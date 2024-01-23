Mozilla heeft versie 122 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. De browser vereist sinds versie 116 minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 10.15 en kan nu overweg met passkeys die in Apples keychain zijn opgeslagen. Er worden voortaan ook afbeeldingen in zoeksuggesties getoond en zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht in het vertalen van webpagina's. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New
Fixed
- Firefox now displays images and descriptions for search suggestions when provided by the search engine.
- The translations feature received an improvement in the quality of translated webpages. The results should be much more stable. This fixes issues where the content of a page could disappear when translated, or interactive widgets could break.
- Firefox now supports creating and using passkeys stored in the iCloud Keychain on macOS.
- MDN Web Docs article suggestions from Firefox Suggest will be available in the address bar for users searching for web development-related information.
- The line breaking rules of Web content now match the Unicode Standard. This improves Web Browser compatibility for line breaking. An additional improvement for East Asian and South East Asian end users, Firefox now supports proper language-aware word selection when double-clicking on text for languages including Chinese, Japanese, Burmese, Lao, Khmer, and Thai.
- Firefox now ships with a new .deb package for Linux users on Ubuntu, Debian, and Linux Mint.
Enterprise
- Various security fixes.
Developer
- You can find information about policy updates and enterprise specific bug fixes in the Firefox for Enterprise 122 Release Notes.
Web Platform
- Developer Information
- Fixing keyboard navigation in Inspector Rules view. Starting with Firefox 122, when editing a selector, a property name, or a property value in the Inspector, the Enter key will no longer move the focus to the next input but will validate what was entered and focus the matching element (#1861674). You can still use Ctrl + Enter (Cmd + Enter on macOS) or Tab to validate and move the focus to the next input.
Unresolved
- Enabled the offset-position property which is useful for most of the offset-path values. Added support for ray(), basic-shape, coord-box to the offset-path CSS property. Added support for rect() and xywh() basic shapes on clip-path and offset-path CSS properties.
- Firefox now supports animating the SVG viewBox attribute using SMIL
by animations.by animations are animations that are relative to the original value. Other attributes such as lengths and angles already support
by, but a
viewBoxconsists of four separate values.
- The LargestContentfulPaint API has been added, this provides timing information about the largest image or text paint before users interact with a web page.
- hr in select is now supported, allowing websites to easily use separators inside a
selectelement.
- The showPicker method is now supported on
<select>elements, this can be used to trigger the drop-down behavior via JavaScript.
- The fallback URL parser for unknown schemes was changed to
DefaultURI, this improves specification adherence and web compatibility.
- Enabled the ArrayBuffer.prototype.transfer proposal methods, which enables transferring ownership of ArrayBuffer data.
- Added support for the Screen Wake Lock API.
- Firefox now recognizes the “webauthn” autocomplete token and will suggest passkeys in form autofill dialogs.
- Scripts can now store
cacheAPIdata in Private Browsing mode. Previously, user experience for someone browsing in private browsing mode could be significantly different than in regular mode. With these changes, websites can store
cacheAPIdata in Private Mode moving towards a uniform experience in regular vs Private Browsing mode.
- To further protect user privacy, Firefox now taints filters that use currentColor as an input. Since color can be set by the :visited pseudo selector, it potentially contains privacy-sensitive information and therefore these primitives must be marked as tainted. This means that if you use such a filter, you won’t be able to read the filter output from canvas.
- Uneven Level Protection Forward Error Correction (ULPFEC) will now be on by default in Firefox. This provides another tool for WebRTC services to utilize, improving video quality for users with spotty internet connections.
- Some machines with older AMD CPUs may see image thumbnails incorrectly rendered as all black in file dialogs. If this is the case, updating the graphics driver should address this issue.
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Mozilla Firefox 122.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 122.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 122.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 122.0 voor Windows (Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 122.0 voor Linux (Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 122.0 voor macOS (Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 122.0 voor Windows (Fries)
Mozilla Firefox 122.0 voor Linux (Fries)
Mozilla Firefox 122.0 voor macOS (Fries)