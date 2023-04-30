Software-update: Debian GNU/Linux 11.7

Debian logo (80 pix) Debian is een opensource-besturingssysteem, dat zowel voor desktops als servers gebruikt kan worden en waarbij de nadruk op stabiliteit en veiligheid ligt. Het wordt dan ook als basis voor diverse Linux-distributies gebruikt, waaronder Ubuntu en Linux Mint. Versie 11.x, die als codenaam 'Bullseye' meegekregen heeft, is een zogenaamde Long Term Support-uitgave en zal de komende vijf jaar van updates worden voorzien. Meer informatie over versie 11 is op onze voorpagina te vinden. De releasenotes voor deze zevende update zijn hieronder te vinden:

Updated Debian 11: 11.7 released

The Debian project is pleased to announce the seventh update of its stable distribution Debian 11 (codename bullseye). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available.

Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 11 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old bullseye media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror. Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release.

New installation images will be available soon at the regular locations. Upgrading an existing installation to this revision can be achieved by pointing the package management system at one of Debian's many HTTP mirrors.

Debian 11 Homeworld-desktop

Versienummer 11.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Debian
Download https://www.debian.org/releases/stable/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

30-04-2023 08:15
submitter: 8088

30-04-2023 • 08:15

15

Submitter: 8088

Bron: Debian

Debian GNU/Linux

Besturingssystemen Debian

Reacties (15)

GorgeousMetal 30 april 2023 11:36
In deze versie is een bug geïntroduceerd waardoor je de "/dev/serial/by-id " directory mist. Zie ook deze thread.

Oplossing is om de vorige versie van '/usr/lib/udev/rules.d/60-serial.rules' te pakken. Hieronder copy/paste van versie die wel werkt:

# do not edit this file, it will be overwritten on update

ACTION=="remove", GOTO="serial_end"
SUBSYSTEM!="tty", GOTO="serial_end"

SUBSYSTEMS=="usb", IMPORT{builtin}="usb_id", IMPORT{builtin}="hwdb --subsystem=usb"
SUBSYSTEMS=="pci", ENV{ID_BUS}=="", ENV{ID_BUS}="pci", \
ENV{ID_VENDOR_ID}="$attr{vendor}", ENV{ID_MODEL_ID}="$attr{device}", \
IMPORT{builtin}="hwdb --subsystem=pci"

# /dev/serial/by-path/, /dev/serial/by-id/ for USB devices
KERNEL!="ttyUSB[0-9]*|ttyACM[0-9]*", GOTO="serial_end"

SUBSYSTEMS=="usb-serial", ENV{.ID_PORT}="$attr{port_number}"

IMPORT{builtin}="path_id"
ENV{ID_PATH}=="?*", ENV{.ID_PORT}=="", SYMLINK+="serial/by-path/$env{ID_PATH}"
ENV{ID_PATH}=="?*", ENV{.ID_PORT}=="?*", SYMLINK+="serial/by-path/$env{ID_PATH}-port$env{.ID_PORT}"

ENV{ID_BUS}=="", GOTO="serial_end"
ENV{ID_SERIAL}=="", GOTO="serial_end"
ENV{ID_USB_INTERFACE_NUM}=="", GOTO="serial_end"
ENV{.ID_PORT}=="", SYMLINK+="serial/by-id/$env{ID_BUS}-$env{ID_SERIAL}-if$env{ID_USB_INTERFACE_NUM}"
ENV{.ID_PORT}=="?*", SYMLINK+="serial/by-id/$env{ID_BUS}-$env{ID_SERIAL}-if$env{ID_USB_INTERFACE_NUM}-port$env{.ID_PORT}"

LABEL="serial_end"

[Reactie gewijzigd door GorgeousMetal op 26 juli 2024 22:00]

Jerie @GorgeousMetal30 april 2023 21:49
Gaat niet helemaal goed met je spaces. In de lijntjes met een \ moeten aan het begin 2 spaces (of 4, of 1 tab :P)

Deze die jij linkt heb ik ook op Ubuntu 23.04 (waarbij /etc/debian_version bookworm/sid heeft). Dus in Sid zal het al opgelost zijn.

Proxmox heeft er trouwens ook last van. Die is momenteel gebaseerd op 11.7 aldus /etc/debian_version

Maar ik moet bekennen dat ik /dev/serial nog niet kende en ook niet gebruikte. Lijkt me wel fijn. /dev/disk was even wennen maar een behoorlijke vooruitgang qua consistentie.

Btw je legt nog niet uit hoe je de udev rules opnieuw leest;

sudo udevadm control --reload-rules
sudo udevadm trigger

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jerie op 26 juli 2024 22:00]

beerse @GorgeousMetal30 april 2023 21:49
Dat is toch al zeker 25 jaar geleden dat ik een serieus script heb gezien waarin met goto wordt gewerkt. Het is even schakelen om te zien wat hier gebeurt. Welke taal is dit?

Voor het geval het een linux script is, dan mis ik de #!/bin/.... in de eerste regel.
rbr320 @beerse30 april 2023 22:02
Het is geen bash script, maar een set regels voor udev en daar mogen blijkbaar ook script-achtige dingen in gebeuren.
Jerie @beerse30 april 2023 22:00
Voor het geval het een linux script is, dan mis ik de #!/bin/.... in de eerste regel.
Het is geen 'linux script' maar een shell script.

Er is geen shebang nodig want het is niet de bedoeling dat je het vanuit de CLI uitvoert. Zie bijvoorbeeld /etc/default/* en /usr/lib/udev/rules.d/*
beerse @Jerie30 april 2023 22:10
Een unix of linux script begint voor mij altijd met #! gevolgd door het path van de interpreter of script-engine. Dan kan je het bestand executable maken (`chmod a+x script`) en direct draaien. De shell zal aan de #! zien welke script engine ze moet opstarten en die dan de rest van het bestand voeren.

Gezien de andere reactie: Het is geen linux of unix script, het is een configuratie bestand.
rbr320 @beerse30 april 2023 22:30
Dan nog heeft @Jerie wel een punt, namelijk dat een shebang op de eerste regel alleen nodig is als op het moment van uitvoeren de interpreter nog bepaald moet worden, wat vrijwel alleen maar het geval is bij scripts die door een gebruiker uitgevoerd worden. Als jij een stukje software maakt in Perl dan begin je echt niet elke file met #!/usr/bin/perl, maar het mag wel.

https://stackoverflow.com...ang-line-in-perl-packages
beerse @rbr3201 mei 2023 08:57
Er is meer dan alleen het opstarten: Zie de documentatie rond het file commando (`man file`). Daarmee zie je dat een bestand wordt herkent aan herkenningspunten in het eerste blok (de eerste 512 bytes). Daar speelt deze #! ook een grote rol.

Aan de andere kant heb je wel gelijk als er meerdere bestanden zijn betrokken bij een script. Als je gaat werken met iets als libraries en dergelijke. Dan hoeft niet elk bestand op zichzelf uitvoerbaar te zijn. Maar daar komt ook ergens een grens aan wat een script is en wat een programma is wat dan toevallig in een script taal geschreven is. Als beheerder zie ik een script als het bestand dat mijn commando's in de juiste volgorde en met de juiste parameters aanroept. Als software-engineer zou ik een complete ontwikkeling in wat voor taal niet als script willen zien maar als source, ook al wordt het als zodanig aan de klant geleverd.
Jerie @beerse30 april 2023 22:58
Een unix of linux script [...]
Bestaat niet. Het betreft shell scripts. Shell scripts kun je ook op andere OSen draaien dan Linux of Unix.
De shell zal aan de #! zien welke script engine ze moet opstarten en die dan de rest van het bestand voeren.
Welke executable ze moet opstarten [...] maar in dit geval onnodig. Dit script dient niet te worden opgestart vanuit een user interactive shell.
Gezien de andere reactie: Het is geen linux of unix script, het is een configuratie bestand.
Het is een shell script. Dat je het niet vanuit de shell execute, maakt het nog niet dat het dat niet is. Het is echter geen executable shell script want het heeft geen +x flag en geen shebang. De taal die je leest, is sh. Zo zal ook je .sh syntax highlighting werken op deze files, mits deze dan deze files include als zijnde shell script. In vergelijking met een .service; deze zijn meer .ini achtig en hebben niet dezelfde syntax als shell scripts. Daar heb je dan andere syntax highlighting voor nodig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jerie op 26 juli 2024 22:00]

GertMenkel
@sourcecode1 mei 2023 03:31
Zelfs de "mainstream" die serial ports gebruikt, gebruikt /dev/tty* net zoals ze COM1 gebruiken op Windows. Een tijdelijke regressie waarbij de poorten niet onder een andere naam verschijnen die bijna niemand gebruikt zegt niet zoveel. Ik kan hetzelfde roepen als een Windows-update weer eens printers sloopt, webcams onbruikbaar maakt, of Office weer eens voor iedereen saboteert.

Sterker nog, het feit dat /dev/serial/by-* bestaat maakt het platform significant beter dan Windows waar je maar moet gissen onder welk nummer je COM-poort verschijnt. In het slechtste geval is het dus even slecht als de mainstream hier.
Crugster @sourcecode30 april 2023 19:40
Nee hoor, mainstream gebruikers hebben dit niet nodig (zullen het euvel niet eens merken).
PrimusIP @sourcecode30 april 2023 20:14
Denk je dat zelfde over macOS als ik iets soortgelijks post als GorgeousMetal’s post, of over Windows als ik een powershell script post? Ziet er echt niet heel veel anders uit…
mrmrmr 30 april 2023 10:10
Geen problemen gezien bij mijn Bullseye installaties met 5.10 kernel.

10 juni is de doeldatum voor de release van Bookworm (Debian v12). Die heeft standaard een 6.1 kernel en is al installeerbaar.
deb http://deb.debian.org/debian bookworm main contrib non-free
deb http://deb.debian.org/debian-security/ bookworm-security main contrib non-free non-free-firmware
deb http://deb.debian.org/debian bookworm-updates main contrib non-free non-free-firmware
In deze versie is non-free-firmware gesplitst van non-free.

[Reactie gewijzigd door mrmrmr op 26 juli 2024 22:00]

nietes @mrmrmr30 april 2023 16:55
Klopt al een poos geleden want ik draai hem al een poos op mijn VPS en draait fantastisch :)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

