Software-update: SyncBackFree 11.0.0.25

SyncBackFree logo (75 pix) 2Brightsparks heeft versie 11.0.0.25 van SyncBackFree uitgebracht. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een USB-stick, FTP-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 48 en 65 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New:
  • You can enable or disable existing scheduled tasks for a profile
  • (Pro/SE): %IGNORE_ERR% variable to use with %LABEL=%, %SERIAL=% and %HWSERIAL=%
Updated:
  • (Pro/SE): When creating shortcuts to run profile it will take into account if profile must or must not be run elevated
  • Updated French, Dutch, Finnish, Italian and Russian translations
  • Scheduler Monitor Service notifications now shows date and time profile was supposed to be run
  • Scheduler Monitor Service notifications window only appears once (and is updated)
  • Scheduler Monitor Service notifications will indicate if there is a problem updating the warnings
  • (Pro): S3 regions
  • (Pro): When an action cannot be performed it is now clear if it is due to SBMS or group policy settings
  • (Pro/SE): Increase connection reliability with Touch on Android (V1.7.7 and newer)
Fixed:
  • (Pro): Change for AWS S3 to ignore socket error 10060 when in thread operation, in order to give the thread a chance to retry
  • (Pro): Incorrect alignment for Connections list in Secrets Manager
  • (Pro): Creating S3 buckets in newer regions
  • (Pro/SE): The bypass UAC task scheduler entry had same name as run on login

Versienummer 11.0.0.25
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website 2Brightsparks
Download https://www.2brightsparks.com/download-syncbackfree.html
Bestandsgrootte 40,52MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 23-07-2023 14:57 9

23-07-2023 • 14:57

9

Bron: 2Brightsparks

Update-historie

05-05 SyncBackFree 12.0.8.0 0
31-03 SyncBackFree 12.0.0.0 0
23-03 SyncBackFree 11.3.142.0 1
12-01 SyncBackFree 11.3.134.0 0
29-10 SyncBackFree 11.3.124.0 0
08-'25 SyncBackFree 11.3.113.0 4
05-'25 SyncBackFree 11.3.106.0 7
04-'25 SyncBackFree 11.3.99.0 1
03-'25 SyncBackFree 11.3.87.0 0
01-'25 SyncBackFree 11.3.79.0 1
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Reacties (9)

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de Koning 23 juli 2023 16:39
Heeft er iemand ervaring hoe dit zich verhoudt tot FreeFileSync? Ik ben daar nu al enkele jaren zeer tevreden mee.
Slogra @de Koning23 juli 2023 17:52
Ligt eraan wat je precies zoekt. De basisfunctionaliteit is vergelijkbaar. Ik gebruik het om HDD's te synchroniseren en dat werkt al decenia prima :).
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@de Koning23 juli 2023 19:55
Je zou een zelf de gratis variant kunnen proberen. Deze vind je hier: Syncback Free

Een vergelijking van alle versies vind je hier: compare editions

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 22 juli 2024 13:25]

Uruk-Hai @de Koning23 juli 2023 21:56
Ik heb SyncBackFree jaren gebruikt en dat is begonnen op mijn werk.

Ik ben overgestapt naar FreeFileSync vanwege een reden die ik me niet meer kan herinneren.
FreeFileSync bevalt me echter zo goed dat ik niet meer terug wil naar SyncBackFree.
jpsch 23 juli 2023 22:33
Is dit een file backup of kan ik ook images maken?
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@jpsch23 juli 2023 22:35
Het is in basis een file synchronisatie tool. Je kan geen image maken.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
23 juli 2023 18:17
Syncback is nog altijd mijn "go-to" synchronisatie oplossing. Erg veel features, de stabiliteit en regelmatige updates maken dit een topper. Aanrader :)
Hetisweergezell 23 juli 2023 20:22
Gebruik het zelf ook en ben er op zich tevreden over. Alleen moet ik voor het automatisch backuppen wel een task aanmaken in de Windows scheduler (die dan een batch file aanroept waarin mijn profielen uitgevoerd worden). Mocht iemand een simpelere oplossing hebben dan hoor ik het graag maar de scheduler van sync back free doet het bij mij niet (draai onder win 11).
janklaas123 23 juli 2023 21:16
ik gebruik zelf SyncFolders : http://www.syncfolders.elementfx.com/home.html
er is zelfs een portable versie van : http://www.syncfolders.el...e/SyncFoldersPortable.zip

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