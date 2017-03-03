Door Olaf van Miltenburg, vrijdag 3 maart 2017 13:23, 21 reacties • Feedback

Submitter: glenn123

Android Pay start 7 maart in België, meldt de bank BNP Paribas Fortis. In de afgelopen week maakte Google de Android Pay-app al beschikbaar voor Belgische gebruikers. Officieel is de dienst voor het land nog niet aangekondigd.

BNP Paribas Fortis laat vrijdag weten dat die introductie op 7 maart zal plaatsvinden. Vanaf die datum kunnen gebruikers Googles betaaldienst koppelen aan creditcards van de bank. De bank staat nog niet in de lijst van banken met Android Pay-ondersteuning en andere Belgische banken evenmin.

Android Pay is wereldwijd officieel nog maar beschikbaar in een beperkt aantal landen, waaronder in Europa alleen het Verenigd Koninkrijk en Ierland. Afgelopen week constateerden meerdere Belgische Android-gebruikers dat Google Play Services de app voor de betaaldienst op de achtergrond op hun toestellen laadde, waardoor een introductie op handen leek.

Google introduceerde Android Pay in 2015. De dienst maakt contactloos betalen via nfc met telefoons mogelijk en concurreert daarmee met Apple Pay, Samsung Pay en individuele diensten van banken zelf.