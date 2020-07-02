Rotterdam krijgt 3d-geprinte voetgangersbrug van bijna 6,5 meter lang

De gemeente Rotterdam wil eind dit jaar een voetgangersbrug hebben gemaakt die met 3d-printers is gemaakt. Het gaat om een met vezels versterkte kunststof brug die negentig jaar mee moet kunnen gaan en daarna hergebruikt kan worden.

Volgens de Rotterdamse gemeente gaat het om de eerste 3d-geprinte, lichtgewicht voetgangersbrug van Nederland. Het is sowieso niet de eerste Nederlandse brug die met 3d-printers is gemaakt, zo was er in 2017 een fietsbrug die door de TU Eindhoven werd ontwikkeld. De Rotterdamse voetgangersbrug moet in het Kralingse Bos komen en wordt een vlonderbrug zonder leuning.

De brug wordt in zijn geheel gemaakt door 3d-geprint kunststof dat is versterkt met vezel. De verwachte levensduur van de nieuwe brug is twee keer zo lang als de houten brug die er nu sinds 1975 ligt. Zodra de 3d-geprinte brug het einde van de levensduur heeft bereikt, kan deze volgens de gemeente gerecycled worden.

De gemeente denkt daarnaast over het gebruik van sensoren om de staat van het onderhoud, de veiligheid en levensduur van de brug op afstand te kunnen monitoren. Hier heeft de gemeente echter nog geen besluit over genomen. Voor de voetgangersbrug werkt de gemeente samen met Royal HaskoningDHV en DSM. Eind 2020 is de voetgangersbrug naar verwachting gereed.