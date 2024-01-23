Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 122.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 122 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. De browser vereist sinds versie 116 minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 10.15 en kan nu overweg met passkeys die in Apples keychain zijn opgeslagen. Er worden voortaan ook afbeeldingen in zoeksuggesties getoond en zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht in het vertalen van webpagina's. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • Firefox now displays images and descriptions for search suggestions when provided by the search engine.
  • The translations feature received an improvement in the quality of translated webpages. The results should be much more stable. This fixes issues where the content of a page could disappear when translated, or interactive widgets could break.
  • Firefox now supports creating and using passkeys stored in the iCloud Keychain on macOS.
  • MDN Web Docs article suggestions from Firefox Suggest will be available in the address bar for users searching for web development-related information.
  • The line breaking rules of Web content now match the Unicode Standard. This improves Web Browser compatibility for line breaking. An additional improvement for East Asian and South East Asian end users, Firefox now supports proper language-aware word selection when double-clicking on text for languages including Chinese, Japanese, Burmese, Lao, Khmer, and Thai.
  • Firefox now ships with a new .deb package for Linux users on Ubuntu, Debian, and Linux Mint.
Fixed Enterprise Developer
  • Developer Information
  • Fixing keyboard navigation in Inspector Rules view. Starting with Firefox 122, when editing a selector, a property name, or a property value in the Inspector, the Enter key will no longer move the focus to the next input but will validate what was entered and focus the matching element (#1861674). You can still use Ctrl + Enter (Cmd + Enter on macOS) or Tab to validate and move the focus to the next input.
Web Platform
  • Enabled the offset-position property which is useful for most of the offset-path values. Added support for ray(), basic-shape, coord-box to the offset-path CSS property. Added support for rect() and xywh() basic shapes on clip-path and offset-path CSS properties.
  • Firefox now supports animating the SVG viewBox attribute using SMIL by animations.by animations are animations that are relative to the original value. Other attributes such as lengths and angles already support by, but a viewBox consists of four separate values.
  • The LargestContentfulPaint API has been added, this provides timing information about the largest image or text paint before users interact with a web page.
  • hr in select is now supported, allowing websites to easily use separators inside a select element.
  • The showPicker method is now supported on <select> elements, this can be used to trigger the drop-down behavior via JavaScript.
  • The fallback URL parser for unknown schemes was changed to DefaultURI, this improves specification adherence and web compatibility.
  • Enabled the ArrayBuffer.prototype.transfer proposal methods, which enables transferring ownership of ArrayBuffer data.
  • Added support for the Screen Wake Lock API.
  • Firefox now recognizes the “webauthn” autocomplete token and will suggest passkeys in form autofill dialogs.
  • Scripts can now store cacheAPI data in Private Browsing mode. Previously, user experience for someone browsing in private browsing mode could be significantly different than in regular mode. With these changes, websites can store cacheAPI data in Private Mode moving towards a uniform experience in regular vs Private Browsing mode.
  • To further protect user privacy, Firefox now taints filters that use currentColor as an input. Since color can be set by the :visited pseudo selector, it potentially contains privacy-sensitive information and therefore these primitives must be marked as tainted. This means that if you use such a filter, you won’t be able to read the filter output from canvas.
  • Uneven Level Protection Forward Error Correction (ULPFEC) will now be on by default in Firefox. This provides another tool for WebRTC services to utilize, improving video quality for users with spotty internet connections.
Unresolved
  • Some machines with older AMD CPUs may see image thumbnails incorrectly rendered as all black in file dialogs. If this is the case, updating the graphics driver should address this issue.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 122.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 122.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 122.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 122.0 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 122.0 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 122.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 122.0 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 122.0 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 122.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox - about schem op Windows 11

Versienummer 122.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 23-01-2024 16:28
21 • submitter: Technomania

23-01-2024 • 16:28

21

Submitter: Technomania

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

02-05 Mozilla Firefox 138.0.1 9
29-04 Mozilla Firefox 138.0 11
16-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0.2 8
08-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0.1 29
01-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0 17
28-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.4 8
25-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.3 16
18-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.2 35
11-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.1 6
04-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0 23
Meer historie

Lees meer

Mozilla Firefox

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Browsers Mozilla Firefox

Reacties (21)

-Moderatie-faq
21
21
15
0
0
4
Wijzig sortering
Ramoncito 23 januari 2024 17:55
Ik kom steeds vaker websites tegen die niet werken met Firefox. Sommige pagina's laden niks en zijn dan gewoon leeg. Andere websites geven links/knoppen niet weer of hebben overlappende tekst of vensters. Openen in een andere browser is dan weer geen enkel probleem. Soms ligt dat aan mijn AV-software, dat wel.
VincentvdBergh @Ramoncito23 januari 2024 18:20
Dat komt omdat alle websites tegenwoordig geoptimaliseerd zijn voor Google Chrome en alle op Chromium gebaseerde browsers.

Het is net de tijd van Internet Explorer weer, waar Firefox netjes de open web standaarden volgt en implementeert, maar Chromium er losjes mee omgaat en zaken niet conform in zich heeft, maar er mee wegkomt vanwege de penetratie die de browser heeft.

Zelf ben ik een Firefox gebruiker, zowel zakelijk als privé. Maar op het werk pushen ze Microsoft Edge als een malle vanwege de Microsoft Office 365 integratie.
Ascathon @VincentvdBergh23 januari 2024 18:35
Luie developers die niet testen. Of vooral, geen tijd hebben gekregen van lui(e) hogerhand die alleen Chromium laten testen en daarna, shippen die handel.
GeroldM @VincentvdBergh25 januari 2024 05:14
Dit kan ik beamen. Ik draai een xWiki installatie in een VM op een computer thuis. Benader ik deze wiki met FireFox (mijn favoriete browser) dan is het open van en navigeren tussen pagina's een stuk rapper in Edge.

De enige reden dat er zowieze Edge draait op mijn computer, is dat dit minder problematisch is met de VPN software en SAML afhandeling die nodig is voor werk. Ik vind Edge maar een onding. En Chrome installeer ik uit principe niet. Het is al erg genoeg dat ik Chromium via Edge moet tolereren.
Username3457829 @Ramoncito23 januari 2024 19:20
Ligt het niet aan je adblockers? Heb ik namelijk wel, moet dan de pagina refreshen of anders open ik een random site in private mode.
Ramoncito @Username345782923 januari 2024 21:40
Ik dacht, laat ik een voorbeeld geven van zo'n site, maar die site laadt nu opeens. Ook dat gebeurt vaker. Zelfs het herladen van de pagina (ctrl+f5) maakt dan niks uit.
Alex3 @Username345782924 januari 2024 19:33
https://www.zuiderzeemuseum.nl/ geeft alleen een groen scherm.
Username3457829 @Alex325 januari 2024 04:04
Ah ja, bij mij helemaal zwart. Maar als ik em in private mode open dan werkt ie wel normaal. Heeft dus te maken met een van je adblockers hoogstwaarschijnlijk en anders heel misschien een te strikte beschermingsinstelling in Firefox zelf bij Privacy&Security die je gewoon kunt veranderen. Heb nu zelf geen zin om uit te zoeken wat het exact is, maar ligt dus niet aan FF in de zin van dat de browser niet goed is.
Overigens heb ik uBlock ook gewoon in Private Modus automatisch aanstaan, dus die kan het sowieso niet zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Username3457829 op 24 juli 2024 02:17]

Patriot @Alex325 januari 2024 12:33
Doet het bij mij gewoon hoor, in Firefox.

EDIT: En voor de duidelijkheid: Dat is met uBlock Origin, een Pi-hole en de meest stricte instellingen in Firefox. Dus ik ben ook geen al te makkelijke bezoeker :P

[Reactie gewijzigd door Patriot op 24 juli 2024 02:17]

Xfade @Ramoncito23 januari 2024 20:43
Dit kom ik niet tegen. Alleen heel soms sites die moeilijk doen omdat ik "I don't care about cookies" gebruik.
Uchy @Ramoncito23 januari 2024 22:34
Heel soms ligt dat aan de ETP, die ik op strict heb staan. Dan worden trackers geblokkeerd die net even belangrijk waren. Uitzetten van die ETP op die site maakt m weer werkend
beerse
@Ramoncito23 januari 2024 22:40
Omdat ik firefox als primaire browser gebruik had ik daar ook wel eens last van. Maar sinds ik chromium van de zelfde filters heb voorzien (anti reclame en zo) is het wat meer in balans.

Ook zit er zo af en toe een verschil tussen de browsers wat ik kan verklaren door lopende ontwikkelingen die in 1 wel en de ander nog niet zijn verwerkt.

Mogelijk zijn sites meer op chrome en andere chromium gebaseerde browsers gericht. Maar dat is gelukkig niet zo erg als vroeger tussen FireFox en IE. De verschillen tussen de chromium gebaseerde browsers houden de ontwikkelaars wel af van exotische afwijkingen.
mrmrmr @Ramoncito24 januari 2024 04:29
Voorbeeld: https://www.werkenbijhaarlemmermeer.nl/ van deze partij die "werkenbij..." sites maakt.

Deze site werkt niet met allerlei browsers waaronder Firefox als je security en privacy settings gebruikt en niets van Google wil downloaden (remote fonts, fonts via remote css).

Remote content laden is onnodig en potentieel schadelijk (zie content-security-policy). Past niet bij een normale site, maar zeker niet op een vacaturesite.
Memori 23 januari 2024 17:12
Sinds Firefox 120 is het niet meer mogelijk om DRM content (Widevine) te bekijken via remote software als Moonlight e.d. als Hardware Acceleration aan staat dankzij deze kleine toevoeging. Mocht je hier last van hebben kan je dus Hardware Acceleration uit zetten, of terug gaan naar Firefox 119.
Zidane007nl @Memori23 januari 2024 23:43
Waarom Firefox 119? Dan zou ik de ESR versie gebruiken. Dan krijg je ook de security updates.
erikmeuk3 @Memori24 januari 2024 02:24
Sites die vooral moeilijk doen, zijn de DPG kranten.
DeTeraarist 23 januari 2024 17:49
Firefox now ships with a new .deb package for Linux users on Ubuntu, Debian, and Linux Mint.
Gaat dit een vervanging zijn voor de ppa voor ubuntu? Want die heeft wel deze update gekregen.
Zidane007nl @DeTeraarist23 januari 2024 20:53
Ik denk het wel gezien deze beheerd wordt door Mozilla. Nieuwe releases zijn ook sneller beschikbaar.

Ik heb onlangs Firefox Developer Editon via deze uitleg geïnstalleerd zodat deze ook wordt meegenomen in updates van packages.
shady61 @Zidane007nl23 januari 2024 21:02
Ik ook, maar dit is alleen voor de beta en dev edition. Geldt die nieuwe deb package nu ook voor de reguliere versie? Ik dacht dat ze er mee gestopt waren en de focus lag op flatpaks en snaps.
Zidane007nl @shady6123 januari 2024 23:40
Sinds deze versie kan je ook via die manier de reguliere versie installeren. Zie Install Firefox .deb package for Debian-based distributions.
desalniettemin
23 januari 2024 21:40
Ik had 122 dit weekend al op KDE Neon, terwijl de tarball nog 121 was :?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq