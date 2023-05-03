Google heeft versie 113 van zijn webbrowser Chrome uitgebracht. Google Chrome is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Er zijn ook versies voor Android en iOS, maar die volgen een iets ander releaseschema. In versie 113 zijn voornamelijk onder de motorkap veranderingen aangebracht. Google gaat namelijk later dit jaar Chrome een nieuw op Material You-gebaseerd uiterlijk geven en is druk bezig met de voorbereidingen daarvoor. Meer informatie over de veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, naast de gebruikelijke bug- en securityfixes, kan bij How-to Geek worden gevonden.

The most significant improvement in Chrome 113 is support for WebGPU. The feature has been in development for several years, allowing web pages to display more advanced 3D graphics and speed up on-device machine learning algorithms. Google explained in a blog post, “WebGPU is a new API for the web, which exposes modern hardware capabilities and allows rendering and computation operations on a GPU, similar to Direct3D 12, Metal, and Vulkan. Unlike the WebGL family of APIs, WebGPU offers access to more advanced GPU features and provides first-class support for general computations on the GPU.”

Chrome 113 also has a few new CSS features for web developers to enjoy, and an experimental Private State Token API that is intended to be used after third-party cookies are phased out. There aren’t any exciting additions for the rest of us, though — there is ongoing work on a redesign, but Google’s not ready to roll that out quite yet. Google is also testing a new Reader Mode, which should go live for everyone in the next update, Chrome 114.