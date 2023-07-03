Media Player Classic is een kleine no-nonsensemediaspeler met het uiterlijk van Windows Media Player 6.4. Nadat Gabest, de originele maker van MPC, de ontwikkeling staakte, zijn verschillende projecten ontstaan op basis van de opensourcecode. Home Cinema en Black Edition zijn daarvan de bekendste. MPC - BE kan overweg met de meestgebruikte mediaformaten, heeft ondersteuning voor hardwareacceleratie en is in meer dan 25 talen te gebruiken. Versie 1.6.8 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

ShoutcastSource Optimized work with the internal buffer StreamReader Improved HLS M3U8 parsing MpegSplitter Fixed playback of some MPEG-PS MP4Splitter Improved PCM audio support

Fixed getting track language MatroskaSplitter Use the index list only if there is a video track MpaDecFilter Optimized work with the internal buffer MPCVideoDec Fixed playback for WMV3

Added support for "Dxtory" codec Subtitles Removed broken subtitle download from Online Subtitle Database

Improved display of subtitles with a large font size YouTube Fixed selection of the preferred audio track language for the built-in YouTube parser for MP4 720p and MP4 360p formats When there are several languages, only DASH streams will be used

Updated yt-dlp support

Added support for links like "youtubecom/live/" Player Added the ability to choose the location of the playlist window in the playlist menu

The playlist is now on the right side by default

Fixed and accelerated the return of screenshots when using the Web-interface

Added option "Display title for URL in recent files"

Added the ability to edit a playlist item by pressing the F2 button

In the shader selection and editing windows, DX11 will initially be selected if MPC VR is selected in the settings and Windows 8 or later is used

Added the ability to view the MediaInfo report for connected external audio tracks

Increased maximum OSD font size to 40

Added step 005 to change playback speed Updated translations Dutch and Chinese (Traditional)

Japanese

German

Hungarian

Turkish

Chinese (Simplified)

Italian

Korean

Ukrainian

Spanish Updated libraries: dav1d git-121-8-g8b419c1

ffmpeg git-n61-dev-1426-g96d6990517

Little-CMS git-lcms215-64-gbbf77c6

MediaInfo git-v2306-4-gbeaba12f3

ZenLib git-v0441-2-g4f10e1b