TechSmith heeft versie 2023.4.2 van Camtasia voor Windows en macOS uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen op een eenvoudige manier video's voor trainingen en presentaties worden gemaakt. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan een video over de werking van een bepaalde applicatie die met een voice-over wordt toegelicht, of een PowerPoint-presentatie samengevoegd met een opname van een lezing. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de mogelijkheden op een rijtje worden gezet. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Feature Updates Increased the size of the webcam in the default Editor layout when importing a .trec file.

Projects that are imported from Rev will not have a background applied automatically if the screen recording or camera recording fills the entire canvas, unless Background Removal has been applied.

Added a tooltip to Camtasia Rev that displays details about Rev backgrounds.

The Batch Exporter now accepts MP4 and TREC files as source media for batch export.

Added option to Preferences: Automatically delete oldest proxy files when filesize exceeds a threshold.

Source media that are detected as being in cloud-backed storage locations are now proxied by default. This behavior can be turned off in the Preferences menu.

Camtasia will now warn the user when the temporary storage location is set to cloud-backed storage, which is not recommended.

It is now possible to drag-and-drop projects and/or media into the Batch Export dialog.

The Batch Exporter now supports "Create multiple files from markers."

Improved the look of the Record button in Camtasia Home.

Added a Camtasia Rev layout that mimics legacy Camtasia behavior with no background. Performance Improvements Miscellaneous performance improvements. Bug Fixes Fixed a crash that could occur when dragging an AVI or WMV source file under the playhead.

Fixed network security prompt not showing in the installed languages.

Fixed a memory leak with timeline media

Fixed a bug that could create an invalid caption when trimming the beginning of the project's first caption.

ESC key back to work to exit sync caption now

During Voice Narration and sync captions the downloads button and the record flyout button are now disabled.

Dynamic Backgrounds and other shader-based media no longer skip after a Ripple Delete.

Fixed a bug that could cause a trial dialog to briefly appear for users that already have a valid Camtasia license.

Improved the default Background Removal quality to Accurate for users with discrete video cards.

Fixed a bug that could cause a crash or other undesired behavior when editing cursors on stitched media.

fix sometimes noise removal failed when clicking Analyze

Fixed a bug that could cause some videos to flip when visual effects were applied.

Fixed a bug that could prevent captions from scrolling properly while syncing.

Fixed a bug in the Modern Exporter that could cause changed settings to be lost when switching tabs.

Fixed issue where recording toolbar button tooltips could show up in the recording.

Fixed a crash that could occur when saving to a standalone project.

Improved consistency of visual effects between different types of source media including differences with Lottie files and proxy media in the Editor.

Fixed a bug that could create multiple undo points when reverting while cropping.