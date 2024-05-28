Versie 15.54.3 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features It is now easier to remove managers from managed devices. Users can now select a device (or devices) and remove managers via a button in the command bar.

It is now possible to access device information via a Device Dock shortcut.

It is now possible to close the Device Dock from the dock itself.

It is now possible to configure device managers permissions during rollout configuration creation.

The session participant overview has been improved. Participants can now see a list all active participants, the username/placeholder for each user, whos camera is currently being viewed and if a participant is an expert or viewer. Improvements Sessions started by free user accounts will require an identity check by the end-user before the session begins. This will ensure greater transparency when receiving connections from unlicensed users.

It is now possible to choose an existing device when adding a device for Remote Access.

The display of the Remote Access device tile has been improved, and it is now possible to click on that tile to add a device.

The Device dock search feature now shows the group name in device search results.

It is now possible to define a device groups policy during its creation.

It is now possible to delete devices that require migration or are bookmarked. Bugfixes Fixed a bug which caused device names to be removed during device assignment.

Fixed a bug which prevented the toolbar menu from being shown correctly for Right-to-left (RTL) languages.

Fixed a bug where special characters were not recognized in chat notification messages on Windows.