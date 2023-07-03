Software-update: Unraid 6.12.2

Unraid logo (79 pix)De tweede update voor versie 6.12 van Unraid OS is uitgekomen. Met dit besturingssysteem kan een server worden opgezet voor taken als network attached storage, applicatieserver en virtualisatiehost. Het is eenvoudig op te zetten en enorm flexibel met betrekking tot de gebruikte hardware en grootte van de harde schijven. Docker wordt gebruikt om functionaliteit toe te voegen en deze apps worden door een actieve community gevalideerd en onderhouden. Er is een eenmalige aanschafprijs die afhangt van het aantal gebruikte harde schijven en ssd's. Basic kost 59 dollar en staat tot zes opslagapparaten toe, een plus-licentie kost 89 dollar voor maximaal twaalf apparaten en bij pro is dat voor 129 dollar ongelimiteerd. In versie 6.12.2 treffen we voornamelijk bugfixes aan.

Changes compared to version 6.12.1
  • We reverted docker from v23.0.6, introduced during Unraid OS 6.12 development, to v20.10.24, which is the latest patch release of docker used in Unraid OS 6.11. This is to address increased memory usage and other issues discovered with docker.
  • A small necessary change to invoke our 'update_services' script whenever a WireGuard tunnel starts or stops is automatically applied to all 'config/wireguard/*.conf' files when you update via the Update OS page. For manual updates or if you downgrade, it is necessary to make a "dummy change" in a setting on the Settings/VPN Manager page and then click Apply.
Bug Fixes and Improvements
  • email notifications: add line in /etc/php.ini: 'mail.mixed_lf_and_crlf=On' to workaround change in PHP8 CRLF handling
  • emhttpd: Fix regression: emulated ZFS volumes not recognized
  • emhttpd: Fix regression: format fails if diskFsType==auto and defaultFsType specifies encryption
  • emhtptd: Fix regression: mount fails if diskFsType==auto
  • htop: remove predefined /root/.config/htop/htoprc file
  • network: RC services update:
    • NFS - fix service reload
    • RPC - fix service reload
    • NGINX - remove HTTPS port in FQDN redirect when default 443
    • All services - register IPv4 Link local assignment (169.254.xxx.xxx)
    • All services - make lock file programmable
    • WireGuard: delayed service update to avoid race condition
    • rc.library: do not allow duplicates in bind list
  • webgui: Dashboard updates:
    • Re-introduce show/hide tile content
    • Add a new icon function to show/hide all content at once
    • Reduce the gap between columns
    • description -> model
    • ZFS: fix percentage value to max 100%
    • Use prototype function: This makes it easier for 3rd party developers to automatically hide dynamic content
    • Handle duplicate IP assignments and give a warning
    • change header MEMORY to SYSTEM
  • webgui: OS Update: add a checkbox to confirm reading release notes before upgrading
  • webgui: diagnostics: include a list of duplicate assignments
  • webgui: NFS: for Security/Private increase Rule field from 256 to 512 characters.
Linux Kernel
  • version 6.1.36
Base Distro
  • bind: version -9.16.42 (CVE-2023-2911)
  • docker: 20.10.24 (revert from v23.0.6)

Unraid

Versienummer 6.12.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Unraid
Download https://unraid.net/download
Licentietype Betaald

Reacties (4)

MvantLoo 3 juli 2023 19:24
Was is het voordeel tov een standaard Linux distributie?
rbr320 @MvantLoo3 juli 2023 21:07
Gemak, met name in het beheren van een (grote) verzameling schijven in een opslagserver. Unraid doet volgens mij weinig tot niets dat niet ook kan met bestaande open source software die bij de meeste Linux distributies gewoon zit inbegrepen, maar ze maken het gemakkelijk toepasbaar en beheer(s)baar via een webinterface. UnRaid is geen echte raid-oplossing, maar laat je 1 of meerdere schijven uit je pool toewijzen voor parity informatie in plaats van echte data, waardoor bij het defect van een schijf de data via de parity informatie terug is te berekenen. Elke schijf heeft echter zijn eigen reguliere (XFS) bestandssysteem en is daardoor ook gewoon individueel uit te lezen mocht dat nodig zijn. Daarnaast kan je met Unraid ook Btrfs of ZFS storage pools aanmaken, eventueel bestaand uit meerdere schijven en met diverse vormen van redundantie.

Verder maakt Unraid gebruik van standaard open source oplossingen zoals Docker voor containers en KVM/Libvirt/Qemu voor VM's. De magie zit hem dus echt in het eenvoudige beheer via de webinterface.

Wat ik hier lees is dat de UnRaid pool gebruik maakt van een aangepaste versie van MD Raid, een software raid oplossing die al jaren de standaard is op Linux en waar zo'n beetje iedere Linux distro mee om kan gaan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rbr320 op 22 juli 2024 18:16]

beerse @MvantLoo4 juli 2023 16:11
Volgens mij is dit unraid beter te vergelijken met FreeNas of diens opvolgers TrueNas uitvoering: TrueNAS, uitvoering: TrueNAS Scale.
BigEagle 3 juli 2023 16:50
Update uitgevoerd en ging zonder problemen.

