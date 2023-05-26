Software-update: Sandboxie Plus 5.64.4 / 1.9.4

Sandboxie logo (79 pix) Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt als open source aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere, met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. De releasenotes sinds versie 5.64.2 / 1.9.2 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Sandboxie 1.9.4 / 5.64.4

Added
  • Added more documentation links to the Plus UI
  • Added tray menu option to dismiss a pending update notification
  • Added Pin/Favourite files to Tray #2913
Changed
  • Improved compatibility template for Privacy Enhanced box types (thanks offhub) #2899
  • Improved support page in settings and reminder #2896
  • Improved signature error message #2931
  • Changed Don't show "No Inet" when exceptions exist #2919
Fixed
  • Fixed Qt6 issues in ARM64 build
  • Fixed delete V2 bug when using box mounts without a drive letter
  • Fixed icon overlay issue with high DPI scaling
  • Fixed behaviour on multiple selection (thanks okrc) #2903
  • Fixed issue with default box grouping (thanks okrc) #2910
  • Fixed issue with sandbox renaming #2912
  • Fixed The checkbox for the Open System Protected Storage setting appears to be unchecked #2866
  • Fixed Firewall Rules - Colors make testing difficult in dark mode #2900
  • Fixed RecoverFolder shows GUID instead of folder name #2918
  • Fixed System tray icon hourglass overlay gets stuck when operation is stopped #2869
  • Fixed File Panel doesn't allow to adjust columns size in a permanent way #2930
  • Fixed Renaming a box with sandboxed run entries can break those entries. #2921
  • Fixed WFP not enabled after Setup Wizard and other issues #2915
  • Fixed Name column in the sandbox view should never be hidden #2933
  • Fixed File Panel does not share the right-click options provided in the sandbox view columns #2934
  • Fixed Checkboxes issue of NetworkEnableWFP and EnableObjectFiltering settings #2935
  • Fixed Unquoted service path #537
  • Fixed Running the Insert chart in Word in the sandbox fails #2863
  • Fixed An error occurred in the switch sandbox type preset configuration #2941
  • Fixed Unable to open excel (thanks lmou523) #2890

Sandboxie 1.9.3 / 5.64.3

Added
  • Added global setting to disable overlay icons
  • Added ability to specify Sandboxie.ini location in registry
    • Open "HKLM\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\SbieDrv" and set "IniPath" #2837
    • Use a REG_SZ string for the path, like "??\C:\my_path\my_sandboxie.ini"
Changed
  • Improved handling of DLL injection failure
  • Updated Polish translation (thanks to user 7zip)
Fixed
  • Fixed issue with command lines #2858
  • Fixed issue with always on top in the recovery window #2885

Sandboxie

Versienummer 5.64.4 / 1.9.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Sandboxie
Download https://github.com/sandboxie-plus/Sandboxie/releases/tag/v1.9.4
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

26-05-2023
2 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

26-05-2023 • 07:48

2

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Sandboxie

Update-historie

Reacties (2)

twiFight 26 mei 2023 21:29
v1.9.5 is alweer uit
https://github.com/sandbo...boxie/releases/tag/v1.9.5
This build fixes a potential BSOD issue introduced in the previous build as well as a few other issues.
twiFight @twiFight1 juni 2023 00:01
En nu v1.9.6
https://github.com/sandbo...boxie/releases/tag/v1.9.6
This fixes a bunch of issues and adds a new powerful debug mechanism, it can capture full stack traces for every trace log line issued.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

