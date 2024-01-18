Astonsoft heeft versie 11.8.1 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze personal information manager maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren, en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan er niet met de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Microsoft, Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in EssentialPIM version 11.8.1: Inviting participants for tasks should now function as expected.

A day of the week can now be included in the custom date format (adjust in Tools->Options->General).

Improved synchronizations with Family calendars on Google and with iPhone calendars.

The Chinese lunar calendar has been adjusted to display correct values (enable in Tools->Options->Calendar).

Fixed an issue where double-clicking on an event for editing created a new event instead.

Some adjustments have been made regarding the advanced search feature.

Fixed how the list with messages is displayed in Vertical View (in Groups) in Mail.

Fixed version history for notes.

Various bug fixes and optimizations.