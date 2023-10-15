Software-update: Microsoft Edge 118.0.2088.46

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 118 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 10 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, heeft Microsoft onder meer de Microsoft Edge for Business-balk verwijderd en is zoeken op een pagina makkelijker gemaakt. De volledige changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Announcement: Icon change in Edge sidebar

In an upcoming update to Microsoft Edge, the Bing icon entry point in the Microsoft Edge sidebar will change to the new Copilot icon. No other changes in the experience are expected.

Feature updates
  • Microsoft Edge for Business Banner. Microsoft Edge for Business is a dedicated Microsoft Edge experience built for work that enables admins in organizations to give their users a productive and secure work browser across managed and unmanaged devices. The in-product Microsoft Edge for Business banner is being deprecated and will no longer be visible.
  • Find on page. Searching for a word or phrase on a webpage has become easier with the new smart find update to Find on page. For more information, see Find on page. Now when you search with Find on page, we suggest related matches and synonyms making it effortless to find what you're looking for, even if you misspell a word in your search query. When you search, simply select the suggested word to quickly locate the desired word or phrase on the page. Data is sent to Microsoft for processing. For more information, see Microsoft Edge's Privacy Whitepaper. Administrators can control the availability using the RelatedMatchesCloudServiceEnabled policy.
  • New SmartScreen policy. The ExemptSmartScreenDownloadWarnings policy lets administrators create a dictionary of file type extensions with a corresponding list of domains that are exempted from SmartScreen AppRep warnings. Files with file type extensions specified for domains identified by this policy are still subject to file type extension-based security warnings and mixed-content download warnings.
  • New Microsoft Edge Update policies. The MeteredUpdatesDefault and MeteredUpdates policies allows administrators to control the "Download Updates over metered connections" setting (edge://settings/help). The MeteredUpdatesDefault applies to all apps and MeteredUpdates applies to targeted apps. When a policy is configured to Allow, updates occur on a metered connection, such as cellular connections or others where data usage is controlled.
Versienummer 118.0.2088.46
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge#evergreen
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Microsoft

Commandor1961 15 oktober 2023 10:24
? heb de Home-knop wel aan staan in de Instellingen alleen is niet tezien in de browser.
Carlos0_0 @Commandor196115 oktober 2023 12:25
Bij mij is Home(huisje) gewoon zichtbaar links van de adressenbalk.
CAP-Team @Carlos0_015 oktober 2023 15:03
Is een optie, kun je aan of uitzetten
Carlos0_0 @CAP-Team15 oktober 2023 15:08
Snap ik maar @Commandor1961 zegt dat het aan staat en hij hem niet ziet, ik heb hem ook aan staan maar zeg dat ik hem wel zie.
knobbeleend 15 oktober 2023 10:03
Ja,ik werd dus heden ochtend mee geconfronteerd.Vond ik niet echt leuk.Al die vragen,wil je dit wil je dat ,en ik heb de indruk dat met al die nieuwe bijkomstigheden Edge er niet lichter op geworden is.Ik streamde b.v altijd via firefox en dat scheelde echte minstens 15 % load ,en ook10 graden van mijn cpu.Nu gaat dat streamen niet meer sinds de laatste firefox update,dus draai ik eigenlijk noodgedwongen edge.Maar ja de meeste zullen wel een cpu hebben met minstens 8 draadjes/threads ,dus die zullen geen enkel last hebben.Ik draai echter win 10 64x proN op een dual core,2.9 Ghz ,met 8 gig ram,maar echt vlot loopt het niet ,terwijl ik toch echt 100% niks anders draaiende heb(alles met de hand nagelopen,(msconfig)en bijna alle onnodige shit,die op de achtergrond zou kunen draaien,updates,app`s,connectie`s allemaal uitgezet en toch nog steeds een,in mijn beleving,zware belasting van edge.Het is geen lichte browser,daar kunnen we het wel over eens zijn toch?(wijzigingen,taal foutjes hersteld)

beerse @knobbeleend15 oktober 2023 14:07
In plaats van FireFox kan je ook kijken of Chromium iets is, eventueel een ontgoogled variant. Het is mijn ervaring dat daar genoeg uit is gesloopt om zo veel mogelijk overhead kwijt te raken.

Toegegeven, er zijn hier en daar wat drm-zaken die in chromium en alternatieve varianten niet goed werken terwijl ze in chrome en edge wel goed werken.
Ron79 @knobbeleend15 oktober 2023 12:18
Ik weet niet welke "Dual Core" jij hebt. Ik had Windows 11, i.c.m Edge op een Core2Quad 9550 draaien, en dat liep soepel, en dat met 4GB RAM en ATI 7850 2GB videokaart en 1TB MX500 SSD

WhiteSnake76 @Ron7915 oktober 2023 14:30
Core2Quad is een Quad Core, geen Dual Core.
Met 4GB RAM was hij je SSD als Swap Geheugen aan het gebruiken, met een SSD merk je daar een stuk minder van als met een HDD, maar een SSD slijt er wel een stuk sneller van.
Keypunchie @WhiteSnake7615 oktober 2023 15:34
Ja, die SSD verslijt dan in 150 jaar, in plaats van in 300 jaar.

/wear-leveling ftw.
Fairy @Keypunchie15 oktober 2023 16:00
Hij krijgt een -1, maar hij heeft wel gelijk. Wie heeft er onder normaal gebruik al echt met slijtage van doen gehad (ik bedoel normaal desktop gebruik).

Ik beheer meer dan 500 machines met SSD en heb er tot nu toe nog niet 1 meegemaakt. Wel een spontane dode SSD, waarvan 1 van een A merk en een aantal van 1 specifieke serie waar een bekend issue mee was.
Ron79 @WhiteSnake7615 oktober 2023 19:03
Je hoeft me niet uitleggen wat een quadcore is ;)

Maar oke,
Zelfs een Core2Duo 6750 4GB geen enkel probleem. :D
knobbeleend @Ron7915 oktober 2023 16:34
Ja maar dat is een core2Quad .Dat is een 4x core,met geloof ik 12 mb L2 cache.Dus dat maakt echt wel een verschil.Kan je niet vergelijken met een gewone dual core..Dat je"maar 4gig ram hebt,i.s.m een 4x core ,t,ja is je eigen keuze,maar ik zou met die cpu niet voor minder dan 8 gaan.
MrMarcie @knobbeleend15 oktober 2023 18:43
Linux distri erop zetten geen optie?
masterfragger 15 oktober 2023 09:54
Heb Edge herontdekt sinds ik remote werk op een Linux machine.

De werkomgeving draait office365 waarvoor op Linux geen native apps zijn dus ik moet wat anders.

Draai nu de 365 toepassingen in Edge, wat prima voldoet. Binnen Edge een zakelijk en prive profiel met eigen favorites, password management etc.

En net ontdekt, da kzij een mede-tweaker, dat in Edge, de Office PWAs te downloaden zijn als dedicated App.

De sidebar in Edge is praktisch voor gebruik van whatsapp, chatgpt etc.


=================================
Intel® Core™ i5-6400 × 4, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, 40Gb RAM, Ubuntu 23.04

shades @masterfragger15 oktober 2023 22:12
is gewoon chromium - zou volgens mij niet erg veel verschil moeten zitten tussen chrome en edge - toch ?
edge heeft alleen zoveel bloat troep - niet prettig
Adriel 15 oktober 2023 12:15
Ik heb de rechter sidebar niet aanstaan, wel de linker (vertical tabs) en zonder de titel van de webpagina. Het ziet er straks uit, alhoewel, het zou fijn zijn als de vertical tabs links, dat je kan hoveren om het tevoorschijn te laten komen, anders is het zo asymmetrisch.
Roel1966 15 oktober 2023 18:20
Dat was wel duidelijk dat er een update van Edge was want Microsoft laat dit wel heel duidelijk zien wanneer je dan Edge opstart. Maar ik kan verder weinig verschil zien omdat ik veel dingen gewoon uitgeschakeld heb. Meeste extra tooltjes gebruik ik toch nooit en neemt dan alleen maar extra plaats in beslag.
Uruk-Hai 15 oktober 2023 19:20
Ik heb onlangs mijn onderbuurvrouw geholpen met het invullen van een pdf formulier op haar Windows laptop.
Ik deed dat op voor haar onnavolgbare wijze via pdfcandy.com.
Wees iemand me er later op dat ik gewoon Edge had kunnen gebruiken.
Dat heb ik even uitgetest en werkt perfect.

Volgende keer dat ik een leek op pc gebied ga helpen met pdf invullen grijp ik dus naar Edge.
Dat is veel makkelijker uit te leggen.

jcbvm 15 oktober 2023 13:40
Ik heb edge alleen in het begin gebruikt, laatst startte ik het weer op. Mijn god wat is er met deze browser gebeurt? Van lichtgewicht browser naar zwaar over de top..
Baserk 15 oktober 2023 17:29
Jammer dat Edge op Android nog steeds zo gemankeerd wordt aangeleverd.
Geen mogelijkheid om extensies te installeren zoals op Windows en Linux.
Maar wel AdblockPlus ingebouwd; een soort 'achterlijke stiefkind'-variant.
Pineka 16 oktober 2023 19:26
Ik heb Edge zo ingesteld dat mijn geschiedenis wordt gewist als ik hem afsluit. Maar dat doet hij sinds deze update ineens niet meer, terwijl de instellingen ongewijzigd zijn.

