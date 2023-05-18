Intel heeft nieuwe stabiele videodrivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 31.0.101.4369 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Arc-architectuur of de interne gpu uit de elfde generatie Core-processors of hoger. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen The Outlast Trials, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum en de early access van Starship Troopers: Extermination. De changelog laat verder een aantal bugfixes zien en problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Gaming Highlights: Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics for: The Outlast Trials* The Lord of the Rings: Gollum* Starship Troopers: Extermination Early Access*

Game performance improvements versus Intel 31.0.101.4335 software driver for: The Outlast Trials* (DX12) Up to 65% uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings Up to 52% uplift at 1440p with High settings The Lord of the Rings: Gollum* (DX12) Up to 4% uplift at 1080p with Epic settings Up to 11% uplift at 1440p with High settings Minecraft Bedrock* (DXR) Up to 30% uplift at 1080p with Ray Tracing enabled at 8 RT chunks Up to 34% uplift at 1440p with Ray Tracing enabled at 8 RT chunks Up to 28% uplift at 1440p with Ray Tracing enabled at 24 RT chunks

Fixed Issues: Battlefield: 2042*(DX12) may exhibit color corruption at the game menu.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2* (DX12) may experience color corruption in Quick Play Known Issues: Intel Arc Graphics Products: The Last of Us (DX12) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.

GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement. Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products: Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris Xe + Iris Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation. Intel Core Processor Products: Total War: Warhammer III (DX11) may experience an application crash when loading battle scenarios.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 (DX12) may exhibit corruption on certain light sources such as fire.

Conqueror's Blade (DX12) may experience an application crash during game launch.

A Plague Tale: Requiem (DX12) may experience application instability during gameplay.