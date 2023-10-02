Versie 5.0.10 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen. Dit teken- en beeldbewerkingsprogramma slaat een brug tussen het met Windows meegeleverde Paint en dure maar zeer uitgebreide programma's als Adobe Photoshop en Corel Photo Paint. Het programma is via de website van de maker op te halen, maar kan voor een kleine vergoeding ook via de Windows Store worden verkregen. Versie 5.0 bevat veel prestatieverbeteringen, nieuwe functies, waaronder drukgevoeligheid voor pennen en tekentabletten, en een gloednieuw effectplug-insysteem met gpu-renderingondersteuning. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New: Edit -> Paste now supports base64-encoded images, which enables copying images from Microsoft Teams

Plugins can now access the built-in JPEG and PNG FileTypes through two new methods on IFileTypesService

The Paint.NET Plugin API Documentation website is now live

Added convenience constructors to many Direct2D effects so that they can be used without declaring a new local variable

Added GaussianBlurMapEffect and BokehBlurMapEffect for use by GpuEffect plugins. They enable the blur radius to be controlled per-pixel through the use of a second input image (the "map")

Added a RandomNoiseEffect that GpuEffect plugins can make use of

Added Distance and Dot to the list of HlslBinaryFunctions

Added Length and Mad (multiply-add) to the list of HlslTernaryFunctions Updated: Updated the bundled AvifFileType to version 1.1.26

Updated the bundled DdsFileTypePlus to version 1.12.6

Updated the bundled WebPFileType to version 1.3.20. It now uses libwebp v1.3.2 which contains the fix for CVE-2023-4863/CVE-2023-5129 Fixed: Fixed a rare bug that would cause selection tools to not work until the image was closed and reopened

All mouse cursors will now honor the Windows setting for adjusting the mouse pointer size

Fixed a rare crash when rapidly undoing multiple actions

All of the custom Direct2D effects now have runtime metadata (DisplayName, Author, Category, Description), which is useful for a UI that lets the user browse them (e.g. node editor)

Fixed various bugs with HlslBinaryFunctionEffect, HlslBinaryOperatorEffect, and HlslTernaryFunctionEffect (which can be used by GpuEffect plugins)

Fixed the Environment property's runtime type when accessed from an EffectConfigForm (for BitmapEffects and GpuEffects with custom UIs)

Fixed UIScaleFactor's methods for converting between DIPs and pixels

Fixed ability to work with EffectConfigForms in the Visual Studio WinForms designer