Shotcut is een uitgebreid opensource- en crossplatform-videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van FFmpeg en heeft daardoor ondersteuning voor de gangbaarste formaten audio en video. De bestanden worden niet geïmporteerd, maar worden in hun originele formaat bewerkt. Het kan overweg met verschillende sporen en binnen een project kan er een mix van formaten en resoluties worden gebruikt. In versie 23.09.29 van Shotcut treffen de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aan:

New Bugs Fixed crash when changing Properties > Rotation on interlaced video.

Fixed crash when changing Properties > Video > Track on video-only file.

Fixed memory leak in Load Keyframes from Motion Tracker in several video filters: Crop: Rectangle GPS Text Size, Position & Rotate Spot Remover Text: Rich Text: Simple Timer

Fixed Keyframes panel not working properly when moved.

Fixed some memory leaks and random crashes due to memory management.

Improved the speed of loading projects and editing.

(Existing projects must be saved after opening to upgrade them to benefit loading speed.)

Fixed keyboard behavior of Help > Actions and Shortcuts on macOS. Old Bugs Fixed Undo after trimming an out point on Timeline with Ripple All Tracks enabled.

Fixed H.264 Export > Use hardware encoder with Codec > Rate control > Constant Quality on macOS/ARM.

Fixed Export or turning off Settings > Proxy > Use Proxy if the file starts with a data stream such as videos recorded on Google Pixel phones, for example.

Fixed reordering when there are many filters in Filters.

Fixed Add Selected to Slideshow with Timeline > Ripple All Tracks misbehaves and should be ignored.

Fixed some usability quirks with drag-n-drop and Ctrl multiple selection in the Playist > Icons view.

multiple selection in the Playist > Icons view. Fixed Filters > + > Time is sometimes empty when player tab is Source.

Fixed timeline marker may be incorrectly deleted when Timeline > Ripple Markers is on.

Fixed unable to save export job View XML with .mlt file name. Improvements Added audio Declick filter (appears in Time category due to technical reason).

Added Grade %, Grade degrees, Cadence, Temperature, Vertical Speed, 3D Speed to GPS Text video filter.

Added Timecode (non-drop frame), Creation date, File base name to Text: Simple video filter.

Added Blur alpha option to Blur: Box and Blur: Gaussian video filters.

Added View > Resources… to show all unique and sorted files in the Playlist and Timeline.

Added dialog to convert multiple files as-needed on import.

Added Preferences to the menu on macOS.

Added Mode > Reset to Alpha Channel: Adjust video filter.

Added keyframes to Band Pass and Notch audio filters.

Added simple keyframes to Speed: Forward & Reverse and Speed: Forward Only time filters.

Added keyframes for color parameters in several video filters: Crop: Circle Crop: Rectangle GPS Text Text: Rich (Background only) Text: Simple Timer

Added File > Backup and Save ( Ctrl + Alt + S ).

+ + ). Added Settings > Timeline > Scrolling sub-menu with options: Center the Playhead No (new option) Page (v23 default) Smooth (old behavior)

Changed Export > Presets > audio > FLAC to (raw) flac format instead of Matroska.

Upgraded Glaxnimate to version 0.5.4 with limited support for After Effects projects (no plugins and no video or audio media - drawing and image animations only).

New and improved installer for Windows.

Improved the speed and memory of Timeline > Append, Insert, and Overwrite.

Changed Missing Files > Search to save the directory chosen.

Added --glaxnimate command line option to launch Glaxnimate instead (handy for Linux AppImage and Flatpak).

Improved the quality of Settings > Proxy > Use Hardware Encoder on macOS.

Improved the the color dialog on GNOME.