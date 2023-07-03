Software-update: Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.6.8

Media Player Classic - Black Edition logo (80 pix) Media Player Classic is een kleine no-nonsensemediaspeler met het uiterlijk van Windows Media Player 6.4. Nadat Gabest, de originele maker van MPC, de ontwikkeling staakte, zijn verschillende projecten ontstaan op basis van de opensourcecode. Home Cinema en Black Edition zijn daarvan de bekendste. MPC - BE kan overweg met de meestgebruikte mediaformaten, heeft ondersteuning voor hardwareacceleratie en is in meer dan 25 talen te gebruiken. Versie 1.6.8 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

ShoutcastSource
  • Optimized work with the internal buffer
StreamReader
  • Improved HLS M3U8 parsing
MpegSplitter
  • Fixed playback of some MPEG-PS
MP4Splitter
  • Improved PCM audio support
  • Fixed getting track language
MatroskaSplitter
  • Use the index list only if there is a video track
MpaDecFilter
  • Optimized work with the internal buffer
MPCVideoDec
  • Fixed playback for WMV3
  • Added support for "Dxtory" codec
Subtitles
  • Removed broken subtitle download from Online Subtitle Database
  • Improved display of subtitles with a large font size
YouTube
  • Fixed selection of the preferred audio track language for the built-in YouTube parser for MP4 720p and MP4 360p formats When there are several languages, only DASH streams will be used
  • Updated yt-dlp support
  • Added support for links like "youtubecom/live/"
Player
  • Added the ability to choose the location of the playlist window in the playlist menu
  • The playlist is now on the right side by default
  • Fixed and accelerated the return of screenshots when using the Web-interface
  • Added option "Display title for URL in recent files"
  • Added the ability to edit a playlist item by pressing the F2 button
  • In the shader selection and editing windows, DX11 will initially be selected if MPC VR is selected in the settings and Windows 8 or later is used
  • Added the ability to view the MediaInfo report for connected external audio tracks
  • Increased maximum OSD font size to 40
  • Added step 005 to change playback speed
Updated translations
  • Dutch and Chinese (Traditional)
  • Japanese
  • German
  • Hungarian
  • Turkish
  • Chinese (Simplified)
  • Italian
  • Korean
  • Ukrainian
  • Spanish
Updated libraries:
  • dav1d git-121-8-g8b419c1
  • ffmpeg git-n61-dev-1426-g96d6990517
  • Little-CMS git-lcms215-64-gbbf77c6
  • MediaInfo git-v2306-4-gbeaba12f3
  • ZenLib git-v0441-2-g4f10e1b

Media Player Classic - Black Edition

Versienummer 1.6.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website SourceForge
Download https://github.com/Aleksoid1978/MPC-BE/releases/tag/1.6.8
Bestandsgrootte 14,32MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

GerardVanAfoort 3 juli 2023 14:20
Altijd net iets minder dan Classic, maar BE look is, ja mooii
tsjarlie 4 juli 2023 08:29
wat is er minder dan Classic?

Ik ervaar dat hij niet alles even goed afspeelt als VLC,
Maar voor x265 bestanden spoelt hij vlotter heen en terug dan VLC, toch op mijn machine.
Tweaker1958 5 juli 2023 11:50
Er is een nieuwe update op deze versie. Nu 1.6.8.5:

MPegSplitter
Fixed detection of SMPTE 302M audio tracks.

MatroskaSplitter
Fixed navigation for MKA/WebM audio files. Always use index list.

YouTube
Fixed navigation for VP9+Opus clips.
Fixed opening of some Live broadcasts on YouTube.

