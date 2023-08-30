De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 115.2.0 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts. Verder zijn er een spamfilter, spellingscontrole, kalender en adresboek, en heeft het een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 115 treffen we onder meer een nieuwe gebruikersinterface aan, die van Mozilla de naam Supernova heeft meegekregen. Verder zijn de kalender en het adresboek verbeterd, en worden links niet meer in Thunderbird geopend, maar in de standaard webbrowser. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

What’s New Thunderbird MSIX packages are now published on archive.mozilla.org Changes Size, Unread, and Total columns are now right-aligned

Newsgroup names in message list header are now abbreviated Fixes Message compose window did not apply theme colors to menus

Reading the second new message in a folder cleared the unread indicator of all other new messages

Displayed counts of unread or flagged messages could become out-of-sync

Deleting a message from the context menu with messages sorted in chronological order and smooth scroll enabled caused message list to scroll to top

Repeatedly switching accounts in Subscribe dialog caused tree view to stop updating

"Ignore thread" caused message cards to display incorrectly in message list

Creating tags from unified toolbar failed

Cross-folder navigation using F and N did not work

Account Manager did not resize to fit content, causing "Close" button to become hidden outside bounds of dialog when too many accounts were listed

Remote content exceptions could not be added in Settings

Newsgroup list file did not get updated after adding a new NNTP server

"Download all headers" option in NNTP "Download Headers" dialog was incorrectly selected by default

"Convert to event/task" was missing from mail context menu

Events and tasks were not shown in some cases despite being present on remote server

Various visual and UX improvements

Security fixes