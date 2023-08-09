Versie 5.0.9 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen. Dit teken- en beeldbewerkingsprogramma slaat een brug tussen het met Windows meegeleverde Paint en dure maar zeer uitgebreide programma's als Adobe Photoshop en Corel Photo Paint. Het programma is via de website van de maker op te halen, maar kan voor een kleine vergoeding ook via de Windows Store worden verkregen. Versie 5.0 bevat veel prestatieverbeteringen, nieuwe functies, waaronder drukgevoeligheid voor pennen en tekentabletten, en een gloednieuw effectplug-insysteem met gpu-renderingondersteuning. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Updated: Updated the bundled DDSFileTypePlus plugin to v1.12.2.0, which fixes the inability to save on ARM64 systems

Updated the bundled WebPFileType plugin to v1.3.19.0, which fixes the inability to save on ARM64 systems Fixed: When using Alt + Tab , the internal state of the Alt key could get 'stuck' when the Shapes or Line/Curve tool was active, causing the next shape or line/curve to be drawn from the center

+ , the internal state of the Alt key could get 'stuck' when the Shapes or Line/Curve tool was active, causing the next shape or line/curve to be drawn from the center Sliders were not responding to the mouse wheel (regression in 5.0.8)

the DeviceEffect.Properties.Min/MaxInputCount properties, which were throwing an ArgumentException (for plugin authors)

Fixed a rare crash at app exit due to a race condition in the auto-updater

Fixed a rare crash when the system resumes from sleep mode, due to a race condition in DWM reporting whether composition is enabled

Fixed a rare crash when using copy+paste due to .NET Runtime issue #84994