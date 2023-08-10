Microsoft heeft versie 17.7.0 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht, een versie met extra lange ondersteuning. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar voor Windows en macOS, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.7 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. Dit is de aankondiging van deze uitgave:
Visual Studio 2022 – 17.7 Now Available
This update packs a variety of productivity enhancements, performance improvements, and new features to streamline your coding journey. Here are some of the major areas we’ve focused on in this release:Productivity Features
Performance Improvements
- Comparing Files
- Copy and Trim Indentation
- Multi-branch Git Graph
- Create New GitHub Actions
- Parallel Stack Filtering
.NET Development C++ and Game Development
- F5 Speed
- All-in-One Search Responsiveness
- Find in Files Search Time
- C# Spell Checker Memory Consumption
- C++ Unreal Engine Time to IntelliSense
Linux and Embedded Development with C++ Web Development
- Unreal Engine Macros Formatting for C++
- C++ Build Insights
- Unreal Engine Naming Convention Checker for C++
- Improved Doxygen Overload Resolution
- Visualize Macro Expansion for C++
- Unreal Engine Blueprint Find All References
Enterprise Management and Acquisition
- npm Dependency Management in ASP.NET projects
- Supporting Vite for React and Vue New Project Creation