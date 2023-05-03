Software-update: CudaText 1.193.0

CudaText logo (79 pix) Versie 1.193.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 1.193.0:
  • Core changes for huge documents:
    • Change: Undo-list is cleared when any action touches line with length>100K
    • Add: caret must move OK in line with length up to 2G
    • Add: if file has line with length>2G, don't crash but show nice error message on opening
    • Fix: caret up/down moving over huge lines worked very slow
    • Fix: mouse selection over huge lines worked very slow
    • Fix: horizontal scrollbar could not scroll to the end, with line length=2G
    • Fix: vertical scrollbar could not scroll to the end, with 500M lines
    • Fix: bad handling of error "too many lines in file"
  • Change: don't save document's text to session, if text size>50M
  • Fix: app always copied the selection to 'primary selection' on Unix, ignoring "auto_copy_clp" option
  • Fix: regression since 2022/07: lexer-specific config is not applied to all N>1 files with the same lexer

Versienummer 1.193.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website CudaText
Download https://cudatext.github.io/download.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: CudaText

