Software-update: KiCad 7.0.8

KiCad logo (79 pix)Versie 7.0.8 van KiCad is uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van het pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, de voetprint en 3d-modellen. Een Spice-simulator ontbreekt evenmin. Uitgebreide informatie over de vernieuwingen in versie 7.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden; de changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

General Schematic Editor Simulator Board Editor Footprint Editor Footprint Library Viewer
  • Remember library list pane width. #15500
  • Correctly retain pad anchor when converting custom pad shape to polygon. #15555

===Gerber Viewer - Fix incorrect export of flashed shapes on non copper layers when exporting to PCB. #15613

3D Viewer Command Line Interface Windows

KiCad 6.0 PCB editor

Versienummer 7.0.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website KiCad
Download https://kicad.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 30-09-2023 19:37 0

30-09-2023 • 19:37

0

Bron: KiCad

Update-historie

31-03 KiCad 9.0.1 10
20-02 KiCad 9.0.0 7
19-02 KiCad 8.0.9 9
13-01 KiCad 8.0.8 3
04-12 KiCad 8.0.7 0
15-10 KiCad 8.0.6 2
08-09 KiCad 8.0.5 4
07-'24 KiCad 8.0.4 0
06-'24 KiCad 8.0.3 0
04-'24 KiCad 8.0.2 7
Meer historie

Lees meer

KiCad

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq