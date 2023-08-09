Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 536.99 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 536.99 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Baldur’s Gate 3, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre en Gord. De changelog laat verder weer enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Game Ready for Baldur’s Gate 3

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 2 technology including Baldur’s Gate 3, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and Gord.

Fixed Gaming Bugs
  • [Control][DX12] Cut scenes and videos show tearing and partial jitter [4084000]
  • [Battlefield 2042] Game stability can decrease when applying GeForce Experience Freestyle filters. [4170804]
  • [GeForce Experience] Game stability can decrease when applying a GeForce Experience Freestyle filter in certain games while using DLSS 3 Frame Generation [4171660]
  • [Dead Space] Game stability issues [4140545]
Fixed General Bugs
  • [Elgato Wave Link] Potential audio issues with NVIDIA Broadcast effects [3752618]
Open Issues
  • [Halo Infinite] Significant performance drop is observed on Maxwell-based GPUs. [4052711]
  • [DaVinci Resolve] This driver implements a fix for creative application stability issues seen during heavy memory usage. We’ve observed some situations where this fix has resulted in performance degradation when running DaVinci Resolve. This will be
  • addressed in an upcoming driver release. [4172676]

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti VENTUS 3X 12G OC

Versienummer 536.99 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Bestandsgrootte 644,36MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 09-08-2023 09:34
18 • submitter: Neo--

09-08-2023 • 09:34

18

Submitter: Neo--

Bron: nVidia

Von Henkel 9 augustus 2023 12:39
Het verschil tussen de Studio en Game Ready driver word goed uitgelegd op de Nvidia site.

All NVIDIA drivers provide full features and application support for top games and creative applications.
If you are a gamer who prioritizes day of launch support for the latest games, patches, and DLCs, choose Game Ready Drivers.
If you are a content creator who prioritizes stability and quality for creative workflows including video editing, animation, photography, graphic design, and livestreaming, choose Studio Drivers.
Globefrotter 9 augustus 2023 11:12
Jammer dat altijd de 'Game Ready' driver in deze rubriek wordt genoemd, maar nooit de 'Studio' versie.
Er zijn ook mensen die niet gamen......
willemd @Globefrotter9 augustus 2023 11:30
Heeft de Game Ready-driver nadelen als je niet gamet?
Globefrotter @willemd9 augustus 2023 12:13
De 'Studio' versie is meer gericht op stabiliteit.
JorisM @Globefrotter9 augustus 2023 11:41
Ik neem even aan dat je zelf de Studio versie gebruikt :)

Wat zijn (voor jou) de voordelen om de Studio drivers te gebruiken?
Globefrotter @JorisM9 augustus 2023 13:11
Ze zijn meer op stabiliteit gericht.
marco-ruijter @Globefrotter9 augustus 2023 11:20
Studio drivers zijn niet perse alleen maar voor non gamers en visa versa.
multipasser @Globefrotter9 augustus 2023 11:40
Ik gebruik de 4090 enkel voor Redshift!
Je zou dan denken dat de studiodrivers de beste oplossing zijn.

Ik zou eens moeten zoeken naar iemand die het verschil getest heeft.
JorisM @Globefrotter9 augustus 2023 17:18
Wat houd je tegen om zelf updates van de Studio drivers in sturen?
Denk dat andere mensen het ook wel fijn zullen vinden om hier van updates te krijgen of om te weten dat deze variant van de drivers bestaat :)

Zie Nieuws en downloads insturen
marco-ruijter @JorisM9 augustus 2023 17:27
Mopperen is altijd makkelijker :p
JorisM @marco-ruijter9 augustus 2023 17:35
Edit: Jammer dat als mensen een subtiele grap niet snappen er gelijk negatief gemod moet worden |:(

[Reactie gewijzigd door JorisM op 23 juli 2024 05:28]

JorisM @Globefrotter9 augustus 2023 17:47
Ik game maar een paar keer per jaar, maar dan meer casual en met niet zware / recente games. Blaas wel voor de hobby regelmatig foto's op.

Eens proberen of de Studio drivers voor mij meerwaarde bieden wat betreft snelheid enl performance van m'n systeem. Geforce Experience van de Gameready Drivers installeer ik overigens nooit mee, kan handig met NVCleanstall voor wie 't wil weten :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door JorisM op 23 juli 2024 05:28]

jaaoie17 @Globefrotter9 augustus 2023 11:18
Je kunt ook naar de nvidia site gaan.
Globefrotter @jaaoie179 augustus 2023 13:10
Tja, dat kunnen de gamers ook doen....
marco-ruijter @Globefrotter9 augustus 2023 17:26
Ach voordeel is dat je zodra je weet dat er een Game Ready driver uitgekomen is er spoedig een studio driver volgt. Andersom loop je vrijwel altijd achter de feiten aan :+

[Reactie gewijzigd door marco-ruijter op 23 juli 2024 05:28]

Bart_Smith @Globefrotter9 augustus 2023 12:00
Men post hier hoog uit 1-2% van de gebruikte drivers, ik hoor die mensen ook niet klagen.
ymmv 11 augustus 2023 14:15
Nvidia heeft overigens een hotfix-driver uitgebracht voor de DirectStorage-issues met Ratchet & Clank. Zie https://nvidia.custhelp.c...?=&linkId=100000213486000
Call of Duty 16 augustus 2023 11:42
Voor een laptop unit zoals mijn MX130, hebben deze drivers ooit écht een positieve invloed?

