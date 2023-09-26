Versie 5.16.1 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de gangbaarste besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en een betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. Het programma is sinds kort ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn extra controlemogelijkheden toegevoegd voor wie de AI Companion kan gebruiken tijdens een meeting. Daarnaast zijn enkele problemen verholpen.

New and enhanced features Greater host control of AI Companion during meetings

Hosts can control who in the meeting can ask AI Companion questions about the current meeting, when active in the current meeting. In addition to setting these defaults through web settings, the host can also control AI Companion access during the live meeting. The in-meeting options are the same as the web settings, restricting access to only themselves (the host), all participants from the point they join (meaning they cannot ask questions about topics from before they joined), or all participants for the entire time the AI Companion is active. If this is locked by admins, hosts cannot change this access during the live meeting. Resolved Issues Minor bug fixes