2Brightsparks heeft versie 11.0.0.25 van SyncBackFree uitgebracht. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een USB-stick, FTP-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 48 en 65 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New: You can enable or disable existing scheduled tasks for a profile

(Pro/SE): %IGNORE_ERR% variable to use with %LABEL=%, %SERIAL=% and %HWSERIAL=% Updated: (Pro/SE): When creating shortcuts to run profile it will take into account if profile must or must not be run elevated

Updated French, Dutch, Finnish, Italian and Russian translations

Scheduler Monitor Service notifications now shows date and time profile was supposed to be run

Scheduler Monitor Service notifications window only appears once (and is updated)

Scheduler Monitor Service notifications will indicate if there is a problem updating the warnings

(Pro): S3 regions

(Pro): When an action cannot be performed it is now clear if it is due to SBMS or group policy settings

(Pro/SE): Increase connection reliability with Touch on Android (V1.7.7 and newer) Fixed: (Pro): Change for AWS S3 to ignore socket error 10060 when in thread operation, in order to give the thread a chance to retry

(Pro): Incorrect alignment for Connections list in Secrets Manager

(Pro): Creating S3 buckets in newer regions

(Pro/SE): The bypass UAC task scheduler entry had same name as run on login