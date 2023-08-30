Asustor heeft kort geleden een nieuwe versie van Asustor Data Master uitgebracht, de beheerssoftware voor al haar nasproducten. Voor meer informatie over ADM verwijzen we naar deze pagina. In deze uitgave is onder meer ondersteuning toegevoegd voor het openen van Google Docs- en Microsoft Office Online-documenten in de ADM File Explorer. Verder zijn er weer diverse fouten en beveiligingsproblemen verholpen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Important Notes: ASUSTOR recommends to back up important data before updating ADM.

Your NAS will restart to complete the update.

After upgrading to ADM 4.2.3, it will no longer be possible to downgrade to a previous version.

After upgrading to ADM 4.2.3, please be sure to upgrade NAS apps from App Central to reduce compatibility issues. Apache HTTP Server

Change log: Fixed ADM potential vulnerabilities: CVE-2023-2910 (AS-2023-009), CVE-2023-3697, CVE-2023-3698 (AS-2023-010), CVE-2023-3699 (AS-2023-011), CVE-2023-4475 (AS-2023-012).

1 on 1 folder synchronization can now be used for multiple folders for backup in an SMB backup job.

SMB scheduled backup tasks can now set a frequency of repeated backups during a set backup time.

Rsync server and SFTP are now disabled by default when initializing an ASUSTOR NAS with ADM 4.2.3.

Browsing folders and files in ADM File Explorer now can make system resources of the client web browser normally.

ADM now prevents users from creating system-reserved shared folder names such as "homes" or "printers" to reduce conflicts.

Libxml2 package updated to version 2.11.4 to fix potential vulnerabilities: CVE-2023-29469, CVE-2023-28484, CVE-2022-40304, CVE-2022-40303, CVE-2022-29824, CVE-2022-23308, CVE-2021-3541, CVE-2021-3537, CVE-2021-3518, CVE-2021-3517, CVE-2020-24977, CVE-2020-7595, CVE-2019-20388, CVE-2019-19956.

Newly supported PCIe NIC devices on ADM 4.2.3: Broadcom P210P - 2 x 10GbE SFP+. (Available on: Lockerstor 12R Pro, Lockerstor 16R Pro)

Fixed potential security issues in Web Center, EZ Sync and ADM File Explorer.

ADM File Explorer bug fixes.

ADM Backup & Restore bug fixes.

App Central bug fixes.

EZ Sync bug fixes.

Improved multilingual strings.

Miscellaneous bug fixes.