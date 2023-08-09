Software-update: XYplorer 24.80

XYplorer logo (79 pix)Versie 24.80 van XYplorer is uitgekomen. Dit bestandsbeheerprogramma voor Windows heeft tabbladen, een uitgebreide zoekfunctie en een veelzijdige preview. Het is klein en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te kunnen doen. De gebruikersinterface is geheel naar eigen smaak in te stellen en er zijn diverse mogelijkheden om taken die vaak voorkomen, te automatiseren. Een standaardlicentie kost 35 dollar. Daarvoor mag het programma voor altijd worden gebruikt, maar word je slechts een jaar voorzien van updates. Voor het dubbele ontvang je de updates voor altijd. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

What’s New in 24.80?
  • Tree Section Colors. Optional custom text and background colors for different sections of the tree help you find your branch in a huge tree and instantly recognize where you are. It's all about quick orientation.
  • Quickly Select the Item. You can now toggle item selection in the file list by Ctrl+left-clicking any cell in the row, even if Full Row Select is off. This makes it easier to select (deselect) items in a very wide list, especially when the Name column is scrolled to the left out of view.
  • Quickly Spot the Name. You can now hold CTRL while hovering over any cell other than the Name cell and a tooltip will show the name of the item. Quite useful if that name is currently scrolled to the left out of view.
  • Expansion Icon Chevron. A new expansion icon, the Chevron, is now available for the folder tree. It’s also the new factory default.

Many Other Improvements. See change log.

XYplorer 22.50

Versienummer 24.80
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website XYplorer
Download https://www.xyplorer.com/download.php
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 09-08-2023 20:32 1

09-08-2023 • 20:32

1

Bron: XYplorer

Update-historie

15-03 XYplorer 27.00 0
17-02 XYplorer 26.90 6
19-01 XYplorer 26.80 0
26-11 XYplorer 26.70 0
02-11 XYplorer 26.60 0
07-10 XYplorer 26.50 0
09-'24 XYplorer 26.40 0
07-'24 XYplorer 26.30 3
07-'24 XYplorer 26.20 0
06-'24 XYplorer 26.10 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

XYplorer

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
1
1
0
0
0
1
Wijzig sortering
BeosBeing 15 augustus 2023 10:28
Niets ten nadele van dit programma, maar ik geef de voorkeur aan
- Q-Dir (enige nadeel is, dat als Windows Explorer hangt, dit ook hangt)
- Explorer Plus Plus (aka explorer++)
- FAR
ReactOS explorer is mij te spartaans, maar kan wel de Windows Explorer volledig vervangen..

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq