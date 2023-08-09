Software-update: Notepad++ 8.5.5

Notepad++ logo (75 pix) Versie 8.5.5 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, HTML, XML en PHP. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ version 8.5.5 bug-fixes and new features:
  • Update to Scintilla 5.3.6 and Lexilla 5.2.6 (Implement #13940, fix #4741, #13901, #13943, #13911)
  • Add change history navigation commands: Go to next/prev change & Clear change history. (Fix #12248)
  • Fix Change History incorrect display after “Reload from Disk” command. (Fix #12319, #12261, #13735)
  • Remember through sessions the directory of “Remember last used directory”. (Fix #11326, #10901, #4961, #4119)
  • Fix regression of double clicking on find result not going to the document. (Fix #13636)
  • Fix regression of opening file rejection if file name contains dot at the end. (Fix #12849)
  • Fix error message of opening file with ‘=’ as end of file name. (Fix #13344)
  • Fix menu Tools contains 2 SHA-256 item while using localization. (Fix #13797)
  • Fix SHA-1 hash result wrong length bug while “Treat each line as a separate string” enabled. (Fix #13812)
  • Add SHA-512 hash features (Fix #13805)
  • Fix normal.xml for Normal text auto-completion not working issue. (Fix #12325)
  • Fix Korean IME append file extension issue in save dialog. (Fix #11582, #12225, #12366)
  • Make find/replace in files result more inaccurate while used RegExpr is invalid. (Fix #13164)
  • Fix Project panel’s inaccurate initialized path in save dialog. (Fix #13086)
  • Fix wrong syntax highlighting of URLs with quotes in JSON. (Fix #13522)
  • Fix Clipboard History panel shows corrupted data issue. (Fix #13817, #13844)
  • Improve lines sorting memory consumption. (Fix #10435)
  • Enhance “Add new document at startup”: add new document only when the session is remembered. (Fix #13796)
  • Enhance “Convert case to Proper Case” command: fix the error conversion after quote.

Notepad++ screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 8.5.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Notepad++
Download https://notepad-plus-plus.org/downloads/v8.5.5/
Bestandsgrootte 4,48MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 09-08-2023 17:03
12 • submitter: Anonymoussaurus

09-08-2023 • 17:03

12

Submitter: Anonymoussaurus

Bron: Notepad++

dasiro 9 augustus 2023 17:25
Fix error message of opening file with ‘=’ as end of file name. (Fix #13344)
weer wat bijgeleerd dat je een = in een filename mag gebruiken :+
ComputerGekkie @dasiro9 augustus 2023 17:31
De developer heeft dat blijkbaar ook net geleerd :)
beerse
@dasiro10 augustus 2023 11:36
In een unix/linux systeem kan en mag elk karakter in een filenaam voorkomen behalve de '/' en ascii-nummer 0. De '/' is gereserveerd als directory-naam-scheidings-teken. Ascii nummer 0 staat voor het einde van de string. Daarmee heb ik dus wel eens <bel> (ascii 7) en <backspace> (ascii 8 8) in een filename gezet. Al is de hele reeks van 0 tot 27 'niet handig' om te gebruiken.

Onder msWindows zijn meer karakters en ook namen geblokkeerd of 'niet handig'. Ooit heb ik daar wel lijsten van gezien maar het is ook een beetje msWindows versie/variant afhankelijk. Bijvoorbeeld namen zoals com:, con:, prn: en zo hebben hun geschiedenis. Al zou ik een applicatie daar nooit op beperken.
dasiro @beerse10 augustus 2023 13:59
klopt, com con en prn (allemaal zonder dubbelpunt, want dat mag sowieso al niet) mogen idd niet, omdat die verwezen naar poorten en connecties die in ms-dos (niet enkel windows) gebruikt werden en om legacy-redenen nog altijd niet toegelaten zijn.
Josk79 @dasiro15 augustus 2023 21:13
Ik dacht mijn vieze plaatjes in /prn op te slaan, werden ze ineens uitgeprint!
dasiro @Josk7915 augustus 2023 22:58
ze zijn opgeslagen op papier :+
Server.1968 9 augustus 2023 17:21
Ah, fijne editor, werkt snel en overzichtelijk. Heb er mijn website mee geprogrammeerd, gaat prima voor de combinatie HTML/CSS/PHP.
Anoniem: 80910 @Server.19689 augustus 2023 17:43
Ik gebruik liever phpstorm of vscode
cariolive23 @Anoniem: 809109 augustus 2023 18:32
Een editor en een IDE zijn twee verschillende dingen.

Ben het wel met je eens dat een IDE zoals PHPStorm veel beter werkt dan een editor zoals Notepad++. Maar je verwacht ook niet anders.
scholtnp 9 augustus 2023 18:34
Voor de Linux en Mac gebruikers, er is ook een crossplatform versie die er van afgeleid is (tenminste één contribuant heeft aan beide projecten meegewerkt).
tw_gotcha 9 augustus 2023 20:53
en vertikale kolom editing en razend snelle find replace
jefken153 11 augustus 2023 13:15
Helaas ligt hun server uit.

