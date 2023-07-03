De tweede update voor versie 6.12 van Unraid OS is uitgekomen. Met dit besturingssysteem kan een server worden opgezet voor taken als network attached storage, applicatieserver en virtualisatiehost. Het is eenvoudig op te zetten en enorm flexibel met betrekking tot de gebruikte hardware en grootte van de harde schijven. Docker wordt gebruikt om functionaliteit toe te voegen en deze apps worden door een actieve community gevalideerd en onderhouden. Er is een eenmalige aanschafprijs die afhangt van het aantal gebruikte harde schijven en ssd's. Basic kost 59 dollar en staat tot zes opslagapparaten toe, een plus-licentie kost 89 dollar voor maximaal twaalf apparaten en bij pro is dat voor 129 dollar ongelimiteerd. In versie 6.12.2 treffen we voornamelijk bugfixes aan.

Changes compared to version 6.12.1 We reverted docker from v23.0.6, introduced during Unraid OS 6.12 development, to v20.10.24, which is the latest patch release of docker used in Unraid OS 6.11. This is to address increased memory usage and other issues discovered with docker.

A small necessary change to invoke our 'update_services' script whenever a WireGuard tunnel starts or stops is automatically applied to all 'config/wireguard/*.conf' files when you update via the Update OS page. For manual updates or if you downgrade, it is necessary to make a "dummy change" in a setting on the Settings/VPN Manager page and then click Apply. Bug Fixes and Improvements email notifications: add line in /etc/php.ini: 'mail.mixed_lf_and_crlf=On' to workaround change in PHP8 CRLF handling

emhttpd: Fix regression: emulated ZFS volumes not recognized

emhttpd: Fix regression: format fails if diskFsType==auto and defaultFsType specifies encryption

emhtptd: Fix regression: mount fails if diskFsType==auto

htop: remove predefined /root/.config/htop/htoprc file

network: RC services update: NFS - fix service reload RPC - fix service reload NGINX - remove HTTPS port in FQDN redirect when default 443 All services - register IPv4 Link local assignment (169.254.xxx.xxx) All services - make lock file programmable WireGuard: delayed service update to avoid race condition rc.library: do not allow duplicates in bind list

webgui: Dashboard updates: Re-introduce show/hide tile content Add a new icon function to show/hide all content at once Reduce the gap between columns description -> model ZFS: fix percentage value to max 100% Use prototype function: This makes it easier for 3rd party developers to automatically hide dynamic content Handle duplicate IP assignments and give a warning change header MEMORY to SYSTEM

webgui: OS Update: add a checkbox to confirm reading release notes before upgrading

webgui: diagnostics: include a list of duplicate assignments

webgui: NFS: for Security/Private increase Rule field from 256 to 512 characters. Linux Kernel version 6.1.36 Base Distro bind: version -9.16.42 (CVE-2023-2911)

docker: 20.10.24 (revert from v23.0.6)