Intel heeft nieuwe stabiele videodrivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 31.0.101.4369 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Arc-architectuur of de interne gpu uit de elfde generatie Core-processors of hoger. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen The Outlast Trials, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum en de early access van Starship Troopers: Extermination. De changelog laat verder een aantal bugfixes zien en problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.
Gaming Highlights:
- Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics for:
- The Outlast Trials*
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum*
- Starship Troopers: Extermination Early Access*
- Game performance improvements versus Intel 31.0.101.4335 software driver for:
- The Outlast Trials* (DX12)
- Up to 65% uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Up to 52% uplift at 1440p with High settings
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum* (DX12)
- Up to 4% uplift at 1080p with Epic settings
- Up to 11% uplift at 1440p with High settings
- Minecraft Bedrock* (DXR)
- Up to 30% uplift at 1080p with Ray Tracing enabled at 8 RT chunks
- Up to 34% uplift at 1440p with Ray Tracing enabled at 8 RT chunks
- Up to 28% uplift at 1440p with Ray Tracing enabled at 24 RT chunks
Fixed Issues:
- Battlefield: 2042*(DX12) may exhibit color corruption at the game menu.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2* (DX12) may experience color corruption in Quick Play
Known Issues:Intel Arc Graphics Products:
Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products:
- The Last of Us (DX12) may experience an application crash during gameplay.
- System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.
- GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro.
- Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement.
Intel Core Processor Products:
- Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris Xe + Iris Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation.
- Total War: Warhammer III (DX11) may experience an application crash when loading battle scenarios.
- Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 (DX12) may exhibit corruption on certain light sources such as fire.
- Conqueror's Blade (DX12) may experience an application crash during game launch.
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (DX12) may experience application instability during gameplay.