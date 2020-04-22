Israël stopt met gebruik telefoongegevens voor controle op quarantaine

De Israëlische politie moet stoppen met het gebruik van telefoongegevens voor het controleren of mensen zich houden aan de verplichte thuisquarantaine. Een parlementaire commissie oordeelt dat de privacy-inbreuk niet opweegt tegen de voordelen.

De Israëlische politie wilde doorgaan met het gebruik van locatiegegevens van telefoons, schrijft Reuters. De politie zegt vaak succesvol mensen te hebben opgespoord die naar buiten gingen ondanks dat het niet mocht. Daarbij gaat het om mensen die vermoedelijk besmet zijn met het coronavirus. Volgens de parlementaire commissie kunnen politiemensen prima checken of mensen thuis blijven.

De politie in Israël gebruikt de telecomdata sinds een maand door een noodmaatregel van het kabinet, maar de afspraak was dat het parlement na een maand de maatregel mocht bekijken en eventueel afkeuren. Dat is nu dus gebeurd.

De Israëlische inlichtingendienst doet nog steeds contactonderzoek bij mensen die positief zijn getest en dat gebeurt vermoedelijk ook via telecomdata. Omdat het gaat om een inlichtingendienst en niet om politie, gelden daar ruimere bevoegdheden. Bovendien is het geheim welke middelen de inlichtingendienst gebruikt om op te sporen wie in contact is geweest met patiënten.