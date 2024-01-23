Mozilla heeft versie 122 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. De browser vereist sinds versie 116 minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 10.15 en kan nu overweg met passkeys die in Apples keychain zijn opgeslagen. Er worden voortaan ook afbeeldingen in zoeksuggesties getoond en zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht in het vertalen van webpagina's. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

