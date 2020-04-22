Israël stopt met gebruik telefoongegevens voor controle op quarantaine

https://en.wikipedia.org/...ar_in_Mandatory_Palestine
Waarom waren die bomaanslagen er? Hoe hebben ze het land verkregen? Zelf?
During this period the Jewish and Arab communities of British Mandate clashed, while the British organised their withdrawal and intervened only occasionally.
From January onwards, operations became increasingly militarised. A number of Arab Liberation Army regiments infiltrated Palestine, each active in a variety of distinct sectors around the coastal towns.
The Army of the Holy War, under Abd al-Qadir al-Husayni's command, came from Egypt with several hundred men. Having recruited a few thousand volunteers, al-Husayni organised the blockade of the 100,000 Jewish residents of Jerusalem.
To counter this, the Yishuv authorities tried to supply the city with convoys of up to 100 armoured vehicles, but the operation became more and more impractical as the number of casualties in the relief convoys surged. By March, al-Husayni's tactic had paid off. Almost all of Haganah's armoured vehicles had been destroyed, the blockade was in full operation, and hundreds of Haganah members who had tried to bring supplies into the city were killed.[49] The situation for those in the Jewish settlements in the highly isolated Negev and North of Galilee was more critical.
David Ben-Gurion ordered Yigal Yadin to plan for the announced intervention of the Arab states. The result of his analysis was Plan Dalet, which was put in place at the start of April.
On 14 May 1948, the day before the expiration of the British Mandate, David Ben-Gurion declared the establishment of a Jewish state in Eretz Israel, to be known as the State of Israel.
Over the next few days, contingents of four of the seven countries of the Arab League at that time, Egypt, Iraq, Transjordan, and Syria, invaded the former British Mandate of Palestine and fought the Israelis. They were supported by the Arab Liberation Army and corps of volunteers from Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Yemen. The Arab armies launched a simultaneous offensive on all fronts: Egyptian forces invaded from the south, Jordanian and Iraqi forces from the east, and Syrian forces invaded from the north.
The UN declared a truce on 29 May, which began on 11 June and lasted 28 days. The ceasefire was overseen by UN mediator Folke Bernadotte and a team of UN Observers, army officers from Belgium, United States, Sweden and France.[62] Bernadotte was voted in by the General Assembly to "assure the safety of the holy places, to safeguard the well being of the population, and to promote 'a peaceful adjustment of the future situation of Palestine'".[63] He spoke of "peace by Christmas" but saw that the Arab world had continued to reject the existence of a Jewish state, whatever its borders.
Samengevat: De Arabieren zijn in 1948 met het militaire conflict begonnen. De Joden hebben zich verdedigd en hebben toen een tegenoffensief ingezet.
Direct na die oorlog werden in vrijwel alle Arabische landen de daar wonende Joden hun moederland uitgezet.
The war indirectly created a second, major refugee problem, the Jewish exodus from Arab and Muslim lands. Partly because of the war between Jews and Arabs in Palestine, hundreds of thousands of Jews who lived in the Arab states were intimidated into flight, or were expelled from their native countries, most of them reaching Israel. The immediate reasons for the flight were the popular Arab hostility, including pogroms, triggered by the war in Palestine and anti-Jewish governmental measures.
Feit is dat de haat vanuit de Arabische wereld jegens de Joden gigantisch is. Dat was toen en dat is nog steeds.
Er wordt gesproken over Israel en je begint ineens over Europa? Wat hebben moslims hier nou weer mee te maken?
Nu komen die Arabieren masaal hierheen, Syriers, Eritreërs, Algerijnen, Marokanen, Jemeniten, Iraki's. en daarnaast ook mensen uit andere moslimlanden, en ook die worden opgejut om de Joden te haten.
De link die @MacWolf
deelt is er slechts één die aangeeft dat Europa steeds gevaarlijker wordt voor Joden. Dat is in Duitsland zo, dat is in Frankrijk zo, in Denemarken, dat is - ook al horen wij er hier niets over - in de UK, Zweden em Noorwegen ook zo. En dat is in Nederland ook.
Er is in Joodse kringen een steeds sterkere neiging om deze landen te verlaten en alsnog naar Israel te gaan omdat men zich hier niet veilig voelt.
In Frankrijk, Duitsland, Zweden en de UK is de overgrote meerderheid van de aanvallen op Joden toe te schrijven aan moslims en slechts een klein deel aan rechts-extremisten. Ook in Noorwegen en Denemarken is dat zo al is men daar explicieter in het toeschrijven aan Arabieren.
Je lijkt wel iemand van het Jewish Internet Defense Force.
Iedere medaille heeft twee kanten, je moet dan ook beide bekijken.
Besef dat zolang de staat Israel bestaat, zij aangevallen zal worden door Arabieren.
Besef dat in een Arabische of moslim-staat Joden altijd gediscrimineerd zullen worden, en christenen ook, zij zullen hooguit als dhimmi
gedoogd worden, op voorwaarde dat
- ze geen synagoges of kerken bouwen
- ze hun geloof niet in het openbaar beleiden
- ze niemand bekeren
- extra belastingen betalen
- geen paard rijden
- zich niet kleden of gedragen als moslims, ook geen groene kleding dragen
En wie atheist is en zich niet wilt bekeren tot islam mag worden vermoord.