Versie 4.0.6 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is te downloaden voor 64bit-uitvoeringen van Windows en macOS. De broncode is beschikbaar voor gebruik op Linux, Solaris en *BSD. Vanaf versie 4.0 zijn er geen 32bit-uitvoeringen meer beschikbaar. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

The media type dissector table now properly treats media types and subtypes as case-insensitive automatically, per RFC 6838. Media types no longer need to be lower cased before registering or looking up in the table.

batadv

BFCP

CommunityID

COSE

GDSDB

H.265

HTTP

ILP

ISAKMP

MSMMS

NNTP

NR RRC

NTLMSSP

QUIC

RTPS

SPNEGO

Synphasor

TCP

UDS

ULP

USB HID

XRA