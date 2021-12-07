Verschillende diensten niet bereikbaar door problemen met Amazon Web Services

Problemen met Amazon Web Services zorgen er dinsdagavond voor dat verschillende diensten niet of niet goed bereikbaar zijn. Wereldwijd melden gebruikers problemen met diensten als Amazon Prime, Ring en games als League of Legends en Valorant.

Amazon Web Services, afgekort AWS, kampt dinsdagavond met problemen, waardoor veel diensten die gebruikmaken van AWS niet goed werken. Op allestoringen.nl melden ook Nederlandse gebruikers problemen met AWS en games en diensten die daar gebruik van maken.

Amazon heeft bevestigd dat er inderdaad problemen zijn. Daarin schrijft het bedrijf dat het problemen heeft ontdekt in de oostelijke regio van de Verenigde Staten, maar dit lijkt ook effect te hebben op diensten en gebruikers buiten deze regio. Het is niet bekend hoelang de storing gaat duren. Op de statuspagina is te zien wat de huidige stand van zaken is.