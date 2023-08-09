Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 536.99 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Baldur’s Gate 3, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre en Gord. De changelog laat verder weer enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Game Ready for Baldur’s Gate 3 This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 2 technology including Baldur’s Gate 3, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and Gord. Fixed Gaming Bugs [Control][DX12] Cut scenes and videos show tearing and partial jitter [4084000]

[Battlefield 2042] Game stability can decrease when applying GeForce Experience Freestyle filters. [4170804]

[GeForce Experience] Game stability can decrease when applying a GeForce Experience Freestyle filter in certain games while using DLSS 3 Frame Generation [4171660]

[Dead Space] Game stability issues [4140545] Fixed General Bugs [Elgato Wave Link] Potential audio issues with NVIDIA Broadcast effects [3752618] Open Issues [Halo Infinite] Significant performance drop is observed on Maxwell-based GPUs. [4052711]

[DaVinci Resolve] This driver implements a fix for creative application stability issues seen during heavy memory usage. We’ve observed some situations where this fix has resulted in performance degradation when running DaVinci Resolve. This will be

addressed in an upcoming driver release. [4172676]