Politie pakt man op die gestolen crypto van neppe Electrum-updates zou witwassen

De Nederlandse politie heeft een 39-jarige man uit Veenendaal opgepakt. Hij wordt verdacht van het witwassen van gestolen cryptovaluta, die gezamenlijk tientallen miljoenen euro's waard zou zijn. Hij zou het geld hebben gestolen via nepupdates van cryptowallet Electrum.

De man is in de nacht van 5 op 6 september aangehouden. In een verklaring schrijft de politie dat ze hem op het spoor kwam nadat gestolen bitcoin uit een malafide software-update van Electrum bij hem terecht waren gekomen. ZDNet beschreef eerder hoe cybercriminelen sinds eind 2018 misbruik maken van Electrum om cryptovaluta te stelen.

Om transacties te kunnen verwerken, maken de Electrum-wallets namelijk verbinding via een netwerk van Electrum-servers met de bitcoin-blockchain. Daarnaast kunnen gebruikers hun eigen server opzetten, waar anderen mee kunnen verbinden. Cybercriminelen ontwikkelden zelf neppe updates en gebruikten de mogelijkheid om eigen Electrum-servers op te zetten om deze te verspreiden.

Als een gebruiker zo'n malafide server betreedt, krijgt hij of zij een melding dat er een nieuwe update beschikbaar is voor zijn walletapp. In werkelijkheid is de update de walletapp van de criminelen, die de gebruikers om een one time password vraagt. Na het invullen van deze code wordt de cryptovaluta van de gebruiker overgemaakt naar de criminelen.

De Veenendaler zette volgens de politie de gestolen bitcoin om naar de privacycoin Monero en vice versa, zodat de cryptovaluta moeilijker te volgen was. Dit deed hij via Bisq, een peer-to-peer-transactieplatform waarin men anoniem cryptovaluta kan kopen en verkopen in ruil voor nationale valuta. Bij de aanhouding van de man is zijn woning doorzocht en zijn er onder meer diverse gegevensdragers in beslag genomen. Hij is op 8 september vrijgelaten, maar blijft een verdachte in deze zaak.