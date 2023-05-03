Versie 1.193.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 1.193.0: Core changes for huge documents: Change: Undo-list is cleared when any action touches line with length>100K Add: caret must move OK in line with length up to 2G Add: if file has line with length>2G, don't crash but show nice error message on opening Fix: caret up/down moving over huge lines worked very slow Fix: mouse selection over huge lines worked very slow Fix: horizontal scrollbar could not scroll to the end, with line length=2G Fix: vertical scrollbar could not scroll to the end, with 500M lines Fix: bad handling of error "too many lines in file"

Change: don't save document's text to session, if text size>50M

Fix: app always copied the selection to 'primary selection' on Unix, ignoring "auto_copy_clp" option

Fix: regression since 2022/07: lexer-specific config is not applied to all N>1 files with the same lexer