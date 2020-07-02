Cookies op Tweakers

Rotterdam krijgt 3d-geprinte voetgangersbrug van bijna 6,5 meter lang

De gemeente Rotterdam wil eind dit jaar een voetgangersbrug hebben gemaakt die met 3d-printers is gemaakt. Het gaat om een met vezels versterkte kunststof brug die negentig jaar mee moet kunnen gaan en daarna hergebruikt kan worden.

Volgens de Rotterdamse gemeente gaat het om de eerste 3d-geprinte, lichtgewicht voetgangersbrug van Nederland. Het is sowieso niet de eerste Nederlandse brug die met 3d-printers is gemaakt, zo was er in 2017 een fietsbrug die door de TU Eindhoven werd ontwikkeld. De Rotterdamse voetgangersbrug moet in het Kralingse Bos komen en wordt een vlonderbrug zonder leuning.

De brug wordt in zijn geheel gemaakt door 3d-geprint kunststof dat is versterkt met vezel. De verwachte levensduur van de nieuwe brug is twee keer zo lang als de houten brug die er nu sinds 1975 ligt. Zodra de 3d-geprinte brug het einde van de levensduur heeft bereikt, kan deze volgens de gemeente gerecycled worden.

De gemeente denkt daarnaast over het gebruik van sensoren om de staat van het onderhoud, de veiligheid en levensduur van de brug op afstand te kunnen monitoren. Hier heeft de gemeente echter nog geen besluit over genomen. Voor de voetgangersbrug werkt de gemeente samen met Royal HaskoningDHV en DSM. Eind 2020 is de voetgangersbrug naar verwachting gereed.

Door Hayte Hugo

Redacteur

02-07-2020

02-07-2020

Reacties (84)

+2j1b2c3
2 juli 2020 17:03
Hout en ijzer dat is recyclebaar, plastic en vezels daar is 0, 0 markt voor zelfs grote bedrijven als Coca-Cola recyclen maar 10% van het plastic.
Dus nee ik ziet niet te wachten op nog meer plastic troep tenzij het 100% afbreekbaar is
+2Mizgala28
@j1b2c32 juli 2020 17:09
Afbreekbaar lijkt mij niet zo handig voor een brug, voor je het weet stort het nog in op ten duur.
+1bamboe
@Mizgala282 juli 2020 17:32
Zoiezo is afbreekbaar niet altijd goed, vaak valt het in kleinere stukjes die nog dieper het miljeu in gaan.
+1A4-tje
@bamboe4 juli 2020 09:40
Hij bedoeld natuurlijk biologisch afbreekbaar.
Er zijn genoeg plastic-achtige varianten die volledig uit bio onderdelen bestaan en gewoon afbreekbaar zijn. Helaas zijn die duurder en daardoor minder in trek.
Persoonlijk vindt ik het prima als dat wordt verplicht binnen de EU, die cent extra merken wij hier niet. Daarmee krijgen we ook een voorsprong en kunnen we betere processen ontwikkelen die we kunnen exporteren naar de rest van de wereld (beetje dromerig, ik weet het).
Verder maar weer met het om-topic verhaal :)
+1M2M
@j1b2c32 juli 2020 17:26
Het gros / overgrote deel van het plastic wordt gemaakt uit aardolie. Iets dat we momenteel massaal verbranden om onze huizen te verwarmen of op vakantie te kunnen naar Ibiza. Er eerst plastic van maken voor een functionele loopbrug die we na 30 jaar alsnog kunnen verbranden voor een warm huis is geen goed idee?
+2paoper
@M2M2 juli 2020 18:14
Je vergeet dat het verwerken van plastic ook enorm veel energie en andere grondstoffen kost, en er gedurende de looptijd schadelijke stoffen / microplastics uit vrijkomen. Dus inderdaad het is niet zomaar een goed idee.

Dit soort keteneffecten / Levenscyclusanalyses zijn vaak een stuk complexer dan je zou willen.
+1Ayporos
@paoper2 juli 2020 23:49
Nature will find a way.

^ voor iedereen die nog denkt dat plastic de grootste zonde ooit is en we er nooit van af gaan komen.

90 jaar overigens lijkt me vrij kort? Wat is de normale levensduur/verwachting van een brug (uit traditionelere materialen/bouwmethodes)?
+2kidde
@Ayporos3 juli 2020 01:33
Helaas, voor deze specifieke brug: DSM Arnite (R) is fiber reinforced plastic (frp, PET), en frp bevat vaak tot 30% glasvezel. Dus als volgens de video de bacteriën/ plankton het PET verteerd krijgen, vervuil je het milieu met glasvezels. En iedereen die wel eens geglasvezel-behangd heeft weet wat dat voor prikkende 'naaldjes-'troep is.

De methode om dit op te lossen is door het glasvezel te scheiden van het plastic.

Een normale brug wordt volgens mij vaak voor ca 50 jaar lang ontworpen; bijv de Merwede brug was na 60 kaart 'lichtjes aan renovatie toe / stortte op een haartje na in' afhankelijk aan wie je het vraagt.
0HakanX
@Ayporos4 juli 2020 06:55
Natuur vind zijn weg wel altijd om zich te beschermen ja. Alleen ons probleem is het moment dat de natuur zich gaat beschermen tegen de mens. Daarom moeten we zuinig zijn met de natuur en niet teveel vervuilen, zodat de natuur geen antistoffen gaat ontwinkelen dat menselijk leven onmogelijk gaat maken.
+1GenGF
@M2M2 juli 2020 18:22
Dat is effectief hetzelfde als wat er zou gebeuren wanneer we de brug van hout maken. Nadat hout in een brug gezeten heeft, kan je er niet zo gek veel meer mee dan misschien luciferstokjes en brandhout van maken. Eigenlijk is hout net zo beroerd te hergebruiken als plastic, het roet alleen fors minder als we het achteraf kwijt maken (aansteken).
+1Yoshi
@GenGF2 juli 2020 19:03
sorry, maar de vergelijking "is net zo beroerd" klopt gewoon voor geen meter.
Sourcing Of Materials – wood comes from trees, which are a renewable natural resource. Trees can be sustainably grown and managed as tree stock. Plastic comes from natural gas and crude oil non renewable fossil fuel feedstock.
Production – Wood can be fairly energy efficient in production compared to metal and plastic. Most of the energy used in timber production especially comes in drying the timber (fwpa.com.au). Materials such as concrete, plastic or aluminium, require a lot of energy from fossil fuels to produce compared to timber (reuters.com). Trees also absorb carbon. In addition, there is very little waste when wooden products are made, whether it’s floorboards, furniture, doors, or something else entirely. Any residual chippings can be burned as an energy source, or used as sawdust during manufacture (greenne.com)
Delivery & Transport – wood is usually heavier than plastic, which might make delivering and transporting it more expensive, and use more fuel and have a higher carbon footprint. It may also be less space efficient.

Waste Management & Recycling – [Timber mills make use of] The entire tree … Bark is removed and used for mulch and decorative landscaping. First cuts and unusable board feet are recovered or culled for use in engineered wood products. Board ends are cut up and sold as hobby wood. Sawdust and shavings are packaged for animal bedding. In some mills, scrap wood is even used to produce energy or steam to keep the mill and kilns running (ironwoods.com). The incineration of timber for energy production can be regarded as CO2 neutral (sustainability.stackexchange.com). In addition, wood is usually able to be upcycled, salvaged, and reclaimed easily from timber mills (used for secondary applications such as mulching and used for landscaping for example, or, off cuts can be used for other uses). Using recycled wood in construction and then burning it as fuel could lead to a reduction in carbon emissions by up to 135 million tonnes a year (reuters.com). Of the approximate 70m tons of wood sent to landfill annually, the US government estimates 30m tons of it could have been reused [and there is potential to reclaim more wood from house remodelling and demolition than what we currently do] (theguardian.com). Plastic can be incinerated, but plastic also usually has a low recycling rate (as low as 9% of total plastic is recycled in some major countries).
Pollution – plastic pollution (in the ocean and on land in soil and rivers) is currently a far bigger issue than pollution from wood or timber.
Impact On Humans – the potential negative impact of plastic on humans and human health is more significant than wood (additives in plastic like BPA for example is one concern). Micro plastics in the air indoors that humans may inhale are also more closely linked to plastic furniture and textiles.
Impact On Wild Life & Environment – plastic, via ingestion and entanglement and leaching of chemicals, probably has a worser impact on wild life than wood. Although, you have to make sure wood doesn’t come from ‘illegal logging or irresponsible deforestation’ (reuters.com)
Durability – both materials can last a long time, but hardwood in particular can last up to 100 years as a door (greenne.com)
Cost/Economy – both materials are reasonably affordable. Wood can beat out plastic for some product though – ‘Wooden pallets are often less expensive to acquire than plastic pallets, and they are usually able to be used for more extended periods of time’ (palletone.com)
Wood vs Plastic In Building, Furniture & Other Applications – Wood is more favorable than most other material substitutes when it comes to global warming potential of different materials in construction and furniture (sustainability.stackexchange.com). Other studies also show wood as being one of the most eco friendly materials across various measures/indicators for building materials, furniture, TV units, window frames, and other applications (fwpa.com.au). Furniture, floors and doors made out of wood require less energy to produce than aluminium or plastic, and on top of that wood continues to store carbon for years … Carbon stored by wood products offsets nearly all of the greenhouse gas emissions related to their production (reuters.com). Wood is by far the superior choice for building in all categories: total energy used to build, occupy, and dispose of; air and water emissions produced during manufacturing; solid waste generated in production and recovery; greenhouse gases produced during manufacturing; ecological resource use (ironwoods.com). In the ironwoods.com resource link below, they have two good tables comparing wood and plastic across various eco and performance indicators
+1polord1
@Yoshi2 juli 2020 19:21
Zou je het mss willen vertalen voor me?
+1Drumar
@polord12 juli 2020 20:25
Heel kort: hout is goed, de rest niet
+1mjz2cool
@GenGF2 juli 2020 22:21
Je zou er ook nog papier van kunnen maken. Bovendien kun je voor elke gekapte boom weer nieuwe bomen planten, dus zolang bomen kunnen groeien kunnen we hout blijven gebruiken. Dat kan niet met plastic.
+1A4-tje
@M2M4 juli 2020 09:45
Als ze zeggen recyclen dan wordt het basis materiaal gebruikt om iets anders te maken die weer een volledige cyclus mee kan ( desnoods met extra nieuw” materiaal).
Zoals ze het zeggen wordt het dus Aan het einde van de levensduur waarschijnlijk versnipperd, gesmolten en vervolgens omgezet naar iets anders middels een 3D printer.
+1jopiek
@j1b2c32 juli 2020 17:12
Met zo'n brug weten ze natuurlijk welk materiaal ze gebruikt hebben en is het één kleur of zo. Dat is heel vaak probleem met plastics, je kunt het prima recyclen maar als je allerlei kleuren / soorten door elkaar gebruikt wordt moet je het eerst op een of andere manier zien te scheiden op soort en dan liefst ook nog op kleur. Anders kun je het gewoon shredden, extruden en opnieuw gebruiken.
+2STFU
@jopiek2 juli 2020 17:42
Kleur is slechts 1 van de additieven (toevoegingen aan het plastic). Daar komt bij dat die additieven niet het grootste probleem zijn. Een groter probleem is de degradatie van de polymeerketens. De ketens breken en worden dus korter en daarmee het plastic significant zwakker.

[Reactie gewijzigd door STFU op 2 juli 2020 19:09]

+1JAVE
@STFU3 juli 2020 01:16
Daarom verwerken ze er ook vezels in (die hoogstwaarschijnlijk niet afbreekbaar zijn, maar wel voor wat meer samenhang zorgen. (glasvezel, Twaron/Kevlar)
+1A4-tje
@STFU4 juli 2020 09:46
Ze gaan sensoren in de brug plaatsen om te monitoren op welke plekken onderhoud nodig is om de levensduur te behouden. Verder zitten er toevoegingen in om de sterkte te behalen en behouden zoals @JAVE al meldde.
0jopiek
@STFU2 juli 2020 22:07
Ja ik begon ook met "met zo'n brug weten ze natuurlijk welk materiaal ze gebruikt hebben", elke polymeer is anders zoals je zegt. Maar als je weet welke polymeer het is kun je dus ook evt additieven toevoegen om het weer te 'reviven'.
+1SBTweaker
@jopiek2 juli 2020 19:03
Coca Cola zoals hij in het voorbeeld noemt gebruikt toch maar een kleur?
+1Anoniem: 310408
@j1b2c32 juli 2020 17:45
Hout is niet recyclebaar na 90 jaar. Dat kan je opvegen. En een houten brug dek moet je elke tien of vijftien jaar vervangen en omdat het hout is dat doordrenkt is met chemie en deels verrot, kan je er niet erg veel mee.

Houten brugdekken zijn niet erg milieuvriendelijk. Daarom word tegenwoordig meestal staal gebruikt.
+1The Zep Man
@Anoniem: 3104082 juli 2020 19:02
Hout is niet recyclebaar na 90 jaar.
Versnipper het en laat het wegrotten in een bos, net als normale dode bomen. Prima recyclebaar op een natuurlijke manier.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 2 juli 2020 19:03]

+1P_Tingen
@The Zep Man2 juli 2020 21:32
Ook als het tijdens de levensduur zes keer of meer is bewerkt/geïmpregneerd met heftig chemisch spul?
0bones
@P_Tingen3 juli 2020 06:44
Kan toch ook bewerkt zijn met natuurlijke olie?
0tweaknico
@bones3 juli 2020 11:35
Ook dan bevat het stoffen die niet natuurvriendelijk zijn.
In de natuur zijn ook voldoende voorbeelden van giftige stoffen. (voor de een giftig, voor de andere levensvorm niet).

Conserverende oliene (natuurlijk of niet) zijn voor micro organismen schadelijk. (Anders zouden ze geen conserverende werking hebben).

Natuurlijk houten dek dan NIET bewerkt wordt zal elke 1-3 jaar geheel vervangen moeten worden.
Het zal afhankelijk zijn van de houtsoort hoe lang het goed blijft. De tropische hardhout soorten zijn van nature beter bestand tegen houtrot etc. alleen het duurt erg lang voordat die bomen voldoende groot zijn.
+1Polydeukes
@Anoniem: 3104082 juli 2020 18:52
En een houten brug dek moet je elke tien of vijftien jaar vervangen
Nou, dat wil ik wel iets nuanceren. Er zijn tegenwoordig best wel (milieuvriendelijke) innovaties zoals "smartheat" die er voor zorgen dat hout veel langer meegaat. Of 't ook 90 jaar is, weet ik niet maar langer dan 15 jaar zeker.
+1Yoshi
@Anoniem: 3104082 juli 2020 19:08
hoezo niet erg milieuvriendelijk? Los van de producten die gebruikt worden om idd het hout te behandelen (en ook die dingen gaan hun tijd mee) hoeft iets niet perse recycleerbaar te zijn om milieuvriendelijk te zijn. Als het CO² neutraal is, dan is dat al heel wat :-).
0Deakers
@Anoniem: 3104083 juli 2020 10:56
het is (een fiets?) en voetgangers brug...
Natuurlijk laten de gebruikers wel wat chemicaliën :+ achter, waar volgens mij is dat verwaarloosbaar.
0tweaknico
@Deakers3 juli 2020 11:38
Hout wordt geimpregneerd met bv. wolmanzout (koper zouten, arseen, ...) of met conserverende olie / verf, om het langer houtbaar te maken. Een vurenhouten brug uit puur hout zal binnen 2 jaar verrot zijn.
(Wolmanzout is herkenbaar aan de groenige kleur). Ik geloof dat het tegenwoordig niet meer mag.

[Reactie gewijzigd door tweaknico op 3 juli 2020 11:42]

+1Xm0ur3r
@j1b2c32 juli 2020 17:22
Ze zeggen letterlijk dat het hergebruikt kan worden, dan is het toch geen probleem?
Of begrijp ik je nu verkeerd?
+1orvintax
@Xm0ur3r2 juli 2020 17:52
Maar volledig hergebruikt ? Plus is nog maar de vraag natuurlijk of dat uiteindelijk waar is ;)
0Xm0ur3r
@orvintax2 juli 2020 19:08
Ja dat is een goede. Hij is uiteindelijk van 2 materialen gemaakt, het kunststof en de vezels. Het kunststof lijkt mij volledig herbruikbaar, de vezels geen idee.
0SandVD
@j1b2c32 juli 2020 17:08
Dat is niet helemaal waar, o.a Chaudfontaine gebruikt 100% herbruikbare flesjes. Is volgens mij een merk van Coca-Cola.
+1proditaki
@SandVD2 juli 2020 19:15
Vroegee gebruikten ze herbruikbare plastic flessen. Die werden naar het inleveren gereinigd en hergebruikt.

Omdat dat meer kost en mensen het "vies" vinden wordt dat nu niet meer gedaan.
+1JAVE
@proditaki3 juli 2020 01:12
Er was nogal wat uitval doordat mensen er bleek of andere rotzooi in deden, of iets door de hals propten dat er nooi meer uit wilde, etc.

Of mensen het 'vies' vinden/vonden weet ik niet
+1Deakers
@proditaki3 juli 2020 11:03
Vroegah hadden we glazen flessen !
en nog veel vroegah daarvoor kruiken van aardewerk of
nog mooier een lederen drinkzak...
die je tegenwoordig ook nog kunt kopen:
https://limburgleer.nl/sh...met-een-laser-gegraveerd/
0RodeBeer
@Deakers3 juli 2020 11:38
Cool!
Mooie flessen zeg
0HakanX
@Deakers4 juli 2020 07:11
Pagina redirect automatisch door naar spampagina's, voor zover ik heb kunnen vinden door een script dat van een extern domein wordt aangeroepen; lobby[*haalweg*]desires.com
0RodeBeer
@HakanX6 juli 2020 22:27
Hmm ik krijg die spam pagina niet.
+1Polydeukes
@SandVD2 juli 2020 18:53
"Herbruikbaar" is iets anders als "gemaakt van 100% gerecycled plastic".
0j1b2c3
@SandVD2 juli 2020 19:19
Hoeveel flesjes water van dit merk worden er verkocht? Hoeveel flesjes Coca-Cola worden er verkocht. Oke zou het 1% op Coca-Cola totaal zijn? 11% dan applaus. Coca-Cola zou gewoon 80-90% minimaal moeten recycelen over 100 jaar bestaat je plastic flesje nogsteeds
0j1b2c3
@SandVD2 juli 2020 19:34
Bouw het dan niet van plastic.
Circulair bouwen is belangrijk, we kijken tegenwoordig niet alleen naar hoe we dingen bouwen maar ook hoe we dingen moeten opruimen, afval stromen. Plastic is gewoon een probleem het worden bijna niet gerecycled en het is niet bio afbreekbaar en zeer schadelijk voor het milieu.

Ze zouden dus beter voor duurzame bouw materialen kunnen kiezen. De gehele bouw industrie is hier druk mee bezig. Ook kun je materialen als beton en metaal tegenwoordig ook 3d printen. Bijde zij. Velen malen beter in miljeu opzicht.
0PolarBear
@j1b2c32 juli 2020 17:10
daar is 0, 0 markt voor zelfs grote bedrijven als Coca-Cola recyclen maar 10% van het plastic.
Je spreekt jezelf tegen?
+1MSalters
@PolarBear2 juli 2020 19:33
De 10% plastic die Coca-Cola hergebruikt is de beste 10%, niet het plastic wat 90 jaar in weer en wind buitengelegen heeft. Ik snap het statement wel dat er 0 markt is voor plastic wat zo ver heen is.
0lenwar
@j1b2c32 juli 2020 19:55
Aan verpakkingen voor voedselproducten (in dit geval cola) zitten hele strenge eisen. Heel veel gerecycled plastic voldoet niet aan die eisen.
https://kunststofhergebru...ssen-kunststof-recyclaat/
https://kidv.nl/media/fac...ische_recycling.pdf?1.0.1
(de PDF is niet echt een page-turner overigens :) )
0j1b2c3
@lenwar2 juli 2020 20:53
Dus vervuilen we de wereld met spul wat nooit hergebruikt kan worden. Ipv accepteren ku. Je ook wat anders doen gebuik dan geen plastic maar een ander materiaal.... Goh wat hadden we hier voor? Oohja glas. Of aluminium.... Of rvs...
Er zijn alternatieven te bedenken of gebruik duurder plastic wat je wel kunt hergebruiken..
Alternatieven genoeg
0lenwar
@j1b2c32 juli 2020 22:53
Het wordt weldegelijk hergebruikt, alleen niet voor consumptieproducten. Het kan in speelgoed jasvoering, blisterverpakkingen, enz.

Ik zie trouwens net dat de Coca-Cola z'n flessen wel van gedeeltelijk gerecycled materiaal maakt dat dus blijkbaar wel goed genoeg is.

https://www.cocacolaneder...plastic-coca-cola-flessen

Edit: Dezelfde regels voor voedselverpakkingen gelden overigens voor glas, aluminium, enz. Ook in die verpakkingen wordt relatief weinig gerecycled materiaal gebruikt. Uiteraard worden de gebruikte materialen wel elders gebruikt. (net zoals vrijwel alle PET)

[Reactie gewijzigd door lenwar op 2 juli 2020 23:20]

0bouwfraude
@j1b2c32 juli 2020 20:53
Ijzer roest, daar moet heel veel verf tegenaan afhankelijk van de omstandigheden en de hoeveelheid strooizout.
0j1b2c3
@bouwfraude2 juli 2020 21:04
Ja en? Sommige Bruggen bestaan al meer dan 1000 jaar... Zijn gemaakt van een bijzonder materiaal genaamd steen.... Ook stalen constructies bestaan al meer dan 60 jaar. Persoonlijk werken er nog elke dag mee... Dus.. Ik begrijp niet wat je wilt vertellen.

Verf vind je over 100 jaar niet meer terug trouwens door de gigantische strenge miljeu normen... Plastic dat vind je na 100 jaar nog gewoon terug.
0bouwfraude
@j1b2c34 juli 2020 11:13
Wat begrijp je niet aan onderhoudskosten bij een stalen brug? Lees vooral het stukje kosten eens:
https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Calatravabruggen
0j1b2c3
@bouwfraude4 juli 2020 13:22
Precies je weet wat je kunt verwachten van staal, maar bij plastic? Wat moet je daar van verwachten? Hoe moet je dat testen? Wie gaat dat testen hoe ga je onderhoud doen? Een voorbeeld neem ik even carbon fiets frames super sterk licht gewicht maar ik ken meerdere personen die bij verschillende leveranciers frames hebben besteld waarbij de frames gaan scheuren.
Dat is het nadeel van nieuwe technieken. Je kunt wel iets bouwen , maar wat kun je vertellen over de levensduur, onderhoud, welke garanties kun je afgeven. hou rekening met gigantische claims als dat ding na een paar jaar in elkaar stort of wat als er modificaties moeten worden gedaan omdat er onvoorziene omstandigheden hebben voor gedaan..

Neem de Erasmus brug in Rotterdam super mooi design maar bij bepaalde wind krachten en richtingen ging hij resoneren. Dat is op gevangen door schokdempers te gebruiken. Botlek brug bij Rotterdam ook een goed voorbeeld slecht gepland... Onvoorziene omstandigheden kunnen altijd voor doen bij die Botlek daarbij is veelbl verstevigd en veranderd. Dat kan met staal maar met plastic.. ik weet het niet.
0jancoow
@j1b2c33 juli 2020 00:02
Vervolgens is er een groot overschot aan oud-papier, wat ook weer mooi de verbrandingsovens in gaat om het duurzame stadswarmte draaiend te houden.
0j1b2c3
@jancoow4 juli 2020 13:23
Niet echt duurzaam |:(
0A4-tje
@j1b2c34 juli 2020 09:51
Misschien wereldwijd dat dit Percentage klopt. Maar je moet dit dus naar landen of continenten terug brengen. Hier in nl zal de ophaal rond de 90% zijn vanwege het statiegeld wat geheven wordt (kleinere flesjes gaan daar ook onder vallen).
De ontwikkelingslanden nemen het wat minder nauw hiermee, die hebben de luxe niet om zich hier druk over te maken.
0bbob
@j1b2c32 juli 2020 19:33
Hout kan rotten, ijzer roesten, beide hebben onderhoud nodig en dat kost geld.
Je hebt het nu over iets dat over 90 jaar hergebruikt kan worden, weet jij hoe de markt er dan uitziet ?

Plastic kun je zien als troep of als grondstof die keer op keer te recyclen is.
Afbreekbaar betekend keer op keer dat je nieuwe grondstof nodig hebt en stel je eens de vraag hoe economisch is dat en hoeveel co2 komt er dan bij het afbreken weer vrij.

Afbreekbaar is leuk voor wegwerpproducten daar heeft het zin. Maar als het geen wegwerp is, lang mee moet gaan, te recyclen is waar moet het dan afbreekbaar zijn ?
0j1b2c3
@bbob2 juli 2020 21:25
Omdat plastic ontzettend vervelend materiaal is.. Het breekt niet af als normale stoffen maar wordt kleiner. Microplastics en het gaat in vanalles zitten. Dat is het grootste probleem van plastic. Als jij een blikje uit de auto gooit is dat over 10-20 jaar weg. Gooi jij een plastic fles naar buite. Over 100 jaar ligt hij daar nog. In onderdeel en stukjes plastic zitten in de grond in de planten in het water in dieren die het op eten etc. Bouw je een brug van hout dan gaat hij niet zo lang mee. Staal gaat iets langer mee. Steen kan nog langer mee gaan.

Plastic is een probleem over heel de wereld liggen bergen en bergen plastic waar we niets mee kunnen. Hoe lang gebruiken we plastic al en hoeveel daarvan is er gerecycled? Je kunt zeggen in de toekomst gaan we het beter doen maar dat zeiden ze 50 jaar geleden ook al.. En misschien over 50 jaar nog.

Als je 75-90 % van je materiaal recyclebaar maakt is dat prima ook kun je over stappen op ander materialen bamboe rietjes en wattenstaafjes ipv plastic

Ijzer en staal kun je natuurlijk gewoon heer gebruiken. In Staal fabricage wordt voornamelijk gedaan met elektrische energie en gas voor verwarming. Nieuwe materialen is velenmalen kostbaar en co2 intensief. Schepen zijn gigantische vervuilers....
0Ruuuuuubje
@bbob3 juli 2020 11:22
Zoals hierboven ook staat wordt plactic minder bruikbaar bij elke keer dat je het recyclen gaat. De ketens worden korter ofzo en dus minder sterk en dus minder bruikbaar.

Dus nee, niet telkens herbruikbaar, slechts beperkt herbruikbaar
0bbob
@Ruuuuuubje3 juli 2020 12:57
Zou zeggen verdiep je in recycling. als je recycled door het keer op keer te vermalen en dan opnieuw te extruderen klopt dat.

De volgende stap is depolymerisatie. Daarmee breng je het plastic terug in de originele chemische vorm waarna het weer opnieuw tot dat type plastic gemaakt kan worden, dat gaat dus een stap verder en maakt het ook mogelijk om de kleur weer uit plastic te halen. In dat geval heb je geen last wat wat jij beschrijft.
0Ruuuuuubje
@bbob5 juli 2020 18:02
Interessant punt, die had ik hier nog niet gelezen. Bedankt!
+1j1b2c3
@Distrax19882 juli 2020 19:51
Ik repareer oude electronica, en ben Linux gebruiker
Heb een imac 2008 en 2011 welke ik heb gerepareerd.
Een oude dell laptop met een intel 4xxx cpu voor werk.
Ja voor me zelf heb ik een nieuwe pc gekocht met 2dehands onderdelen met een AMD 2400g in het hart. Zwaarste game die ik speel is wow, een game waar je alleen met teamwork doelen kunt behalen.

Hypocriet is je kop in het zand steken. De gehele bouw industrie is bezig met duurzame materialen circulaire projecten, pfas normen en stikstof...zorgen dat bouw materiaal na gebruik weer gebruikt kan worden voor andere doeleinden... En dan willen ze hier een plastic brug effe neerzetten omdat het cool is.. En0, 0 na is gedacht over miljeu terwijl alle andere bedrijven in Nederland hun best moeten doen om aan miljeu normen te voldoen... Dat is hypocriet
+2Giant87
2 juli 2020 17:14
De zoveelste, er zijn er inderdaad legio aan vooraf gegaan (Amsterdam/ Gemert, van staal / beton etc, misschien niet lichtgewicht, maar dat moet nog blijken). Alleen lijkt het aan het einde toch wat meer voeten in de aarde te hebben waardoor het niet op de plek terecht komt, maar in een loods blijft liggen.

https://www.dutchdesignawards.nl/gallery/mx3d-bridge/
+1ultimasnake
@Giant872 juli 2020 17:22
Echt zo een prestige project waar enorm mee gepronkt wordt/werd maar echt uiteindelijk nooit in gebruik werd genomen. Net als Housemaker volgens mij.

Als iemand die ook graag 3d print vind ik dat erg jammer, want het lijkt steeds zo belovend en de hele wereld kijkt mee maar ziet er vervolgens niets van.... waardoor bij velen om mij heen het niche gevoel erg blijft hangen (of de zie je wel, nergens goed voor)

[Reactie gewijzigd door ultimasnake op 2 juli 2020 17:22]

+1Paul Hulsebosch
@ultimasnake2 juli 2020 17:33
Ach, misschien is het goed om het een keer (in de praktijk) te proberen. Als blijkt dat het weinig meerwaarde beidt, is dat ook een les die je er uit kunt trekken :)
+1renzomarcus
@ultimasnake2 juli 2020 19:11
Misschien een leuk weetje, de vleugels van de Airbus A350 worden 3D geprint! :+
0kwint
@ultimasnake2 juli 2020 23:10
Brug van MX3D wordt nog steeds hard aan gewerkt! Helaas is het plaatsen van zoiets niet heel gemakkelijk.

Bron: ik werk bij MX3D.
0ultimasnake
@kwint3 juli 2020 08:52
Oh dat interessant! Maar hoezo wordt er nog aan gewerkt (volgens mij moet ie in x-weken af zijn en daarna geplaatst zijn in 2018 toch?) en wat maakt het dan lastig? Ik zou zeggen dat het niet heel anders is dan reguliere 'pre-fab' bruggen?

En het uiteindelijk doel was toch eigenlijk het printen ter plekken dus dan zou plaatsing al getackled moeten zijn toch?

Erg benieuwd!
0kwint
@ultimasnake3 juli 2020 09:13
Ik werk er nog niet zo lang en ben niet direct betrokken bij de brug dus kan je niet alles vertellen. Maar hij is in stukken geprint en daarna in elkaar gelast. Heeft net een hele tijd bij de TU Twente gestaan voor onderzoek en is net weer terug in Amsterdam. De plek waar die moet komen brengt een boel uitdagingen met zich mee, en dat is waar mijn collega's nu hard mee bezig zijn.

Hier meer: https://mx3d.com/projects/mx3d-bridge/
0burgt
@Giant872 juli 2020 23:43
Die in Gemert hangt er nog, "Het is de eerste constructieve betonconstructie in de wereld die ze met een 3D-printer vervaardigen. De fietsbrug is 8 meter lang, 3,50 meter breed en 0,90 meter dik." zal inderdaad niet lichtgewicht zijn.
+2Rabelais
2 juli 2020 18:16
Doet me denken aan de 3D geprinte metalen brug die sinds vorig jaar bij Universiteit Twente staat.
+1bussie66
2 juli 2020 17:53
Zwabber-brug nummer 2? :)

Een brug zonder leuning. Neem aan dat die brug dan niet heel hoog boven water en / of grond hangt?
+1Christoxz
@bussie662 juli 2020 18:04
Ja het is een vlonderbrug. Ligt er nu ook al maar van hout.
+1Durandal
2 juli 2020 18:18
Wat een onzin. Waarom nu 3D geprint? Dat voegt niets toe en kost alleen maar nieuwe rollen plastic.
Waarom nu niet direct gerecycled plastic gebruiken en de recycling direct toepassen ipv misschien vaag ergens ver in de toekomst?
3D print hobby project v.d. gemeente Rotterdam?

Gemiste kans. Jammer van het extra plastic.

https://www.lankhorst-recycling.com/nl/kunststof-balken

[Reactie gewijzigd door Durandal op 2 juli 2020 18:18]

+1dasiro
2 juli 2020 20:09
De verwachte levensduur van de nieuwe brug is twee keer zo lang als de houten brug die er nu sinds 1975 ligt.
te zeggen dat er stenen bruggen zijn die al honderden en duizenden jaren overeind staan zonder een krimp te geven, daarmee vergeleken is 90 jaar peanuts
0BlackEasterEgg
2 juli 2020 17:03
hoop niet dat ze het van PLA gaan maken. :)
+1pagani
@BlackEasterEgg2 juli 2020 17:07
(als reactie op @j1b2c3, quote deed raar)
Een 100 procent afbreekbare brug drijvend op het water lijkt me dan weer minder handig...

[Reactie gewijzigd door pagani op 2 juli 2020 17:08]

+1Foechoer
@pagani2 juli 2020 17:43
De bio-afbreekbaarheid van plastics is afhankelijk van de condities natuurlijk.
Kijk bvb naar het "OK Compost" of "OK Home-Compost" label op verschillende verpakkingen/zakjes (bvb van keuringsinstantie TUV https://www.tuv-at.be/nl/ok-compost/ )

"OK Compost" in de grond ingraven zal na x tijd nog steeds een gewone zak zijn. Dit is namelijk ontworpen voor industriele compost-installaties waar ze groenafval composteren. De bio-activiteit en temperatuur is daar geregeld door ideale meging/verluchting. Dit zal je niet zomaar hebben door het in je tuin te begraven of in zee.

Voor een brug wil je vooral "biodegradable" voorkomen.
+1franssie
@BlackEasterEgg2 juli 2020 18:21
Polyester bedoel je? De vervuiling daarvan komt met name van kleding (was machine - was droger).
Aangezien DSM ook meedoet zit ik eerder in de hoek van Dyneema te denken (toch even wat minder rek dan PLA).
0STFU
2 juli 2020 17:45
Waarom moet een brug van vezelversterkte kunststof gemaakt worden!? Omdat een brug zo licht mogelijk moet zijn ofzo!?

Alsof het 1 ruk uitmaakt of het fietsbruggetje bij jou om de hoek 5 ton of 10 ton weegt. Die brug hoeft niet elke dag naar zijn werk te rijden ofzo waarbij hij met 2 keer zoveel gewicht een stuk meer brandstof zou verbruiken.
+1Mijzelf
@STFU2 juli 2020 18:27
Dat hangt ervan af waar die hoek is, natuurlijk. Als je een fietsbrug aanlegt in bijvoorbeeld de Krimpenerwaard, kun je maar beter zorgen dat hij niet te zwaar is, anders kun je hem na een paar jaar uit de blub takelen.
0franssie
@STFU2 juli 2020 18:24
Als het bruggetje steeds wat doorveert bij belasting, dan gaat het toch eerder scheuren. Daarom met stijve vezels werken denk ik, stijfheid is belangrijker dan gewicht.
Vergelijk het met een houten brug die je van kops gezaagde plankjes maakt, die valt in 3 weken in elkaar, gebruik je lengte richting van de boom (wat dus ook iedereen doet behalve Ikea) dan laat je de vezels intact en is het stijf.



