Software-update: Total Commander 11.00 bèta 3

Total Commander logo (75 pix)De derde bètarelease van het bestandsbeheerprogramma Total Commander versie 11.00 is uitgekomen. Dit programma kan als vervanging voor Windows Verkenner worden gebruikt en doordat het scherm in tweeën is gesplitst, is het eenvoudig om bestanden te kopiëren. Het programma kan echter veel meer. Zo zijn er diverse manieren om bestanden aan te passen, zijn een ingebouwde ftp-client en een multirename-tool aanwezig, en is er ondersteuning voor een groot aantal compressieformaten. Verder kan de functionaliteit met plug-ins worden uitgebreid. De complete changelog voor de 11.00-serie is op deze pagina in te zien. De belangrijkste veranderingen die we in versie 11 aantreffen, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

What's new in beta 3:
  • New page "History" in the main settings dialog
  • New pseudo environment variable %$DATE% inserts current date and time in 24 hour format, supports template like %$DATE:YMD%
General:
  • Show searchable list of all open tabs with Ctrl+Shift+A (as in the Chrome browser) or right clicking on the rightmost edge of the tab headers
  • Ignore list now supports entries for file system plugins and FTP servers (separate syntax)
  • Search with "Everything": Support search in indexed subfolders
  • Show full path with all parents in nested virtual folders, e.g. when accessing a phone
  • Show free and total space of Android devices in the base folder
  • Follow link files (*.lnk) pointing to directories relative to the current location, e.g. %WinDir%\explorer.exe ..\..\content
  • Inform other Total Commander instances on the same PC when the user changes the "Start" menu or button bars
  • In place rename, command line: Stop on Ctrl+Left/Right at extra non-alphanumeric characters
  • Standalone Lister, search, compare and synchronize dirs can be started maximized and minimized
File operations:
  • High speed packing and unpacking of ZIP and GZ files with modified libdeflate library
  • F5 copy: New overwrite mode "Rename older target files, skip newer"
  • F5 copy, ftp/plugin transfers: Show transfer speed of the entire copy operation in the second progress bar when available
  • File system plugins and FTP: Show new option "Finish copying the current file" when aborting copying
  • Unpack ZIP files with ZSTD (by Facebook) compression
  • Unpack .zst (ZSTD) and .br (BROTLI) files
Directory history:
  • New style directory history list which is no longer based on a Windows menu
  • Quick search and quick filter support
  • Quick search in whole path by starting search strings with an asterisk
  • Right click context menu support with many options like opening the directory in the other panel or a new tab
  • Context menu, option to copy path to clipboard
  • Context menu, option to remove entries from history
  • Context menu, option to show all items when history thinning is enabled
  • Keep track of most frequently used directories and show them in the directory history in addition to the history entries
  • Keep list of frequently used directories synchronized between multiple Total Commander instances on the same PC
Lister:
  • Hex mode: highlighting in both text and hex representation of file content
  • Copy the selection to the clipboard as hexadecimal characters, with Ctrl+Shift+C or via the right-click menu
Internal commands:
  • CM_COPY, CM_RENMOV, CM_CREATESHORTCUT support parameters to set dialog box options
  • New tab commands: cm_RenameTab, cm_SetTabOption*, cm_SetAllTabsOption*, cm_OpenNewTabOther, cm_OpenNewTabBgOther
  • New quick search commands: cm_QuickSearch, cm_QuickSearch 1, cm_QuickFilter
  • New drive commands: cm_DriveContextMenu, cm_OpenDriveByIndex
  • New command line commands: cm_ShowCmdLineHistory, cm_AddFileNameToCmdline, cm_AddPathAndFileNameToCmdline
  • New internal command OPENBARMENU opens the passed .bar file as a dropdown menu
Command line parameters in button bar/start menu:
  • New parameter %y (lowercase) keeps other parameters and skips only list file parameters if the list is empty
  • New parameter %a (lowercase) includes all selected files from both panels in list parameters like %L
  • New parameter %|envvar| inserts environment variable envvar, e.g. %|windir| or %|$DESKTOP|

Total Commander

Versienummer 11.00 bèta 3
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Ghisler
Download https://www.ghisler.com/1100_beta.htm
Bestandsgrootte 6,11MB
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

17-05-2023 • 20:26
Submitter: 1DMKIIN

17-05-2023 • 20:26

32

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Ghisler

Total Commander

5 van 5 sterren
Reacties (32)

quattro-fan 17 mei 2023 21:52
Ook al jaren TC-gebruiker. En al jaren een klein beetje teleurgesteld door het antwoord op de vraag in de FAQ dat een Linux-versie " had to be delayed indefinitely" wegens porting problems. Ik gebruik dan maar Krusader in Linux Mint (Cinnamon), maar dat is het toch net niet.
Maar nu lees ik op de Wikipedia-pagina van TC dat de nieuwste 64-bitversies met Lazarus zijn ontwikkeld. Dan moeten die toch ook eenvoudig voor Linux zijn te compileren? Of zie ik nu allerlei belangrijks over het hoofd?
4bit @quattro-fan17 mei 2023 21:57
Ik hoop toch ook nog altijd op een port van TC naar andere platformen. Ik weet dat er allerhande alternatieven zijn, maar deze vind ik vaak, traag werken, ontbreken uitgebreide keyboard shortcuts, of gewoon algemene features (velen lijken niet verder te gaan dan 2 window panes).
Op MacOS was Marta File Manager veelbelovend, maar die ontwikkeling lijkt ook stil te liggen.
PrimusIP @4bit17 mei 2023 23:26
Ik heb vroeger wel Windows commander gebruikt en daarvoor Norton commander. Maar voor Linux en macOS mis ik het niet eigenlijk. Afgezien van de belabberde zoekfunctie in Finder doet het wel alles wat ik wil qua basis dingen. En voor moeilijkere dingen is de terminal er wel.
Wellicht dat ik ook minder dergelijke dingen meer nodig heb dan vroeger . Of dat aan het OS ligt, de hedendaagse software of aan mij? Geen idee.
ernstoud @quattro-fan17 mei 2023 22:09
Midnight Commander.

Gebruik niets anders op Linux.
quattro-fan @ernstoud18 mei 2023 21:26
Dankjewel voor de tip! MC heb ik eerder ook bekeken, maar met de text user interface daarvan voelt dat voor mij toch een beetje teveel als terug naar het DOS-tijdperk met Norton Commander en XTree (Gold). Ook ben ik te veel een incidentele Linux-gebruiker om me goed thuis te voelen op de command line.
Ik kan me goed voorstellen dat MC voor ervaren Linux-gebruikers precies goed is, maar ik zoek toch wat meer houvast in het 'gemak' van een grafische user interface.

[Reactie gewijzigd door quattro-fan op 22 juli 2024 16:38]

DinoBe @quattro-fan19 mei 2023 09:00
Double commander al geprobeerd?
Ablaze @quattro-fan17 mei 2023 22:10
Er zullen wel veel Win32 calls gebruikt worden, TC moet immers zo efficiënt mogelijk interfacen met het filesystem.
Misschien is Double Commander een alternatief voor je?
quattro-fan @Ablaze18 mei 2023 21:28
Die kende ik nog niet, maar ziet er (voor mij) zeer veelbelovend uit inderdaad. Kan blijkbaar zelfs met TC-plugins omgaan. Ga ik uitproberen, bedankt voor de tip!
guillaume @quattro-fan18 mei 2023 14:30
https://doublecmd.sourceforge.io is by far de fijnste cross-platform (en open-source) TC clone die ik ken. Het doet een hele hoop dingen ook een stuk beter dan TC (o.a. queue management, het instellingenvenster is duidelijker, de viewer en de editor zijn uitgebreider).

[Reactie gewijzigd door guillaume op 22 juli 2024 16:38]

quattro-fan @guillaume18 mei 2023 21:30
Ablaze tipte DC ook al, dank jullie beiden, ik ga die eens uitproberen.
CivLord @quattro-fan19 mei 2023 11:21
Het is misschien wel mogelijk, maar geen enkele port is 100% compleet/ functioneel wanneer je voor een ander OS compileert. Er is dan nog de nodige fine-tuning nodig.
Wanneer je ziet hoeveel werk er in elke beta-versie gestoken wordt om de kleinst mogelijke ffoutjes weg te poetsen, zal het porten naar Linux al snel een verdubbeling van de hoeveelheid werk met zich meebrengen. Dat zal zich weer vertalen in een tragere ontwikkeling van de Windows versie.

Ik weet niet hoe het met de inkomsten uit Total Commander staat. Ik denk dat de meeste gebruikers ooit in een ver verleden voor de licentie betaald hebben en daar nog steeds gebruik van maken, of geen problemen hebben met het nag-screen van de gratis 'proef'-versie. Ik vermoed dus dat Ghisler er geen goed belegde boterham (meer) aan overhoudt.
Het zou dus misschien een idee zijn om de broncode open source te maken en het aan anderen over te laten om een Linux port te maken. Maar dat zou anderen ook in staat stellen om zelf versies/ forks voor Windows te maken, die misschien minder presteren dan het origineel. Dat zie ik de perfectionist Ghisler niet zo snel toelaten.
redtails 19 mei 2023 21:11
Is 7zip al geïntegreerd?

Is de lister al gefixt voor plaatjes weer te geven die in het window passen, ipv de default 100% zoom?
_Thanatos_ @redtails20 mei 2023 23:22
Geintegreerd niet, maar TC kan wel 7zip gebruiken als virtual folders zolang het weet waar je 7zip executable zich bevindt. Niets dat je ervan weerhoudt om dat even in te stellen.

Maarja, "native" geintegreerd zou wel mooi zijn.
redtails @_Thanatos_21 mei 2023 12:11
maar waarom eerst ZSTD doen en niet 7z? beide zijn open source, maar 7z kom ik toch echt veel vaker voor dan zstd

lijkt mij een middagje werk voor ghisler on 7z er native in te bouwen. sowieso alle open-source packers etc is interessant om erin te hebben want het zijn feitelijk "gratis" features.
novice.tweaker @_Thanatos_21 mei 2023 22:37
Unpacken en openen kan al sinds versie 8.50.
19.05.13 Added: Internal unpacker for 7zip format using 7zip dll (32/64)
See also: https://www.ghisler.ch/board/viewtopic.php?p=431500#p431500
vrow 17 mei 2023 20:37
Al jaren Total Commander-gebruiker.
Maar altijd verbaas ik me over de changelogs. Als je kijkt hoe vaak daar 'fixed' in staat, dan lijkt het altijd net alsof het programma nooit heeft kunnen werken en vol zat met bugs.
Toch werkt elke versie voor mij prima en ben ik (gelukkig) nooit tegen een bug aangelopen.
Is ook een van de ergste programma's om een serieuze bug in te hebben, een file manager.
_Thanatos_ @vrow20 mei 2023 23:08
Ik mag ook aannemen dat een tool die zoveel wordt gebruikt, door zoveel mensen (en of die ervoor betalen boeit eigenlijk niet eens), wel voorzien is van een fatsoenlijke unittest suite die op z'n allerminst de core functies tot den dode doortest.

Immers het laatste waar je als auteur verantwoordelijk voor wil zijn (wat niet hetzelfde is als aansprakelijk zijn!) is dataverlies bij je klanten. Ook al zijn dat klanten die je software gratis gebruiken, dan nog suckt het om op je geweten te hebben. Ik verwacht in ieder geval dat de auteur het ook zo ziet, en daarom een beta zo lang beta laat blijven, en daarom ook de final versies zo bijzonder stabiel zijn.
Rhodan 18 mei 2023 12:03
Ooit eens een licentie gekocht (win96 dagen geloof ik) en Total Commander is sindsdien altijd wel één van de eerste programma's die ik installeer na een format etc.
Sjah @Rhodan18 mei 2023 14:47
Opvallend he, hoe trouw je aan de programma's bent waarvoor je ooit hebt betaald...
Merdera @Rhodan18 mei 2023 20:52
Hier inderdaad precies hetzelfde.
Pineka @Merdera18 mei 2023 21:07
Komt mede door al het werk dat Christian Ghisler er in stopt. En dat allemaal voor die ene licentie die ik ergens in 1998 gekocht heb waarvoor je nog steeds updates krijgt. Al gebruik ik het lang niet zo veel meer als in het begin is het nog steeds het programma dat ik als één van de eersten installeer bij een nieuwe Windows installatie.
Roel1966 17 mei 2023 23:31
Ben zelf nooit zo kapot geweest van Total Commander en werk vaak liever gewoon met Windows Verkenner ondanks dat die minder uitgebreid mag zijn. Is denk ik ook wel een kwestie van gewenning en mij kennende, ook al zou ik Total Commander geinstalleerd hebben dat ik toch Verkenner start.
ymmv @Roel196619 mei 2023 11:02
Total Commander heeft natuurlijk vele malen meer functionaliteit dan de gewone verkenner. Onvergelijkbaar. Appels en peren.
Roel1966 @ymmv19 mei 2023 18:15
Zeker geloof ik je dat Total Commander veel meer extra functionaliteit heeft maar in de basis een bestandsverkenner is dus niet helemaal appels met peren. Het is alleen maar net of je dat nodig hebt zoals in mijn geval, dus puur bestanden van de ene plek naar de andere verplaatsen.
_Thanatos_ @Roel196620 mei 2023 23:20
Je hebt het niet nodig, of je gebruikt het niet? Dat zijn twee hele verschillende dingen. Want zodra je TC gebruikt, merk je dat je functionaliteit gaat gebruiken zonder dat je wist dat je dat nodig of handig vond.

(is er niet een of andere term voor dit effect?)
Roel1966 @_Thanatos_21 mei 2023 22:10
Je hebt het niet nodig, of je gebruikt het niet?
Denk in mijn geval meer het 2de, dat ik het niet nodig heb en daarvoor dan ook nooit heb gemist. Maar er zullen vast en zeker wel situaties komen waarbij ik wel bepaalde functies mis. Dan zal ik zeker Total Commander gaan installeren maar voor nu kan ik goed vooruit met Verkenner.

Weet je, eerder installeerde ik echt van alles met als resultaat dat ik een hele hoop troep op de pc verzameld had. Daarvoor dat ik mij nu echt beperk tot wat ik dagelijks gebruik en daarmee voorkom dat mijn pc weer helemaal dicht slibt.
vrow @Roel196618 mei 2023 00:33
Bekijk dan zeker deze eens:
https://files.community/

Hij staat ook in de MS Store voor 9 euro maar vanaf de officiële site is hij gratis te downloaden.
Hij kan zelfs win+e vervangen :-)
Het is de verkenner maar dan met net een paar extra dingetjes die je eigenlijk graag in verkenner had willen hebben.
En de nieuwste verkenner in Windows 11 is erg rommelig geworden in de linkerbalk. Dit is een goed (beter) alternatief.
Roel1966 @vrow18 mei 2023 17:29
Het is de verkenner maar dan met net een paar extra dingetjes die je eigenlijk graag in verkenner had willen hebben.
Dit lijkt inderdaad op de gewone Verkenner en zal er zeker eens naar gaan kijken, dank je voor de tip.
En de nieuwste verkenner in Windows 11 is erg rommelig geworden in de linkerbalk.
Eerlijk gezegd geen idee want ik gebruik nog steeds Windows 10 zo lang Microsoft die taakbalk nog niet fatsoenlijk aangepast heeft. Geen zin erin dan eerst allerlei patches te moeten installeren plus dat 1 oudere laptop en pc niet ondersteund worden. Heb liever alle pc's en laptops gelijk en niet op de een dit en de andere weer dat.
e.dewaal @vrow18 mei 2023 20:00
Ik ben groot fan van de column layout. Helaas lukt het mij niet om fatsoenlijk met files te werken. Het loopt bij mij zeer regelmatig vast tijdens het bladeren of bij andere acties die ik uitvoer (kopiëren en plakken, of "sleur en pleur" acties).
Eerder vandaag heb ik het programma na een half jaar opnieuw een kans gegeven, maar wederom lijkt het bij mij niet stabiel te werken.
Voor mij blijft windows verkenner de meest gebruiksvriendelijke en stabiele filebrowser. Wat mij betreft zou windows nog wat meer opties en instellingen kunnen geven bij knip/kopieer/plak-acties, zoals het verifiëren van de checksum na het plakken of de mogelijkheid tot multithreaded kopiëren zoals robocopy dat doet.
Maar om nou elke kopieeractie via de command line te doen is ook weer niet gebruiksvriendelijk...
xyquesz @Roel196618 mei 2023 13:14
Ben zelf nooit zo kapot geweest van Total Commander en werk vaak liever gewoon met Windows Verkenner ondanks dat die minder uitgebreid mag zijn.
Voor heel veel huis-tuin-en-keuken gebruikers is een luxe tool als TC inderdaad helemaal niet nodig.Bedankt dat je dat met ons hebt willen delen!
Yoghoo 17 mei 2023 20:38
17.05.23 Release Total Commander 11.00 beta 3
17.05.23 Added: Uninstaller: Always start as admin if available (highestAvailable in Manifest), delete tcDirFrq.txt when user chooses to remove ini files (32/64)
17.05.23 Added: New pseudo environment variable %$DATE% inserts current date and time in the form YYYYMMDDhhmmss, or use placeholders from multi-rename, e.g. %$DATE:YMDhHmsi% (32/64)
17.05.23 Fixed: Packing with new ZIP packer and AES encryption caused access violation (32/64)
16.05.23 Added: Wincmd.ini [Configuration] HistoryIcons=1 show/hide icons in directory history (32/64)
16.05.23 Added: Wincmd.ini [Configuration] HistoryFont=0 sets font for directory history: 0=same as file lists, 1=same as main menu, other=custom font name (32/64)
16.05.23 Added: Wincmd.ini [Configuration] ShowFrequentlyUsedMaxInMiddle=0: Show most frequently used directory at the edge of the history dialog, or in the middle, adjacent to the history (32/64)
15.05.23 Fixed: Limit number of history and most frequently used items in history list even when history thinning is disabled, set the limits in Configuration - Options - History (32/64)
15.05.23 Added: New page "History" in main configuration dialog, can also be reached via history right click menu, or cm_HistoryConfig command (32/64)
15.05.23 Fixed: When showing all items in history (opened with Alt+Cursor down) with Alt+Shift+Cursor down, no scrollbar was added when the initial list didn't need one (32/64)
15.05.23 Added: Wincmd.ini [Configuration] SaveFrequentlyUsed=(value of SaveHistory): Save frequently used list to tcDirFrq.txt, defaults to same value as SaveHistory (32/64)
15.05.23 Added: Wincmd.ini [Configuration] FrequentlyUsedLenStored=200 sets maximum number of frequently used directories saved in tcDirFrq.txt (no upper limit) (32/64)
15.05.23 Fixed: Dark mode: When showing copy speed in progress bar, use dark background when using NewStyleProgress=0 (32/64)
15.05.23 Fixed: Cursor movement in rename box (Shift+F6) would jump by 2 characters instead of one when using a dual byte locale like Korean (32/64)
15.05.23 Fixed: Ignore list with plugins: The plugin name wasn't checked when using wildcards, e.g. Secure FTP:\connection\*\name (32/64)
15.05.23 Added: Button bar, start menu: Multiple user-defined internal commands with parameters can now be chained, e.g. em_notepad c:path\file1,em_notepad c:path\file2 (32/64)
15.05.23 Added: Button bar, start menu, internal associations, hotkeys: User-defined internal commands em_name now support parameters, e.g. em_notepad c:path\file. Parameter must be in double quotes if it contains a comma (32/64)
15.05.23 Fixed: Auto-refresh when the file system changes didn't update the caret position when in background and a new file was created (32)
14.05.23 Fixed: OPENBARMENU now also works when the bar file is set via "Parameters" field of the button bar: Overlay icon, changed linked bar via right click, open bar at button position (32/64)
14.05.23 Added: Internal commands which do not start with cm_ or em_ now support placeholders like %P%N in internal associations and user-defined hotkeys, e.g. OPENBARMENU (32/64)
14.05.23 Fixed: Configuration - Options - Misc: Hotkeys with parameters were shown incorrectly with command name doubled, e.g. cm_exit cm_exit 1 (32/64)
14.05.23 Fixed: Configuration - Options - Misc: Some hotkeys with parameters like all F-keys with no modifiers (e.g. F12) were shown twice in the list of user-defined hotkeys (32/64)
12.05.23 Fixed: File system plugins: The initial directory directly after connecting to a server (e.g. in SFTP) didn't use the ignore list (32/64)
12.05.23 Fixed: When launching with parameter /A, the path+archive name were added to the history by mistake when an archive was passed as a parameter (32/64)
12.05.23 Fixed: When launching with parameter /P, the path+file name were added to the directory history by mistake (32/64)
12.05.23 Fixed: Copy in background (F5 - Enter - Background): Use all available space for number of files and size copied (32/64)
12.05.23 Fixed: New history window: Quick search/filter window not scaled correctly on higher DPI screens, but was correct in the main window (64)
12.05.23 Fixed: New history window: After opening and closing the right click context menu, clicking outside the history window sometimes didn't close it (32/64)
12.05.23 Fixed: New history window: Right clicking outside the history window now always closes it (32/64)
11.05.23 Added: cm_OpenNewTabOther and cm_OpenNewTabBgOther now also work when there are no tabs on the active side (32/64)
11.05.23 Fixed: After opening a .zst archive, the archive was locked and couldn't be deleted (32/64)
Uruk-Hai 17 mei 2023 21:09
Ik heb een licentie voor Total Commander en ik had het tijdens mijn vorige Windows installatie op de taakbalk staan in plaats van Windows Explorer, maar ik merkte dat ik die laatste toch bleef gebruiken als standaard filemanager.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

