Software-update: OPNsense 23.7.1

OPNsense logo (79 pix) Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 23.7.1 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

OPNsense 23.7.1 released

23.7 looks pretty good so far but no reason not to make it better. The MVC changes for DHCP, firewall groups, OpenVPN and Unbound receive several required fixes and the latest FreeBSD security advisories were added as well.

Here are the full patch notes:
  • system: close boot file after probing to avoid lock inheritance
  • system: fix lock() inheriting the lock state
  • system: give more context in process kill error case since we operate PID numbers only
  • firewall: groups were not correctly parsed for menu post-migration
  • firewall: hide row command buttons for internal groups
  • firewall: add "ipv6-icmp" to protocol list in shaper
  • firewall: fix PHP warnings on the rules pages
  • dhcp: check if manufacturer exists for IPv4 lease page to prevent error
  • dhcp: use base16 for iaid_duid decode for IPv6 lease page to prevent error
  • dhcp: fix validation for static entry requirement
  • firmware: revoke 23.1 fingerprint
  • network time: support pool directive and maxclock (contributed by Kevin Fason)
  • openvpn: fix static key delete
  • openvpn: fix "mode" typo and push auth "digest" into export config
  • openvpn: fix race condition when using CRLs in instances
  • openvpn: remove arbitrary upper bounds on some integer values in instances
  • unbound: migration of empty nodes failed from 23.1.11 to 23.7
  • unbound: fix regression when disabling first domain override
  • mvc: fix empty item selection issue in BaseListField
  • plugins: os-ddclient 1.14
  • plugins: os-acme-client 3.19
  • src: bhyve: fully reset the fwctl state machine if the guest requests a reset
  • src: frag6: avoid a possible integer overflow in fragment handling
  • src: amdtemp: Fix missing 49 degree offset on current EPYC CPUs
  • src: libpfctl: ensure the initial allocation is large enough
  • src: pf: handle multiple IPv6 fragment headers
  • ports: curl 8.2.1
  • ports: nss 3.92
  • ports: openssl 1.1.1v
  • ports: perl 5.34.1
  • ports: py-dnspython 2.4.1
  • ports: strongswan 5.9.11
  • ports: syslog-ng 4.3.1

OPNsense

Versienummer 23.7.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website OPNsense
Download https://opnsense.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

-Moderatie-faq
Hydranet 9 augustus 2023 13:26
Ik ben sinds afgelopen weekend van mijn Asus router over gestapt naar een MiniPC met OPNSense erop, ben er erg blij en tevreden mee!!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 24 juli 2024 21:28]

S-1-5-7 @Hydranet9 augustus 2023 17:53
Ik vanaf een Ubiquiti Unifi Security Gateway en ook erg tevreden.
Ik heb nog even een korte tussenstop gemaakt bij de Sophos Firewall Home Edition, maar die vroeg veel te veel resources en ik was geen fan van de GUI
berryflash 9 augustus 2023 14:40
Uhmm,

Ik zie in de releaselog openssl 1.1.1 staan.

Maar is het mogelijk wel opletten geblazen:

nieuws: Digital Trust Center waarschuwt voor naderend einde van OpenSSL 1.1.1
Anoniem: 1810558 @berryflash10 augustus 2023 12:47
Ter info
Versions 3.0.0 through 3.0.6 of the library are affected by the new flaws, which has been remediated in version 3.0.7. It's worth noting that the commonly deployed OpenSSL 1.x versions are not vulnerable.
https://thehackernews.com...ases-patch-for-2.html?m=1
Was toen ook al een discussie punt vroeger bij netgate en werdt uitgeklaard...

Opnsense en pfsense waarvan opnsense de basis is zijn niet kwetsbaar vandaar dat ze nog v1. X gebruiken en als je de cve pentest merk je dat ze nieks kunnen doen.
Onlangs heeft PfSense v23. 09 een upgrade naar ssl v 3.09
Opnsense is nog in volle upgrade bug fixes en is idd nog wat achter vergeleken met pfsense
Wat jezelf doet doe je meestal beter

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 1810558 op 24 juli 2024 21:28]

berryflash @Anoniem: 181055810 augustus 2023 14:31
Dat verklaard een hoop en had dat zelf helaas nog niet voorbij zien komen.

Maar goed om te weten!

