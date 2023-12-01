Software-update: AIMP 5.30 build 2530

AIMP logo (75 pix) Versie 5.30 van AIMP is uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Hieronder is de changelog voor het volledige ontwikkeltraject van versie 5.30 te vinden.

AIMP v5.30.2530 (01.12.2023)
  • Audio converter: presets for the OGG aoTuV command line encoder has been added (thanks to Soolo)
  • Fixed: sound engine - value of silence duration for removing option uses incorrectly
  • Fixed: sound engine - state of volume normalizer resets after app restart (regression 5.30)
  • Fixed: sound engine - VST - AV on attempt to reinitialize the plugin
  • Fixed: skin engine - TASERunningLine - action on click does not work (regression 2527)
  • Fixed: plugins - scrobbler - scrobbling for internet radio does not work (regression 5.30)
AIMP v5.30.2527 RC 2 (01.11.2023)
  • Player: new hidden option - MinimizeAppOnDblClick (ref. to Help)
  • Music library: DB requests optimization
  • Fixed: sound engine - errors in operations with certain VST2-plugins
  • Fixed: skin engine - prvPlaybackQueue.NextTrackInfo does not react to queue changes
  • Fixed: skin engine - binding link with file rating works incorrectly (regression 2527)
  • Fixed: skin engine - lyrics search request cannot be aborted (regression 2527)
  • Fixed: skin engine - errors with finishing the drag-operation on external cancel event
  • Fixed: player - stream information resets on start playback using the aimp_openmpt plugin
  • Fixed: playlist - XSPF - importing the playlist containing a group information lead to memory corruption
  • Fixed: tag editor - settings of the "additional information" pane resets after app restart
  • Fixed: equalizer - an empty name can be used for new preset
  • Fixed: music library - the "find missed files" does not work for local files (regression 2527)
  • Fixed other minor issues
AIMP v5.30.2524 RC (12.10.2023)
  • Tag Editor: now you can choose format for lyrics export
  • Tag editor: certain actions now processes in separate thread
  • Tags: support for EUC-encodings
  • Plugins: BASS_FLAC - updated to v2.4.5.4
  • Fixed: sound engine - errors in operations with certain VST2-plugins
  • Fixed: plugins - scheduler - the "pause playback" command works as resume too
AIMP v5.30.2520 Beta (02.10.2023)
  • Bookmarks: support for "find missed files"
  • Music Library: support for mathematic operators with data of the "year" field
  • General: localizations has been updated
  • UI: hints for alternative controls actions
  • UI: improved support of Windows dark mode
  • Playlist: improved performance of operations on large playlists
  • Plugins: BASS_OPUS - updated to v2.4.2.4
  • Fixed: DSP manager - the Ok button in EQ presets dialog is always inaccessible (regression 2512)
  • Fixed: tags - AIFC - incorrect information about audio stream
  • Fixed: tags - AAC - ID3 / APE tags are ignored
  • Fixed other minor issues
AIMP v5.30.2512 Beta (03.09.2023)
  • Plugins: added an ability to plug the VST-effects directly from their work folders
  • Plugins: FLAC encoder has been updated to v1.4.3
  • Fixed: sound engine - peak based volume normalization works incorrectly (regression 5.30)
  • Fixed: sound engine - WASAPI output mode is unavailable for Windows Vista
  • Fixed: radio capture - meta-information about the station is unavailable (regression 5.30)
  • Fixed: skin engine - snap to screen edges and other windows does not work (regression 5.30)
  • Fixed: music library - playback accounting works incorrectly for short tracks with 100% threshold
  • Fixed other minor issues
AIMP v5.30.2510 Beta (20.08.2023)
  • General: localizations has been updated
  • Plugins: API has been extended
  • Playlist: an ability to search whole phrase - just enclose the phrase in quotes
  • Fixed: sound engine - an error occurs on app termination if one of standard sound effects is active (regression 5.30)
  • Fixed: player - remote file's meta are resets on start playing the file (regression 5.30)
  • Fixed: playlist - an error occurs on attempt to show context menu, if playlist contains virtual tracks (regression 5.30)
  • Fixed other minor issues
AIMP v5.30.2505 Beta (08.08.2023)
  • General: added the %ReplaceEx(..) macro
  • Sound Engine: support for VST-plugins
  • Sound engine: support for 768 kHz sampling rate
  • Sound Engine: ability to use few DSP plugins at same time
  • Tag editor: ability to undo last three changes
  • Tag Editor: added support of "Key" tag field
  • Tag Editor: detailed information about the errors
  • Album arts: the "save album art to file folder" option has been added
  • Player: added the "Rotating the mouse wheel off the controls adjusts volume" option
  • Playlist: ability to delete track along with the parent folder
  • Playlist: batch export and update operations
  • Plugins: information bar - ability to show app's notifications
  • Plugins: information bar - the "%Playlist" macro has been added
  • Plugins: information bar - the "Card" now remembers position set by user
  • General: optimizations for small notebook screens
  • Playlist: reading speed of files in XSPF format has been increased twice
  • Music library: improved performance of operations on large databases

Aimp 5.0 screenshot

Versienummer 5.30 build 2530
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AIMP
Download https://www.aimp.ru/?do=download&os=windows
Licentietype Freeware

