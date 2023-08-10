Software-update: Visual Studio 2022 17.7.0

Visual Studio logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 17.7.0 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht, een versie met extra lange ondersteuning. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar voor Windows en macOS, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.7 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. Dit is de aankondiging van deze uitgave:

Visual Studio 2022 – 17.7 Now Available

This update packs a variety of productivity enhancements, performance improvements, and new features to streamline your coding journey. Here are some of the major areas we’ve focused on in this release:

Productivity Features Performance Improvements .NET Development C++ and Game Development Linux and Embedded Development with C++ Web Development Enterprise Management and Acquisition

Microsoft Visual Studio

Versienummer 17.7.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

06-06 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.4 0
29-05 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.3 9
22-05 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.2 1
14-05 Visual Studio 2022 17.14 0
09-04 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.6 0
26-03 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.5 1
12-03 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.3 8
27-02 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.2 0
21-02 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.1 1
12-02 Visual Studio 2022 17.13 2
Meer historie

Reacties (4)

Server.1968 10 augustus 2023 11:07
Heb mijn website mbv. Notepad++ geschreven, maar nu toch om met de, voor mij overkill, IDE van Visual Studio. Ben er erg tevreden mee, net iets meer gemak voor de programmeur dan met een editor.
nirvanaO @Server.196810 augustus 2023 11:21
Voor het maken van een website, afhankelijk van de taal, zou je ook naar andere opties kunnen kijken. Visual Studio Code is net als Notepad++ een editor maar dan meer gelijk aan Visual Studio. Eventueel ook interesent zijn de producten van Jetbrains zoals bijvoorbeeld WebStorm of PHPStorm (WebStorm + PHP). De producten van Jetbrains zijn over het algemeen net wat minder groot dan Visual Studio.
maali @nirvanaO10 augustus 2023 11:30
of Fleet... de "visual studio code" van Jetbrains
MeMoRy @Server.196816 augustus 2023 07:44
Visual studio blinkt vooral uit in waar het voor gemaakt is, zoals C#, F# en VC++. Ik heb als dev ook visual studio, visual studio code, notepad++ en LinqPad naast elkaar in gebruik. En dan gebruik ik ook nog web based tools als sharplab.io en compiler explorer. Elke tool heeft z'n toepassing. Een timmerman heeft ook niet alleen maar 1 hamer.

