MikroTik heeft kort geleden versie 7.10 van RouterOS uitgebracht. RouterOS is een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op het uitvoeren van routertaken. Denk daarbij natuurlijk aan het routeren van netwerkverkeer, maar ook aan bandbreedtemanagement, een firewall, het aansturen van draadloze accesspoints, een hotspotgateway en een vpn-server. Het kan zowel op de hardware van MikroTik als op x86- of virtuele machines zijn werk doen. Voor het gebruik is een licentie nodig, die bij de aankoop van MikroTik-hardware is inbegrepen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

What's new in 7.10: ipv6 - fixed DNS server processing by IPv6/ND services (CVE-2023-32154)

route - added BFD

bgp - allow to filter BGP sessions by AFI

bgp - changed default VPNv4 import distance to iBGP value (200)

bgp - do not check route distinguisher on import

bgp - fixed "as-override" and rename to "output.as-override"

bgp - fixed "remove-private-as" and rename to "output.remove-private.as"

bgp - show address family in advertisements

bgp - show approximate received prefix count by the session

branding - fixed custom logo (introduced in v7.8 )

bridge - fixed HW offloaded STP state on port disable

bridge - fixed HW offloading for vlan-filtered bridge on devices with multiple switches (introduced in v7.8 )

bridge - fixed incorrect host moving between ports with enabled FastPath

certificate - fixed displaying of certificate serial number

certificate - improved error reporting for Let's Encrypt certificate

certificate - restore available "key-usage" property options

conntrack - added read-only "active-ipv4" and "active-ipv6" fields to "/ip/firewall/connection/tracking" (CLI only)

console - added timeout error for configuration export

console - changed time format according to ISO standard

console - disable output when using "as-value" parameter

console - fixed ":terminal inkey" input when resizing terminal

console - fixed "print without-paging" output in some cases

console - hide past commands with sensitive arguments

console - improved stability when using command completion

container - fixed "container pull" to support OCI manifest format

container - fixed crash due to missing system directories

container - improved default internal environment values

defconf - allow to use device factory preset credentials in Flashfig and Netinstall configuration files

defconf - fixed default configuration for RBSXTLTE3-7

dhcp-server - fixed accounting on RADIUS interim update

dhcpv4-server - added name for "IPv6-Only Preferred" option (108) in debug logs

doh - less verbose logging

firewall - added "endpoint-independent-nat" support

firewall - added "nth" option for IPv6 firewall

gps - expose GPS port for Quectel RM520N-GL

ike2 - improved child SA delete request processing

iot - added option to send Modbus function code commands directly from RouterOS (CLI only)

ipsec - added hardware acceleration support for IPQ-5010 (hAP ax lite)

ipsec - refactor public key authentication

ipsec - removed "ec2n185" and "ec2n155" values from proposal configurations

ipv6 - fixed IPv6 address removal

l3hw - added "autorestart" option to L3HW settings

l3hw - added advanced configuration options for fine-tuning the L3HW offload (l3hw-settings are cleared after upgrade or downgrade) (CLI only)

l3hw - added error message and reset "l3-hw-offloading=no" if L3HW driver fails to start

l3hw - added monitoring options for L3HW utilization (CLI only)

l3hw - fixed /32 route deletion

l3hw - fixed IPv6 ECMP route offloading

l3hw - fixed offloading of /32 IPv4 and /128 IPv6 routes

l3hw - fixed route table offloading during large volume of route updates

l3hw - improved host and nexthop offloading

l3hw - improved offloading of IPv6 hosts after L3HW driver restart

l3hw - improved performance of partial offloading

l3hw - improved route offloading after gateway change

l3hw - improved system stability for partial routing table offload

leds - fixed modem RAT mode indication on hAP ac^3 LTE6 WPS mode button LEDs

lora - improved gateway card detection and upgrade logic

lora - updated firmware version for LoRaWAN gateway (for R11e-LoRa8, R11e-LoRa9 cards)

lte - added serving cell query for MBIM modems with necessary MBIM extension

lte - disable DHCP request filtering (UDP port 67) for Chateau 5G

lte - fixed APN authentication for R11e-LTE6 modem

lte - fixed Google Pixel 7 tethering support

lte - improved MBIM modem firmware reported error handling when settings RAT modes

lte - improved modem firmware upgrade stability for MBIM modems

lte - improved stability for Chateau 5G LTE modem firmware upgrade

lte - reduced SIM slot switchover time for MBIM modems with UUIC reset support

lte - stop "cell-monitor" on LTE interface configuration change for MBIM modems

mpls - added FastPath support

netwatch - added warning about non-running probe due to "startup-delay" (CLI only)

ovpn - added initial support for V2 data transfer protocol

ovpn - improved system stability

poe - fixed bogous "poe-in-voltage" values when using DC jack for RB5009

pppoe - fixed PPPoE client scan when server is sending PADO messages without Service-Name tag

qos-hw - added QoS marking support for 98DXxxxx switches (CLI only)

qos-hw - renamed VLAN "priority" field to "pcp" to avoid confusion

rose-storage - added support for multiple smb users and smb shares

route - improved system stability when removing multicast forwarding entries

routerboard - fixed memory test on CCR2116-12G-4S+ ("/system routerboard upgrade" required)

routerboard - improved RouterBOOT stability for Alpine CPUs ("/system routerboard upgrade" required)

routerboot - increased "preboot-etherboot" maximum value to 30 seconds ("/system routerboard upgrade" required)

scheduler - fixed incorrectly started scheduler during reboot or shutdown

sfp - fixed "rate" monitor value for SFP interface on L009UiGS series devices

sfp - fixed combo-ether link monitor for CRS328-4C-20S-4S+ switch

sfp - fixed combo-sfp linking at 1G rate for CRS312 switch

sfp - improved 10G interface stability for 98DX8208, 98DX8212, 98DX8332, 98DX3257, 98DX4310, 98DX8525, 98DX3255, 98PX1012 based switches

sfp - improved module compatibility with bad EEPROM data for RB4011, RB5009, CCR2xxx, CRS312 and CRS518 devices

sfp - improved Q/SFP interface stability for 98DX8208, 98DX8212, 98DX8332, 98DX3257, 98DX4310, 98DX8525, 98DX3255, 98PX1012 switches

sfp - improved SFP interface handling for RB4011, RB5009, CCR2xxx and CRS518 devices

sfp - improved system stability with certain SFP modules for CCR2216 and CRS518 devices

sfp - report EEPROM data even if "auto-init-failed" has occurred

smb - improved SMB v1 operation

sniffer - fixed large .pcap file limit

snmp - added "engine-id-suffix" setting and display actual "engine-id" as read-only property

snmp - added BGP peer table support IPv4 only (1.3.6.1.2.1.15.3.1)

snmp - added new "mtxrInterfaceStatsTxRx1024ToMax" OID to MIKROTIK-MIB

ssh - added inline key "passphrase" property

ssh - fixed RouterOS SSH client login when using a key (introduced in v7.9)

switch - added more precise "storm-rate" configuration options for 98DXxxxx switches (CLI only)

switch - fixed storm rate on 10G links for 98DX8208, 98DX8216, 98DX8212, 98DX8332, 98DX3257, 98DX4310, 98DX8525, 98DX3255 switches

system - improved watchdog reporting in log after reboots for several ARM and ARM64 devices

system - reduced RAM usage for SMIPS devices

tile - fixed support for microSD card

tr069 - added 5G SCC "SNR" parameter for modems that report it

upgrade - do not run manual upgrade if some packages are missing

ups - fixed updating of "battery-voltage" property

vrrp - added warning if "sync-connection-tracking=yes" while the global connection tracking is inactive

vrrp - added warning if the VRRP group is misconfigured

vrrp - added warning if VRRP or its interface does not have an IP address

vrrp - do not start connection synchronization if the global connection tracking is inactive

vrrp - fixed issue where disabled VRRP interface is affecting group

vrrp - fixed VRRP interface state on physical cable disconnection

vrrp - improved system stability on changing "group-authority" or "sync-connection-tracking"

vrrp - renamed "group-master" to "group-authority" to avoid confusion with VRRP master

vrrp - send VRRP announcements only by "group-authority"

w60g - improved interface stability for PTMP setups

webfig - added high-resolution favicon

webfig - allow limitless upper bounds for number range

webfig - allow to set "0" second time for fields with default values

webfig - changed time format according to ISO standard

webfig - display date and time in local time zone

webfig - fixed missing "WifiWave2" menu

webfig - fixed missing property names in "WifiWave2" menu

webfig - redesigned item configuration display

webfig - redesigned top menu bar

webfig - removed "Tools/Telnet" menu

webfig - removed auto-login with default credentials (admin without a password)

wifiwave2 - avoid transmitting extra bytes at the end of the packet after stripping a VLAN tag

wifiwave2 - do not show placeholder transmit power values on interface startup

wifiwave2 - fixed CAP connection when provisioning "manager=capsman"

wifiwave2 - fixed CAP interface name when using "name-format"

wifiwave2 - fixed connectivity issues wheen access-list is used

wifiwave2 - fixed DFS channel availability warning (introduced in v7.9)

wifiwave2 - fixed dynamic interface adding to bridge on CAP device

wifiwave2 - fixed inability to disable CAPsMAN when there are RADIUS-authenticated clients connected

wifiwave2 - fixed incorrect limits on number of interfaces in station mode

wifiwave2 - fixed interface name change when restoring backup

wifiwave2 - fixed key handshake timeout with re-associating clients

wifiwave2 - fixed OWE authentication compatibility with 802.11ax client devices

wifiwave2 - fixed OWE authentication compatibility with third-party client devices (introduced in v7.8 )

wifiwave2 - fixed wireless throughput issues after 802.11r client roaming events on 802.11ac devices

wifiwave2 - improve protections against DoS attacks on WPA3-PSK

wifiwave2 - improved logging when an interface is unable to assign a VLAN tag to client

wifiwave2 - improved system stability when trying to exceed virtual AP limit

wifiwave2 - less verbose logging when WPA3-PSK clients are connecting

wifiwave2 - other system stability improvements

wifiwave2 - restore interface running state when connection to CAPsMAN is lost

winbox - added "MPLS/Settings" menu

winbox - added "Queues" configuration tab when creating new entries under "IPv6/DHCP-Server" menu

winbox - rename "URL" property to "Action data" under "IP/Web-Proxy/Access" menu

wireguard - fixed IPv6 traffic processing with multiple peers

wireguard - retry "endpoint-address" DNS query on failed resolve

x86 - ice driver update to v1.11.14

zerotier - make "identity" setting sensitive