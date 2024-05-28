Software-update: TeamViewer 15.54.3

TeamViewer logo (75 pix) Versie 15.54.3 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features
  • It is now easier to remove managers from managed devices. Users can now select a device (or devices) and remove managers via a button in the command bar.
  • It is now possible to access device information via a Device Dock shortcut.
  • It is now possible to close the Device Dock from the dock itself.
  • It is now possible to configure device managers permissions during rollout configuration creation.
  • The session participant overview has been improved. Participants can now see a list all active participants, the username/placeholder for each user, whos camera is currently being viewed and if a participant is an expert or viewer.
Improvements
  • Sessions started by free user accounts will require an identity check by the end-user before the session begins. This will ensure greater transparency when receiving connections from unlicensed users.
  • It is now possible to choose an existing device when adding a device for Remote Access.
  • The display of the Remote Access device tile has been improved, and it is now possible to click on that tile to add a device.
  • The Device dock search feature now shows the group name in device search results.
  • It is now possible to define a device groups policy during its creation.
  • It is now possible to delete devices that require migration or are bookmarked.
Bugfixes
  • Fixed a bug which caused device names to be removed during device assignment.
  • Fixed a bug which prevented the toolbar menu from being shown correctly for Right-to-left (RTL) languages.
  • Fixed a bug where special characters were not recognized in chat notification messages on Windows.

28-05-2024 • 19:18

5

Sicos 28 mei 2024 19:22
Vroeger een prima tool maar sinds jaren een rete irritante tool die voor elk wissewasje je al aanmerkt als proffessionele gebruiker als je een keer een familie lid helpt met een computer probleem.

Ik was er jaren geleden al klaar mee en ben toen overgestapt op een ander alternatief dat ik voor de rest van mijn leven kan gebruiken na 1 keer iets van 100 euro betaald te hebben.

Mocht je al een licentie willen kopen als prive gebruiker dan is het gewoon idioot duur voor die enkele keren dat je het wellicht gebruikt voor je familie.
Votlook @Sicos28 mei 2024 19:46
Is het niet meer gratis dan tegenwoordig? En wat is het alternatieve programma dat je sindsdien gebruikt, als ik vragen mag?
da_PSI @Votlook28 mei 2024 21:30
Microsoft Quick Assist werkt prima en is gratis. =)
Zit standaard in Windows 10 & 11
Sebas1974 @Sicos29 mei 2024 15:10
Ja ik ook. Gebruikte het vaak. Zelfs binnen eigen LAN. Afgelopen jaar besloten ze plotseling dat ik een professioneel gebruiker zou moeten zijn. Dat was ik niet. Nog een paar keer met andere accounts geprobeerd, dat ging een paar maanden goed en dan weer die melding. Het begon voor mij eigenlijk fout te gaan rond de tijd dat je een account moest hebben. Voorheen kon je het gewoon zonder inlog gebruiken. Dat kan niet meer.

Een licentie voor TeamViewer is inderdaad schreeuwend duur en totaal uit de bocht voor privé gebruik.

Ik heb het opgegeven en gebruik nu de gratis versie van AnyDesk en daar ondervind ik gelukkig niet diezelfde problemen. En het werkt ook best prettig.

@da_PSI Ik moet eerlijk bekennen dat ik MS Quick Assist nooit geprobeerd heb. Het is dus wél de moeite waard? Misschien moet ik dat eens bekijken. Bedankt _/-\o_

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sebas1974 op 22 juli 2024 13:54]

HAWK Wizard 30 mei 2024 07:47
Zelfde probleem, gebruik nu ook quick assist.

