Driver-update: Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 31.0.101.4369 WHQL

Intel Arc logo (79 pix) Intel heeft nieuwe stabiele videodrivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 31.0.101.4369 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Arc-architectuur of de interne gpu uit de elfde generatie Core-processors of hoger. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen The Outlast Trials, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum en de early access van Starship Troopers: Extermination. De changelog laat verder een aantal bugfixes zien en problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Gaming Highlights:

  • Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics for:
    • The Outlast Trials*
    • The Lord of the Rings: Gollum*
    • Starship Troopers: Extermination Early Access*
  • Game performance improvements versus Intel 31.0.101.4335 software driver for:
    • The Outlast Trials* (DX12)
      • Up to 65% uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
      • Up to 52% uplift at 1440p with High settings
    • The Lord of the Rings: Gollum* (DX12)
      • Up to 4% uplift at 1080p with Epic settings
      • Up to 11% uplift at 1440p with High settings
    • Minecraft Bedrock* (DXR)
      • Up to 30% uplift at 1080p with Ray Tracing enabled at 8 RT chunks
      • Up to 34% uplift at 1440p with Ray Tracing enabled at 8 RT chunks
      • Up to 28% uplift at 1440p with Ray Tracing enabled at 24 RT chunks

Fixed Issues:

  • Battlefield: 2042*(DX12) may exhibit color corruption at the game menu.
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2* (DX12) may experience color corruption in Quick Play

Known Issues:

Intel Arc Graphics Products:
  • The Last of Us (DX12) may experience an application crash during gameplay.
  • System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.
  • GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro.
  • Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement.
Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products:
  • Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris Xe + Iris Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation.
Intel Core Processor Products:
  • Total War: Warhammer III (DX11) may experience an application crash when loading battle scenarios.
  • Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 (DX12) may exhibit corruption on certain light sources such as fire.
  • Conqueror's Blade (DX12) may experience an application crash during game launch.
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (DX12) may experience application instability during gameplay.

Door Bart van Klaveren

ManIkWeet 18 mei 2023 13:50
Het is echt indrukwekkend hoeveel prestatiewinst ze behalen met driver updates.
Vraag me dan ook wel af... waarom is er een driver level aanpassing nodig voor elk spel?
Ze gebruiken toch dezelfde APIs zou je denken (DirectX, Vulkan, OpenGL), maar blijkbaar niet op een geoptimaliseerde manier waardoor er een optimalisatie in de driver nodig is?
sprankel @ManIkWeet18 mei 2023 14:45
De API kant naar de software toe is universeel, de API kant naar de hardware is niet universeel.

Simpel gezegd zeg je tegen de API teken mij een kubuus, hoe dat vervolgens op hardware niveau gedaan word intresseert mij niet. Dat is net heel het idee van een API of een driver, dat je een tussenlaag hebt zonder dat je iets moet aantrekken wat erachter zit waarbij elke unieke hardware toch aangesproken kan worden via dezelfde API.

Echter een nadeel van een API of driver is dat je performance kwijt speelt omdat je universeel gaat praten. Hetzelfde met gewoon programmeren, als je echt de beste performance wilt moet je machinetaal gebruiken maar praktisch is dat alles behalve.

Wat men dan doet is bekijken hoe een specifieke game de API aanspreekt en waar de bottlenecks optreden in de hardware. Vervolgens past men het stuk tussen API & hardware aan om een stuk performance terug te winnen. Dit soort optimalisatie is dus specifiek per game maar ook per type hardware.
geert1 @sprankel18 mei 2023 15:24
Klopt, maar het mag wel gezegd worden dat game-ontwikkelaars dit in principe zouden kunnen voorkomen. Als de ingenieurs een game-engine bouwen die de API (zoals DirectX) heel correct aanspreekt, compleet op basis van best practices en enorme kennis van zaken, dan hoeft er geen driver-aanpassing te komen.

In de praktijk kunnen game-ontwikkelaars meestal niet zo tot het naadje gaan, vanwege tijd en budget. De grafische hardware-makers compenseren daarvoor met deze game-specifieke verbeteringen op driver-niveau, omdat hun hardware dan beter uit de verf komt (en de game ook).

[Reactie gewijzigd door geert1 op 22 juli 2024 22:04]

field33P @geert118 mei 2023 16:40
In de praktijk kunnen game-ontwikkelaars meestal niet zo tot het naadje gaan, vanwege tijd en budget. De grafische hardware-makers compenseren daarvoor met deze game-specifieke verbeteringen op driver-niveau, omdat hun hardware dan beter uit de verf komt (en de game ook).
Dat was oorspronkelijk het geval eind jaren '90 toen Nvidia net met de Detonator-drivers kwam. Tegenwoordig gaan grote ontwikkelaars er standaard vanuit dat Nvidia en AMD hun puinzooi komen opruimen. En daar zit het lastige voor een nieuwkomer op de markt.
blorf @sprankel18 mei 2023 17:25
In het geval van GPU's (en veel andere hardware) is het primaire doel van een API het buiten bereik houden van de low-level aansturing voor de consument. Daarom is een GPU van 10 jaar oud 5 euro waard. Niemand kan er wat mee zonder omgeving + API van toen. Zoiets binnen een platform van vandaag ondersteunen zou de halve graphics-markt opheffen. Verschillen met 10 jaar terug wat betreft het kunnen van een dergelijke chip zijn eigenlijk maar kleine details mbt rendering, dus ze moeten er gedwongen voor zorgen dat die oude spullen vandaag onder geen beding bruikbaar zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door blorf op 22 juli 2024 22:04]

Jogai @blorf18 mei 2023 21:17
Vergelijk even het aantal transistoren op kaarten van toen en nu. Dan weet je dat je statement nergens op slaat. Ja, 'planned obsolescence' bestaat, maar niet in deze vorm.
blorf @Jogai18 mei 2023 21:49
Raar dat mijn GTX 1050 onder Windows 11 niks bakt van 2003 Project IGI 2 maar wel op een dual core met Nvidia Quadro en XP Zou toch goed moeten komen, met 100 keer zoveel transistoren...
Of heeft het misschien een beetje te maken met de moderne driver en DirectX?
Planned obsoletion? Ja, dat is doelgericht en zonder technische noodzaak om zeep geholpen. Zou geen discussie-punt moeten zijn. Iedereen kan het gewoon zien. Software doet dat, niet hardware. Die GTX heeft -geen enkel- probleem met dat oude spel. Als die data in een specifiek formaat zoals toen gebruikelijk was aanvoert, kan dat gewoon geconverteerd worden door de CPU. Moet je alleen niet beperkt zijn tot een API. Het hele apparaat...

[Reactie gewijzigd door blorf op 22 juli 2024 22:04]

Jogai @blorf20 mei 2023 08:48
Nu draai je je stelling om, maar dat betekend niet dat je hetzelfde argument weer kan gebruiken.

Om games uit 2003 te draaien moet die game wel compatibel zijn met je huidige omgeving, en ja dat is een driver/directx vraagstuk, maar dan wel voor de game. Zo speel ik nog wel eens trackmania nations uit 2003 wat prima werkt omdat die game bijgewerkt wordt. Of een source port van Duke Nukem 3D omdat recente source ports nu eenmaal wel gecompileerd worden voor modernere omgevingen.

Overigens heb ik mn dedicated grafische kaart er uit gegooit omdat dit soort spellen prima draaien op een moderne ryzen cpu. En dat is dan ook de reden dat oude video kaarten 5 euro waard zijn, ze zijn al ingehaald door de igp's van deze tijd.
Zezura @ManIkWeet18 mei 2023 14:56
Elke game (engine) wordt anders geprogrammeerd. En gebruikt de hardware net iets anders.

