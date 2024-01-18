Software-update: EssentialPIM 11.8.1

EssentialPIM logo (60 pix) Astonsoft heeft versie 11.8.1 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze personal information manager maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren, en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan er niet met de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Microsoft, Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in EssentialPIM version 11.8.1:
  • Inviting participants for tasks should now function as expected.
  • A day of the week can now be included in the custom date format (adjust in Tools->Options->General).
  • Improved synchronizations with Family calendars on Google and with iPhone calendars.
  • The Chinese lunar calendar has been adjusted to display correct values (enable in Tools->Options->Calendar).
  • Fixed an issue where double-clicking on an event for editing created a new event instead.
  • Some adjustments have been made regarding the advanced search feature.
  • Fixed how the list with messages is displayed in Vertical View (in Groups) in Mail.
  • Fixed version history for notes.
  • Various bug fixes and optimizations.
Versienummer 11.8.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Astonsoft
Download https://www.essentialpim.com/index.php
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Reacties (4)

O_Orutger 18 januari 2024 12:42
Licentietype: Spyware

Pardon?
sfranken @O_Orutger18 januari 2024 15:50
Bij de vorige versie (download: EssentialPIM 11.8) is het nog "Freeware/Betaald". Vreemd inderdaad.
Beerebeest 18 januari 2024 12:49
Zou dat de persoonlijke mening zijn van de auteur? 8)7
AuteurDrobanir Downloads en Best Buy Guide @Beerebeest24 januari 2024 17:29
De volgorde van licentietypes is aangepast (nu alfabetisch) en ik had geklikt zonder te kijken. :P

