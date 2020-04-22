Cookies op Tweakers

Israël stopt met gebruik telefoongegevens voor controle op quarantaine

De Israëlische politie moet stoppen met het gebruik van telefoongegevens voor het controleren of mensen zich houden aan de verplichte thuisquarantaine. Een parlementaire commissie oordeelt dat de privacy-inbreuk niet opweegt tegen de voordelen.

De Israëlische politie wilde doorgaan met het gebruik van locatiegegevens van telefoons, schrijft Reuters. De politie zegt vaak succesvol mensen te hebben opgespoord die naar buiten gingen ondanks dat het niet mocht. Daarbij gaat het om mensen die vermoedelijk besmet zijn met het coronavirus. Volgens de parlementaire commissie kunnen politiemensen prima checken of mensen thuis blijven.

De politie in Israël gebruikt de telecomdata sinds een maand door een noodmaatregel van het kabinet, maar de afspraak was dat het parlement na een maand de maatregel mocht bekijken en eventueel afkeuren. Dat is nu dus gebeurd.

De Israëlische inlichtingendienst doet nog steeds contactonderzoek bij mensen die positief zijn getest en dat gebeurt vermoedelijk ook via telecomdata. Omdat het gaat om een inlichtingendienst en niet om politie, gelden daar ruimere bevoegdheden. Bovendien is het geheim welke middelen de inlichtingendienst gebruikt om op te sporen wie in contact is geweest met patiënten.

Door Arnoud Wokke

Redacteur mobile

22-04-2020 • 21:19

22-04-2020 • 21:19

Privacy coronavirus Israel Telecom

Reacties (58)

-Moderatie-faq
-158050+120+22+30Ongemodereerd19
Wijzig sortering
+2arnovos
22 april 2020 22:11
Geweldig staaltje privacy geven en nemen van de Israëlische regering: de politie de handhavingsbevoegdheid laten afpakken door het parlement en tegelijkertijd de binnenlandse veiligheidsdienst Shin Bet adviseren om méér te gaan tracken.

Naast de bewegingen van bevestigde coronadragers nu ook de bewegingen van iedereen in de afgelopen week in de buurt is geweest van een bevestigde coronadrager

En let op die laatste zin uit het persbericht: als je iets heel erg privé wilt gaan doen, dan moet je de smartphone maar niet bij je hebben. De ideale toverformule om verplicht de app installeren en vrijwillig meedoen te combineren.
The official said that an inter-ministerial committee monitoring the Shin Bet involvement has recommended expanding it so that movements of those exposed to confirmed carriers are also mapped out - “to see whose paths crossed where”.

The information gleaned is expunged after a week, the official said, dismissing privacy concerns.

Besides, the official said, “people don’t have to carry a phone on them if they are doing something very personal”.
Reageer
0r_j
@arnovos23 april 2020 18:52
Gewoon. telefoon thuislaten...

Of, locatie data uitzetten (maar dat kunnen ze misschien weer aanzetten).

Oude Nokia kopen helpt ook.
Reageer
+1DeArmeStudent
22 april 2020 21:34
Toch vind ik het vreemd dat een moderne democratie, zoals Israël, zo makkelijk en snel zijn privacy overboord gegooid heeft en zomaar akkoord ging met dit soort wetgeving.

Goed dat ze het nu terugdraaien, maar op voorhand hadden ze dit toch op hun vingers kunnen natellen.
Reageer
+1ManiacsHouse
@DeArmeStudent22 april 2020 23:51
Het beloofde land toch?
Ik dacht vroeger (jong enzo) altijd dat het fijne mensen waren en een heel mooi en bijzonder land omdat ze juist door al wat ze hebben meegemaakt in de geschiedenis wel beter zouden weten... Ofzo :/
Reageer
+1MacWolf
@ManiacsHouse23 april 2020 05:52
Het is ook een mooi en bijzonder land. Ik ben er een paar keer op vakantie geweest. Toen ik nog jong was, waren er wel om de haverklap bomaanslagen. Ze hebben een aantal maatregelen moeten nemen om de levens van Israelische burgers beter te beschermen en daar zijn ze best wel goed in geslaagd (o.a. door bouwen muur).

Juist vanwege hun verleden beseffen veel Joden dat ze voor hun bescherming alleen op zichzelf zijn aangewezen. Dat zie je ook in Europa terug. Europese staten hebben moeite om Joodse burgers te beschermen. En dat zal alleen maar lastiger worden naarmate er meer Moslims naar Europa komen. Je kan als Jood op veel plaatsen in Europa bijv. niet veilig met keppeltje rondlopen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MacWolf op 23 april 2020 06:24]

Reageer
+2BeosBeing
@ro4sho23 april 2020 17:44
Waarom waren die bomaanslagen er? Hoe hebben ze het land verkregen? Zelf?
https://en.wikipedia.org/...ar_in_Mandatory_Palestine
During this period the Jewish and Arab communities of British Mandate clashed, while the British organised their withdrawal and intervened only occasionally.
...
From January onwards, operations became increasingly militarised. A number of Arab Liberation Army regiments infiltrated Palestine, each active in a variety of distinct sectors around the coastal towns.
...
The Army of the Holy War, under Abd al-Qadir al-Husayni's command, came from Egypt with several hundred men. Having recruited a few thousand volunteers, al-Husayni organised the blockade of the 100,000 Jewish residents of Jerusalem.
...
To counter this, the Yishuv authorities tried to supply the city with convoys of up to 100 armoured vehicles, but the operation became more and more impractical as the number of casualties in the relief convoys surged. By March, al-Husayni's tactic had paid off. Almost all of Haganah's armoured vehicles had been destroyed, the blockade was in full operation, and hundreds of Haganah members who had tried to bring supplies into the city were killed.[49] The situation for those in the Jewish settlements in the highly isolated Negev and North of Galilee was more critical.
...
David Ben-Gurion ordered Yigal Yadin to plan for the announced intervention of the Arab states. The result of his analysis was Plan Dalet, which was put in place at the start of April.
...[/i]
https://en.wikipedia.org/...lestine_war#Arab_Invasion
On 14 May 1948, the day before the expiration of the British Mandate, David Ben-Gurion declared the establishment of a Jewish state in Eretz Israel, to be known as the State of Israel.
...
Over the next few days, contingents of four of the seven countries of the Arab League at that time, Egypt, Iraq, Transjordan, and Syria, invaded the former British Mandate of Palestine and fought the Israelis. They were supported by the Arab Liberation Army and corps of volunteers from Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Yemen. The Arab armies launched a simultaneous offensive on all fronts: Egyptian forces invaded from the south, Jordanian and Iraqi forces from the east, and Syrian forces invaded from the north.
...
The UN declared a truce on 29 May, which began on 11 June and lasted 28 days. The ceasefire was overseen by UN mediator Folke Bernadotte and a team of UN Observers, army officers from Belgium, United States, Sweden and France.[62] Bernadotte was voted in by the General Assembly to "assure the safety of the holy places, to safeguard the well being of the population, and to promote 'a peaceful adjustment of the future situation of Palestine'".[63] He spoke of "peace by Christmas" but saw that the Arab world had continued to reject the existence of a Jewish state, whatever its borders.

Samengevat: De Arabieren zijn in 1948 met het militaire conflict begonnen. De Joden hebben zich verdedigd en hebben toen een tegenoffensief ingezet.

Direct na die oorlog werden in vrijwel alle Arabische landen de daar wonende Joden hun moederland uitgezet.

https://en.wikipedia.org/...#Demographic_consequences
The war indirectly created a second, major refugee problem, the Jewish exodus from Arab and Muslim lands. Partly because of the war between Jews and Arabs in Palestine, hundreds of thousands of Jews who lived in the Arab states were intimidated into flight, or were expelled from their native countries, most of them reaching Israel. The immediate reasons for the flight were the popular Arab hostility, including pogroms, triggered by the war in Palestine and anti-Jewish governmental measures.

Feit is dat de haat vanuit de Arabische wereld jegens de Joden gigantisch is. Dat was toen en dat is nog steeds.
Er wordt gesproken over Israel en je begint ineens over Europa? Wat hebben moslims hier nou weer mee te maken?
Nu komen die Arabieren masaal hierheen, Syriers, Eritreërs, Algerijnen, Marokanen, Jemeniten, Iraki's. en daarnaast ook mensen uit andere moslimlanden, en ook die worden opgejut om de Joden te haten.

De link die @MacWolf deelt is er slechts één die aangeeft dat Europa steeds gevaarlijker wordt voor Joden. Dat is in Duitsland zo, dat is in Frankrijk zo, in Denemarken, dat is - ook al horen wij er hier niets over - in de UK, Zweden em Noorwegen ook zo. En dat is in Nederland ook.

Er is in Joodse kringen een steeds sterkere neiging om deze landen te verlaten en alsnog naar Israel te gaan omdat men zich hier niet veilig voelt.

In Frankrijk, Duitsland, Zweden en de UK is de overgrote meerderheid van de aanvallen op Joden toe te schrijven aan moslims en slechts een klein deel aan rechts-extremisten. Ook in Noorwegen en Denemarken is dat zo al is men daar explicieter in het toeschrijven aan Arabieren.
Je lijkt wel iemand van het Jewish Internet Defense Force.
Iedere medaille heeft twee kanten, je moet dan ook beide bekijken.
Besef dat zolang de staat Israel bestaat, zij aangevallen zal worden door Arabieren.
Besef dat in een Arabische of moslim-staat Joden altijd gediscrimineerd zullen worden, en christenen ook, zij zullen hooguit als dhimmi gedoogd worden, op voorwaarde dat
- ze geen synagoges of kerken bouwen
- ze hun geloof niet in het openbaar beleiden
- ze niemand bekeren
- extra belastingen betalen
- geen paard rijden
- zich niet kleden of gedragen als moslims, ook geen groene kleding dragen

En wie atheist is en zich niet wilt bekeren tot islam mag worden vermoord.
Reageer
+1MacWolf
@ro4sho23 april 2020 16:34
Het stukje over Europa sloeg vooral op de volgende zin:
Ik dacht vroeger (jong enzo) altijd dat het fijne mensen waren en een heel mooi en bijzonder land omdat ze juist door al wat ze hebben meegemaakt in de geschiedenis wel beter zouden weten... Ofzo :/
Mijn punt was dat de Joden eigenlijk nergens echt veilig zijn / veilig zijn geweest. En in Europa was het na de Tweede Wereldoorlog eventjes redelijk veilig voor de Joden, maar nu wordt het steeds weer onveiliger. Vooral omdat er meer Moslims naar Europa komen en daar zitten nou eenmaal veel anti-semieten onder. Ook onder de linkse bewegingen is er sprake van veel anti-semitisme, hoewel men in die kringen liever andere woorden gebruikt.

Dus de Joden hebben een eigen staat nodig om zichzelf te kunnen beschermen. Niemand anders kan dat voor ze doen. Dát is juist de les uit de geschiedenis die ze geleerd hebben.

Ook Europa kan de Joden niet beschermen, waardoor er veel Joden tegenwoordig vanuit Europa naar Israel vluchten. En ook in de Arabische landen is al lange tijd sprake van een vlucht naar Israel, hoewel er nog wel wat (redelijk verborgen) Joodse gemeenschappen zijn in landen als Iran, Marokko, etc...
Je lijkt wel iemand van het Jewish Internet Defense Force.
Ik ben overigens niet iemand van het Jewish Internet Defense Force. Ben gewoon een eenvoudige freelance software ontwikkelaar van Nederlandse afkomst die tegenwoordig in Thailand woont. Niet direct een band met Israel dus, maar wel een paar keer op vakantie geweest en het is zeker een bezoekje waard. Aanraders zijn:
- Golan hoogtes (kan je leuk wandelen).
- Jeruzalem (oude stad is erg mooi, verdeeld in 4 districten, Arabisch, Katholiek, Aramees en Joods). Ook indrukwekkend is het holocaust museum (Yad Vashem) en het bijbel museum. Bijbel museum bevat ook een gedeelte met surrealistische kunst en bijv. inrichting van een Rothshield huis.
- Tel Aviv (voor het strand, stad is mijn inziens niet echt mooi). De dode zee met daarnaast Masada (fort gebouwd op een berg in de woestijn door Pontius Pilatus als ik me goed herinner). Ook leuk om daar in wat oases te wandelen.
- Akko (een mooie oude stad aan de kust, helaas niet te veel van gezien, te weinig tijd)

[Reactie gewijzigd door MacWolf op 23 april 2020 16:43]

Reageer
0mac1987
@Fijinees23 april 2020 22:15
De meeste Tweakers zijn kennelijk (gelukkig) nog steeds tegen antisemitisme, te zien aan de minnetjes. Ik verwacht dezelfde reactie als iemand alle moslims over één kam scheert en kwaadaardig noemt. Zou je ook eens kunnen proberen: niet alle haat-propaganda geloven en mensen op hun individuele acties beoordelen. Wordt de wereld weer een stukje beter.

[Reactie gewijzigd door mac1987 op 23 april 2020 22:16]

Reageer
0mac1987
@Fijinees24 april 2020 09:46
Heb je dit zelf bepaald a.d.h.v. historische stukken (want dan zie je dat het verhaal een stuk genuanceerder ligt en de fouten van de Israëliërs, die ze echt wel hebben gemaakt en nog maken, in het niet vallen bij de poging tot genocide door de Arabische staten) of is je dit verteld?
Reageer
0Vlizzjeffrey
@ManiacsHouse23 april 2020 01:35
De manier hoe ze dat land verkregen hebben is al dubieus te noemen op zijn minst, gejat is misschien een beter woord.
Reageer
+1MacWolf
@Vlizzjeffrey23 april 2020 08:18
De manier hoe ze dat land verkregen hebben is al dubieus te noemen op zijn minst, gejat is misschien een beter woord.
Gejat lijkt me vergezocht. Er is veel land in Palestina vanaf 1880 gewoon gekocht. Later heeft Israel na enkele oorlogen (die niet zelf gestart waren) meer grondgebied veroverd. Dat is op zich niet vreemd. In Europa zie je ook dat bij iedere oorlog grenzen zijn veranderd. Dat is een beetje het risico van oorlog voeren.
Reageer
+1Qwerty-273
@MacWolf23 april 2020 08:32
Dat Joden land kopen is iets anders dan dat een staat land verliest. Vergelijk het met Duitsers die op Nederlands gebied grond kopen, wordt dat dan gelijk Duitsland? Of is dat nog steeds Nederland. Grondbezit door een individu of een bedrijf is iets compleet anders dan welke staat bestaat en welk grondgebied tot die staat behoort.
Reageer
+1Adeodatus
@Qwerty-27323 april 2020 09:25
Tot welke staat zou dat door de Joden gekochte land dan moeten behoren? De Turkse staat? Er is nooit iets van een zelfstandig 'Palestina' geweest, laat staan dat Palestijnse Arabieren daar een eigen staat hebben gehad.
Reageer
+1Qwerty-273
@Adeodatus23 april 2020 10:58
Het probleem is dat dit allemaal speelt eind 19de begin 20ste eeuw. Dus andere politieke dynamiek. En het speelt natuurlijk al veel eerder dat enige vorm van Joodse staat eigenlijk alleen speelde voor en rond Christus.......

Sinds einde van de 13de eeuw was het gebied onderdeel van Bilad a-Sham (tegenwoordig Syrië), daarna de Ottomanen vanaf de 16de eeuw. In 1917 kwamen de Britten en de staat Israel in 1948 na aanbevelingen van UNSCOP (die door de politieke situatie voornamelijk met Joden hebben gepraat en weinig met de Arabieren) en de burgeroorlog 47-48. De jaren daarna waren in het gebied verre van vredelievend (aan alle kanten).
Reageer
+1nickyhaan
@DeArmeStudent22 april 2020 21:49
Israël is nogal ver met hun cyberunits bij politie/leger en is echt trots daarop... lees maar eens wat over unit8200...
Reageer
+1TechNico
@DeArmeStudent22 april 2020 23:51
Een democratie die al decennia in oorlog of staat van oorlog verkeerd en dat betekent dat een gezonde bevolking ook een militair strategisch belang is.
Dan krijg je gewoon een heel ander soort dynamiek en gaan voor dit soort zaken privacy overwegingen wat sneller de prullenmand is.

Ook op dit moment zijn er steeds serieuzere bedreigingen aan de grens maar daar lees je niet over in de West Europese pers.
Reageer
+1Rutger Muller
@DeArmeStudent22 april 2020 23:04
Israel is alleen niet echt een democratie.
"Democracy therefore requires minority rights equally as it does majority rule. Indeed, as democracy is understood today, the minority's rights must be protected no matter how alienated a minority is from the majority society; otherwise, the majority's rights lose their meaning. In the United States, individual liberties, as well as the rights of groups and individual states, are protected through the Bill of Rights, which were drafted by James Madison and adopted as the first Ten Amendments to the Constitution.

These enumerate the rights that may not be violated by the government, safeguarding in theory against majority tyranny. Today, such rights are considered the essential element of any liberal democracy and are embodied in international human rights conventions."
- https://democracyweb.org/majority-rule-principles

Zie ook Breaking The Silence van ex-IDF soldaten: https://www.breakingthesilence.org.il

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rutger Muller op 22 april 2020 23:14]

Reageer
0field33P
@Rutger Muller23 april 2020 00:30
Zonder al te veel offtopic te gaan: Israël kan moeilijk de bewoners van de bezette gebieden stemrecht geven voor de Knesset, dat zou immers een annexatie betekenen in alles behalve naam. Ze hebben stemrecht voor de Palestijnse Nationale Autoriteit, maar dan moet Mahmoud Abbas natuurlijk wel verkiezingen organiseren 8)7
Reageer
0Fijinees
@field33P23 april 2020 16:43
Ze hebben heel veel mensen gedeporteerd van hun land. Laat al die mensen en hun nakomelingen terug, en geef ze stemrecht. Is er direct geen joodse staat meer.
Veruit de meeste mensen daar komen uit Europa en de VS, en hebben geen voorouders daarvandaan.
Reageer
+1Rutger Muller
@field33P23 april 2020 01:31
Gaat niet alleen on het stemrecht. Wat ze bijv. doen in settlements is illegaal en druist in tegen mensenrechten. En dat zeggen voormalige IDF soldaten: https://www.breakingthesi.../testimonies/publications

Maargoed, misschien gaan we nu offtopic inderdaad. Maar toch kan je je het een en ander afvragen over de link tussen onderdrukking en surveillance.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rutger Muller op 23 april 2020 01:35]

Reageer
0Cio
@Rutger Muller23 april 2020 08:09
Volgens mij is dat niet echt off-topic maar noodzakelijk achtergrondinformatie om te begrijpen waarom Israël op deze manier burgers 'bespioneert': hoe het kan dat ze deze mogelijkheid hebben (technisch en juridisch) en hoe ze de verzamelde informatie gebruikt.

Ik wil niet in zo'n maatschappij leven, maar wil er best van leren!
Reageer
+1MrMonkE
23 april 2020 05:20
Uit het artikel: "Een parlementaire commissie oordeelt omdat de privacy-inbreuk niet opweegt tegen de voordelen."

Dus niet omdat ze de privacy zo hoog in het vaandel hebben.
'Slechts' omdat het niet opweegt tegen de voordelen.
Dus zodra dat wel het geval is kunnen ze in Israel -zo schijnt het in elk geval- fluiten naar hun privacy.
Reageer
+1andreetje
@MrMonkE23 april 2020 07:57
Dat is toch logisch? Ook in Nederland zijn wij niet veilig qua privacy. De sleepwet, de afgetapte telefoontjes, de kentekencamera's, het patiëntdossier, de zorgverzekeraars, moet ik nog doorgaan?

In Nederland bestaat privacy niet meer. Maar wij zijn wel weer erg goed in wijzen naar andere landen. Vooral naar Israël, het lichtje in het duistere Midden-Oosten.
Reageer
+1Prysm Software
22 april 2020 21:25
Mass surveillance, dat is het enige wat het is.
privacy raak je maar 1x kwijt, daarna ben je het voor altijd kwijt.
Reageer
0dec0de
@Prysm Software22 april 2020 21:29
Helaas geld "privacy komt te voet en gaat te paard" tegenwoordig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door dec0de op 22 april 2020 21:30]

Reageer
+1freaxje
22 april 2020 21:48
Heel handig voor de Israëlische inlichtingendienst dat er een extra reden en mogelijkheid is om zij die tegen het regime zijn te kunnen volgen en beknotten in hun vrijheden en rechten. Het is ook geheim.

Een inlichtingendienst die niet transparant is naar haar bevolking toe (bv. dmv. rapportage, dmv. een controle orgaan, en zo verder), is een inlichtingendienst van een dictatoriaal regime.
Reageer
+1Sheean
22 april 2020 21:54
Vergeleken met een inlichtingsdienst die in telecomdata zit te grabbelen, is een app die je zelf op of je telefoon zet - en er ook weer af kan halen - zo slecht nog niet.
Reageer
0rmca
@Sheean22 april 2020 22:47
Ja, alleen wordt het een ander verhaal wanneer ze het gingen verplichte. Nu is er uiteindelijk besloten om dat niet te doen, wat ik een goede beslissing vind. Nu maar hopen dat het de volgende keer ook vrijblijvend is.
Reageer
0Finger
@Sheean23 april 2020 07:33
Totdat er sociale druk komt en door de sociale druk meer gebruikers. Dan wordt het ook makkelijker het te verplichten. Bij dit soort crisissen moet je altijd waken dat je niet te snel iets opgeeft. Eenmaal weg komt het noet terug.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Finger op 23 april 2020 07:35]

Reageer
+1beascob
23 april 2020 00:35
uitspraak hooggerechtshof:
The measure, and a parallel decision to use counter-terrorist technology developed by the Shin Bet security agency to map out carriers’ movements and infection patterns, prompted Supreme Court challenges by civil liberties groups. De regering moest wel. Dus nu weer stiekem.

Het volgen van Palestijnse burgers is staatsbelang.
Het volgen van Israëls eigen burgers met dezelfde technieken is niet toegestaan, vooral omdat burger vrijheid bewegingen weten hoeveel er vastgelegd word en verifieerbaar is. er was breed protest.
Reageer
0zeg_ik_niet
22 april 2020 21:22
Als je er eenmaal aan toegegeven hebt ben je al te laat. Zeker de schijn ophouden voor het klootjesvolk dat ze ermee stoppen, maar ondertussen..
Reageer
0EngineerCoding
@zeg_ik_niet22 april 2020 21:33
Als we toch alu hoedjes gaan opzetten, wie weet is dit de eerste keer dat ze toegeven dat ze dat doen
Reageer
0YStec
22 april 2020 22:58
Titel spreekt artikel tegen. Of nou ja, het artikel bevestigt de titel niet (en andersom).

"Stopt" versus "moet stoppen". Dat zijn twee verschillende zaken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door YStec op 22 april 2020 22:58]

Reageer
0TechSupreme
23 april 2020 05:40
Buiten dat, als je weet dat je gemonitord wordt dan is het een kwestie van je telefoon thuis laten.
Reageer
