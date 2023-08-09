Versie 8.5.5 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, HTML, XML en PHP. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ version 8.5.5 bug-fixes and new features: Update to Scintilla 5.3.6 and Lexilla 5.2.6 (Implement #13940, fix #4741, #13901, #13943, #13911)

Add change history navigation commands: Go to next/prev change & Clear change history. (Fix #12248)

Fix Change History incorrect display after “Reload from Disk” command. (Fix #12319, #12261, #13735)

Remember through sessions the directory of “Remember last used directory”. (Fix #11326, #10901, #4961, #4119)

Fix regression of double clicking on find result not going to the document. (Fix #13636)

Fix regression of opening file rejection if file name contains dot at the end. (Fix #12849)

Fix error message of opening file with ‘=’ as end of file name. (Fix #13344)

Fix menu Tools contains 2 SHA-256 item while using localization. (Fix #13797)

Fix SHA-1 hash result wrong length bug while “Treat each line as a separate string” enabled. (Fix #13812)

Add SHA-512 hash features (Fix #13805)

Fix normal.xml for Normal text auto-completion not working issue. (Fix #12325)

Fix Korean IME append file extension issue in save dialog. (Fix #11582, #12225, #12366)

Make find/replace in files result more inaccurate while used RegExpr is invalid. (Fix #13164)

Fix Project panel’s inaccurate initialized path in save dialog. (Fix #13086)

Fix wrong syntax highlighting of URLs with quotes in JSON. (Fix #13522)

Fix Clipboard History panel shows corrupted data issue. (Fix #13817, #13844)

Improve lines sorting memory consumption. (Fix #10435)

Enhance “Add new document at startup”: add new document only when the session is remembered. (Fix #13796)

Enhance “Convert case to Proper Case” command: fix the error conversion after quote.