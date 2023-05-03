Versie 29.1.0 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource- en crossplatformsoftware bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. In versie 29 is onder meer ondersteuning voor Intels hevc-encoder onder Windows en macOS toegevoegd. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features Added support for streaming AV1/HEVC over Enhanced RTMP Enhanced RTMP V1 extends the RTMP protocol to support newer video codecs and HDR. More info here. Currently only supported by/enabled for YouTube as a beta feature HDR is not yet implemented

Added support for multiple audio tracks in Simple output recording

Added a DLL blocking feature for Windows. This allows OBS to block problematic DLLs from attaching to OBS and causing freezing or crashes, for example 3rd party overlay hooks and outdated video capture devices. This blocks old versions of popular VTubing software virtual cameras that are known to cause freezes when accessing video capture device properties. If you are affected, please update to the latest version of your VTubing software.

Added settings to select the audio encoder for streaming and recording

Added an option to preload media sources used in Stingers to memory, to avoid frame skips during transitions

Added Update Channels on macOS and updated Sparkle for smaller and faster updates going forward

Added compatibility notices in the Window and Game Capture sources for Windows

Added the ability to zoom browser docks with Ctrl - and + and the right click menu

Added a setting to record in fragmented MP4 and MOV formats These offer greater compatibility than MKV while providing similar resilience against data loss due to crashes, running out of space, etc. Fragmented MP4 and MOV files can be remuxed to regular MP4/MOV in cases where the former may not be read correctly (e.g. in older editing software)

Added support for surround sound for AJA capture cards

Added ProRes 4444 (XQ) support for VideoToolbox encoder on macOS

Added lossless audio recording options (FLAC/ALAC/PCM including 32-bit float)

Added indicator if an audio source is unmuted, but not assigned to any audio tracks

Added AMD AV1 encoder to simple output mode Changes Output rescaling is ignored if the scaled resolution matches the current video output resolution

NVENC error messages now include more details

Changed the default FFmpeg AAC encoder to twoloop which has higher quality

Allow symbolic links for VST paths

Implemented QVBR for AMF encoders

Expanded support for subtitle tracks in VLC source (up to 1000)

The Hotkeys tab in settings is no longer loaded until switched to, resulting in the Settings window opening much faster for large scene collections

Switched various internal data structures to use hash tables for lookups, resulting in significant performance and loading/saving time improvements with large scene collections

Exported scene collection JSON is now pretty-printed and sorted, allowing for easier tracking via git or other versioning mechanisms

Added a "What's New" entry in the help menu to manually open the post-update changelog dialog

Clicking the "Defaults" button in properties will now ask for confirmation before resetting

Improved Windows OBS updater speed and reduced download size by using Zstandard compression

Added platform-specific "What's New" notifications to better communicate changes or issues not affecting all operating systems

Added option to force SDR Window Capture capture in Windows 10+ mode

Improved YouTube thumbnail preview by using bilinear scaling

Incompatible audio/video encoders will now be disabled based on the selected format

Added HEVC and HDR support to VA-API encoder

Added HDR capture support for DeckLink sources

Video-related items in the right click menu of audio sources in the Sources list will no longer appear

Native macOS dialogs now respect OBS being set to dark themes

Significantly improve screen capture performance on Intel dedicated GPUs on Linux

JACK inputs on Linux will now display "OBS Studio" in their name to clarify their origin. This may cause existing configured devices to stop working until updated by the user

The system color selection dialog is now used on macOS

Various improvements to the t-bar for a more predictable user experience

Plugins installed system-wide are no longer loaded when OBS is run in Portable Mode

Hardware Decoding of Media Sources can now use CUDA

Improved DeckLink performance

Python 3.11 is now supported in Scripting

Added FDK AAC support on Flatpak

Browser docks now provide a "Copy page address" option

Increased the maximum resolution of browser sources to 8192x8192

OBS Websocket has been updated to 5.2

Changed Add Source menu to sort case-insensitively

Improved default buffering behavior for most Elgato video capture devices on Windows

Added codec logging for the QSV encoder

Made hotkey edit layout margins symmetrical

Added logging if the active encoder is incompatible with dynamic bitrate Bug Fixes Fixed output silently not starting when using multi-track audio at higher frame rates

Fixed dynamic bitrate changes not working when using NVENC presets p6 or p7

Fixed encoder settings not being updated if the encoder is changed in settings

Fixed a crash that could occur when using a video source that frequently changed its resolution (e.g. a VLC playlist)

Fixed a crash that could occur when using streams in the media source (introduced in v29)

Fixed an issue with negative gain in upward compressor

Fixed several bugs in FFmpeg custom output related to color conversion

Fixed UI unresponsiveness when searching for hotkeys and duplicate key assignments in large collections

Fixed an issue with RTMP timeouts that could cause a server to think OBS has cleanly ended the connection instead of it disconnecting due to an error, and not activating features like "disconnect protection"

Fixed properties being cut off until window is resized

Fixed portable Windows versions not restarting in portable mode after an update

Fixed updating of an install being blocked by unrelated OBS instances running

Fixed excessive config reads when sources are selected in the preview

Fixed audio track assignments of sources provided by third-party plugins being reset when the plugin could not be loaded

Fixed invalid rescaled resolutions being allowed when they shouldn't be

Fixed presets in the Expander filter not applying changes immediately

Fixed the virtual camera on Windows reporting the incorrect resolution to external apps, resulting in stretched images

Fixed the ability to drag and drop scenes after clicking Rename and not changing the name of the Scene

Fixed a crash on macOS that would occur when an external display with an active Projector was disconnected

Fixed an issue where remuxing a .ts file would fail

Fixed an issue with the VLC source where large videos (e.g. 4K) would get squashed horizontally

Fixed spacing helpers appearing incorrectly when a source is rotated and flipped

Fixed an issue where the preview would display incorrectly when zoomed too far in either direction

Fixed the macOS virtual camera potentially crashing external apps and recordings to be the wrong length

Various fixes for monitoring when using PulseAudio

Fixed a crash on shutdown with virtual camera on Linux

Fixed an issue in the V4L2 source on Linux where a capture device's frame rate could be invalid, resulting in incredibly large log files

Fixed the listing of PulseAudio monitoring devices incorrectly listing inputs

Fixed the preview having the ability to scroll infinitely out of view when scaled manually

Fixed the Async Filters list showing incompatible async filters for synchronous sources

Fixed an issue where the cursor would not properly disappear in certain games on Wayland

Fixed an issue where certain filters would not properly update when clicking the Defaults button

Fixed an issue with FFmpeg NVENC producing invalid DTS when using b-frames

Fixed an issue where network sources in the Media Source could cause rendering/UI freezes when they reconnect

Fixed AAC encoding of 2.1 audio

Fixed an issue where pressing Space would unexpectedly pause the active media source when the main window was focused

Fixed an issue where duplicating scenes would lose colour coding on sources

Browser dock Inspect will now remember settings and customizations

Fixed a case where HDR -> SDR might not tonemap correctly

Fixed simple mode replay buffer maximum not being set

Fixed Windows-only RTMP options (e.g., Network Optimizations) causing issues if the profile was imported on non-Windows with those enabled

Fixed security software status logs showing as blank when running on non-English locales

Fixed a bug where certain system localizations couldn't load Lua files on Windows

Fixed Screen Capture crashing in the Flatpak with old versions of PipeWire server

Fixed an issue where Push to Talk on Linux wouldn't work when assigned to secondary mouse buttons

Fixed CBR padding when using NVENC AV1/HEVC

Fixed Auto Scene Switcher not saving settings correctly

Fixed AMF encoder crashing when streaming by temporarily disabling dynamic bitrate when it is in use

Fixed recordings made with Apple VT Hardware encoders in CRF mode only having one initial keyframe

Various improvements and fixes to Decklink performance

Fixed transparent windows capturing incorrectly on Wayland using PipeWire

Fixed an issue with the source rotation handle when source is flipped

Fixed a crash in Decklink Output when no Decklink device is available