Politie pakt man op die gestolen crypto van neppe Electrum-updates zou witwassen

Ik moet ook bij die digitale rechercheurs zien te komen. Heb mijn aangiften gedaan van diefstal bij politie en aangeleverd bewijs en wat hulp middelen en speur werk om de digitale rechercheurs te helpen. Maar volgens mij hebben ze mijn zaak al gesloten en niks mee gedaan hoewel dit wel een van grootste criminelen van het crypto netwerk zijn denk ik. De hacker die mijn crypto heeft gestolen had destijds over meerdere Wallets meer dan 2 miljard euro. Nu is crypto aardig in elkaar gezakt dus zal wel minder zijn. Wel vraag je af waarom ze maar blijven stelen met zoveel. Zich bewijzen en gewoon geen schijt geven of moraal hebben.
Dit waren de notities die ik had gemaakt.
My Wallet = 0xe16a7b6CAEB80315A74b1735Ec38b9A6ed3E6836
THash stolen crypto = 0x270219d1ba426afa1a4da4d7e19ae5f1128583fb5f76117c7c1ce05d5183bd7d
742.1 Cake Stolen!!!
Hacker Wallet My crypto first went = 0xe9ae726b07305bfc51631eef59c0e917f1ef9975
My Cake was parked there for a week he is on the move now.
THash My Cake he Swapped = 0xfd18636524e295631560732d834e85d2dcfc0b44bc9f2703c7460b44bb1f4738
742.1 Cake For 16.81 BNB
THash Hacker on the move sended most of the BNB he made out of me 12.4/16.81 BNB
0x6f4ae314b924632fbcd2ef5036ef84b33fe3c3090e7a8a3506bf9d09b592600d
Hacker wallet Second just a way to make it harder to track?
0x9be923eaa5d3a88d6e1b38f7f90b0029371df9bc
THash Hacker Transfers out 12.39BNB on BSC Token Hub converting it to bnb wallet.
0x4cd4e9009392dcf573d742d9a064ffc89043f763c609be8b3bc2a9528531a48e
TxHash is now F781E7F980BAC5C35AE3F0A10E04268023B88CF6D6E64B6FE43FBC59420D0C54
Hacker BNB Wallet Third
bnb1qr945qql8ukm8a6j3vg0lma66j7gm3vtmv93wq
He is moving my BNB deeper into the Rabbit hole 12.389925 BNB Sent.
TxHash 4EA1FAB9710CF39146B8C403120F2675A4959CD842E472D0CF607B17AEA54FAF
Memo 4978081201213404
Hacker Wallet Four $2.5 Million Net!!! My assets ended on this pile. Why you need to steal anyway?!
bnb1jwr79maxff06p07n4qfm33asv60gnnfe5fpw32 $2.5 Million Net. My assets ended on this pile.
Ok so now i know where my money ended up.
But we can go deeper into the Rabbit hole from here.
Lets take a look at these sick bastards and what funds they move around.
So they move cash around to my hackers wallet from a Fifth Wallet.
From bnb1xrfwzlu9c5208lhtn7ywt0mjrhjh4nt4fjyqxy Hacker Wallet Five 56.262 Million$!!!
To bnb1jwr79maxff06p07n4qfm33asv60gnnfe5fpw32 Hacker Wallet Four 2.5Million$+ The one who hacked me wallet.
TxHash 035AF36109A81E6F008BA848489F908AAC13BAA9AA4C274F12311CD918EBAD24
Memo 1961549476371519
Following more money all linked in a web to each other...
bnb1nuuqvhp9e8t22hvtsr6hvvu7cvf0uqdtkh37fu Another wallet of the person who stole my crypto.
bnb1ger2dx3xavr28sjnfnnx8guhtxtnusuz0pcy89 500$ dollars just a pump around adres probably.
bnb1f0u4uq78dwznaq6m8mdp95lc040cz0s4ww4pl0 Another Pump around adres.
bnb136ns6lfw4zs5hg4n85vdthaad7hq5m4gtkgf23 Sended most assets to the 600 million adres (bnb1fnd0k)**
bnb16e9kvc8846lht4y2yav777p6hweffcqvva757l 100k
bnb1ut0r5c3mslkesqlvhqelxuhrjasvrrqk9yx9vx 3$ Million Validator funding account. *** Delegator adres.
bnb1l4r7s4aw5z4mdss6jtvyfvkwjf3xvxf6d3wukg 3$ Million Mostly used to pump money too second largest wallet (bnb1jzdy3) *
bnb15thj6tukshhfzuyq3v6k3y7dw97lp48r6zpxv8 21,15$ Million
bnb1jxfh2g85q3v0tdq56fnevx6xcxtcnhtsmcu64m 63$ Million
bnb1m5amny2gs3xdyta6pksmr43zu4727w24syyks7 68$ Million
bnb1jzdy3vy3h0ux0j7qqcutfnsjm2xnsa5mru7gtj 400$ Million *
bnb1fnd0k5l4p3ck2j9x9dp36chk059w977pszdgdz 600$ Million **
bnb1u2agwjat20494fmc6jnuau0ls937cfjn4pjwtn 1.5$ Billion !!!
bva1xnudjls7x4p48qrk0j247htt7rl2k2dzp3mr3j Valitor Ankr Criminal activity.
bva16usf4rcvk9dyzpe8n82gq4nw9x5emlhhs2fftr Criminal Validator?
bva1yck3fkt2ltedev80skwjdmtfftv2lvpzfwmzfl Criminal Validator ***
bva1ah8tgrjj5zes0rt5y6gc6m3zr5zwayt6nzaghh Criminal Validator
bva1cvxdm0yuzxqaysk9waxgmqasdl6qypaxx9aagz Criminal Validator
bva1vr8d0kzvnkfgxl4980udka8psdj7434zxjezuq Criminal Validator
bva1ygrhjdjfyn2ffh5ha5llf5g6l3wxjt29hz9q4s Criminal Validator
bva1jh99vrdj0g3n2snrelzrh45s7cs7usqr3x40kk Criminal Validator
The Hackers/Criminals im talking about and showed adresses are active on these Exchange and maybe more...
Usefull tools/website for tracking and checking
