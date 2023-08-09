Lunacy is een gratis grafisch ontwerpprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het heeft een grote hoeveelheid ingebakken content, zoals iconen, foto's, gemaskeerde afbeeldingen en illustraties. Het is ook in staat om Sketch-bestanden te openen en Sketch-plug-ins te gebruiken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en Icons8 lijkt daarbij goed naar de community te luisteren. Versie 9.2.0 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Lunacy’s new UI with floating panels takes up less space so you can see more of your designs on the canvas.

Adjust padding and spacing for auto layouts right on the canvas.

With wrapping enabled, the content of an auto layout frame will move to the next line as you shrink it.

Change the font size by dragging the handle on the bounding box of a layer:

You can now align text layers in auto layout frames by their baselines, not by bounding boxes. Recommended for texts of different fonts and/or sizes.

Improved memory usage. Up to 30% less RAM used for storing layer data, so huge files now take up less computer resources.

The Shift + A shortcut now instantly frames a selection and adds an auto layout to it, so you can skip the Ctrl + Alt + G step.

You can now override star ratio, polygon and star vertex count in component instances.

The step for changing auto layout paddings and spacings when modified by dragging now depends on the Nudge amount settings. For instance, if the Small nudge is set to 2 and the initial padding is 10, dragging the control will adjust the padding incrementally to 12, 14, 16, and so on, or to 8, 6, 4, 2, and 0. Dragging while holding down Shift will apply the Big nudge.

We optimized fonts loading speed on startup up to 20 times. But if you now add or replace a font in your system, use Help > Reload system fonts to apply the changes without restarting Lunacy.

You can now turn off some or all online features in Help > Privacy. Google Analytics and Fonts can be disabled by all users. The rest of the options are available only to users with a subscription.

Lunacy no longer requests for access to your microphone on the first startup on macOS. It does so only before the first attempt to add an audio comment.

You can now hide the left panel by clicking the active tab on the Sidebar (Layers, Components, Styles, etc.).

By resizing the Left panel, you can also minimize the Sidebar. And by dragging the Sidebar you can open the Left Panel, if it is hidden.