
In dit geval ben ik er overigens groot voorstander van dat deze cultuur zo veel mogelijk wordt opgedrongen. We kunnen wat mij betreft niet genoeg benadrukken dat ieder mensenleven gelijkwaardig is.
The_Woesh @Wouterie19 december 2022 16:18
Mensenlevens zijn heel belangrijk. Maar in andere culturen wordt dat anders uitgelegd.

Stel dat ik door het opofferen van 1 persoon, zijn organen kan gebruiken om 10 mensen te redden.
In een individualistische cultuur zou ik voor gek worden verklaard. In een collectivistische cultuur is het bespreekbaar, ook voor degenen die zich zou opofferen.

Het woord Kamikaze is niet voor niks Japans. Opofferen voor het collectief is het grootst haalbaar.

En als je puur kijkt naar mensenleven dan is 1 dode en 10 levende beter dan 10 doden en 1 levende.
Wouterie @The_Woesh19 december 2022 17:44
Mensenlevens als rekensommetje... tja, daar kijkt men inderdaad niet allemaal hetzelfde tegenaan. Het grootste probleem is dat de mensen die de sommetjes maken nooit aan de verliezende kant zitten, om het maar zo te zeggen. Net als al die mensen die roepen dat de groei van de wereldbevolking het grootste probleem van de huidige tijd is, maar het vertikken om zelf hun steentje bij te dragen :+
Cergorach
@Antigo19 december 2022 16:19
Sorry, maar basis mensenrechten zijn geen politiek statement of cultuur.
Zijn ze dat niet? Wie heeft besloten wat de 'basis mensenrechten' zijn? Is dat ook niet iets dat is opgedrongen door een select groepje? Net zoals zoveel van deze regels, hoeveel landen zijn daar in mee gegaan onder druk (direct of indirect)?

In 1948 konden 48 mensen/landen daar hun handtekening onder zetten, van die 48 hebben slecht 38 dat gedaan. Welke landen waren dat en welke landen werden toen niet eens meegenomen of erkend door de UN?
https://thehaguepeace.org/site/what-are-the-30-human-rights/

Veel dingen waarmee we zijn opgegroeid en vanzelfsprekend zijn voor ons, zijn ons in het verleden door ons strot geduwd en zeker niet altijd door de meest nette personen/landen (toen). Dat hoeven niet altijd slechte zaken te zijn (in onze ogen), maar het is echt niet zo dat iedereen met handjes in elkaar dit heeft besloten (zingend: "It's a small world after all!")...
T-Forever @gepebril19 december 2022 15:14
Mensen behandelen als mensen is cultuur?
edit: dat noem ik moraal en anders ethiek, staat los van het cultuur van landen of mensen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door T-Forever op 23 juli 2024 02:26]

Wouterie @T-Forever19 december 2022 15:53
Cultuur is hoe we afgesproken hebben dat we samenleven. Dus ja, als we afspreken dat mensen gelijkwaardig zijn dan is dat cultuur, als we afspreken dat om wat voor redenen dan ook, bepaalde mensen minder waard zijn, dan is dat ook cultuur.
Cergorach
@Wouterie19 december 2022 16:04
Cultuur is hoe we afgesproken hebben dat we samenleven.
'Cultuur', volgens jou, is wat we worden opgedrongen door andere mensen...
Wouterie @Cergorach19 december 2022 16:50
Dat kan. Neem het Romeinse Rijk als 'lichtend' voorbeeld, of kijk naar de Angelsaksen vs de Kelten in Groot Brittannië. Of dichterbij: Bulgarije en Hongarije vs Nederland in de EU.
TheVivaldi @Cergorach19 december 2022 17:41
Maar dat is toch logisch? Je moet ergens een grens trekken. Een perfecte middenweg bestaat niet, omdat niemand het overal 100% over eens kan zijn. Dus ja, soms worden er dingen opgedrongen waar je minder blij mee bent, maar andere keren worden er dingen die jij wél prettig vindt opgedrongen aan mensen die dat niet prettig vinden. C'est la vie.
Cergorach
@TheVivaldi19 december 2022 18:26
Wat jij beschrijft is een compromis. Dat is niet wat hier speelt, wij krijgen een 'cultuur' van jongs af aan naar binnen gegoten waar we niets over te zeggen hebben (en maar goed ook, want we zijn er nog niet klaar voor).

Daarnaast zitten ook bepaalde types vanuit hun eigen 'cultuur' dat aan andere op te dringen, maakt niet uit of je het dan hebt over de Jordaan of de Zwarte Gordel. Er heerst daar een bepaalde kult-uur en als je dat niet bevalt... Mag je ergens anders je heil gaan zoeken (in de Jordaan zullen iets andere woorden worden gebruikt)! ;)

En natuurlijk mensen met macht, historisch gezien: rijke witte mannen op leeftijd. Slavernij was een 'cultuur', vrouwen in de keuken met een blauw oog was een 'cultuur', Appartheid was een 'cultuur'... Zo zijn er tig culturen die 'toen' heel acceptabel waren voor de mensen die er in leefden, maar zeer zeker niet door iedereen gekozen, zeker niet voor de onderdelen van de bevolking die daar onder leden. En het is niet alleen onze westerse 'zondes' maar de 'culturen' die toe lieten andere stammen af te slachten als daar een conflict was of Albino's in onderdelen verspreiden, meisjes in een 'cultuur' waar een bevolkingsbeperking wordt opgelegd en jongens als 'waardevoller' worden gezien.

Ik val over "hoe we afgesproken hebben dat we samenleven" en dan specifiek het woordje 'we'...
TheVivaldi @Cergorach19 december 2022 19:32
En natuurlijk mensen met macht, historisch gezien: rijke witte mannen op leeftijd.
Historisch gezien alleen witte mannen? Toevallig vanmorgen nog iets gelezen over een Afrikaanse koning die de rijkste man ter wereld was voordat wij, witte mannen, Afrika koloniseerden. En die koning was toch echt zwart…
https://www.history.co.uk...richest-person-in-history
https://www.hln.be/econom...an-aller-tijden~ae76d54a/

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheVivaldi op 23 juli 2024 02:26]

ThanosReXXX @Wouterie19 december 2022 16:30
Als we het gaan hebben over de daadwerkelijke betekenis van cultuur, dan is daar nog geen nano-seconde aan "opdringen van" bij betrokken. Cultuur is iets dat ontstaat, of groeit, op natuurlijke wijze, niet door het iemand door zijn of haar strot te duwen.
Cultuur:

1. een algemeen proces van intellectuele, geestelijke en esthetische ontwikkeling;
2. een bepaalde manier van leven van een volk, een tijdvak of een groep;
3. de werken en praktijken van intellectuele, en in het bijzonder artistieke activiteit.
Een cultuur is dus ook niet iets dat we "afspreken", dat is een maatschappij, maar dat is heel wat anders.
Wouterie @ThanosReXXX19 december 2022 17:49
Je bekijkt het wat optimistisch, cultuur heeft meerdere dimensies en dus ook meerdere betekenissen. Neem de Romeinse cultuur die een enorme invloed heeft gehad op de gehele cultuur in Europa en echt niet zonder slag of stoot werd overgenomen. Of dichter bij huis waar we best wat problemen ervaren door botsende culturen waarbij de maatschappij moet ingrijpen door middel van handhaving door Politie en Justitie. Ik zie een maatschappij als een mengelmoes van culturen die een balans gevonden hebben en samen leven, waarbij een maatschappij ook culturen kan afwijzen of waarbij het zodanig van elkaar verschilt dat samen leven erg lastig zo niet onmogelijk is.
RoamingZombie @Wouterie19 december 2022 18:13
Cultuur is immers en altijd een gevolg. Het is echt de maatschappij die de cultuur maakt.
Wouterie @RoamingZombie20 december 2022 11:41
Het zijn twee verschillende zaken. Een maatschappij is een gemeenschap van mensen in een bepaald gebied die na verloop van tijd een gemeenschappelijke dominante cultuur delen. En een cultuur is datgene wat de ene samenleving van de andere onderscheidt. Een maatschappij heeft altijd subculturen en tegenculturen maar deelt in algemene zin een dominante cultuur. Cultuur verenigd sociale structuur terwijl de maatschappij het construeert.
Je hebt mensen nodig voor een samenleving, je hebt overtuigingen, waarden, praktijken en aangeleerd gedrag nodig voor een cultuur. Zo bekeken kun je één persoon hebben met een eigen cultuur die je geen samenleving of maatschappij kan noemen en kun je een samenleving hebben zonder eigen cultuur maar een opgelegde of gekopieerde cultuur van anderen.
RoamingZombie @Wouterie20 december 2022 12:09
En die cultuur van die ene persoon is ontstaan uit de samenleving cq maatschappij waar hij is geboren en getogen.

Wat je zegt doet niets af aan wat ik zeg. Cultuur ontstaat niet van de ene op de andere dag en is dus altijd een gevolg.
ThanosReXXX @Wouterie20 december 2022 09:46
Nou ja, optimistisch niet zo zeer, eerder feitelijk. De 3 betekenissen die ik citeerde, zijn officieel. Maar, dat gezegd hebbende, is een betekenis wel rekbaar, en dingen veranderen met de tijd, maar in algemene zin is het mijns inziens wel zo dat een cultuur een natuurlijk, of organisch iets is dat ontstaat over tijd, en niet iets dat je kunstmatig neerzet en/of opdringt. Daarom ook die botsingen, want je moet het zelf vrijwillig omarmen of aanvaarden.
Wouterie @ThanosReXXX20 december 2022 11:25
Betekenis 2 zegt: een bepaalde maner van etc. Dat 'bepaalde' zou zomaar kunnen betekenen dat het opgelegd is. Maar goed, we vervallen tot een zoeken naar betekenissen in woorden... We spreken wel over zaken als dominante culturen, subculturen en tegenculturen. De tegenculturen kunnen proberen de dominante cultuur te beïnvloeden (denk aan feminisme) waardoor in een aantal gevallen de dominante cultuur zich aanpast en feminisme eerder een subcultuur wordt dan een tegencultuur, waarbij meteen een deel uit de subcultuur kan verschuiven naar een tegencultuur. Bij feminisme zie je bijvoorbeeld dat het draagvlak voor gelijke rechten (en plichten), gelijke beloning etc voor vrouwen erg groot is, maar dat een aantal subculturen daar nog niet aan meedoen en er zelfs tegenculturen zijn die vinden dan vrouwen in de keuken horen.
Een deel van de samenleving krijgt zo een cultuurverandering opgelegd (klinkt negatief, maar bedoel ik niet perse zo) waar ze wellicht nog geen mening over hebben gevormd maar wel mee geconfronteerd worden.
Of denk aan Piet (die van Sinterklaas) waarbij de emoties hoog oplopen omdat twee subculturen lijnrecht tegenover elkaar staan. Beiden proberen hun manier van doen op te leggen op de ander. Dat werkt natuurlijk voor geen meter, maar je ziet wel de verschuiving in de dominante cultuur.
Ik ben het met je eens dat het leeuwendeel van wat je kunt vatten onder cultuur zich met de tijd en nieuwe inzichten heeft ontwikkeld en in die zin bovennatuurlijk is.
ThanosReXXX @Wouterie20 december 2022 12:29
In die context betekent "een bepaalde manier" niet een manier die door iets of iemand bepaald is, en dus opgedrongen is, maar "bepaalde manier" betekent daar gewoon "op een soort manier". Semantics, I know, maar als we daar dan toch de nadruk op gaan leggen, dan natuurlijk wel even de juiste. ;)

Maar wat ik al aangaf: culturen veranderen niet, of nemen andere gewoonten/culturen niet over indien ze dat niet zelf willen en/of accepteren. Dat zie je nu bijvoorbeeld ook in de weerstand tegen de woke cultuur, of de vaak opgedrongen "acceptatie" van bepaalde minderheidsgroepen: dat wekt juist de tegenovergestelde reactie op, en dus allesbehalve acceptatie van deze mensen en hun cultuur.

Gek genoeg is het als het wel lukt, vaak de schreeuwende minderheid die wint, terwijl als je de tegenovergestelde mening/stelling in een onderzoek aan de bevolking zou voorleggen, dan zou er helemaal niets veranderen. Nu doen we, zoals in het voorbeeld van Piet wat je noemde, allemaal gedwee mee, omdat ons wijs gemaakt is dat het vandaag de dag "echt niet meer kan", maar ik weet dus zeker dat als het protest ertegen nooit de vorm had gekregen die het nu heeft, dat geen enkele Nederlander er zich ook maar een seconde druk om had gemaakt.

Maar dat zijn, zoals gezegd dus wel uitwassen van schreeuwende minderheden, en de enige andere uitzondering die ik kan bedenken waar cultuur ook kunstmatig opgelegd wordt en ook vaak met harde hand gehandhaafd wordt, is een autocratie of dictatuur. Maar uiteraard is dat wel een compleet ander verhaal...
Hobbit13 @T-Forever19 december 2022 16:27
Ja, ansich wel. Bv bij de oude Romeinen was een gevecht tussen een slaaf en wilde dieren "normaal" entertainment.
Ook zijn er genoeg culturen geweest waarbij het offeren van mensen heel normaal was.

De VN heeft heel hard hun best gedaan om tot een "universele rechten van de mens" te komen, maar er zijn natuurlijk nog steeds grijze gebieden die in de ene cultuur acceptabel zijn, en bij de andere totaal niet (bv kinderarbeid, dierengevechten als vermaak).
Antitech @T-Forever19 december 2022 16:29
Moraal en ethiek is toch ook cultuur afhankelijk?
Wouterie @Antitech19 december 2022 17:51
Zeker! Heb je ooit met mensen uit het verre buitenland, zoals India, samengewerkt? Je zult er vrij snel achter komen dat cultuur dieper gaat dan je had verwacht.
Matthiassnoep @T-Forever19 december 2022 17:13
Moraal en ethiek zijn subjectieve begrippen die een onderdeel zijn van een cultuur. Zo heb je in het ene land wetten die er zelfs voor zorgen dat een moordenaar nog een relatief korte straf krijgt, terwijl je in het andere land de doodstraf voor overspel kan krijgen. Beiden zijn te verdedigen vanuit een bepaalde gedachtegang.
batjes
@gepebril19 december 2022 15:17
Qatar heeft vele...vele miljarden betaald om de westerse cultuur uit te nodigen.
Arrigi @DJH19 december 2022 15:18
Er is ook al veel te doen geweest om "creators" die hun kinderen dag en nacht filmen om "content" te maken. Dat is eigenlijk ook gewoon niet goed voor de kinderen in kwestie, maar mag dan wel?

Of het misbruik van het algoritme voor youtube kids. Volgens wikipedia is het aangepakt, maar ik zie genoeg tegenbewijs.

Maar dát kan dan inderdaad weer wel.
Rinzwind @DJH19 december 2022 15:26
Dat, plus dat het blijkbaar 8 jaar geen probleem was. En inderdaad, een tepel in beeld en heel Amerika wordt gek, maar wapen-porn is OK. Gekke Henkies.
Polderviking @DJH19 december 2022 15:28
Carpenter Brut heeft een keer een muziekvideo waar veel bloot in zit gecensureerd door foto's van een divers scala aan (vuur)wapentuig te gebruiken om lichamsdelen als borsten te bedekken en zodoende de video langs de ballotagecommissie van Youtube te laten komen.
En dat werkt dan. Dus (geimpliceerd) geweld is oké, een paar borsten niet.

Ik vond 't vrij gênant maar goed op zich zijn ze natuurlijk vrij hun eigen culturele waarden te handhaven op hun platformpje.
Het is alleen zo jammer dat ze zo groot zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Polderviking op 23 juli 2024 02:26]

PinusRigida @DJH19 december 2022 16:12
Idd... Het is op dat gebied echt een paranoïde land: pubers met karakterstoornissen geraken aan zware wapens maar oooooooojeetje, een halve blote tepel op een billboard = class-action lawsuit galore en iedere vereniging van bezorgde katholieke moeders tot de vereniging van albino-beverfluisteraars op de barricades. 8)7
GameNympho @DJH19 december 2022 15:42
Ze staan ook dik op nr 1 in hypocrieten gedrag.
Anoniem: 1617016 @DJH19 december 2022 17:37
Jep, amerikanen zijn ULTRA-PREUTS. Echt irritant.
Benjamin- @DJH19 december 2022 18:54
Hoeft geen seks te zijn hoor, een vrouwelijke tepel is al genoeg. Erg schokkerend natuurlijk zo'n tepel.
ikbentochniegek @Benjamin-19 december 2022 20:09
De unrated versie van "Robin Thicke - blurred lines" staat ook gewoon op YouTube. Tepels genoeg te zien daarin.
Dus tepels lijkt me op YT niet het enige criterium.
theduke1989 @DJH19 december 2022 20:30
Sex-pornografie is altijd al taboe geweest. En dat is het nog steeds.
Je hoort er niemand openlijk over praten of wel van ik heb gisteren dit en dat gedaan met mijn parner of one-night stand? Vandaar dat je dit niet met MMA kan vergelijken. Bloed, agressie, sport is totaal wat anders natuurlijk.

Bij pornografie heb je vaak geen bloed, agressie of dat soort dingen.

Wat ik alleen vaag vindt is, de mensen die deze paginas opzoeken weten dondersgoed wat het is en wat het inhoudt. En het kanaal zelf wilt ook clicks, geld verdienen etc. Google weet ook dit wel wat pornhub is dus dat ze het opeens blokkeren is me een raadsel. Het is niet alsof mensen via youtube op de getoonde officiele website terechtkomen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door theduke1989 op 23 juli 2024 02:26]

GekkePrutser
@theduke198919 december 2022 23:33
Sex-pornografie is altijd al taboe geweest. En dat is het nog steeds.
Je hoort er niemand openlijk over praten of wel van ik heb gisteren dit en dat gedaan met mijn parner of one-night stand?
Dit vind ik ook wel jammer eigenlijk. Ik wou dat we op dit gebied meer open stonden om van elkaar te leren.

Vrouwen onderling doen dat vreemd genoeg meer dan mannen, in mijn ervaring. Die hebben het echt serieus over vibratoren en dergelijke dingen (ik hoorde vandaag nog een halve discussie over satisfyers aan :P ), terwijl mannen meer opscheppen en banaal doen onder elkaar - van die bierpraat - maar het niet serieus over hun gevoelens hebben.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 23 juli 2024 02:26]

Stoney3K
@GekkePrutser20 december 2022 10:13
[...]


Dit vind ik ook wel jammer eigenlijk. Ik wou dat we op dit gebied meer open stonden om van elkaar te leren.

Vrouwen onderling doen dat vreemd genoeg meer dan mannen, in mijn ervaring. Die hebben het echt serieus over vibratoren en dergelijke dingen (ik hoorde vandaag nog een halve discussie over satisfyers aan :P ), terwijl mannen meer opscheppen en banaal doen onder elkaar - van die bierpraat - maar het niet serieus over hun gevoelens hebben.
Dat komt ook door de cultuur dat seks voor veel mannen onderling een wedstrijd is om zichzelf hoger in de pikorde (no pun intended) te plaatsen ten opzichte van andere mannen. En vaak zijn de aantallen dan veel meer van belang dan de kwaliteit.

Er inhoudelijk over praten werkt dan contraproductief: Je gaat als Ajacied een Feyenoorder natuurlijk geen tips geven over hoe ie een betere wedstrijd speelt. ;)

Bij vrouwen ligt dat heel anders omdat er tussen vrouwen veel minder een haantjescultuur geldt en vrouwen elkaar minder als competitie zien.
GekkePrutser
@Stoney3K20 december 2022 10:22
Dat komt ook door de cultuur dat seks voor veel mannen onderling een wedstrijd is om zichzelf hoger in de pikorde (no pun intended) te plaatsen ten opzichte van andere mannen.
No pun intended yeah right :') . Maar het was een goede :P
Er inhoudelijk over praten werkt dan contraproductief: Je gaat als Ajacied een Feyenoorder natuurlijk geen tips geven over hoe ie een betere wedstrijd speelt.
Hm dat vind ik een beetje dom, genoeg vissen in de zee zoals ze zeggen. Bovendien zijn de meeste mannen die ik ken helemaal niet op zoek naar goedkoop 'scoren' maar meer naar een serieuze relatie die bij ze past. Zelfs bij een one-night-stand is dat best nog wel belangrijk.

Maar wat je beschrijft zie ik niet zo in de mannen om me heen. We zijn ook geen 18 meer :P Maar taboe nog wel heel veel.
Stoney3K
@GekkePrutser20 december 2022 10:27
[...]
Hm dat vind ik een beetje dom, genoeg vissen in de zee zoals ze zeggen. Bovendien zijn de meeste mannen die ik ken helemaal niet op zoek naar goedkoop 'scoren' maar meer naar een serieuze relatie die bij ze past. Zelfs bij een one-night-stand is dat best nog wel belangrijk.
Het is natuurlijk ook een verschil in welke sociale kringen je verkeert. Tussen de bouwvakkers vind je misschien meer opschep-gedrag en bierpraat dan wanneer je met een clubje IT'ers en engineers op stap gaat.

Punt blijft dat 'praten over seks' tussen mannen onderling nog altijd een beetje taboe is.
GekkePrutser
@Stoney3K20 december 2022 11:36
Punt blijft dat 'praten over seks' tussen mannen onderling nog altijd een beetje taboe is.
Precies, dit was ook mijn punt van mijn initiële post hierboven.

Ik vind dat erg jammer. Daarmee blijven we hangen in allerlei historisch opgelegde gevoeligheden.
bartvinkurk @DJH19 december 2022 22:02
Nou, dan moeten we seks maar gaan accepteren op youtube. Goed punt !
Mittchel @DJH20 december 2022 09:45
Ben ik het enigszins wel mee eens, echter heeft de impact van het kijken van porno en een verslaving daaraan wel gigantische impact op een mens vergeleken met bijvoorbeeld het kijken van een MMA wedstrijd. Het kijken van porno en het ontwikkelen van een verslaving gebeurt erg veel tegenwoordig. Gigantische dopamine rewards zonder effort, ook een belangrijke indicator in depressie van jongvolwassenen.
tweaker29789 @DJH20 december 2022 12:24
Dit is voor Youtube gewoon makkelijk scoren bij hun adverteerders zonder dat het hun centjes kost.
Het hele Youtube algoritme is gebaseerd op hypocrisie.

Als je alleen al kijkt naar de nep content (nep restauratie, reparatie, text to speech react videos ), gevaarlijke content (al die kwakzalf medische kanalen) en wat toch wel lijkt op kinderarbeid (ouders die hun kinderen filmen voor content), dan kan ik alleen maar (via onderbuik) concluderen dat Youtube vooral de advertentieboeren de dienst laten uitmaken. Wat zij ok vinden, vind Youtube ok, want kassa.
Jolijter 19 december 2022 15:05
YouTubes willekeurige handhaving van zijn beleid tegen Pornhub en de mensen in de seksindustrie is gevaarlijk en doet schade.
Of het gevaarlijk is om een YouTube kanaal te deactiveren lijkt weinig onderbouwt. Of het de industrie "schade" doet is alleen maar te hopen, al ligt dat aan de implicaties. De seksindustrie is er eentje met alleen maar verliezers aan boord.
PinusRigida @Jolijter19 december 2022 15:56
[...]

Of het gevaarlijk is om een YouTube kanaal te deactiveren lijkt weinig onderbouwt. Of het de industrie "schade" doet is alleen maar te hopen, al ligt dat aan de implicaties. De seksindustrie is er eentje met alleen maar verliezers aan boord.
Achterhaalde visie met weinig voeling met hoe gigantisch die industrie eigenlijk is.

'seksindustrie' is niet gelijk aan uitbuiting of andere criminele activiteiten die helaas wel -en onvermijdelijk- de industrie misbruiken als hunting-grounds en dekmantel.

Bijna anno 2023 zit er nog steeds zo'n taboe rond en als mensen de woorden seks en industrie in dezelfde zin zien staan denkt men spontaan aan scenario's à la Liam Neeson die z'n dochter moet gaan redden uit handen van een gevaarlijk vrouwenhandelaarsnetwerk...

...Net zoals drugstrafiek geen onderdeel is van de havenindustrie, is het er een onvermijdelijk nevenverschijnsel van zolang er grof geld te verdienen valt met illegale praktijken en de arm der wet niet overal tegelijk kan zijn.
Niet anders dan elke andere industrie waar geld mee gemoeid is dus, er is altijd een illegale onderstroom, zelfs in de textielindustrie.
Znorkus @PinusRigida19 december 2022 19:43
Ff nu geen tijd om op scholar.google.com de meest juiste info op te zoeken, maar het is echt niet zo dat het allemaal van die fijne gelukkige zelfstandige twintigers zijn.

Laatst wel een documentaire gezien van Louis Theroux waarin hij eigenlijk laat zien dat er nu met die streamingsdiensten een positieve kentering gaande is, voor de modellen. Doordat ze zelf een chaturbate of anders accountje kunnen aanmaken en volledig zonder baas of tussenpersoon kunnen werken zijn ze echt onafhankelijk. En dat zien anderen in de industrie dan ook weer. Die tech-ontwikkeling lijkt dus voor een verbetering in arbeidsomstandigheden te zorgen.

Ik wil niet elke pornoster over 1 kam scheren, maar dat er heel wat getroubleerde meisjes met een rotverleden in die branche zitten - dat was volgens mij wel een uitgemaakte zaak.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Znorkus op 23 juli 2024 02:26]

Stoney3K
@Znorkus20 december 2022 10:18
Ff nu geen tijd om op scholar.google.com de meest juiste info op te zoeken, maar het is echt niet zo dat het allemaal van die fijne gelukkige zelfstandige twintigers zijn.
Dat is dan ook een groot implementatieprobleem. Juist doordat de industrie (deels) is gecriminaliseerd en in het verleden gerund werd door mannen met veel macht, krijg je dat vrouwen in de industrie eigenlijk geen kans krijgen. En doordat vrouwen slachtoffer zijn is het kringetje weer rond, en wordt er in de politiek een argument gemaakt voor criminalisatie om vrouwen te beschermen.

Het punt wat ze hierin over het hoofd zien is dat er een kentering aan de gang is, en vrouwen niet als willoze slachtoffers gezien willen worden. Er wordt voor hún bepaald dat ze slachtoffer zijn, of ze daar nu voor hebben gekozen of niet. Dat is ook het grote argument tegen criminalisatie, en je ziet ook dat decriminaliseren van sekswerk ervoor zorgt dat vrouwen een veel invloedrijkere positie krijgen.

Als je de industrie ineens niet meer over één kam scheert dan kun je de excessen zoals uitbuiting wel aanpakken omdat dat zich in de schaduwen af blijft spelen, en de rest in het daglicht gebeurt, omdat het gewoon werk is.
lighting_ 19 december 2022 14:49
Ik zou blij zijn als er een concurrent voor YT komt en de grote jongens overstappen.
MrMii6 @lighting_19 december 2022 14:58
Er zijn al verschillende alternatieven opgedoken (bv odysee) maar geen enkele weet een volwaardige vervanger te zijn omdat Youtube gewoon té groot is. Het zijn niet alleen die 'grote jongens' die moeten overstappen, maar ook de kijkers en daar zit vaak het probleem. Content creators die de keuze maken om ook een ander platform te gaan gebruiken naast Youtube zien dat ze op dat ander platform slechts een fractie van de views krijgen. En volledig overstappen zal voor weinigen een optie zijn aangezien dat een (tijdelijk) gigantisch verlies aan kijkers en dus advertentiegeld zou betekenen.
YT heeft veel content creators gewoon in een wurggreep.
Ivolve @MrMii619 december 2022 15:09
Misschien kan een mededinging autoriteit een stellen dat youtube een monopolie in de markt heeft.

Waarschijnlijk huurt google dan een hele bak duur betaalde advocaten in. Die zullen aandragen dat je een platform wat filmpjes laat zien op internet niet als markt kunt zien. Er zijn een heleboel (social) media bedrijven waar je filmpjes kunt posten. Oftewel, de wurggreep zal blijven zolang wij YT blijven kijken. Op het punt dat content en reclame 1:1 worden zullen mensen misschien vanzelf wel afhaken.
Wolfos @Ivolve19 december 2022 15:16
Het enige wat een mededingingsautoriteit zou kunnen doen is ervoor zorgen dat Google het monopolie niet misbruikt door o.a. concurrentie te dwarsbomen, of hun andere producten gebruikt om Youtube een voorkeursbehandeling te geven.

De Digital Markets Act doet wel het een en ander in die richting, maar uiteindelijk zijn ze al zo groot dat het onmogelijk blijft om te concurreren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Wolfos op 23 juli 2024 02:26]

Iblies @Wolfos20 december 2022 11:28
De overheden kunnen ook starten om alle overheidsinstituten verplichten een alternatief EU kanaal te gebruiken en dat als eerste te promoten.

Klein signaal en je krijgt vrij snel een heel groot bereik.
Aetje @MrMii619 december 2022 17:08
Rumble begint aardig groot te worden. En Bitchute is laatst door de banken afgesloten - men probeert een Parlertje daar zo te zien.

Youtube blijft groot omdat het beschermd wordt. Concurrenten worden uit de markt gehouden.
MeltedForest @lighting_19 december 2022 15:01
De concurrenten zijn er al, bijv. Vimeo, Dailymotion of D.tube. Nu de gebruikers nog zover krijgen om over te stappen ...
Tadango @MeltedForest19 december 2022 15:19
Zijn die ook zonder beperkingen qua upload aantal of kwaliteit? Vimeo laat ik om die reden links liggen..... Die andere 2 ken ik niet.
batjes
@MeltedForest19 december 2022 15:19
Dailymotion is Frans. Die andere 2 zijn ook Amerikaans. Dus daar bereik je uit eindelijk niets mee.
Umbrah @lighting_19 december 2022 14:54
Die is er, en die website is het onderwerp van dit nieuwsartikel. Zijn ook zat dingen op te vinden zoals Minecraft Lets Plays.
YopY @Umbrah19 december 2022 15:03
PH heeft de infrastructuur en het budget om een concurrent op te zetten buiten het PH merk om. Ik denk wat youtube groot gemaakt heeft is dat het relatief kindvriendelijk is, en er nu een generatie is die miljoenen uren aan video's bekijkt.
KingFrogzz @YopY19 december 2022 16:18
... en er nu een generatie is die miljoenen uren aan video's reclames bekijkt.
FTFY
jellybrah @KingFrogzz19 december 2022 16:38
Adblock is but a click away...
dmantione @YopY19 december 2022 19:29
Youtube is heel gemakkelijk vindbaar: Je komt op Youtube terecht via zoekachties, je komt de Youtube-app tegen als je de afstandsbediening van je SmartTV gebruikt en er zit een app op je mobiele telefoon. Dat maakt dat het publiceren van een video op Youtube een enorm bereik oplevert, iets wat een alternatief als Vimeo je niet kan bieden.
Marnixjee @Umbrah19 december 2022 15:01
Denk dat ik op mijn werk toch wat schuine wenkbrauwen krijg als ik op die website en how to (m.b.t. werk projecten) op ga zoeken ;)
Fluttershy @Marnixjee19 december 2022 15:35
Maar Lets Plays of Youtube kijken is dan wel prima?
PdeBie @Fluttershy19 december 2022 16:20
Zit hem meer in de URL denk ik :P
wica @Umbrah19 december 2022 14:58
Of muziek van o.a. Lindemann. Omdat zijn kunst niet op YT mag...
Anoniem: 30722 @lighting_19 december 2022 14:57
Zoals elke site die groot wordt, zijn ze bijna niet meer weg te concurreren.
Nadeel is dat die grote sites ook sites zijn die je liever niet bezoekt, omdat het meestal van een partij is die je data op alle mogelijk manieren wenst toe te eigenen.
Meestal speel ik YT filmpjes af via duckduckgo ;)
MiesvanderLippe @lighting_19 december 2022 15:27
Tsja, Google inhalen op het gebied van algoritmes is gewoon niet te doen. En een platform zonder discovery is tegenwoordig waardeloos. Zoveel muziek en personages had ik niet gekend zonder hulp van YouTube...
dmantione @MiesvanderLippe19 december 2022 19:52
... en iemand die een kanaal heeft over bloemen of kachels zal niet snel ruzie met Youtube krijgen en heeft dus nul reden om naar alternatieven te kijken. Als jij uitwijkt naar een alternatief zit je tussen allerlei excentrieke figuren als antivaccers, duiveluitdrijvers, neonazi's en wat dies meer zij. Als je als videologger licht uit de toon bent gevallen, en je gaat tussen de gekken zitten, dan hebben mensen je precies waar ze je hebben willen en zul je op je alternatief platform door niemand meer serieus genomen worden.
Sabertooth96 @lighting_19 december 2022 16:52
Rumble
theduke1989 19 december 2022 14:49
"Zo zou het kanaal hebben gelinkt naar sites waarvan de content op YouTube zelf niet is toegestaan en dat is tegen de regels, "

Ik bedoel wat wil je dan bereiken met zo'n kanaal. Elke YouTuber linkt naar zijn eigen website, Patriot website etc. Dat het nu dan Pornhub is tja wel apart vindt ik.
JohanNL @theduke198919 december 2022 15:09
Maar dat mag dus niet volgens Youtube's ToS.
Wat ik dan wel vreemd vind aan het beleid is dat ze ook maar bij een kleinste schending hiervan op een bepaald vlak gelijk alles opschorten, blokkeren en verwijderen.
In plaats hiervan zouden ze gewoon de mogelijkheid kunnen ontnemen om naar een andere website buiten YouTube te linken, alleen bij het ontwijken van deze maatregel zou je tot verdere stappen kunnen overgaan.
Omdat Pornhub zo groot is verwacht ik dat ze intern het gesprek wel zullen aangaan met YouTube en zodoende weer zullen terugkeren.
YouTube heeft er namelijk ook geen belang bij zulke grote kanalen uit te sluiten, alleen willen ze dus waarschijnlijk wel wat aanpassingen om zichzelf tegen de publieke opinie te beschermen.
CAPSLOCK2000
@JohanNL19 december 2022 16:16
Wat ik dan wel vreemd vind aan het beleid is dat ze ook maar bij een kleinste schending hiervan op een bepaald vlak gelijk alles opschorten, blokkeren en verwijderen.
Willekeurig beleid is een van de peilers van machtsmisbruik. Als je het systeem zo opzet dat iedereen voortdurend in overtreding is dan heb je altijd een argument om ze van je systeem af te gooien als jij daar zin in hebt. Als gebruikers weten dat ze op iedere moment geblokkeerd kunnen worden gaan ze zichzelf censureren om maar weg te blijven van de grenzen.

Maar ja, Google is geen overheid maar gewoon een bedrijf. De grenzen die we stellen aan de wet om machtsmisbruik te voorkomen gelden niet/nauwelijks voor bedrijven. Die mogen hun eigen regeltjes maken met weinig beperkingen of bescherming.
Marc_us @theduke198919 december 2022 14:59
Het gaat erom dat je linkt naar een site, waar content op staat dat niet op Youtube is toegestaan. In dit geval pornografie.
World Citizen @Marc_us19 december 2022 16:22
In de HK op Got is dat ook te vinden en t.net maakt ook YT video's.
Volgens mij wil T.net wat meer inkomsten genereren uit YT dus dat zal snel verdwijnen lijkt me.
DonJunior @World Citizen19 december 2022 16:38
Je snapt zelf dat dit een wereld van verschil is he?
Een link naar pornhub kom je direct op een porno site.. als men linkt naar Tweakers is dat niet het geval. Zelfs al zou je een link naar de betreffende HK onder een video plaatsen kom je daar als buitenstaander niet op omdat je daar geen rechten hebt. Sterker nog, ik zit al jaren op Tweakers en ben nog nooit in de HK geweest..
Wat YT hiermee wil bereiken is betutteling, dat de jeugd niet direct op pornosites komt..
Bruin Poeper @DonJunior19 december 2022 22:38
Je snapt zelf dat dit een wereld van verschil is he?
Een link naar pornhub kom je direct op een porno site.. als men linkt naar Tweakers is dat niet het geval.
Naar mijn mening is het doel van menig Tweakers artikel om lustopwekkend te zijn.
Crp @theduke198919 december 2022 15:00
waarvan de content op YouTube zelf niet is toegestaan
Dit zullen wel links naar pr0n videos zijn op hun eigen website. Ik denk niet dat het simpelweg om hun homepage gaat ook al staat daar de content ook op.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Crp op 23 juli 2024 02:26]

Nightscope 19 december 2022 14:49
In principe kan PH, YT voor de rechter slepen als zij denken de regels niet te hebben overtreden toch? YT zou dan met bewijs moeten komen waarom zij PH van het platform weren.
WoutervOorschot @Nightscope19 december 2022 14:55
Dat kan in zekere mate over een jaar, als pornhub in de EU gebaseerd zou zijn. Dan wordt de digital services act van kracht waarin gatekeepers dit soort keuzes moeten kunnen verantwoorden. Ik weet echter niet zeker of dat ook van toepassing is op bedrijven naast burgers. (en dan is het nog de vraag of dit onder willekeur valt, als het beleid maar scherp genoeg geformuleerd is dan mag er alsnog best heel veel onder de DSA)

In canada (of ergens anders ter wereld) is er volgens mij nog geen soortgelijke wetgeving waardoor ze nu naar een rechter zouden kunnen stappen.
WEBGAMING @Nightscope19 december 2022 15:03
Youtube is geen recht. Youtube mag iedereen toegang ontzeggen.
h4ze @WEBGAMING19 december 2022 15:21
Ja waar.. Maar laat ze eens beginnen met die spam die je krijgt na elke comment, van een of andere webcamdame (oplichters) of "je hebt een prijs gewonnen" (oplichters)
En oplichters die stukken grond verkopen waar dan ook zodat je jezelf de titel lord kan even. (wederom oplichters)
prioriteiten liggen verkeerd.
Anoniem: 454358 @h4ze19 december 2022 16:39
Die spam komt eigenlijk alleen bij de grote kanalen, n als daar 5k comments staan, waarom zou je dan nog een comment plaatsen? Die wordt echt door niemand meer gelezen
Fluttershy @WEBGAMING19 december 2022 15:38
Youtube mag iedereen toegang ontzeggen.
Dat zeiden ze over Twitter ook.
YopY @Nightscope19 december 2022 15:04
Ze kunnen het proberen, maar op het moment is het nog het platform dat bepaalt; ze hebben geen plicht om content te hosten waar ze het niet mee eens zijn.
gimbal 19 december 2022 17:30
Ah die tegenstrijdigheid. Youtube wordt aan krankzinnig hoge eisen gehouden door het publiek, iets wat bij een TikTok absoluut niet waar is. Maar nu ze iets doen wat aan die eisen voldoet dan ineens is het weer slecht.

Pornhub is porno. Heeft niets te zoeken op sites zoals Youtube, of TikTok, of whatever. Het slechte is dat het 8 jaar heeft mogen duren. Als ze het kanaal nou een andere naam hadden gegeven dan had het er niet zo dik op gelegen dat ze gewoon lekker tegendraads wilden doen.
GekkePrutser
@gimbal19 december 2022 23:29
Pornhub is porno. Heeft niets te zoeken op sites zoals Youtube, of TikTok, of whatever.
Waarom niet? Gewoon achter een NSFW block zoals Reddit ook doet, en Google's zoekmachine ook (safe search).
Kalief @gimbal20 december 2022 09:49
bevatte onder meer video's over mode, muziek en de awards
Anoniem: 221563 19 december 2022 16:18
Wat een onzin. De content was altijd vooral preuts en vol met humor. Maar zelfs dat kunnen die gekke Amerikanen niet aan.

Tegelijkertijd wel prostitutie zo legaliseren dat betaalde sex alleen mag wanneer je het filmt en publiseerd (aka porno). Het blijft een raar land.
yastivarza 19 december 2022 20:56
Waarom zou je op youtube naar het kanaal
van Pornhub kijken, als je ook gewoon op Pornhub naar Pornhub kan kijken?
Bozebeer38 19 december 2022 14:50
Dat YouTube is ook niks meer.
Sinds de apps voor consoles zijn geupdate (ik heb geen pc meer helaas) krijg ik letterlijk elke 1 tot 1:30 minuut unskippable reclame blokken van 2.
Zat net nog een video proberen te kijken, begint met 2 blokken a 30 seconden bij elkaar, hop precies 1 minuut later weer blok 15 en 6 seconden.

En zo gaat het maar door, ondoenlijk letterlijk en voor het eerst sinds YouTube er was, kijk ik video’s niet meer af en domweg minder video’s.
Ik zal niet de enige zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bozebeer38 op 23 juli 2024 02:26]

ro8in @Bozebeer3819 december 2022 14:55
Je hebt wel youtube premium krijg je er youtube music bij. Ik heb het al jaren en dan heb je nooit meer last van die reclames.

Ik vind het altijd een beetje hypocriet om iets maar gratis te gebruiken en vervolgens klagen over de reclames. Ze hebben gewoon een optie om ze niet te hoeven zien, maar als je niet wil betalen dan moet je ook niet klagen.
com2,1ghz @ro8in19 december 2022 15:04
Heeft niets met hypocrisie te maken maar het feit dat de hoeveelheid reclame uit de spuigaten loopt.
Dit gaat niet meer om een sporadisch reclame aan het begin van de video, nee om 3 unskipable filmpjes bij ieder video en zo n beetje bij iedere swipe door de tijdlijn.
Mathijs22 @com2,1ghz19 december 2022 16:27
Maar dan kijk je toch niet? Heb je er ook geen last meer van en hoef je het ons niet te vertellen.

YouTube is niet gratis, het is een betaalde service, net als Spotify, die je zonder te betalen gebruiken kan zolang je de voorwaarden accepteert. En met 2.100.000.000 maandelijkse gebruikers (stijgende) is het een business model dat veel mensen blijkbaar aanstaat.
com2,1ghz @Mathijs2219 december 2022 20:02
Omdat we gewend zijn al die tijd minimaal last te hebben van reclames. Dat is met de tijd meer geworden.
Het is ook niet dat er een alternatief is wat zowat net zo groot is. Het is niet net als een netflix tegenover een prime ofzo.

Voor de gebruiker is het gewoon frustrerend als een product met de tijd verpest wordt zodat je noodzakelijk een alternatief moet vinden of moet betalen.
Kan je wel een dooddoener noemen door maar wat anders te zoeken, maar youtube is niet gisteren uitgekomen maar in middels ~17 jaar een van de meest bezochte sites.
loki504 @com2,1ghz19 december 2022 22:03
Maar het is ook voor YT frustrerend dat de hoeveelheid data die ze op moeten slaan en bandbreedte die ze moeten aanbieden zo snel zo hard is gegroeid. Dan zal je als bedrijf iets moeten doen. Want als je de reclame laag houdt kom je niet rond komen. Doe je meer reclame gaan mensen zeuren. Doe je een betaalde reclamevrije manier aanbieden willen ze er niet veel betalen. Dan is het als bedrijf ook lastig.
ikbentochniegek @Mathijs2219 december 2022 20:23
Ligt wel aan waar je mee kijkt trouwens.
De hoeveelheid reclame via de Google Chromecast is veel meer vergeleken de youtube app op mijn tv. Raar maar waar.
Ligt misschien aan dat ik in de Chromecast ben ingelogd op mijn google account en op de tv niet, maar dat heb ik nog niet getest.
Verder is inderdaad niets gratis, dus of betalen, of reclame. Of een van de vele web browser youtube plugins gebruiken die de ads eruit slopen.
Stoney3K
@Mathijs2220 december 2022 10:42
Het meest storende vind ik reclame's midden door een video heen, omdat je dan heel vaak midden in een zin van iemand ineens knoeihard het geluid van de reclamespot in je oren krijgt. En elke 5 minuten wordt een video van een uur onderbroken voor een reclameblok.

Die irritante mate van reclame is één van de redenen waarom mensen van lineaire TV zijn afgestapt. En als YouTube content-makers de mogelijkheid zou geven om de video's daarop aan te passen en te eisen dat er minstens 1 of 2 'reclamemoment' markers in de video zouden zitten (dus: "We gaan er even uit voor de boodschappen, zo bij U terug!", fade out) dan zijn de reclameblokken veel minder storend dan wanneer ze ergens mid....
...den in een zin ertussendoor worden geknipt.

Met reclame vóór of na een video heb ik over het algemeen eigenlijk geen moeite. Zo lang er een keer aandacht besteed wordt aan het geluid van de reclameblokken wat belachelijk veel harder is dan de content.
ro8in @com2,1ghz19 december 2022 19:55
Vertel mij hoezo het de spuigaten uit loopt? Je betaald er niet voor? Youtube is geen recht wat je hebt ofzo. Hun mogen dat aanbieden in welke vorm dan ook. Ze kunnen ook gewoon de gratis optie helemaal weghalen en het enkel betaald maken. Ga je dan ook klagen? Ze geven je meerdere opties, dat is best fair voor een dienst welke ook miljoenen kost om draaiend te houden.
com2,1ghz @ro8in19 december 2022 20:06
Ik leg het netjes uit in mijn bericht. Dat het een commercieel bedrijf is die winst wilt maken is een dooddoener.
Waar haal jij het vandaan dat ik het heb over een recht. Ik heb het over irritaties. Gebruikersongemak.
Je weet wel de grootste videoplatform van ongeveer 17 jaar oud die met de dag meer ads aan het toevoegen is.

Ik ben gewoon premium klant niet daarvan. Maar het is zonder abonnement vrijwel onbruikbaar geworden.
ro8in @com2,1ghz19 december 2022 20:28
Hoe had het anders moeten gaan volgens jou? Een stichting zonder winstoogmerk? Het is toch normaal dat een commercieel bedrijf winst wil maken? Het staat je vrij om een video site te beginnen als je denkt dat je het beter kan. Het is heel erg normaal om te klagen over iets als je betaald hebt en ontevreden bent. Maar in dit geval gaat het om de gratis variant. Dan moet je het ook maar nemen zoals het is en nogmaals ben je er niet tevreden mee bieden hun gewoon de optie om advertentieloos te kijken.
Binnetie @ro8in19 december 2022 15:08
Zo gaat het niet helemaal. Als ik een hekel zou hebben aan autorijden ga ik niet een chauffeur inhuren. Voor alles is een betaalde variant voor meer gemak...

Het begint met gratis en dan groot worden. Dan een beetje reclame erin want we moeten ook wat verdienen aan de filmpjes. Dan ontdekken steeds meer mensen YT, er komen vloggers etc, er moet nog meer verdiend worden, dus meer reclame. En als er dan weerstand komt, dan komt er ineens betaalde variant om maar van de reclame af te zijn.

De andere kant om is Netflix, die gaat goedkoper door een abonnement met reclame aan te bieden. Ik voorzie nu al: de abonnementen worden weer duurder en de reclame op de goedkopere versie wordt langzaamaan steeds meer.
aswelter @ro8in19 december 2022 15:14
Je hebt wel youtube premium krijg je er youtube music bij. Ik heb het al jaren en dan heb je nooit meer last van die reclames
En dan google gratis (op jouw kosten dan) hun profiel over jouw nog beter invullen. Je bent nog steeds het product alleen betaald je er nu zelfs voor.
Jron667 @ro8in19 december 2022 15:23
Youtube music is gratis zeer goed te doen, beter dan de gratis variant van Spotify. Ik heb mijn Spotify abonnement stopgezet en gebruik nu de gratis versie van Youtube Music.
jellybrah @ro8in19 december 2022 16:42
Tsja of adblock (casting via pi-hole).
Phydomir @Bozebeer3819 december 2022 14:54
Dit is denk ik gewoon de tactiek om je aan een betaalde vorm zonder reclame te krijgen. Zelfde idee als Spotify. Dat was ooit gratis prima te doen. Ok, wel af en toe een reclame tussen de albums en alleen suffle play, maar wel het zelfde album op shuffle, maar verder prima. Toen werd het steeds meer dat je willekeurige nummers voor geschoteld kreeg en om de 2 nummers lange reclame.
YopY @Phydomir19 december 2022 15:06
Spotify heeft tenminste nog gevaarlijke concurrentie - Apple Music, maar ook piraterij. Net als Netflix en co hebben. Youtube heeft eigenlijk effectief geen concurrentie, dus kunnen ze brutaler zijn.
batjes
@YopY19 december 2022 15:21
Google heeft ook alleen maar keer op keer hun macht misbruikt om er voor te zorgen dat ze geen concurrentie krijgen.

Hoog tijd voor een smerig hoge boete voor dat gedrag van Google.
Uchy @YopY19 december 2022 15:37
Ik concurreer met een adblocker, ik heb nooit last van yt-ads. Toegegeven, misschien vals, maar toch.
lighting_ @Bozebeer3819 december 2022 14:55
Klopt.
Anoniem: 30722 @Bozebeer3819 december 2022 14:58
De absurde hoeveelheid reclame op YT is inderdaad meer en meer een reden de filmpjes niet eens meer te kijken.
anzaya @Anoniem: 3072219 december 2022 15:10
uBlock Origin?
HADES2001 @anzaya19 december 2022 15:20
werkt dat op je iphone?
Uchy @HADES200119 december 2022 15:37
op android iig wel, maar dan wel in-browser.
jusch @HADES200119 december 2022 15:48
wel in Brave browser (ook voor IOS)
batjes
@anzaya19 december 2022 15:24
In combinatie met: Sponsorblock.
YopY @Bozebeer3819 december 2022 15:05
Da's een win-win voor youtube; omdat ze effectief geen concurrentie hebben betekent het dat ze of advertentieinkomsten krijgen, of dat mensen toch overtuigd worden om het abonnement af te nemen.

Weinig mensen hebben er zodanig genoeg van dat ze er helemaal mee ophouden. Of iig niet genoeg dat youtube hun strategie aanpast.

[Reactie gewijzigd door YopY op 23 juli 2024 02:26]

Anoniem: 454358 @Bozebeer3819 december 2022 16:40
Ik kijk zoveel youtube, dat ik wel premium heb genomen. YT zonder reclame kijken is ineens een verademing.
TheNooz 19 december 2022 15:24
PH mag van mij een YouTube concurrent maken.
adje123 @TheNooz19 december 2022 15:32
PornTube?
Ik heb van een vriend gehoord dat het al bestaat.....
TwiekertBOB @adje12319 december 2022 16:24
Ja ja, van een vriend... }>

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq