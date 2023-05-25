Versie 4.0.6 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is te downloaden voor 64bit-uitvoeringen van Windows en macOS. De broncode is beschikbaar voor gebruik op Linux, Solaris en *BSD. Vanaf versie 4.0 zijn er geen 32bit-uitvoeringen meer beschikbaar. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
The following vulnerabilities have been fixed:
The following bugs have been fixed:
- wnpa-sec-2023-12 Candump log file parser crash. Issue 19062. CVE-2023-2855.
- wnpa-sec-2023-13 BLF file parser crash. Issue 19063. CVE-2023-2857.
- wnpa-sec-2023-14 GDSDB dissector infinite loop. Issue 19068.
- wnpa-sec-2023-15 NetScaler file parser crash. Issue 19081. CVE-2023-2858.
- wnpa-sec-2023-16 VMS TCPIPtrace file parser crash. Issue 19083. CVE-2023-2856.
- wnpa-sec-2023-17 BLF file parser crash. Issue 19084. CVE-2023-2854.
- wnpa-sec-2023-18 RTPS dissector crash. Issue 19085. CVE-2023-0666.
- wnpa-sec-2023-19 IEEE C37.118 Synchrophasor dissector crash. Issue 19087. CVE-2023-0668.
- wnpa-sec-2023-20 XRA dissector infinite loop. Issue 19100.
New and Updated Features
- Conversations list has incorrect unit (bytes) in bit speed columns in the 3.7 development versions. Issue 18211.
- The media_type table should treat media types, e.g. application/3gppHal+json, as case-insensitive. Issue 18611.
- NNTP dissector bug. Issue 18981.
- Incorrect padding in BFCP decoder. Issue 18890.
- SPNEGO dissector bug. Issue 18991.
- SRT values are incorrect when applying a time shift. Issue 18999.
- Add warning that capturing is not supported in Wireshark installed from flatpak. Issue 19008.
- Opening Wireshark with -z io,stat option. Issue 19042.
- batadv dissector bug. Issue 19047.
- radiotap-gen build fails if pcap is not found. Issue 19059.
- [UDS] When filtering the uds.wdbi.data_identifier or uds.iocbi.data_identifier field is interpreted as 1 byte whereas it consists of 2 bytes. Issue 19078.
- Wireshark can’t save this capture in that format. Issue 19080.
- MSMMS parsing buffer overflow. Issue 19086.
- USB HID parser shows wrong label for usages Rx/Vx/Vbrx of usage page Generic Desktop Control. Issue 19095.
- "Follow → QUIC Stream" mixes data between streams. Issue 19102.
The media type dissector table now properly treats media types and subtypes as case-insensitive automatically, per RFC 6838. Media types no longer need to be lower cased before registering or looking up in the table.Updated Protocol Support
New and Updated Capture File Support
- batadv
- BFCP
- CommunityID
- COSE
- GDSDB
- H.265
- HTTP
- ILP
- ISAKMP
- MSMMS
- NNTP
- NR RRC
- NTLMSSP
- QUIC
- RTPS
- SPNEGO
- Synphasor
- TCP
- UDS
- ULP
- USB HID
- XRA
- BLF
- Candump
- NetScaler
- VMS TCPIPtrace
