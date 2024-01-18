Microsoft heeft versie 17.8.5 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht, een versie met extra lange ondersteuning. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar in de smaken Community, Professional en Enterprise, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.8 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. De changelog voor versie 17.8.5 ziet er als volgt uit:
Summary of What's New
Developer Community
- Adds Xcode 15.1 Support and API fixes, for full release notes please visit our macios releases page.
- Fixed an issue under which some customers, after changing the Target Framework for their Razor project, were unable to see components that were subsequently added.
- Fixed a crash during startup of the Debug > Attach to Process dialog.