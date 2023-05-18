Serif heeft versie 2.1 van de Affinity Suite uitgebracht. De Affinity Suite bestaat uit de programma's Photo, Designer en Publisher, en kan worden beschouwd als de tegenhanger van bijvoorbeeld Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator en InDesign. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en iOS, en wordt regelmatig met korting aangeboden. Ook doet Serif verder ook niet aan abonnementen. Uitgebreide informatie over Affinity versie 2 kan hier worden gevonden; dit zijn de belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen:
Features and improvements affecting all platforms
Windows and macOS features and improvements
- Balanced dashed lines and other stroke improvements
- Running headers in Publisher
- Running Headers tutorial: https://youtu.be/Amb1dIIU2ig
- Show Special Characters added to Designer and Photo
- Adjusted Mask Behaviour
- Auto-select options in move tool
- Square bracket stroke width adjustment expanded functionality
- Blend mode keyboard shortcuts
- Alt / Option - drag to duplicate in Layers panel
- Alt / Option click to expand / collapse all in Layers panel
- Crop tool improvements
- Cropping in Photo tutorial: https://youtu.be/Az4rTIBSjrE)
- Auto clean added to paint mixer brush
- Double-click artboard label to rename
- Ability to create more complex dashed lines
- Paste inside picture frame
- Vector Flood Fill in Designer
- Vector Flood Fill tutorial https://youtu.be/JSxLzJjaG_4
- Vector Flood Fill with Bitmap Fills in Designer tutorial: https://youtu.be/ekMotILwS70
- for button to appear, requires Resetting Toolbar using
"View" > "Customize Tools" > "Reset"
- Guides improvements
- Vector warp nodes now obey snapping
- Brush panel improvements
- Raster perspective and mesh warp live filters added to Designer
- Search bar added to your add-ons
- Spanish Hyphenation Dictionary provided with the apps updated
iPad features and improvements
- WebP and JPEG XL now available in batch export
- "Close All" added to File menu
- Asset panel reordering improvements
- Rename... added to Layer menu & tab behaviour
- Mask to below... added to Layer menu
- Measure tool now available in Photo and Publisher
- Place tool now available in Photo
- Zoom tool context options in Develop persona
- Drag / Drop bitmap fill to colour and swatch panel
- New left swipe options on iPad layers panel
- Redesigned edit menu
- Blend mode and opacity now available in main Layers Panel
- iPadOS Photos app integration
- "Show in Files" option from Live Document burger menu
- Style Picker tool added to iPad apps
- New keyboard shortcut options added
- Reset rotation in navigator with double tap
- Pencil double tap option to open quick menu
- Long press geometry operation to create compound
- Tapping warp group thumbnail now selects node tool
- Advanced PDF options when opening now exposed
- Modifiers now available for Select Object
- Hide Layer type icon now available
- Main view rulers added
- Rulers and Column Guides tutorial https://youtu.be/D-wYDh8xR5s