Politie pakt man op die gestolen crypto van neppe Electrum-updates zou witwassen

De Nederlandse politie heeft een 39-jarige man uit Veenendaal opgepakt. Hij wordt verdacht van het witwassen van gestolen cryptovaluta, die gezamenlijk tientallen miljoenen euro's waard zou zijn. Hij zou het geld hebben gestolen via nepupdates van cryptowallet Electrum.

De man is in de nacht van 5 op 6 september aangehouden. In een verklaring schrijft de politie dat ze hem op het spoor kwam nadat gestolen bitcoin uit een malafide software-update van Electrum bij hem terecht waren gekomen. ZDNet beschreef eerder hoe cybercriminelen sinds eind 2018 misbruik maken van Electrum om cryptovaluta te stelen.

Om transacties te kunnen verwerken, maken de Electrum-wallets namelijk verbinding via een netwerk van Electrum-servers met de bitcoin-blockchain. Daarnaast kunnen gebruikers hun eigen server opzetten, waar anderen mee kunnen verbinden. Cybercriminelen ontwikkelden zelf neppe updates en gebruikten de mogelijkheid om eigen Electrum-servers op te zetten om deze te verspreiden.

Als een gebruiker zo'n malafide server betreedt, krijgt hij of zij een melding dat er een nieuwe update beschikbaar is voor zijn walletapp. In werkelijkheid is de update de walletapp van de criminelen, die de gebruikers om een one time password vraagt. Na het invullen van deze code wordt de cryptovaluta van de gebruiker overgemaakt naar de criminelen.

De Veenendaler zette volgens de politie de gestolen bitcoin om naar de privacycoin Monero en vice versa, zodat de cryptovaluta moeilijker te volgen was. Dit deed hij via Bisq, een peer-to-peer-transactieplatform waarin men anoniem cryptovaluta kan kopen en verkopen in ruil voor nationale valuta. Bij de aanhouding van de man is zijn woning doorzocht en zijn er onder meer diverse gegevensdragers in beslag genomen. Hij is op 8 september vrijgelaten, maar blijft een verdachte in deze zaak.

Door Loïs Franx

Redacteur

13-09-2022 15:11

13-09-2022 • 15:11

58

Politiek en recht cryptocurrency Nederland Politie

Reacties (58)

BCC 13 september 2022 15:16
Ik ben onder de indruk van de digitale rechercheurs in nederland, chapeau!
Tomatoman @BCC13 september 2022 16:31
Dat zeker. Ik ben echter helemaal niet zo onder de indruk van het vervolg.
De man is in de nacht van 5 op 6 september aangehouden. [...] Hij is op 8 september vrijgelaten, maar blijft een verdachte in deze zaak.
Hij wordt verdacht van het witwassen van tientallen miljoenen, maar is na 48 uur alweer vrijgelaten. Ik vraag me af hoeveel geld je moet stelen om in Nederland vast te blijven zitten.
kroegtijger @Tomatoman13 september 2022 16:42
De maximale straf voor witwassen betreft een gevangenisstraf van 6 jaar, of geldboete van de vijfde categorie (art. 420bis wetboek van strafrecht). De persoon die een gewoonte maakt van witwassen hangt een zwaardere gevangenisstraf boven het hoofd: 8 jaar.
Bron: https://www.de-strafrecht...het%20hoofd%3A%208%20jaar.

De straf die op witwassen (en dus alleen het witwassen) staat is niet zo enorm hoog, dus rechtvaardigt dat ook niet om iemand langdurig in voorarrest te houden als die persoon geen gevaar voor zijn/haar omgeving vormt en vluchten niet waarschijnlijk is. In dit geval kan je je afvragen of de verdachte inderdaad zich alleen met het witwassen bezig hield, of ook met het stelen van de crypto-valuta. Als ik het artikel zo lees, impliceert het dat hij ook zich met de diefstal bezig hield, maar dat hoeft natuurlijk niet per se
Oon @kroegtijger13 september 2022 18:25
Moet je naast de boete ook al het (verdiende) geld afgeven? Dan lijkt me de boete namelijk minder interessant
holtder @Tomatoman14 september 2022 09:23
Je wordt als verdachte vastgehouden ten behoeve van het onderzoek, je wordt gehoord en tegelijkertijd wordt door de OvJ besloten of je langer vastgehouden of niet. In principe mag dit niet tenzij er sprake is van recidiefgevaar of vluchtgevaar. Je kan niet iedereen voor elke scheet vasthouden tot aan de zitting, vooral met de wachttijden bij de rechtbanken op dit moment. Als uiteindelijk er een vrijspraak komt hebben ze ook recht op een tegemoetkoming voor elke dag die ze onterecht in hechtenis doorgebracht hebben.

De straf begint pas bij de veroordeling, op dit punt in het proces is hechtenis alleen uit praktische overweging.
geerttttt @Tomatoman13 september 2022 18:07
Het belang van vasthouden wordt afgewogen tegenover het belang van zijn vrijheid. Hij is immers nog niet veroordeeld. Dus dat hij na een paar dagen vrij komt zegt niet zoveel, als hij schuldig is moet hij zijn straf uitzitten. De dagen dat hij vast heeft gezeten worden daar van afgehaald, dus 'netto' maakt het niet uit.
YGDRASSIL @geerttttt13 september 2022 20:30
Behalve als ie zwaar schuldig is en 6+ jaar zou krijgen. Dan kan ie consolideren en ervandoor gaan met wat ie nog heeft...
geerttttt @YGDRASSIL13 september 2022 23:11
En dan? Zijn middelen zullen wel niet meer beschikbaar zijn, ga jij echt voor bijvoorbeeld 8 jaar celstraf de keuze maken om de rest van je leven onder te duiken in meer of mindere mate? Je familie niet meer zien, altijd je opgejaagd voelen, niks kunnen opbouwen...
holtder @YGDRASSIL14 september 2022 09:23
En wie bepaalt of hij zwaar schuldig is? Als hij vrijgesproken wordt heb je iemand maandenlang onterecht vastgehouden tot de zitting plaatsgevonden heeft.
Tristan @BCC13 september 2022 15:31
Ja dit lijkt mij geen gemakkelijk klusje om op te sporen!
Mel33 @Tristan13 september 2022 16:10
Volg het geld en de transacties, dat is wat ze hier ook hebben gedaan.
De Veenendaler zette volgens de politie de gestolen bitcoin om naar de privacycoin Monero en vice versa, zodat de cryptovaluta moeilijker te volgen was. Dit deed hij via Bisq, een peer-to-peer-transactieplatform waarin men anoniem cryptovaluta kan kopen en verkopen in ruil voor nationale valuta.
Ray_ @Mel3313 september 2022 16:14
Dat tik je nu wel heel makkelijk, maar zowel Bisq als Monero is ontstaan uit de gedachte om transacties zo veel mogelijk anoniem te houden. Dit is niet in 5 minuten wat NAW bij elkaar verzamelen aan de hand van een IBAN hè?
Bulkzooi @Ray_13 september 2022 18:24
Dit probleem is ook niet nieuw hè @Ray_.
witwassen van crimineel geld via cryptovaluta ter waarde van tientallen miljoenen euro’s.
Hoe denk je dat die fiduciaire transactie met die nationale valuta, €uro wordt er waarschijnlijk bedoeld, geregistreerd moet worden door Bisq? Die girale transactie is blijkbaar sowiezo onderschept en gelinkt aan zijn ID en adres om hem van zijn bed te lichten, zoals @NielsFL terecht waarneemt.

Want zijn Electreum crypto-wallet is better beveiligd dan Fort Knox. Monero is ook aardig solide opgezet. Maar dan moet je de transactie nog verzilveren.

Of het spoor komt van een aangifte van gestolen bitcoins, hoe raar dat ook moge klinken.
malafide software-update van Electrum
Waar van december 2018 tot oktober 2020 voor $22 miljoen bitcoins gestolen werden, volgens ZDNet.

Maar blijkbaar was het een mule en geen dief want hij stond na 48u alweer buiten.

Maar ja, Electron wekt bij mij nou niet echt een safe indruk, moet je nagaan wat de risico's zijn bij een app als Bisq.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bulkzooi op 28 juli 2024 19:21]

k0rsakoff @Tristan13 september 2022 16:16
Ik denk eerder dat de verdachte een stomme fout gemaakt heeft, bijv. oud email adres dat terug te lijden is naar hem, of een keer zijn IP adres geleaked bij een transactie.

Het is namelijk verre van onmogelijk om in een situatie zoals deze compleet anoniem en onvindbaar te blijven.
maddog4004 @BCC13 september 2022 16:24
Uhm.. Op het einde lees ik.. Hij is weer vrijgelaten..
KoffieAnanas @maddog400414 september 2022 00:25
Hij mag in vrijheid zijn proces afwachten. Dat is gebruikelijk, en hangt van meerdere factoren af. Zoals hoogte van de maximum straf en of de persoon in kwestie een gevaar is voor de omgeving, of het gevaar bestaat voor vluchten. En ook de kans op een veroordeling. Dat de persoon is opgepakt, maakt hem nog niet schuldig. De rechter maakt een afweging of deze persoon in vrijheid het proces mag afwachten, en in dit geval mag dat. Lijkt mij een redelijk besluit.

Als hij uiteindelijk wordt veroordeeld en een gevangenisstraf krijgt, gaan daar altijd de dagen in voorarrest af. Dat hij nu kort in voorarrest zit, heeft dus geen invloed op het totaal aantal dagen dat hij vast zal moeten zitten, bij veroordeling.
memphis @BCC13 september 2022 15:31
Op zich inderdaad wel wonderbaarlijk dat ze deze digitale crimineel hebben weten te pakken. Neemt niet weg dat dagelijks mensen opgelicht worden door mensen op marktplaats, whatsapp etc. waar amper tot niets mee gedaan wordt. Blijkbaar zal het grote geld wat hiermee gemoeid was een rol spelen in het goed oplossen.
bigkillerstorm @BCC14 september 2022 17:56
Ik moet ook bij die digitale rechercheurs zien te komen. Heb mijn aangiften gedaan van diefstal bij politie en aangeleverd bewijs en wat hulp middelen en speur werk om de digitale rechercheurs te helpen. Maar volgens mij hebben ze mijn zaak al gesloten en niks mee gedaan hoewel dit wel een van grootste criminelen van het crypto netwerk zijn denk ik. De hacker die mijn crypto heeft gestolen had destijds over meerdere Wallets meer dan 2 miljard euro. Nu is crypto aardig in elkaar gezakt dus zal wel minder zijn. Wel vraag je af waarom ze maar blijven stelen met zoveel. Zich bewijzen en gewoon geen schijt geven of moraal hebben.
Dit waren de notities die ik had gemaakt.

My Wallet = 0xe16a7b6CAEB80315A74b1735Ec38b9A6ed3E6836

THash stolen crypto = 0x270219d1ba426afa1a4da4d7e19ae5f1128583fb5f76117c7c1ce05d5183bd7d
742.1 Cake Stolen!!!

Hacker Wallet My crypto first went = 0xe9ae726b07305bfc51631eef59c0e917f1ef9975
My Cake was parked there for a week he is on the move now.

THash My Cake he Swapped = 0xfd18636524e295631560732d834e85d2dcfc0b44bc9f2703c7460b44bb1f4738
742.1 Cake For 16.81 BNB

THash Hacker on the move sended most of the BNB he made out of me 12.4/16.81 BNB
0x6f4ae314b924632fbcd2ef5036ef84b33fe3c3090e7a8a3506bf9d09b592600d

Hacker wallet Second just a way to make it harder to track?
0x9be923eaa5d3a88d6e1b38f7f90b0029371df9bc

THash Hacker Transfers out 12.39BNB on BSC Token Hub converting it to bnb wallet.
0x4cd4e9009392dcf573d742d9a064ffc89043f763c609be8b3bc2a9528531a48e
TxHash is now F781E7F980BAC5C35AE3F0A10E04268023B88CF6D6E64B6FE43FBC59420D0C54

Hacker BNB Wallet Third
bnb1qr945qql8ukm8a6j3vg0lma66j7gm3vtmv93wq

He is moving my BNB deeper into the Rabbit hole 12.389925 BNB Sent.
TxHash 4EA1FAB9710CF39146B8C403120F2675A4959CD842E472D0CF607B17AEA54FAF
Memo 4978081201213404

Hacker Wallet Four $2.5 Million Net!!! My assets ended on this pile. Why you need to steal anyway?!
bnb1jwr79maxff06p07n4qfm33asv60gnnfe5fpw32 $2.5 Million Net. My assets ended on this pile.

Ok so now i know where my money ended up.
But we can go deeper into the Rabbit hole from here.
Lets take a look at these sick bastards and what funds they move around.

So they move cash around to my hackers wallet from a Fifth Wallet.
From bnb1xrfwzlu9c5208lhtn7ywt0mjrhjh4nt4fjyqxy Hacker Wallet Five 56.262 Million$!!!
To bnb1jwr79maxff06p07n4qfm33asv60gnnfe5fpw32 Hacker Wallet Four 2.5Million$+ The one who hacked me wallet.
TxHash 035AF36109A81E6F008BA848489F908AAC13BAA9AA4C274F12311CD918EBAD24
Memo 1961549476371519

Following more money all linked in a web to each other...

bnb1nuuqvhp9e8t22hvtsr6hvvu7cvf0uqdtkh37fu Another wallet of the person who stole my crypto.

bnb1ger2dx3xavr28sjnfnnx8guhtxtnusuz0pcy89 500$ dollars just a pump around adres probably.
bnb1f0u4uq78dwznaq6m8mdp95lc040cz0s4ww4pl0 Another Pump around adres.
bnb136ns6lfw4zs5hg4n85vdthaad7hq5m4gtkgf23 Sended most assets to the 600 million adres (bnb1fnd0k)**
bnb16e9kvc8846lht4y2yav777p6hweffcqvva757l 100k
bnb1ut0r5c3mslkesqlvhqelxuhrjasvrrqk9yx9vx 3$ Million Validator funding account. *** Delegator adres.
bnb1l4r7s4aw5z4mdss6jtvyfvkwjf3xvxf6d3wukg 3$ Million Mostly used to pump money too second largest wallet (bnb1jzdy3) *
bnb15thj6tukshhfzuyq3v6k3y7dw97lp48r6zpxv8 21,15$ Million
bnb1jxfh2g85q3v0tdq56fnevx6xcxtcnhtsmcu64m 63$ Million
bnb1m5amny2gs3xdyta6pksmr43zu4727w24syyks7 68$ Million
bnb1jzdy3vy3h0ux0j7qqcutfnsjm2xnsa5mru7gtj 400$ Million *
bnb1fnd0k5l4p3ck2j9x9dp36chk059w977pszdgdz 600$ Million **
bnb1u2agwjat20494fmc6jnuau0ls937cfjn4pjwtn 1.5$ Billion !!!

bva1xnudjls7x4p48qrk0j247htt7rl2k2dzp3mr3j Valitor Ankr Criminal activity.
bva16usf4rcvk9dyzpe8n82gq4nw9x5emlhhs2fftr Criminal Validator?
bva1yck3fkt2ltedev80skwjdmtfftv2lvpzfwmzfl Criminal Validator ***
bva1ah8tgrjj5zes0rt5y6gc6m3zr5zwayt6nzaghh Criminal Validator
bva1cvxdm0yuzxqaysk9waxgmqasdl6qypaxx9aagz Criminal Validator
bva1vr8d0kzvnkfgxl4980udka8psdj7434zxjezuq Criminal Validator
bva1ygrhjdjfyn2ffh5ha5llf5g6l3wxjt29hz9q4s Criminal Validator
bva1jh99vrdj0g3n2snrelzrh45s7cs7usqr3x40kk Criminal Validator

The Hackers/Criminals im talking about and showed adresses are active on these Exchange and maybe more...
https://ftx.com/
https://www.binance.com
https://www.coinbase.com/

Usefull tools/website for tracking and checking

https://explorer.bitquery.io/ The ultimate follow the money tool to find out big webs/networks of criminal organisations and linked wallets.
https://clankapp.com/bina...j7qqcutfnsjm2xnsa5mru7gtj Just fill in any bnb adres here too see big funds moving around and track who is involved.
https://bscscan.com/ Good for tracking everything on BSC involving 0x adresses.
https://explorer.binance.org/address/ <---- Paste bnb Adres for looking in there wallet.
https://www.binance.org/en/staking/validator/ <--- Paste Validator adres.
Chiwn 13 september 2022 15:53
Heeft iemand een idee wanneer het strafbaar wordt om coins te handelen via zo'n platform? Zou het puur zijn dat je had moeten weten dat er iets niet in de haak is als iemand tegen een laag tarief van een partij Bitcoin af wil in ruil voor Monero?

Ben benieuwd waar die grens hier ligt, omdat in principe zo'n transactie mij niet illegaal lijkt.
T-Forever @Chiwn13 september 2022 16:03
Ligt niet aan de transactie, maar aan de hoogte ervan. Boven x bedrag moet jij kunnen aantonen hoe jij aan dat geld komt. zo niet, witwassen.
cariolive23 @Chiwn13 september 2022 18:54
Wanneer ze zijn gestolen of met crimineel geld aangeschaft
Johan1995 13 september 2022 19:45
Prachtig! Geef mij maar een ouderwetse bank waar mijn kapitaal veilig is. Ik betaal graag wat extra voor een betrouwbare dienst.
netfast @Johan199514 september 2022 12:22
Ik zou niet al te veel vertrouwen op de banken momenteel, lees maar eens het nieuwe boek: "Worst bank scenario" van Hester Bais en Wink Sabee. Schokkend.

Overigens heeft ABN momenteel zijn handen vol aan de shit op de energie markt, want het wilde een grote jongen zijn op de commodities markt wereldwijd.
"According to Equinor the potential margin call on electricity futures totalled around a whopping 1.5 trillion EUR last week and several banks had amounts equalling 30-40% of the entire balance sheet blowing in the wind at some point on Thursday/Friday. The list of clearing banks with ultimate exposure towards these margin calls is found here - ABN, Raffheisen and a couple of the Southern European names look vulnerable to this story"

Ik heb liever mijn eigen geld in eigen beheer (cash, goud/zilver en Bitcoin)
En wij als tweakers weten wel hoe er mee om te gaan. Je Bitcoin staat niet op je telefoon uiteraard.
Dennisdn 13 september 2022 17:05
En toch denk ik vaak: Nou, best slim bedacht.
zeg_ik_niet 14 september 2022 00:41
Het was zeker weer Jan
batteries4ever 13 september 2022 15:16
Prachtig hoor al die crypto's, vrij van corrupte overheids/bankbemoeienis. Echt ideaal ook voor ontwikkelingslanden en zo. |:(
cariolive23 @batteries4ever13 september 2022 18:53
Prachtig hoor al die crypto's, vrij van corrupte overheids/bankbemoeienis.
ik weet niet in welke wereld jij leeft, maar voor een corrupte overheid is crypto currency een Godsgeschenk. Lokaal geld stelen en anoniem ergens veiligstellen. En dan later weer presenteren als winst van handel of zo iets. Nog eenvoudiger gaat het niet worden
batteries4ever @cariolive2313 september 2022 19:19
Dat is nog een aspectwaar ik niet aan gedacht heb, nog een puntje tegen de Crypto's...
Misschien dat er ergens positieve eigenschappen te ontdekken zijn aan die dingen, maar tot dusverre, ondanks wilde reacties van Crypto-fans, zoals in de reactie op dit bericht, zie ik echt uitsluitend negatieve dingen!
NielsFL @batteries4ever13 september 2022 15:23
Hij koopt er nationale valuta voor. Die zijn toch echt van de bank/overheid.
Cilph @batteries4ever13 september 2022 15:27
Nee, die banken joh, dat zijn de echten dieven. Bestelen je waar je bij staat. Nee, dan wordt ik liever beroofd door een echte crimineel. Enne dit is toch zwart vermogen dus we gebruiken de belastingcentjes van mijn buurman wel om de crimineel te pakken. :+

Prachtig, dat crypto. |:(

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cilph op 28 juli 2024 19:21]

Tintel
@Cilph13 september 2022 15:34
Wat wil je nu zeggen? Dat er criminelen zijn die middels crypto geld witwassen? En dat daarom crypto niet goed is?
Cilph @Tintel13 september 2022 15:44
Nee, dat crypto geen enkel probleem oplost wat voorstanders aanhalen.
Tintel
@Cilph13 september 2022 15:58
Eh? Het is bedoeld om de afhankelijkheid van banken te verminderen - hoe blijkt uit deze zaak dat dit niet het geval is?
Cilph @Tintel13 september 2022 16:08
Dat de reden om afhankelijkheid van banken te minderen er niet (genoeg) is.
tw_gotcha @Tintel13 september 2022 16:40
99% van de aantrekkingskracht is dat je snel veel echt geld kunt verdienen. De macht van de banken interesseert vrijwel niemand en die wordt ook op geen enkele manier aangetast door de aanwezigheid van crypto. Het is gewoon een van de vele financiele producten waar je geld mee kunt verdienen als je begrijpt hoe het werkt.
BlueHulk @tw_gotcha14 september 2022 02:06
Ik ben nochtans met al mijn centjes richting blockchain getrokken nadat de bank moeilijk deed om mijn eigen zuurverdiende spaargeld af te halen. Al 5 jaar alle geld in eigen beheer via crypto en enkel een absoluut minimum op de bankrekening om rekeningen te betalen en ik denk niet dat ik ooit nog terugga richting een bank, integendeel.

En zo zijn er nog velen die de hele rompslomp van een bank gewoonweg moe zijn en alles liever zelf beheren. Het is niet omdat jij dat niet kan begrijpen dat het niet realistisch is, en dan met verzonnen percentages beginnen gooien is niet echt een sterk argument.
tormentor1985 @BlueHulk14 september 2022 07:57
Same hier :Y)

Niet alleen krijg ik een veel betere rente op stablecoins (12% i.p.v. 0% of minder dan dat bij de bank) die in theorie natuurlijk stabiel zijn maar ik heb ook nog eens de afgelopen jaren een aantal percentages winst gemaakt omdat de euro waardeloos is geworden ten opzichte van de dollar.
Tintel
@tw_gotcha13 september 2022 16:43
Het maakt niet uit hoe dit systeem aan z'n aanhangers komt toch? Alleen op basis van principes of anti-bank instelling is blijkbaar niet voldoende.

En als er uiteindelijk meer wordt gehandeld via crypto dan via banken (wat nog lang kan duren wellicht) dan is de macht van de banken gebroken.
batteries4ever @Tintel13 september 2022 19:13
Ja je bent hiermee hartstikke afhankelijk van de bank, maar wel zo af en toe je geld kwijt aan dit soort vage trucs - of aan volledige wilde koersveranderingen! Ik heb liever en bank...
Tintel
@batteries4ever14 september 2022 10:17
Je vergelijkt dan de huidige situatie omtrent crypto valuta (en dat is enorm veel speculanten) met een veel ouder systeem (het bankwezen) - dat idd een stabielere koers volgt. Maar het idee is dat dit natuurlijk minder wordt. Voor de euro had je precies hetzelfde met locale valuta (weet iemand nog van de Lires?).

Praktische elke (offciele) bank hanteert het systeem; Fractional Reserve Banking - dat die banken een enorme macht geeft (want veel geld is nu eenmaal macht) en nog veel meer nadelen waar ik niet op in zal gaan.
GameNympho @Tintel13 september 2022 15:43
Niet alleen criminelen ;)
-jacQues- @batteries4ever13 september 2022 15:23
Ja, zodat ze niet meer zo afhankelijk zijn van de Amerikaanse dollar.

En qua corruptie; dat komt overal voor. Het meeste nog steeds met contant geld. Crypto is maar een heel klein percentage (en dan nog steeds heel veel geld, maar goed).
Groningerkoek @-jacQues-13 september 2022 15:29
Die crypto's hebben alleen bestaansrecht omdat je ze kunt omruilen voor Dollars, als dat niet zo was dan waren ze allang uitgestorven.
bangsat @Groningerkoek13 september 2022 16:00
Vertel dat aan de mensen die geen toegang hebben tot het bankensysteem. Daar zijn er miljoenen van. Daar is crypto een uitkomst voor.
LanTao @bangsat13 september 2022 17:38
Vertel dat aan de mensen die geen toegang hebben tot het bankensysteem. Daar zijn er miljoenen van. Daar is crypto een uitkomst voor.
Dit is in de praktijk geprobeerd in onder andere El Salvador en het bleek niet bepaald een succes.

Verder, mensen te arm voor een bankrekening maar wel met voldoende electronica om onafhankelijk een transactie op een blockchain te kunnen doen? We weten allebei dat dat een zeer ongeloofwaardige combinatie is. En daar komt nog bij dat cryptovaluta volkomen ongeschikt zijn als regulier betaalmiddel vanwege de traagheid en onomkeerbaarheid van transacties.
Slux
@bangsat13 september 2022 17:28
En dan met crypto betalen die vandaag 1 euro waard is en morgen misschien nog maar 0.50 cent ?
Ze hebben amper geld, en dan zo risico nemen met dat volatiele crypto ? ik zie het niet gebeuren.

Leuk voor speculeren maar voor de rest heb je niks aan crypto.
BastiaanNL @Slux14 september 2022 07:28
Onzin. Ik deed regelmatig bank transacties naar andere continenten. Belachelijke fees voor een transactie, meer dan 100 euro weleens voorbij zien komen. Met bepaalde crypto kan ik dat nu gratis. Als je gelijk wisselt merk je niks van die schommelingen.
weeraanmelden @bangsat13 september 2022 23:05
Vertel dat aan de mensen die geen toegang hebben tot het bankensysteem. Daar zijn er miljoenen van. Daar is crypto een uitkomst voor.
Want? Die betalen bij de Albert Heijn, de Kruidvat en de apotheek met Crypto? Of die ruilen de crypto bij de GWK om voor cash?
🤷‍♂️
bangsat @weeraanmelden14 september 2022 08:48
Jij hebt je duidelijk niet verdiept in de arme landen, waar ze uren moeten reizen naar een ghetto om geld op te halen met gevaar voor eigen leven. Er zijn genoeg interviews hierover te vinden.
Wouterie @batteries4ever13 september 2022 15:23
Wat wil je eigenlijk zeggen? Dat de centrale banken en de wereld bank het wel ideaal zijn voor ontwikkelingslanden en zo? Wat goed werkt voor ontwikkelingslanden, of goed zou kunnen werken, is kapitaal vastleggen in zilver en goud. Maar oh wacht, de goud- en zilvermijnen zijn in westerse handen dus zijn ze afhankelijk van de gevestigde orde der banken.

Dat onze overheden zo'n hekel aan crypto's hebben komt door het gebrek aan controle en macht die daaruit voortvloeit. Geld lenen en ze onder de duim houden werkt namelijk veel prettiger.
tw_gotcha @Wouterie13 september 2022 16:36
Er zijn drie dingen die ik niet zo kan plaatsen in je reactie

1) er is veel en veel meer geld in omloop dan gedekt kan worden door edelmetalen, in wiens handen dan ook. De tijd dat er een goud reserve was van een bank die de geldstroom dekte hebben we allang achter ons gelaten

2) In ontwikkelingslanden leeft het gros van mensen, van heel weinig geld en doen al hun zaken contant:
"... 85% of the world live on less than $30 per day, two-thirds live on less than $10 per day, and every tenth person lives on less than $1.90 per day. " (https://ourworldindata.org/extreme-poverty)
Deze mensen hebben helemaal niks met banken te maken en bitcoin is ook helemaal geen alternatief, alleen al omdat ze geen toegang hebben tot de digitale wereld. Als ze al hun geld op een bank hebben staan zal dat een oude vertrouwde bank zijn waar ze in geloven, niet een digitale munt die een paar jaar oud is.

3) Overheden zijn niet degenen die banken controleren, niemand controleert banken, dat doen ze zelf (helaas). Alleen als er een bank omvalt moet iedereen ervoor betalen (want er niet genoeg onderpand in de vorm van goud). Overheden heffen belasting, dat is hun enige pressie missel (en dat moeten ze ook doen anders hebben we geen voorzieningen).

Is crypto een alternatief? geen idee, voorlopig schieten de cryptobanken en handelaren als padddestoelen uit de grond, dus naast het principe van crypto is er een hele grote branch onstaan die geld verdienen aan anderen die met crypto eenheden handelen. Net als banken, investeerders, handelaren etc. Helemaal geen verschil. Dus het komt op mij over als gewoon een andere munteenheid, die je moet omzetten in een geaccepteerde currency om er wat mee te doen. Het crypto verkeer is decentraal en niet via een van de vele vele 'echte' banken als het om 'echt' geld zou gaan. Dat boeit niemand. De enige aantrekkingskracht is het idee dat je in korte tijd veel echt geld kunt verdienen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door tw_gotcha op 28 juli 2024 19:21]

MennoE @tw_gotcha13 september 2022 20:48
Overheden controleren geen banken? Natuurlijk wel. Heb je nooit gehoord van het toezicht van DNB?
Wouterie @MennoE14 september 2022 15:45
Of de ECB.
Wouterie @tw_gotcha14 september 2022 16:38
1. Veel ontwikkelingslanden zijn overgeleverd aan China en de VS (grofweg) Waarbij de voorwaarden niet altijd zo gunstig zijn. Dat zorgt ervoor dat deze landen de controle houden over een flink aantal grondstoffen. Stel je toch eens voor dat mensen in de kobaltmijnen ineens minimumloon zouden krijgen, dan kunnen wij onze telefoontjes niet meer betalen. Of dat een land als Zuid Afrika zelf kan beschikken over de natuurlijke goudvoorraden. Dat zou in één klap hun economie zo'n impuls geven dat het welvaartsniveau door het dak gaat. Kijk alleen al naar het effect van het Gronings gas op onze economie.
Ik ben wezen kijken bij een diamantmijn in Namibië en daar wapperde overal Amerikaanse vlaggen. Elk diamantje was van de Amerikanen en de lokale overheden hadden niets te vertellen daar.

2. Bitcoin is voor de individuele derdewereldburger nog veel verder weg dan voor ons, maar voor de overheden is het wel binnen bereik. Neem een redelijk stabiel land wat flinke leningen uit heeft staan tegen een belachelijke rente. Ze hebben weinig te verliezen op dit gebied dus elke mogelijkheid om aan de wurggreep van het westen en China te ontkomen is door elders gelden te beleggen. Nu denk ik niet dat Bitcoins de oplossing zijn in dit verhaal, maar vertrouwen op de goedheid van de globale geldschieters is zeker een doodlopend spoor.

3. De banken alhier staan wel degelijk onder gezag van de politiek. Sowieso is de Staat de enige aandeelhouder dus hoewel formeel het bestuur onafhankelijk is van de Staat is de Staat nog steeds 'de baas'. Maar eigenlijk staat de ECB aan het roer, en dat is al helemaal een politiek verhaal.

De aantrekkingskracht van crypto is wat je zegt de kans dat je snel rijk kunt worden zonder dat je daar bar veel voor hoeft te doen en dat je een bak geld kan hebben die niet onderhevig is aan de grillen van de politiek. Helaas gaan beide vliegers al niet meer op.
tw_gotcha @Wouterie14 september 2022 17:40
"3. De banken alhier staan wel degelijk onder gezag van de politiek. Sowieso is de Staat de enige aandeelhouder dus hoewel formeel het bestuur onafhankelijk is van de Staat is de Staat nog steeds 'de baas'. Maar eigenlijk staat de ECB aan het roer, en dat is al helemaal een politiek verhaal."

een bank als de IGN heeft gewoon een eigen bestuur en dat bllijkt ook als ze keer op keer in het nieuws komen omdat ze helpen geld wit te wassen. De staat is daar zeker niet de baas. Ze houden zich aan afspraken als het hen uitkomt, min of meer binnen de mazen van de wet zoals ieder bedrijf. Dat geldt voor alle banken.

De ECB is een centrale bank met als doel om het beleid van de EU uit te voeren en de Euro stabiel te houden. De raad van bestuur bestaat uit de presidenten van de natuionale centrale banken. De nationale banken zijn samen de aandeelhouders. In Nederland is de enige aandellhouder de overheid, maar in Duitsland bijvoorbeeld weeer niet. En sowieso is er dus niet een aandelhouder van de ECB, en beslissingen zijn niet zomaar direct van "de overheid". Ik zeg niet dat dit goed of slecht is, zeker is het ingewikkeld en traag. Hun grootsten presssie middel is de rente verhogen of verlagen en de markten reageren daarop.
Argantonis @Wouterie13 september 2022 17:34
Het dan over zilver of goud gaan hebben... dan moet je je echt wat meer gaan verdiepen in plaats van crypto blogs napraten.
Wouterie @Argantonis14 september 2022 16:01
Ik praat niemand na want ik heb ik mijn hele leven nog nooit een crypto blog gelezen, ik reageer alleen op iemand die stelt dat crypto zo slecht zou zijn voor bijvoorbeeld ontwikkelingslanden, terwijl het hele economisch beleid van de rijke westerse landen is gestoeld op het arm en financieel afhankelijk houden van die ontwikkelingslanden.
De enige manier voor die landen om op één of andere wijze uit de wurggreep van China of het westen te komen is door ergens in te beleggen waar die grijpgrage vingers geen vat op hebben. Het is ook niet voor niets dat juist China en de VS zich druk maken om crypto.

De zilver en goud tip hoorde ik laatst. Klonk vrij simpel: hij heeft veel geld, de bank kost geld, crypto is onbetrouwbaar, dus hij heeft een berg zilveren munten gekocht want daar betaal je geen belasting over. Dat is zijn potje voor z'n oude dag. Het kan vriezen, het kan dooien maar de waarde van goud en zilver zullen nooit op 0 uitkomen.

