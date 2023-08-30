Software-update: Mozilla Thunderbird 115.2.0

Mozilla Thunderbird logo (79 pix) De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 115.2.0 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts. Verder zijn er een spamfilter, spellingscontrole, kalender en adresboek, en heeft het een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 115 treffen we onder meer een nieuwe gebruikersinterface aan, die van Mozilla de naam Supernova heeft meegekregen. Verder zijn de kalender en het adresboek verbeterd, en worden links niet meer in Thunderbird geopend, maar in de standaard webbrowser. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

What’s New
  • Thunderbird MSIX packages are now published on archive.mozilla.org
Changes
  • Size, Unread, and Total columns are now right-aligned
  • Newsgroup names in message list header are now abbreviated
Fixes
  • Message compose window did not apply theme colors to menus
  • Reading the second new message in a folder cleared the unread indicator of all other new messages
  • Displayed counts of unread or flagged messages could become out-of-sync
  • Deleting a message from the context menu with messages sorted in chronological order and smooth scroll enabled caused message list to scroll to top
  • Repeatedly switching accounts in Subscribe dialog caused tree view to stop updating
  • "Ignore thread" caused message cards to display incorrectly in message list
  • Creating tags from unified toolbar failed
  • Cross-folder navigation using F and N did not work
  • Account Manager did not resize to fit content, causing "Close" button to become hidden outside bounds of dialog when too many accounts were listed
  • Remote content exceptions could not be added in Settings
  • Newsgroup list file did not get updated after adding a new NNTP server
  • "Download all headers" option in NNTP "Download Headers" dialog was incorrectly selected by default
  • "Convert to event/task" was missing from mail context menu
  • Events and tasks were not shown in some cases despite being present on remote server
  • Various visual and UX improvements
  • Security fixes

Mozilla Thunderbird

Versienummer 115.2.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.thunderbird.net/en-US/thunderbird/all/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 30-08-2023 18:07
10 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

30-08-2023 • 18:07

10

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

bitshape 30 augustus 2023 18:41
Net handmatig Thunderbird geupgrade van v102.14.0 naar v115.2.0. (Alvorens natuurlijk een backup van de maildatabase gemaakt.) Verliep allemaal vlekkeloos. Verder alleen de venstersbelijning wat op hoeven schuiven. Ziet er goed uit! :Y)
pauluzz178 @bitshape30 augustus 2023 22:34
Welk backup programma gebruik jij? Ik gebruik graag https://www.mailstore.com/en/products/mailstore-home/
bitshape @pauluzz17830 augustus 2023 22:41
WinRAR lol, de maildatabase profielmap staat bij mij apart op een andere partitie & disk, dus in verkenner een druk op de rechtermuisknop op de maildatabase profielmap en inpakken en klaar.

Ik bedoel dus de profielmap 8)7 , en die heb ik al jaren geleden verplaatst naar een andere locatie/disk:
Moving a profile

Occasionally, you might want to move a profile or tell Thunderbird to use a profile stored in another location.

1. Shut down Thunderbird.
2. Move the profile folder to the desired location.. (If you are reverting to a backed up profile, this step isn't necessary. Just note the current location of the profile you want to restore.)
3. Open up the profiles.ini file in a text editor. The file is located in the application data folder for Thunderbird:
The path is %AppData%\Thunderbird\ for Windows.
4. In the profiles.ini file, locate the entry for the profile you've just moved. Change the Path= line to the new location.
5. If you switch from a relative path to a non-relative path, the direction of the slashes may need to change. For example, in Windows, non-relative paths use backslashes, whereas relative ones use forward slashes. Change IsRelative=1 to IsRelative=0.
6. Save profiles.ini and restart Thunderbird.

[Reactie gewijzigd door bitshape op 25 juli 2024 12:08]

Midasz 30 augustus 2023 21:01
Ik vind het erg storend,dat van 3 email accounts en diverse nieuwsgroepen.alles in 1 keer wordt opgehaalt.
Dat is niet meer in te stellen.
zordaz @Midasz31 augustus 2023 08:30
Kun je de ophaal frequentie niet meer per email account instellen in deze TB versie?
Midasz @zordaz31 augustus 2023 17:02
Nee,haalt in 1 keer alles op
zordaz @Midasz31 augustus 2023 17:05
Hmm, dat is precies wat ik ook niet wil. Er zijn mailboxen die ik bewust op een lage frequentie ververs.

Ze zijn bij TB helaas weer eens teveel met het verfje en het tapijt bezig ipv met het fundament en basis functionaliteit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 25 juli 2024 12:08]

Midasz @zordaz31 augustus 2023 21:06
Bij nieuwsgroepen ook,normaal kon je kiezen hoeveel berichten je wilde ophalen,
nu staan er soms 3500 berichten klaar
zordaz @Midasz9 september 2023 11:39
Ik heb TB op mijn Windows 11 systeem vandaag geupgraded van versie 102 naar 115 en kan nog steeds per mailbox de ophaalfrequentie instellen. Ook kan ik nog steeds per mailbox apart de mail handmatig ophalen.
Midasz @zordaz11 september 2023 11:10
Het instellen lukt wel,maar het werkt niet

