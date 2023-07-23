Software-update: Debian GNU/Linux 12.1

Debian logo (80 pix) Debian is een opensource-besturingssysteem, dat zowel voor desktops als servers gebruikt kan worden en waarbij de nadruk op stabiliteit en veiligheid ligt. Het wordt dan ook als basis voor diverse Linux-distributies gebruikt, waaronder Ubuntu en Linux Mint. Versie 12, die als codenaam 'Bookworm' meegekregen heeft, zal de komende vijf jaar van updates worden voorzien. Verleden jaar is het Social Contract van Debian gewijzigd, waardoor de installer nu ook software bevat die niet volledig vrij en opensource is, zoals drivers en firmwareimages. De releasenotes voor versie 12.1 zijn hieronder te vinden:

Updated Debian 12: 12.1 released

The Debian project is pleased to announce the first update of its stable distribution Debian 12 (codename bookworm). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available.

Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 12 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old bookworm media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror. Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release.

New installation images will be available soon at the regular locations. Upgrading an existing installation to this revision can be achieved by pointing the package management system at one of Debian's many HTTP mirrors. A comprehensive list of mirrors is available here.

Ruurd.j 23 juli 2023 12:30
Debian , zo stabiel en zo' n mooie distro. Het werkt uitstekend, deze verdienen een "award" om zo iets mooi's te maken. Je hebt geen op Debian gebaseerde " OS " meer nodig.
Debian vervult alles.
Memori @Ruurd.j23 juli 2023 13:02
Ik gebruik ook Debian voor al mijn servers. Nooit problemen mee gehad, wat op zich wel een beetje jammer is van een hobbie/leer perspectief.
BushWhacker @Memori23 juli 2023 16:16
Dat kan eenvoudig worden veranderd. :)
In /etc/apt/sources.list aanpassen:
stable naar testing of unstable.

Met unstable zal het vast wel lukken om een keer wat stuk te krijgen...
Anoniem: 84997 @Memori11 augustus 2023 09:13
Fedora Workstation installeren, en af en toe een beta uit proberen. Lukte me altijd wel, maar die middagen tijd werden mij iets teveel hobbie/leren ;)
beerse @Ruurd.j23 juli 2023 13:30
Debian heeft ook haar regels en richtlijnen. Er zijn genoeg gevallen waarbij dat niet past op de overige wensen. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan het gebruik van niet-opernsource zaken zoals firmware en drivers en dergelijke. In dergelijke gevallen kunnen alternativen handiger werken.

En dan zijn er natuulijk ook nog andere keuzes die debian de ene kant op maakt waarvan anders denkenden hun eigen invulling aan willen geven. Gelukkig kan en mag dat allemaal, inclusief het maken van een eigen distributie gebaseerd op debian met je eigen keuzes.
Anoniem: 80910 @beerse23 juli 2023 16:03
Non free zit vanaf 12 bij de image ingebakken, of bedoel je wat anders?
beerse @Anoniem: 8091024 juli 2023 17:16
Dat klopt inderdaad, de non-free repository is er voor 'gratis bruikbare' zaken en zeker zaken die debian bruikbaarder maken.
Maar er zijn nog veel meer zaken die niet in debian zitten, tot aan software die door de leverancier angstvallig achter een betaal muur wordt gehouden. Mijn ergste voorbeeld in deze is de software die ooit door SunMicrosystems aan de gemeenschap ter beschikking was gesteld, die nu door Oracle meer en meer naar binnen gehengeld wordt, zoals java en mysql...

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 22 juli 2024 23:08]

aadje93 @Ruurd.j23 juli 2023 14:35
inderdaad, ik was altijd ubuntu server gebruiker want ubuntu desktop dus waarom niet ook server. Maar alle ubuntu 20.04's gaan nu langzaam naar debian en dat werkt toch wel heel prettig als je "apt update" gewoon "werkt" ipv dat je daarna kritische dingen kan gaan debuggen

(ps ben een doorgeslagen hobbyist met een homelab maar sommige dingen als een bewakings camera recording systeem wil je wel gewoon 24/7 draaiend hebben :+ ) En als je dan een 20 tal VM's moet updaten debuggen word je daar toch wel moe van en stel je dus de update naar 22.04 na 5 vm's gewoon uit en ben je naar Debian aan het kijken :+
GeroldM @aadje9324 juli 2023 01:01
Heb hetzelfde idee gekregen bij upgrades naar Ubuntu server 22.04. Gebruik Ubuntu server al sinds 2008 en dat beviel tot aan 20.04 behoorlijk goed. Echter, 22.04 valt me een beetje tegen. Ook dat er nu zo op Snap word gehamerd in de server software.

Alhoewel ik geen problemen heb met het concept achter containers, Snap is niet bepaald een goede uitvoering van dit concept. Flatpak is wat beter, maar uiteindelijk ook niet zo geweldig. Ben veel meer gecharmeerd van AppImage en LXC. Het feit dat Ubuntu blijft doordrammen met Snap, heeft ervoor gezorgd dat ik toch maar eens kijken bij Debian zelf. En de test server doet wat het moet doen, in de opgegeven tijd.
aadje93 @GeroldM24 juli 2023 10:35
Het kan aan mij liggen, maar ik heb zelfs het gevoel dat een ssh sessie op debian ook vloeiender gaat dan Ubuntu 22.04?
Corrigan @Ruurd.j23 juli 2023 14:51
Het ligt er maar net aan waarvoor je Linux wilt gebruiken of Debian de beste keuze is.

Wil je gamen dan is een distro met de laatste updates een betere keuze.
Die zijn net zo stabiel. De populariteit van al die afgeleide distro's heeft een reden.
FireDrunk @Corrigan24 juli 2023 09:06
Net zo stabiel is niet helemaal waar natuurlijk. De basis functies van je OS zullen relatief stabiel zijn, maar al die extra features die er op zitten t.o.v. Debian gaan juist vaker stuk. Die updaten ze vaker met een reden, juist om dingen te laten werken, maar ook daar gaat helaas wel eens wat mis.

Het is vooral maar net wat je belangrijk vindt, voor een workstation zou ik Debian best aanraden, voor een game systeem zeker niet :)
CR2032 @FireDrunk24 juli 2023 10:43
Debian is ook niet foutloos. Het ligt er maar net aan hoe goed de packages van een distro worden gemonitored en snel bijgewerkt.

Zelf gebruik ik Arch, die bouw je zelf op zonder extra features die je niet nodig hebt. Arch werkt hier al jaren zeer stabiel en doet het ook goed voor gaming.

Linux staat niet stil, het is continue in ontwikkeling.
aileron @Ruurd.j24 juli 2023 07:38
Ik ben van plan om Debian te gebruiken als m'n daily driver machine.
Ik ben niet zozeer meer op zoek naar de latest and greatest. Zoals je zegt, een super stabiel platform.
En als je kijkt naar Gnome versie lopen ze eigenlijk helemaal niet zo ver achter.
beerse 23 juli 2023 12:30
Misschien een andere manier van zeggen dan dat hier boven al staat:

Debian is 1 van de oer linux distributies waar veel anderen van zijn afgeleid. Dat heeft tot gevolg dat de repositories van die debian afgeleiden betrekkelijk eenvoudig koppelen en elkaars software kunnen installeren.

Debian beschouwd zich binnen 1 hoofd versie als een roling release: Als je regelmatig de updates doorvoert, dan zal de update/upgrade naar een nieuwe subversie zijn als elke andere sessie dat je updates doorvoert. De grote reden voor het distribueren van subversies is voor nieuwe installaties: Dan zijn die weer een keer in 1 keer bij.

Een nieuwe x.1 versie is voor veel voorzichtige/zakelijke gebruikers een reden om over te stappen van (x-1) naar x. Debian heeft zelf een ander lts-schema: https://wiki.debian.org/LTS en het kan nog 'erger': https://wiki.debian.org/LTS/Extended... Debian 12 is nog wel even onder ons.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 22 juli 2024 23:08]

McBrown 23 juli 2023 13:54
De laatste paar jaar ben ik er achter gekomen dat ook Debian wel een Achilles-hiel heeft; de tijd die ze nemen voordat er updates worden doorgevoerd. Nu heb ik wel vernomen dat dit proces geleidelijk aan verbetert en dat ze nu ook voorzichtig zijn begonnen met het gebruik van OpenQA voor testen.

Ik ben blij dat ze bestaan en dat ze door ondersteuning van (werknemers van) Canonical ook nog lang blijven.

De groeiende trend van immutable-OS'en is zeer interessant voor desktop gebruik, ik ben benieuwd hoe dit de upstream van developers over de komende jaren samen gaat brengen. Gezien veel applicaties die distro specifiek werden uitgebracht, nu steeds vaker aangeboden worden via platformen zoals Flatpak/Flathub.
divvid 23 juli 2023 19:47
Hulde voor de stabiliteit. Toch loop ik vaak tegen irritante dingetjes aan. Een basis Python versie die ‘te oud’ wordt, C libs die ‘te oud’ zijn voor wat je wil compileren. Etc. Voor de puur Linux box met basis dingen prima, maar voor meer exotische services komen we of op iets als docker images, of U22.04 bare metal (of iets anders als dat nodig is)
En ja, je kan multiple versies van GCC, Python, Java en consorten naast elkaar draaien, maar dan blijf je aan de gang
zordaz @divvid24 juli 2023 13:20
Voor jouw use case is Debian dan gewoon minder geschikt. Er zijn genoeg alternatieven.
divvid @zordaz24 juli 2023 17:05
Gelukkig wel, zonder Debian tekort te doen overigens
zordaz 24 juli 2023 17:19
@divvid Wijze woorden :)
Ik overweeg voor mijn main desktop na vele jaren zelfs weer terug te gaan van Xubuntu naar Debian Stable of Testing, met name wegens de Snap koers die Canonical op gaat. Waar ik de meest recente versies van software nodig heb pak ik liever Flatpak.

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 22 juli 2024 23:08]

