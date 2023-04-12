AdGuard Home versie 0.107.28 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het gehele netwerk. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. AdGuard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD, is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Finally, a nice big update with lots of new features. Among them, we want to highlight a couple of noticeable quality-of-life changes that have been requested for a long time.

First of all, there's now a way to pause protection for a set period, ranging from 30 seconds to an entire day. This is great for when you need to access a site that's mistakenly blocked, or when you want to temporarily disable AdGuard Home without turning it off completely. Once the pause time is out, AdGuard Home will switch protection back on.

Secondly, you can now fine-tune Safe Search settings by enabling or disabling it for specific services like Google, Bing, YouTube, and more. The same can be done on a per-client basis as well. Another minor improvement to the Safe Search is better support for IPv6 addresses.

A special thanks to our open-source contributor, @Gobd, as well as to everyone who filed and inspected issues, added translations, and helped us test this release!

See also the v0.107.28 GitHub milestone.

The ability to exclude client activity from the query log or statistics by using the new properties ignore_querylog and ignore_statistics of the items of the clients.persistent array (#1717, #4299). The UI changes are coming in the upcoming releases.

and of the items of the array (#1717, #4299). The UI changes are coming in the upcoming releases. Better profiling information when debug_pprof is set to true .

is set to . IPv6 support in Safe Search for some services.

The ability to make bootstrap DNS lookups prefer IPv6 addresses to IPv4 ones using the new dns.bootstrap_prefer_ipv6 configuration file property (#4262).

configuration file property (#4262). Docker container's healthcheck (#3290).

The new HTTP API POST /control/protection , that updates protection state and adds an optional pause duration (#1333). The format of request body is described in openapi/openapi.yaml . The duration of this pause could also be set with the property protection_disabled_until in the dns object of the YAML configuration file.

, that updates protection state and adds an optional pause duration (#1333). The format of request body is described in . The duration of this pause could also be set with the property in the object of the YAML configuration file. The ability to create a static DHCP lease from a dynamic one more easily (#3459).

Two new HTTP APIs, PUT /control/stats/config/update and GET control/stats/config , which can be used to set and receive the query log configuration. See openapi/openapi.yaml for the full description.

and , which can be used to set and receive the query log configuration. See for the full description. Two new HTTP APIs, PUT /control/querylog/config/update and GET control/querylog/config , which can be used to set and receive the statistics configuration. See openapi/openapi.yaml for the full description.

and , which can be used to set and receive the statistics configuration. See for the full description. The ability to set custom IP for EDNS Client Subnet by using the DNS-server configuration section on the DNS settings page in the UI (#1472).

The ability to manage Safe Search for each service by using the new safe_search property (#1163).

ARPA domain names containing a subnet within private networks now also considered private, behaving closer to RFC 6761 (#5567).

In this release, the schema version has changed from 17 to 20.

Property statistics.interval , which in schema versions 19 and earlier used to be an integer number of days, is now a string with a human-readable duration: # BEFORE: 'statistics': # … 'interval': 1 # AFTER: 'statistics': # … 'interval': '24h' To rollback this change, convert the property back into days and change the schema_version back to 19 .

, which in schema versions 19 and earlier used to be an integer number of days, is now a string with a human-readable duration: The dns.safesearch_enabled property has been replaced with safe_search object containing per-service settings.

property has been replaced with object containing per-service settings. The clients.persistent.safesearch_enabled property has been replaced with safe_search object containing per-service settings. # BEFORE: 'safesearch_enabled': true # AFTER: 'safe_search': 'enabled': true 'bing': true 'duckduckgo': true 'google': true 'pixabay': true 'yandex': true 'youtube': true To rollback this change, move the value of dns.safe_search.enabled into the dns.safesearch_enabled , then remove dns.safe_search property. Do the same client's specific clients.persistent.safesearch and then change the schema_version back to 17 .

The POST /control/safesearch/enable HTTP API is deprecated. Use the new PUT /control/safesearch/settings API.

HTTP API is deprecated. Use the new API. The POST /control/safesearch/disable HTTP API is deprecated. Use the new PUT /control/safesearch/settings API

HTTP API is deprecated. Use the new API The safesearch_enabled property is deprecated in the following HTTP APIs: GET /control/clients ; POST /control/clients/add ; POST /control/clients/update ; GET /control/clients/find?ip0=...&ip1=...&ip2=... . Check openapi/openapi.yaml for more details.

property is deprecated in the following HTTP APIs: The GET /control/stats_info HTTP API; use the new GET /control/stats/config API instead. NOTE: If interval is custom then it will be equal to 90 days for compatibility reasons. See openapi/openapi.yaml and openapi/CHANGELOG.md .

HTTP API; use the new API instead. The POST /control/stats_config HTTP API; use the new PUT /control/stats/config/update API instead.

HTTP API; use the new API instead. The GET /control/querylog_info HTTP API; use the new GET /control/querylog/config API instead. NOTE: If interval is custom then it will be equal to 90 days for compatibility reasons. See openapi/openapi.yaml and openapi/CHANGELOG.md .

HTTP API; use the new API instead. The POST /control/querylog_config HTTP API; use the new PUT /control/querylog/config/update API instead.