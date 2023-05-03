Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 531.79 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 531.79 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Redfall, Showgunners en Diablo IV Server Slam. De changelog laat verder weer enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games including Redfall featuring DLSS 3 technology. Additionally, this Game Ready Driver supports the launch of titles supporting NVIDIA DLSS 2 technology including Showgunners and the upcoming Diablo IV Server Slam.

Fixed Issues
  • [RTX 30 series] Application crash may be observed while playing Battlefield 2042/The Last of Us/Unreal Editor [4013983]
  • [Asus VG27WQ][Acer XV253Q] Highest monitor refresh rate is missing from the NVIDIA Control Panel after updating to NVIDIA display driver 531.41 [4072741]
Open Issues
  • As with every released driver, version 531.79 WHQL of the Release 530 driver has open issues and enhancement requests associated with it. This section includes lists of issues that are either not fixed or not implemented in this version. Some problems listed may not have been thoroughly investigated and, in fact, may not be NVIDIA issues. Others may have workaround solutions.
    Note: You may encounter issues installing the NVIDIA Control Panel from the Windows Store. See Issues Installing the NVIDIA Control Panel from the Windows Store for more information. For notebook computers, issues can be system-specific and may not be seen on your particular notebook.
  • Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]
  • Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]
  • [GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky [3858016]
  • Increase in DPC latency observed in Latencymon [3952556]
  • Applying GeForce Experience Freestyle filters cause games to crash [4008945]

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti VENTUS 3X 12G OC

Versienummer 531.79 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

20-05 GeForce Game Ready Driver 576.52 WHQL 21
13-05 GeForce Game Ready Driver 576.40 WHQL 49
01-05 GeForce Game Ready Driver 576.28 WHQL 12
18-04 GeForce Game Ready Driver 576.02 WHQL 29
19-03 GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.83 WHQL 19
06-03 GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.70 WHQL 21
28-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.60 WHQL 35
22-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.47 WHQL 24
14-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.42 WHQL 10
31-01 GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.16 WHQL 33
Meer historie

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver

Reacties (2)

Estel 3 mei 2023 10:18
Maar eens kijken of deze beter is dan vorige paar. Mijn oude 1060 Max-Q doet sinds de laatste drivers het niet goed meer. Erg traag en schokkerig beeld en pas weer enigszins normaal met een oudere driver.
SideShow 3 mei 2023 11:02
Dlss 2 werkte toch reeds in de vorige betas van Diablo 4?

