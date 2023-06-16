Software-update: RouterOS 7.10

Mikrottik logo (79 pix) MikroTik heeft kort geleden versie 7.10 van RouterOS uitgebracht. RouterOS is een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op het uitvoeren van routertaken. Denk daarbij natuurlijk aan het routeren van netwerkverkeer, maar ook aan bandbreedtemanagement, een firewall, het aansturen van draadloze accesspoints, een hotspotgateway en een vpn-server. Het kan zowel op de hardware van MikroTik als op x86- of virtuele machines zijn werk doen. Voor het gebruik is een licentie nodig, die bij de aankoop van MikroTik-hardware is inbegrepen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

What's new in 7.10:
  • ipv6 - fixed DNS server processing by IPv6/ND services (CVE-2023-32154)
  • route - added BFD
  • bgp - allow to filter BGP sessions by AFI
  • bgp - changed default VPNv4 import distance to iBGP value (200)
  • bgp - do not check route distinguisher on import
  • bgp - fixed "as-override" and rename to "output.as-override"
  • bgp - fixed "remove-private-as" and rename to "output.remove-private.as"
  • bgp - show address family in advertisements
  • bgp - show approximate received prefix count by the session
  • branding - fixed custom logo (introduced in v7.8 )
  • bridge - fixed HW offloaded STP state on port disable
  • bridge - fixed HW offloading for vlan-filtered bridge on devices with multiple switches (introduced in v7.8 )
  • bridge - fixed incorrect host moving between ports with enabled FastPath
  • certificate - fixed displaying of certificate serial number
  • certificate - improved error reporting for Let's Encrypt certificate
  • certificate - restore available "key-usage" property options
  • conntrack - added read-only "active-ipv4" and "active-ipv6" fields to "/ip/firewall/connection/tracking" (CLI only)
  • console - added timeout error for configuration export
  • console - changed time format according to ISO standard
  • console - disable output when using "as-value" parameter
  • console - fixed ":terminal inkey" input when resizing terminal
  • console - fixed "print without-paging" output in some cases
  • console - hide past commands with sensitive arguments
  • console - improved stability when using command completion
  • container - fixed "container pull" to support OCI manifest format
  • container - fixed crash due to missing system directories
  • container - improved default internal environment values
  • defconf - allow to use device factory preset credentials in Flashfig and Netinstall configuration files
  • defconf - fixed default configuration for RBSXTLTE3-7
  • dhcp-server - fixed accounting on RADIUS interim update
  • dhcpv4-server - added name for "IPv6-Only Preferred" option (108) in debug logs
  • doh - less verbose logging
  • firewall - added "endpoint-independent-nat" support
  • firewall - added "nth" option for IPv6 firewall
  • gps - expose GPS port for Quectel RM520N-GL
  • ike2 - improved child SA delete request processing
  • iot - added option to send Modbus function code commands directly from RouterOS (CLI only)
  • ipsec - added hardware acceleration support for IPQ-5010 (hAP ax lite)
  • ipsec - refactor public key authentication
  • ipsec - removed "ec2n185" and "ec2n155" values from proposal configurations
  • ipv6 - fixed IPv6 address removal
  • l3hw - added "autorestart" option to L3HW settings
  • l3hw - added advanced configuration options for fine-tuning the L3HW offload (l3hw-settings are cleared after upgrade or downgrade) (CLI only)
  • l3hw - added error message and reset "l3-hw-offloading=no" if L3HW driver fails to start
  • l3hw - added monitoring options for L3HW utilization (CLI only)
  • l3hw - fixed /32 route deletion
  • l3hw - fixed IPv6 ECMP route offloading
  • l3hw - fixed offloading of /32 IPv4 and /128 IPv6 routes
  • l3hw - fixed route table offloading during large volume of route updates
  • l3hw - improved host and nexthop offloading
  • l3hw - improved offloading of IPv6 hosts after L3HW driver restart
  • l3hw - improved performance of partial offloading
  • l3hw - improved route offloading after gateway change
  • l3hw - improved system stability for partial routing table offload
  • leds - fixed modem RAT mode indication on hAP ac^3 LTE6 WPS mode button LEDs
  • lora - improved gateway card detection and upgrade logic
  • lora - updated firmware version for LoRaWAN gateway (for R11e-LoRa8, R11e-LoRa9 cards)
  • lte - added serving cell query for MBIM modems with necessary MBIM extension
  • lte - disable DHCP request filtering (UDP port 67) for Chateau 5G
  • lte - fixed APN authentication for R11e-LTE6 modem
  • lte - fixed Google Pixel 7 tethering support
  • lte - improved MBIM modem firmware reported error handling when settings RAT modes
  • lte - improved modem firmware upgrade stability for MBIM modems
  • lte - improved stability for Chateau 5G LTE modem firmware upgrade
  • lte - reduced SIM slot switchover time for MBIM modems with UUIC reset support
  • lte - stop "cell-monitor" on LTE interface configuration change for MBIM modems
  • mpls - added FastPath support
  • netwatch - added warning about non-running probe due to "startup-delay" (CLI only)
  • ovpn - added initial support for V2 data transfer protocol
  • ovpn - improved system stability
  • poe - fixed bogous "poe-in-voltage" values when using DC jack for RB5009
  • pppoe - fixed PPPoE client scan when server is sending PADO messages without Service-Name tag
  • qos-hw - added QoS marking support for 98DXxxxx switches (CLI only)
  • qos-hw - renamed VLAN "priority" field to "pcp" to avoid confusion
  • rose-storage - added support for multiple smb users and smb shares
  • route - improved system stability when removing multicast forwarding entries
  • routerboard - fixed memory test on CCR2116-12G-4S+ ("/system routerboard upgrade" required)
  • routerboard - improved RouterBOOT stability for Alpine CPUs ("/system routerboard upgrade" required)
  • routerboot - increased "preboot-etherboot" maximum value to 30 seconds ("/system routerboard upgrade" required)
  • scheduler - fixed incorrectly started scheduler during reboot or shutdown
  • sfp - fixed "rate" monitor value for SFP interface on L009UiGS series devices
  • sfp - fixed combo-ether link monitor for CRS328-4C-20S-4S+ switch
  • sfp - fixed combo-sfp linking at 1G rate for CRS312 switch
  • sfp - improved 10G interface stability for 98DX8208, 98DX8212, 98DX8332, 98DX3257, 98DX4310, 98DX8525, 98DX3255, 98PX1012 based switches
  • sfp - improved module compatibility with bad EEPROM data for RB4011, RB5009, CCR2xxx, CRS312 and CRS518 devices
  • sfp - improved Q/SFP interface stability for 98DX8208, 98DX8212, 98DX8332, 98DX3257, 98DX4310, 98DX8525, 98DX3255, 98PX1012 switches
  • sfp - improved SFP interface handling for RB4011, RB5009, CCR2xxx and CRS518 devices
  • sfp - improved system stability with certain SFP modules for CCR2216 and CRS518 devices
  • sfp - report EEPROM data even if "auto-init-failed" has occurred
  • smb - improved SMB v1 operation
  • sniffer - fixed large .pcap file limit
  • snmp - added "engine-id-suffix" setting and display actual "engine-id" as read-only property
  • snmp - added BGP peer table support IPv4 only (1.3.6.1.2.1.15.3.1)
  • snmp - added new "mtxrInterfaceStatsTxRx1024ToMax" OID to MIKROTIK-MIB
  • ssh - added inline key "passphrase" property
  • ssh - fixed RouterOS SSH client login when using a key (introduced in v7.9)
  • switch - added more precise "storm-rate" configuration options for 98DXxxxx switches (CLI only)
  • switch - fixed storm rate on 10G links for 98DX8208, 98DX8216, 98DX8212, 98DX8332, 98DX3257, 98DX4310, 98DX8525, 98DX3255 switches
  • system - improved watchdog reporting in log after reboots for several ARM and ARM64 devices
  • system - reduced RAM usage for SMIPS devices
  • tile - fixed support for microSD card
  • tr069 - added 5G SCC "SNR" parameter for modems that report it
  • upgrade - do not run manual upgrade if some packages are missing
  • ups - fixed updating of "battery-voltage" property
  • vrrp - added warning if "sync-connection-tracking=yes" while the global connection tracking is inactive
  • vrrp - added warning if the VRRP group is misconfigured
  • vrrp - added warning if VRRP or its interface does not have an IP address
  • vrrp - do not start connection synchronization if the global connection tracking is inactive
  • vrrp - fixed issue where disabled VRRP interface is affecting group
  • vrrp - fixed VRRP interface state on physical cable disconnection
  • vrrp - improved system stability on changing "group-authority" or "sync-connection-tracking"
  • vrrp - renamed "group-master" to "group-authority" to avoid confusion with VRRP master
  • vrrp - send VRRP announcements only by "group-authority"
  • w60g - improved interface stability for PTMP setups
  • webfig - added high-resolution favicon
  • webfig - allow limitless upper bounds for number range
  • webfig - allow to set "0" second time for fields with default values
  • webfig - changed time format according to ISO standard
  • webfig - display date and time in local time zone
  • webfig - fixed missing "WifiWave2" menu
  • webfig - fixed missing property names in "WifiWave2" menu
  • webfig - redesigned item configuration display
  • webfig - redesigned top menu bar
  • webfig - removed "Tools/Telnet" menu
  • webfig - removed auto-login with default credentials (admin without a password)
  • wifiwave2 - avoid transmitting extra bytes at the end of the packet after stripping a VLAN tag
  • wifiwave2 - do not show placeholder transmit power values on interface startup
  • wifiwave2 - fixed CAP connection when provisioning "manager=capsman"
  • wifiwave2 - fixed CAP interface name when using "name-format"
  • wifiwave2 - fixed connectivity issues wheen access-list is used
  • wifiwave2 - fixed DFS channel availability warning (introduced in v7.9)
  • wifiwave2 - fixed dynamic interface adding to bridge on CAP device
  • wifiwave2 - fixed inability to disable CAPsMAN when there are RADIUS-authenticated clients connected
  • wifiwave2 - fixed incorrect limits on number of interfaces in station mode
  • wifiwave2 - fixed interface name change when restoring backup
  • wifiwave2 - fixed key handshake timeout with re-associating clients
  • wifiwave2 - fixed OWE authentication compatibility with 802.11ax client devices
  • wifiwave2 - fixed OWE authentication compatibility with third-party client devices (introduced in v7.8 )
  • wifiwave2 - fixed wireless throughput issues after 802.11r client roaming events on 802.11ac devices
  • wifiwave2 - improve protections against DoS attacks on WPA3-PSK
  • wifiwave2 - improved logging when an interface is unable to assign a VLAN tag to client
  • wifiwave2 - improved system stability when trying to exceed virtual AP limit
  • wifiwave2 - less verbose logging when WPA3-PSK clients are connecting
  • wifiwave2 - other system stability improvements
  • wifiwave2 - restore interface running state when connection to CAPsMAN is lost
  • winbox - added "MPLS/Settings" menu
  • winbox - added "Queues" configuration tab when creating new entries under "IPv6/DHCP-Server" menu
  • winbox - rename "URL" property to "Action data" under "IP/Web-Proxy/Access" menu
  • wireguard - fixed IPv6 traffic processing with multiple peers
  • wireguard - retry "endpoint-address" DNS query on failed resolve
  • x86 - ice driver update to v1.11.14
  • zerotier - make "identity" setting sensitive

Versienummer 7.10
Releasestatus Final
Website MikroTik
Download https://mikrotik.com/download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-06-2023 11:51
23 • submitter: eduwardpost

16-06-2023 • 11:51

23

Submitter: eduwardpost

Bron: MikroTik

Update-historie

05-08 RouterOS 7.23.3 1
07-07 RouterOS 7.23.2 9
04-06 RouterOS 7.23.1 3
26-05 RouterOS 7.23 8
19-05 RouterOS 7.22.3 1
26-04 RouterOS 7.22.2 2
22-04 RouterOS 7.21.4 9
25-03 RouterOS 7.22.1 6
11-03 RouterOS 7.22 8
13-02 RouterOS 7.21.3 7
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Reacties (23)

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DigitalExorcist 16 juni 2023 13:01
smb - improved SMB v1 operation
Whyyyyy lord. Whyyyy.
FireDrunk @DigitalExorcist16 juni 2023 13:32
Omdat een Enterprise klant er mogelijk om vraagt? Of omdat het een low effort fix was misschien? Who knows...
Raymond Deen @FireDrunk16 juni 2023 13:49
Mag hopen dat V1 standaard wel uit staat en pas na een paar keer op "ok" en "zeker weten" klikken het pas is aan te zetten.
Marctraider @Raymond Deen16 juni 2023 19:07
Alles is prima als je het over bv. een wireguard tunnel laat lopen.

Stop toch eens met die paniekmodus voor veroudere protocollen. Er zijn nog genoeg mensen die dit willen toepassen over een beveiligde verbinding e.d. Misschien wel minder overhead dan SMB v2/3?

Sowiezo geen goed idee om SMB, RDP en andere microsoft protocollen open en bloot te laten liggen voor anderen om te exploiten. ;-)

Zelf benader ik mijn services ook allemaal via een wireguard tunnel, tenzij daar ergens lekken in zitten door misconfiguratie, is alles wat daar over te benaderen is prima veilig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Marctraider op 24 juli 2024 06:51]

Raymond Deen @Marctraider17 juni 2023 21:46
SMBv1 is sowieso al langzaam in vergelijking met z'n opvolgers en ook compleet onveilig en actief ge-exploited ook, dus het is geen paniekmodus, maar gewoon onveilig om dit protocol te ondersteunen. Machines kunnen, met malware besmet, probleemloos bij bestanden waar ze helemaal geen toegang toe zouden moeten hebben zonder de juiste credentials.

Je maakt daarbij dus een bekende fout: als je tuintje van buiten beveiligd is dan is het binnen allemaal wel veilig; niet dus bij gebruik van dit soort onveilige protocollen.

Zomaar wat bronnen en interessant leesvoer:
https://blog.netwrix.com/...hy-you-should-disable-it/
https://www.sentinelone.c...ed-exploit-just-wont-die/

BTW SMBv1 is deprecated in 2013 alweer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Raymond Deen op 24 juli 2024 06:51]

Great-Force @Raymond Deen16 juni 2023 14:12
Standaard staat SMB file sharing uitgeschakeld.
DigitalExorcist @FireDrunk16 juni 2023 14:56
Als een Enterprise klant nog SMBv1 gebruikt mogen ze per direct failliet verklaard worden. Dat zou pas écht kansloos zijn.
Calypso @DigitalExorcist16 juni 2023 20:37
Zonder alle details te kennen kun je hier totaal niet over oordelen. Begrijp me goed, ik wil het gebruik van een protocol als SMB v1 niet goedpraten, maar ik kan het in bepaalde situaties wel begrijpen. Denk aan een belastingdienst die voor een deel op software uit de jaren 80 draait, of PIN automaten die tot een aantal jaar terug nog op OS/2 functioneerden. Die dingen zijn niet 1,2,3 omgezet, en je kunt het ook niet zomaar ineens "uit" zetten.

Als je er omheen genoeg aanvullende maatregelen treft om te voorkomen dat eventueel aanwezige lekken misbruikt kunnen worden, doe je in elk geval je best om het zoveel mogelijk veilig te laten verlopen, en toch de klant te kunnen bedienen. Een uitspraak als "mogen per direct failliet verklaard worden" is voor mij veel te populistisch, makkelijk, en vooral doorspekt van het ontbreken kennis van de realiteit waar je vaak mee te maken krijgt. Veroordelen is makkelijk, gefundeerd meedenken met een klant/situatie veel moeilijker.
DigitalExorcist @Calypso16 juni 2023 22:47
Maar die gaan geen Mikrotik gebruiken.

Dat je het intern ergens ver weggestopt in de kelder hebt staan absoluut onbereikbaar vanaf normale VLANs is tot daar aan toe en al kwalijk zat, maar toch zeker niet op je router/firewall…….
Calypso @DigitalExorcist17 juni 2023 08:42
Goh, ooit aan gedacht dat je, juist als veiligheidsmaatregel, een router/firewall ook achter andere router/firewalls kunt plaatsen om zo dat bewuste (kwetsbare) deel af te schermen?

Het gaat me er niet om of de belastingdienst Mikrotik gebruikt, de situatie kan er gewoon zijn, om allerlei redenen. De wereld is niet zwart of wit, maar bevat vele tinten grijs en zelfs kleuren.
Great-Force @DigitalExorcist16 juni 2023 13:51
Omdat de realiteit is dat sommige klanten hier nog gebruik van maken. Mikrotik heeft altijd geprobeerd om backwards compatible te blijven en deze oude features veilig te houden. Wereldwijd zullen er ongetwijfeld klanten een usb hardeschijf aan de router hebben en via SMBv1 delen met Windows 7 laptops. Denk bijv. aan Azië waar Mikrotik een voordelige optie is voor velen (en de firewall regelmatig wordt vergeten).
mbovenka @Great-Force16 juni 2023 14:41
Zelfs Windows 7 kan al SMB 2.1. Tenzij je nog XP machines hebt is er geen enkele reden om SMB 1.0 ook maar met een tang aan te raken. En XP zelf natuurlijk ook niet.
DigitalExorcist @mbovenka16 juni 2023 14:57
En al helemáál niet op een router/firewall natuurlijk, dat je dat nog ergens op een NASje in een driedubbel gefirewalled VLAN heb staan is al erg genoeg, maar zéker niet op een device dat ook maar enigszins in het zicht ligt van een internetaansluiting.
mbovenka @DigitalExorcist16 juni 2023 15:02
Precies...
Great-Force @DigitalExorcist17 juni 2023 11:11
Dat is zeker waar voor ons en de zakelijke gebruikers. Maar je onderschat het grote aantal thuisgebruikers die denken: "er zit een USB-poort op, dat is handig voor vakantie foto's!" en vervolgens de router gebruiken als poor-mans NAS. Ik keur het zeker niet goed, maar die gebruikers zijn er nu eenmaal en vooral waar budgetten (en kennis) beperkt zijn.

Om je een beeld te geven van het niveau van deze doelgroep, hier is een video van Mikrotik voor deze gebruikers: Mikrotik Home App. En je raad het al... de router in deze video (hAP ac³) heeft een USB-poort welke op de website geadverteerd wordt om je opslagruimte mee uit te breiden.
DigitalExorcist @Great-Force17 juni 2023 11:31
En juist dáárom moet Mikrotik afstappen van onveilige meuk als SMBv1 .......
beerse @DigitalExorcist16 juni 2023 16:18
Misschien wel omdat samba ooit met reverse-engineering de werking van smb1 heeft geïmplementeerd en nu microsoft meer mee werkt met smb/samba/cifs dat ook daar de implementatie met kennis van zaken wordt verbeterd.
Misschiein wel omdat de default instellingen worden gewijzigd van 'als het maar werkt' naar 'zo veilig als nodig'.
Misschien wel omdat smb1 nog standaard uit ging van netbios terwijl we al lang tcp/ip en kerberos gebruiken.
Misschien wel om ook in smb1 via tls te kunnen werken nu ssl niet meer als veilig wordt beschouwd?
Misschien wel 'all of the above'.
Misschien wel het begin van het einde, dat het wordt door ontwikkeld naar een dummy die het echt niet meer gaat doen...

Om maar te zeggen dat een protocol dat niet meer gebruikt zou moeten worden toch nog wel onderhouden moet worden zolang het er nog in zit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 24 juli 2024 06:51]

DigitalExorcist @beerse16 juni 2023 16:31
Ja, maar moet je het protocol onderhouden omdat het erin zit, of zit het protocol erin omdat er nog steeds mensen zijn die het gebruiken (en dus onderhouden willen hebben)?

Gedwongen overstappen naar minimaal SMBv2 lijkt me een stuk beter..
beerse @DigitalExorcist16 juni 2023 17:11
Bedenk dat dit een communicatie protocol is, er zijn 2 kanten. In de update/patch notificatie staat voor mij niet duidelijk of dit de server-kant of de client-kant is. Zoals in het verleden met ftp en telnet werden de server-kant al sinds 1990 afgeraden op open netwerken. Maar de client kant wordt nog steeds actief gebruikt.
DigitalExorcist @beerse16 juni 2023 17:22
Fair enough…
FatalError 16 juni 2023 12:24
Echt hele mooie changelog. Vooral de BFD ondersteuning gaan veel mensen blij mee zijn. Dat was voor velen een showstopper om te upgraden van v6 naar v7. V6 had namelijk wel bfd ondersteuning.
Madcat 16 juni 2023 12:38
ike2 - improved child SA delete request processing

Ik zie in mijn logfile veel VPN aanvallen met de logging:
payload missing: SA

Is deze fix gerelateerd aan deze attack vector??
GunterO 16 juni 2023 20:26
Hoe vergelijkt dit zich met pfSense/OPNsense?

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