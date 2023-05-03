Software-update: Google Chrome 113.0.5672.64

Google Chrome logo (79 pix) Google heeft versie 113 van zijn webbrowser Chrome uitgebracht. Google Chrome is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Er zijn ook versies voor Android en iOS, maar die volgen een iets ander releaseschema. In versie 113 zijn voornamelijk onder de motorkap veranderingen aangebracht. Google gaat namelijk later dit jaar Chrome een nieuw op Material You-gebaseerd uiterlijk geven en is druk bezig met de voorbereidingen daarvoor. Meer informatie over de veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, naast de gebruikelijke bug- en securityfixes, kan bij How-to Geek worden gevonden.

Google Chrome 113 Is Now Available

The most significant improvement in Chrome 113 is support for WebGPU. The feature has been in development for several years, allowing web pages to display more advanced 3D graphics and speed up on-device machine learning algorithms. Google explained in a blog post, “WebGPU is a new API for the web, which exposes modern hardware capabilities and allows rendering and computation operations on a GPU, similar to Direct3D 12, Metal, and Vulkan. Unlike the WebGL family of APIs, WebGPU offers access to more advanced GPU features and provides first-class support for general computations on the GPU.”

Chrome 113 also has a few new CSS features for web developers to enjoy, and an experimental Private State Token API that is intended to be used after third-party cookies are phased out. There aren’t any exciting additions for the rest of us, though — there is ongoing work on a redesign, but Google’s not ready to roll that out quite yet. Google is also testing a new Reader Mode, which should go live for everyone in the next update, Chrome 114.

Google Chrome

Versienummer 113.0.5672.64
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Google
Download https://www.google.com/chrome/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

03-05-2023
1 • submitter: Anonymoussaurus

03-05-2023 • 07:35

1

Submitter: Anonymoussaurus

Bron: Google

Update-historie

04-'24 Google Chrome 124.0.6367.60/61 0
03-'24 Google Chrome 123.0.6312.59 4
02-'24 Google Chrome 122.0.6261.58 10
01-'24 Google Chrome 121.0.6167.85/.86 5
12-'23 Google Chrome 120.0.6099.56 7
11-'23 Google Chrome 119.0.6045.106 3
10-'23 Google Chrome 118.0.5993.70 18
09-'23 Google Chrome 117.0.5938.63 8
08-'23 Google Chrome 116.0.5845.97 9
07-'23 Google Chrome 115.0.5790.90 3
Google Chrome

Anonymoussaurus
3 mei 2023 10:39
En weer 15 vulnerabilities gedicht:
  • [$7500][1423304] Medium CVE-2023-2459: Inappropriate implementation in Prompts. Reported by Rong Jian of VRI on 2023-03-10
  • [$5000][1419732] Medium CVE-2023-2460: Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Extensions. Reported by Martin Bajanik, Fingerprint[.]com on 2023-02-27
  • [$4000][1350561] Medium CVE-2023-2461: Use after free in OS Inputs. Reported by @ginggilBesel on 2022-08-06
  • [$3000][1375133] Medium CVE-2023-2462: Inappropriate implementation in Prompts. Reported by Alesandro Ortiz on 2022-10-17
  • [$2000][1406120] Medium CVE-2023-2463: Inappropriate implementation in Full Screen Mode. Reported by Irvan Kurniawan (sourc7) on 2023-01-10
  • [$2000][1418549] Medium CVE-2023-2464: Inappropriate implementation in PictureInPicture. Reported by Thomas Orlita on 2023-02-23
  • [$1000][1399862] Medium CVE-2023-2465: Inappropriate implementation in CORS. Reported by @kunte_ctf on 2022-12-10
  • [$3000][1385714] Low CVE-2023-2466: Inappropriate implementation in Prompts. Reported by Jasper Rebane (popstonia) on 2022-11-17
  • [$2000][1413586] Low CVE-2023-2467: Inappropriate implementation in Prompts. Reported by Thomas Orlita on 2023-02-07
  • [$1000][1416380] Low CVE-2023-2468: Inappropriate implementation in PictureInPicture. Reported by Alesandro Ortiz on 2023-02-15

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anonymoussaurus op 23 juli 2024 02:09]

