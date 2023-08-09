Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 23.7.1 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

23.7 looks pretty good so far but no reason not to make it better. The MVC changes for DHCP, firewall groups, OpenVPN and Unbound receive several required fixes and the latest FreeBSD security advisories were added as well.