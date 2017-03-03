Cookies op Tweakers

Door , , 21 reacties
Submitter: glenn123

Android Pay start 7 maart in België, meldt de bank BNP Paribas Fortis. In de afgelopen week maakte Google de Android Pay-app al beschikbaar voor Belgische gebruikers. Officieel is de dienst voor het land nog niet aangekondigd.

BNP Paribas Fortis laat vrijdag weten dat die introductie op 7 maart zal plaatsvinden. Vanaf die datum kunnen gebruikers Googles betaaldienst koppelen aan creditcards van de bank. De bank staat nog niet in de lijst van banken met Android Pay-ondersteuning en andere Belgische banken evenmin.

Android Pay is wereldwijd officieel nog maar beschikbaar in een beperkt aantal landen, waaronder in Europa alleen het Verenigd Koninkrijk en Ierland. Afgelopen week constateerden meerdere Belgische Android-gebruikers dat Google Play Services de app voor de betaaldienst op de achtergrond op hun toestellen laadde, waardoor een introductie op handen leek.

Google introduceerde Android Pay in 2015. De dienst maakt contactloos betalen via nfc met telefoons mogelijk en concurreert daarmee met Apple Pay, Samsung Pay en individuele diensten van banken zelf.

3 maart 2017 13:43
Ik zie eigenlijk niet de meerwaarde om een online-adverteerder als Google op te nemen in de betaalketen van het pinnen.

Nu is de keten al vrij 'lang' bij het pinnen. Met Google komt er nog een tussenpartij bij bij het doen van zo'n transactie. Wat dat betreft is de 'Nederlandse' optie, dat de Banken/Meastro zelf via een app de betaling met NFC verzorgen netter beter voor je privacy en efficiënter.

Nu zitten er in de betaalketen van een pintransactie al de volgende partijen:
  • De winkelier en zijn bank.
  • De pinautomaatleverancier.
  • De Betaalverwerker (Maestro/Mastercard, VPay/Visa)
  • Bedrijven als Gemalto en Morpho leveren de beveiliging (bij NFC op pas & mobiel)
  • De Bank of creditcardbedrijf van de particulier (schrijft het geld af)
Daar komt met Google Pay dus nog een partij bij. Waarbij hoe Google en andere partijen om mogen gaan met de privacy van de betaler nogal discutabel is:
Privacy concerns include the storing of data regarding payment information, transaction details, payment attempts and other information stored by Google indefinitely. The privacy policy for Google Wallet, called the Google Payments Privacy Notice, indicates that much of the data is stored but may not be shared outside Google except under certain circumstances. Information that may be collected upon signing up includes credit or debit card number and expiration date, address, phone number, date of birth, social security number, or taxpayer ID number. Information that may be collected about a transaction made through Google Wallet includes date, time, and amount of transaction, merchant’s location and description, a description of goods or services purchased, any photo the user associates with the transaction, the names and email addresses of sender and recipient, the type of payment method used, and a description of the reason for the transaction if included.

The storage of such personal information about users' transactions is of significant financial value to a company that earns much of its revenue from data, but may be controversial to users aware of the policies. Information collected is shared with Google’s affiliates, meaning other companies owned and controlled by Google Inc., which can be used for their everyday business purposes. They provide the option to opt out of certain sharing capacities with these affiliates. Google states that it will only share personal information with other companies or individuals outside of Google in the specific circumstances. [..] [bron]
Hoe de Nederlandse banken het doen, door zelf de NFC transactie met de hulp Meastro en Gemalto af te handelen vind ik een beter systeem. Omdat daardoor je betalingsgegevens niet geleverd worden aan 's werelds grootste adverteerder en dataverzamelaar.

0 vampke

@3x33 maart 2017 13:50
Ik zie eigenlijk niet de meerwaarde om een online-adverteerder als Google op te nemen in de betaalketen van het pinnen.

Nu zitten er in de betaalketen van een pintransactie al de volgende partijen:
  • De winkelier en zijn bank.
  • De pinautomaatleverancier.
  • De Betaalverwerker (Maestro/Mastercard, VPay/Visa)
  • Bedrijven als Gemalto en Morpho leveren de beveiliging (bij NFC op pas & mobiel)
  • De Bank of creditcardbedrijf van de particulier (schrijft het geld af)
Daar komt met Google Pay dus nog een partij bij.
Ik begrijp het misschien niet helemaal, maar volgens mij vervangt google gewoon de betaalverwerker in jouw lijstje, en ik vermoed ook de beveiligingsbedrijven. Er komt dus helemaal geen partij tussen, er is enkel extra concurrentie, wat enkel maar goed is voor de consument.

+1 Metallize
3 maart 2017 13:32
Ik heb het op mijn Ierse Visa kaart , maar ik maak er niet echt gebruik van.
Ik maak meer gebruik van mn NFC chip in mn bankpas , waar je kunt betalen door simpelweg je kaart op het apparaat te houden _/-\o_

en het werkt maar op enkele cm afstand ;)
+1 Boy
@Metallize3 maart 2017 13:35
NFC in de bankpas en contactloos betalen hebben we in NL ook al hoor ;)
0 Metallize
@Boy3 maart 2017 13:41
oh .. weer wat geleerd vandaag, hopelijk kan mijn bank het dit keer wel opsturen naar mn adres :P
0 easy-cloud
3 maart 2017 13:26
En nog steeds wachten we op apple pay support hier in Nederland...
+1 Boy
@easy-cloud3 maart 2017 13:35
Ik doe het nu via de ABN AMRO Wallet app, die heeft het NFC pay gedeelte gewoon overgenomen. wat is het verschil met Android Pay eigenlijk?
0 MajorMuff
@Boy3 maart 2017 13:39
Met Rabo kan dit inmiddels ook. Ik ben ook benieuwd wat de verschillen zijn met Android Pay en wat nu een motivatie zou moeten zijn om die functie te gaan gebruiken?
0 thomasmoors
@MajorMuff3 maart 2017 13:48
Het jammere is dat ze zo weinig telefoons ondersteunen (of toch niet?) en je daarnaast ook nog verplicht bent een nfc simkaart te hebben die je slechts kunt krijgen bij enkele providers.
0 ApexAlpha
@Boy3 maart 2017 13:48
Kun je dan je telefoon tegen een pin automaat houden? Want dat lijkt me een stuk omslachtiger dan een pasje...
0 stresstak
@ApexAlpha3 maart 2017 13:52
Kun je dan je telefoon tegen een pin automaat houden? Want dat lijkt me een stuk omslachtiger dan een pasje...
Mij lijkt een pasje omslachtiger.
De meeste mensen hebben de telefoon met hun hand vergroeid.
0 Rickpwns
@easy-cloud3 maart 2017 13:28
Ik wacht er ook met smart op. Hopen dat het dit jaar wordt uitgerold!
0 MelvinW
@Rickpwns3 maart 2017 13:39
Als het uitgerold wordt in Nederland dan zal dat waarschijnlijk alleen voor creditcards zijn, aangezien Apple Pay (nog) niet werkt met Maestro-betaalpassen. Het kost Apple dus veel meer werk om Apple Pay uit te rollen in landen waar MasterCard/VISA niet veel gebruikt wordt. De landen met debit/creditkaarten van Mastercard en VISA zullen dus ongetwijfeld voorrang krijgen. Wellicht dat Apple het via American Express gaat lanceren in Nederland, maar ook dan heb je er weinig aan omdat veel winkels AmEx niet accepteren.
0 Kevinp
@easy-cloud3 maart 2017 13:37
Ik zou gewoon graag en universele manier hebben, iets van de banken. Niet iets van derde commerciële bedrijven.

Een bank met betaal gegevens lijkt me wel voldoende, zonder daar ook nog google en Apple en alle andere bij te betrekken.
0 vampke

@Kevinp3 maart 2017 13:48
iets van de banken. Niet iets van derde commerciële bedrijven.
Behalve de centrale banken zijn banken "derde commerciële bedrijven".
0 Kevinp
@vampke3 maart 2017 13:51
Maar google en Apple zijn duidelijk GEEN banken.

Centrale banken zijn trouwens ook gewoon commerciële organisaties.
0 Mraedis
3 maart 2017 13:34
"Komt naar België", bij 1 bank dus wel te verstaan. :P

Nu ja, als Fortis de voortrekker is zullen KBC/ING/Belfius wel snel volgen.
0 Daniel_Elessar
@Mraedis3 maart 2017 13:45
Belfius gaat het binnenkort met hun eigen app testen voor een groep gebruikers. Denk dat ze dan ook wel snel met google pay zullen starten.
0 beerse
3 maart 2017 13:42
Na een presentatie van nfcproxy heb ik kontaktloos betalen uitgezet...
0 Battleduck
3 maart 2017 13:44
"My coke rewards, Coke" waar heb jij aandelen in? :+
