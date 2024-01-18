Software-update: Visual Studio 2022 17.8.5

Microsoft heeft versie 17.8.5 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht, een versie met extra lange ondersteuning. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar in de smaken Community, Professional en Enterprise, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.8 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. De changelog voor versie 17.8.5 ziet er als volgt uit:

Summary of What's New
  • Adds Xcode 15.1 Support and API fixes, for full release notes please visit our macios releases page.
  • Fixed an issue under which some customers, after changing the Target Framework for their Razor project, were unable to see components that were subsequently added.
  • Fixed a crash during startup of the Debug > Attach to Process dialog.
Developer Community

Microsoft Visual Studio

Versienummer 17.8.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Microsoft

Microsoft Visual Studio

grasmanek94 18 januari 2024 14:04
Ik herinner mij nog dat MS erg huiverig was om van x86 af te stappen, en zeiden dat dat erg lastig is en eigenlijk niet nodig zou zijn. Fijn dat VS nu volledig 64 bit is.

http://web.archive.org/we...re-no-64-bit-version.aspx
https://ricomariani.mediu...-version-yet-849abcf0e5ec

[Reactie gewijzigd door grasmanek94 op 22 juli 2024 22:57]

BugBoy @grasmanek9418 januari 2024 14:51
Ik heb 25 jaar de Visual Studio gebruikt (was eerst nog MS Visual C++), meer sinds ruim een jaar ben ik over naar JetBrains Rider en heb enkel Visual Studio nog voor de edge-cases (bijv. Xamarin ontwikkeling). Het was even wennen, maar het is zoveel sneller en prettiger dan Visual Studo. Die snelheid verbaast mij, omdat Visual Studio volgens mij C++ is en Rider volledig Java. Dat stond voor mij altijd synoniem met traag, maar het is echt het proberen waard.
Jolijter @BugBoy18 januari 2024 15:43
JetBrains Rider is inderdaad een verademing in vergelijking met Visual Studio. Wanneer ik met een collega meekijk die nog in Visual Studio werkt is er vaak een tijdbesparende refactoring feature die ik wil voorstellen om te gebruiken maar er gewoon niet is...
ruben06 @Jolijter18 januari 2024 20:02
Zelfde hier... Bij mijn huidige werkgever wordt by default met Visual Studio, enterprise license, gewerkt. Ikzelf ben sinds kort overgestapt van development in PHP (Symfony-framework) naar .NET en was het dus gewoon om met Jetbrains PhpStorm te werken.
Als je dan naar Visual Studio moet overschakelen voelt dat als 10 stappen achteruit: heel warrige interface, zeer vreemde shortkeys, ontbrekende refactor mogelijkheden zoals je aanhaalt, vlugge navigatie met shortkeys,... Zo kan ik nog wel even door blijven gaan.
Heb er dan uiteindelijk maar voor gekozen om een personal license voor Rider aan te kopen.
Jron667 @BugBoy18 januari 2024 17:17
Grappig, ik kan me herinneren dat juist Resharper Visual Studio traag maakte.
Nicolas_Mous @Jron66718 januari 2024 18:15
Resharper, een VS extension, wel inderdaad, maar Rider is natuurlijk iets heel anders (namelijk een IDE) waar de 'Resharper' features al ingebakken zitten.
Nicolas_Mous @BugBoy18 januari 2024 18:13
en heb enkel Visual Studio nog voor de edge-cases (bijv. Xamarin ontwikkeling).
Ik ben mijn Rider toevallig deze week aan het inrichten voor mijn Xamarin project. Waarom / waar loop je tegenaan met Xamarin development op Rider?
BugBoy @Nicolas_Mous19 januari 2024 09:49
Ik had behoorlijk wat ruzie met het remote compileren op mijn MBP ligt mij bij (voor iOS). Ook bij UWP had ik wat issues. Aangezien ik maar 5% van mijn tijd daarmee hoef te werken heb ik er niet teveel tijd in gestoken om het op te lossen. Wellicht dat het nu wel werkt. Is alweer een tijd terug. Sowieso is Xamarin een drama. Het is niet de vraag òf er wat omvalt bij een update van VS, Xamarin, iOS, Android, ..., maar wàt. :)
Durandal @BugBoy18 januari 2024 17:06
Java synoniem met traag is altijd een hardnekkige misvatting geweest.
armageddon_2k1 @grasmanek9418 januari 2024 14:27
In 14 jaar tijd kunnen inzichten veranderen
PolarBear @armageddon_2k118 januari 2024 15:14
En je hebt een hoop tijd om code te porten of te herschrijven.
PolarBear @grasmanek9418 januari 2024 15:14
Volgens mij was Visual Studio 2022 sowieso al 64 bits, niets nieuws voor deze release.
kdekker @grasmanek9418 januari 2024 16:20
Volgens mij is dat al langer zo. Iig niet pas met deze minor update. Ik weet niet of Visual Studio 2019 al volledig 64-bit was. En ook (veel) oudere Visual Studio versies konden prima 64-bit binaries bakken (x64). Het is alleen dat Visual Studio zelf van 32-bit afstapte (of de laatste restjes van 32-bit afstapten).
HansvDr 18 januari 2024 14:35
Jeldert @HansvDr18 januari 2024 14:40
Gemeld via de "Feedback" knop: forumtopic: Update-historie Visual Studio
Macron 18 januari 2024 16:53
Erg fijn dat deze oplossing er in zit:

Markup and autocomplete error using blazor

Heb dit ook gehad en gemeld. Gelukkig anderen ook en is MS er achteraan gegaan.
Scheelt me weer iedere keer het project opnieuw clonen om het probleem op te lossen.

