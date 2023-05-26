Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt als open source aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere, met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. De releasenotes sinds versie 5.64.2 / 1.9.2 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Sandboxie 1.9.4 / 5.64.4 Added Added more documentation links to the Plus UI

Added tray menu option to dismiss a pending update notification

Added Pin/Favourite files to Tray #2913 Changed Improved compatibility template for Privacy Enhanced box types (thanks offhub) #2899

Improved support page in settings and reminder #2896

Improved signature error message #2931

Changed Don't show "No Inet" when exceptions exist #2919 Fixed Fixed Qt6 issues in ARM64 build

Fixed delete V2 bug when using box mounts without a drive letter

Fixed icon overlay issue with high DPI scaling

Fixed behaviour on multiple selection (thanks okrc) #2903

Fixed issue with default box grouping (thanks okrc) #2910

Fixed issue with sandbox renaming #2912

Fixed The checkbox for the Open System Protected Storage setting appears to be unchecked #2866

Fixed Firewall Rules - Colors make testing difficult in dark mode #2900

Fixed RecoverFolder shows GUID instead of folder name #2918

Fixed System tray icon hourglass overlay gets stuck when operation is stopped #2869

Fixed File Panel doesn't allow to adjust columns size in a permanent way #2930

Fixed Renaming a box with sandboxed run entries can break those entries. #2921

Fixed WFP not enabled after Setup Wizard and other issues #2915

Fixed Name column in the sandbox view should never be hidden #2933

Fixed File Panel does not share the right-click options provided in the sandbox view columns #2934

Fixed Checkboxes issue of NetworkEnableWFP and EnableObjectFiltering settings #2935

Fixed Unquoted service path #537

Fixed Running the Insert chart in Word in the sandbox fails #2863

Fixed An error occurred in the switch sandbox type preset configuration #2941

Fixed Unable to open excel (thanks lmou523) #2890 Sandboxie 1.9.3 / 5.64.3 Added Added global setting to disable overlay icons

Added ability to specify Sandboxie.ini location in registry Open "HKLM\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\SbieDrv" and set "IniPath" #2837 Use a REG_SZ string for the path, like "??\C:\my_path\my_sandboxie.ini"

Changed Improved handling of DLL injection failure

Updated Polish translation (thanks to user 7zip) Fixed Fixed issue with command lines #2858

Fixed issue with always on top in the recovery window #2885