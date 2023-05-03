Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 531.79 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Redfall, Showgunners en Diablo IV Server Slam. De changelog laat verder weer enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.
Game Ready
This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games including Redfall featuring DLSS 3 technology. Additionally, this Game Ready Driver supports the launch of titles supporting NVIDIA DLSS 2 technology including Showgunners and the upcoming Diablo IV Server Slam.Fixed Issues
Open Issues
- [RTX 30 series] Application crash may be observed while playing Battlefield 2042/The Last of Us/Unreal Editor [4013983]
- [Asus VG27WQ][Acer XV253Q] Highest monitor refresh rate is missing from the NVIDIA Control Panel after updating to NVIDIA display driver 531.41 [4072741]
- As with every released driver, version 531.79 WHQL of the Release 530 driver has open issues and enhancement requests associated with it. This section includes lists of issues that are either not fixed or not implemented in this version. Some problems listed may not have been thoroughly investigated and, in fact, may not be NVIDIA issues. Others may have workaround solutions.
Note: You may encounter issues installing the NVIDIA Control Panel from the Windows Store. See Issues Installing the NVIDIA Control Panel from the Windows Store for more information. For notebook computers, issues can be system-specific and may not be seen on your particular notebook.
- Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]
- Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]
- [GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky [3858016]
- Increase in DPC latency observed in Latencymon [3952556]
- Applying GeForce Experience Freestyle filters cause games to crash [4008945]