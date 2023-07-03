Media Player Classic is een kleine no-nonsensemediaspeler met het uiterlijk van Windows Media Player 6.4. Nadat Gabest, de originele maker van MPC, de ontwikkeling staakte, zijn verschillende projecten ontstaan op basis van de opensourcecode. Home Cinema en Black Edition zijn daarvan de bekendste. MPC - BE kan overweg met de meestgebruikte mediaformaten, heeft ondersteuning voor hardwareacceleratie en is in meer dan 25 talen te gebruiken. Versie 1.6.8 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
ShoutcastSource
StreamReader
- Optimized work with the internal buffer
MpegSplitter
- Improved HLS M3U8 parsing
MP4Splitter
- Fixed playback of some MPEG-PS
MatroskaSplitter
- Improved PCM audio support
- Fixed getting track language
MpaDecFilter
- Use the index list only if there is a video track
MPCVideoDec
- Optimized work with the internal buffer
Subtitles
- Fixed playback for WMV3
- Added support for "Dxtory" codec
YouTube
- Removed broken subtitle download from Online Subtitle Database
- Improved display of subtitles with a large font size
Player
- Fixed selection of the preferred audio track language for the built-in YouTube parser for MP4 720p and MP4 360p formats When there are several languages, only DASH streams will be used
- Updated yt-dlp support
- Added support for links like "youtubecom/live/"
Updated translations
- Added the ability to choose the location of the playlist window in the playlist menu
- The playlist is now on the right side by default
- Fixed and accelerated the return of screenshots when using the Web-interface
- Added option "Display title for URL in recent files"
- Added the ability to edit a playlist item by pressing the F2 button
- In the shader selection and editing windows, DX11 will initially be selected if MPC VR is selected in the settings and Windows 8 or later is used
- Added the ability to view the MediaInfo report for connected external audio tracks
- Increased maximum OSD font size to 40
- Added step 005 to change playback speed
Updated libraries:
- Dutch and Chinese (Traditional)
- Japanese
- German
- Hungarian
- Turkish
- Chinese (Simplified)
- Italian
- Korean
- Ukrainian
- Spanish
- dav1d git-121-8-g8b419c1
- ffmpeg git-n61-dev-1426-g96d6990517
- Little-CMS git-lcms215-64-gbbf77c6
- MediaInfo git-v2306-4-gbeaba12f3
- ZenLib git-v0441-2-g4f10e1b