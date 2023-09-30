Versie 7.0.8 van KiCad is uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van het pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, de voetprint en 3d-modellen. Een Spice-simulator ontbreekt evenmin. Uitgebreide informatie over de vernieuwingen in versie 7.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden; de changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
General
Schematic Editor
- Disable "Override individual item colors" on read-only themes. #15426
- Fix text control width when displaying number with many digits. #15539
- Fix crash when using overbar with custom font. #15508
- Flip the register settings order to avoid legacy import crashes.
- Fix locale issues in graphics abstraction layer settings panel.
- Include underscore characters in word search. #14779
- Improve error reporting when running Python action plugins. #15520
Simulator
- Fix crash when fetching symbols from database libraries. #15315
- Fix broken bus alias definition entry behavior. #15320
- Don’t stop drawing wire on unfold from bus operation. #15313
- Improve handling of dangling markers during bus unfold.
- Fix incorrect thermal relief spoke count. #15280
- Provide more useful feedback when a database table is misconfigured.
- Fix hang when opened if last shown on a different monitor. #11850
- Make label user field selectable when using a custom font. #15165
- Fix selection shadow drawing for global labels.
- Fix graphical glitch after undo of sheet pin move. #15129
- Properly highlight global and hierarchical label selections. #15461
- Fix crash when changing symbol simulation field name visibility. #15470
- Remove duplicate references from change symbol dialog. #15480
- Prevent infinite loop hang when removing sheet instance properties. #15498
- Improve handling of large number of duplicate references.
- Prevent setup dialog crash due to missing severities panel initialization.
- Don’t count pins of both body style when matching to footprint pads. #15550
- Re-run automatic field placement after symbol update when appropriate. #15541
- Save ERC settings and exclusions when saving schematic. #15274
- Fix symbol name comparison when name contains forward slash characters. #15540
- Support SHORT_NET_NAME, NET_NAME, NET_CLASS, and PIN_NAME variable expansion. #15544
- Fix repeat item bug when moving, duplicating or copy-pasting an item. #15556
- Honor override individual item colors setting for filled shapes. #15572
- Support custom sheet sizes when importing Altium schematic.
- Work around wxGTK printing offset. #1907
- Fix OpenGL bug when importing non-KiCad schematic. #15159
- Support line dash styles and colors when importing Altium schematic.
- Fix connectivity regression. #14818
- Fix crash when using ${FOOTPRINT_NAME} or ${FOOTPRINT_LIBRARY} variables. #15676
- Properly handle incremental bus connections.
Board Editor
- [https://gitlab.com/kicad/code/kicad/-/commit/95e6be0e8138841b6ac66fc715b6eee5ec2645acPrevent crash trying to load missing spice library].
Footprint Editor
- Fix failure on multiple DRC runs via scripting.
- Implement hole clearance checking in router.
- Fix crash when tuning the length of a differential pair. #15268
- Fix bug when resolving clearance between pad and zone using custom rules. #15233
- Fix crash when attempting to delete dimensions in a footprint. #15418
- Fix STEP export for missing curve geometry. #14910
- Ensure the correct spoke angle is displayed in the pad properties dialog.
- Improve fidelity for thermal spokes when importing Eagle boards. #15428
- Save invalid outline DRC error exclusion setting. #15415
- Fix missing top side holes when exporting to STEP. #15467
- Prevent crash when a plugin Python script tries to access the board editor frame too early. #15414
- Compute VRML export bounding box with "origin at pcb center" using only the edge layer. #15472
- Fix accidental plotting of disabled textbox borders. #15252
- Fix crash loading a polygon when importing EAGLE board.
- Fix crash when loading unknown signal class name when importing EAGLE board.
- Fix a search pane crash when a row isn’t in the hit list.
- Handle dimensions and textboxes when plotting contours to DXF. #11901
- Correctly handle DXF arcs import with inverted coordinate system. #14905
- Don’t snap a footprint or group to its children. #15535
- Use 90 degree spokes when loading pre-7.0 files with custom pads with round anchors. #15518
- Fix interactive router clearance violations around custom-shaped pads. #15553
- Fix crash when activating "Pack & Move" during active move operation. #15545
- Fix unexpected behavior when pressing G or D ("drag" hotkeys) while mouse-dragging. #15312
- Remove up/down buttons from plot dialog plot on all layers selection until we implement layer ordering. #14574
- Fix crash when duplicating then rotating a footprint. #15487
- Correctly import polygon cutout in Altium importer. #15587
- Don’t include plating thickness when drawing hole clearance lines. #15575
- Flip view port when flip board is enabled.
- Fix DRC crash. #15604
- Fix reading/writing thermal spoke angles for custom pads. #15518
- Fix oval pad snapping. #15594
- Fix arc coordinate changes when saving unmodified board. #15073
- Fix reading legacy zone fills which were based on stroke filled polygons.
- Fix issues with very small arcs. #15639
- Properly handle impedance control in board setup dialog. #15690
Footprint Library Viewer
- Honor pad offset when creating custom pad anchors and polygons. #15494
- Implement undo/redo when using pad edit mode changes.
- Bug fixes for paste margins on custom-shaped pads. #15125
- Print the command line sent to plot STEP file in dialog report window.
- Remember library list pane width. #15500
- Correctly retain pad anchor when converting custom pad shape to polygon. #15555
===Gerber Viewer - Fix incorrect export of flashed shapes on non copper layers when exporting to PCB. #156133D Viewer
Command Line Interface
- Fix rendering disabled text box borders.
- Fix crash attempting to render degenerate 3D shapes.
- Fix mask layer display issue. #15642
Windows
- Add missing drill shape option when plotting board to SVG and PDF.
- Add option to control oval drill export behavior.