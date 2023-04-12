Software-update: AdGuard Home 0.107.28

Adguard Home logo (79 pix)AdGuard Home versie 0.107.28 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het gehele netwerk. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. AdGuard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD, is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

AdGuard Home v0.107.28

Finally, a nice big update with lots of new features. Among them, we want to highlight a couple of noticeable quality-of-life changes that have been requested for a long time.

Global protection pause

First of all, there's now a way to pause protection for a set period, ranging from 30 seconds to an entire day. This is great for when you need to access a site that's mistakenly blocked, or when you want to temporarily disable AdGuard Home without turning it off completely. Once the pause time is out, AdGuard Home will switch protection back on.

Better Safe Search controls

Secondly, you can now fine-tune Safe Search settings by enabling or disabling it for specific services like Google, Bing, YouTube, and more. The same can be done on a per-client basis as well. Another minor improvement to the Safe Search is better support for IPv6 addresses.

Acknowledgements

A special thanks to our open-source contributor, @Gobd, as well as to everyone who filed and inspected issues, added translations, and helped us test this release!

Full changelog

See also the v0.107.28 GitHub milestone.

Added
  • The ability to exclude client activity from the query log or statistics by using the new properties ignore_querylog and ignore_statistics of the items of the clients.persistent array (#1717, #4299). The UI changes are coming in the upcoming releases.
  • Better profiling information when debug_pprof is set to true.
  • IPv6 support in Safe Search for some services.
  • The ability to make bootstrap DNS lookups prefer IPv6 addresses to IPv4 ones using the new dns.bootstrap_prefer_ipv6 configuration file property (#4262).
  • Docker container's healthcheck (#3290).
  • The new HTTP API POST /control/protection, that updates protection state and adds an optional pause duration (#1333). The format of request body is described in openapi/openapi.yaml. The duration of this pause could also be set with the property protection_disabled_until in the dns object of the YAML configuration file.
  • The ability to create a static DHCP lease from a dynamic one more easily (#3459).
  • Two new HTTP APIs, PUT /control/stats/config/update and GET control/stats/config, which can be used to set and receive the query log configuration. See openapi/openapi.yaml for the full description.
  • Two new HTTP APIs, PUT /control/querylog/config/update and GET control/querylog/config, which can be used to set and receive the statistics configuration. See openapi/openapi.yaml for the full description.
  • The ability to set custom IP for EDNS Client Subnet by using the DNS-server configuration section on the DNS settings page in the UI (#1472).
  • The ability to manage Safe Search for each service by using the new safe_search property (#1163).
Changed
  • ARPA domain names containing a subnet within private networks now also considered private, behaving closer to RFC 6761 (#5567).
Configuration Changes

In this release, the schema version has changed from 17 to 20.

  • Property statistics.interval, which in schema versions 19 and earlier used to be an integer number of days, is now a string with a human-readable duration: 
    # BEFORE:
'statistics':
  # …
  'interval': 1

# AFTER:
'statistics':
  # …
  'interval': '24h'

    To rollback this change, convert the property back into days and change the schema_version back to 19.

  • The dns.safesearch_enabled property has been replaced with safe_search object containing per-service settings.
  • The clients.persistent.safesearch_enabled property has been replaced with safe_search object containing per-service settings. 
    # BEFORE:
'safesearch_enabled': true

# AFTER:
'safe_search':
  'enabled': true
  'bing': true
  'duckduckgo': true
  'google': true
  'pixabay': true
  'yandex': true
  'youtube': true

    To rollback this change, move the value of dns.safe_search.enabled into the dns.safesearch_enabled, then remove dns.safe_search property. Do the same client's specific clients.persistent.safesearch and then change the schema_version back to 17.

Deprecated
  • The POST /control/safesearch/enable HTTP API is deprecated. Use the new PUT /control/safesearch/settings API.
  • The POST /control/safesearch/disable HTTP API is deprecated. Use the new PUT /control/safesearch/settings API
  • The safesearch_enabled property is deprecated in the following HTTP APIs:
    • GET /control/clients;
    • POST /control/clients/add;
    • POST /control/clients/update;
    • GET /control/clients/find?ip0=...&ip1=...&ip2=....

    Check openapi/openapi.yaml for more details.

  • The GET /control/stats_info HTTP API; use the new GET /control/stats/config API instead.

    NOTE: If interval is custom then it will be equal to 90 days for compatibility reasons. See openapi/openapi.yaml and openapi/CHANGELOG.md.

  • The POST /control/stats_config HTTP API; use the new PUT /control/stats/config/update API instead.
  • The GET /control/querylog_info HTTP API; use the new GET /control/querylog/config API instead.

    NOTE: If interval is custom then it will be equal to 90 days for compatibility reasons. See openapi/openapi.yaml and openapi/CHANGELOG.md.

  • The POST /control/querylog_config HTTP API; use the new PUT /control/querylog/config/update API instead.
Fixed
  • Logging of the client's IP address after failed login attempts (#5701).

Adguard Home 0.103.2 screenshot

Door Bart van Klaveren

12-04-2023 • 16:43
Submitter: TheCeet

12-04-2023 • 16:43

16

Submitter: TheCeet

Bron: AdGuard Team

Reacties (16)

Marve79 12 april 2023 19:50
Ik gebruik zelf Adguard DNS, geen zin om dingen thuis te draaien en te onderhouden. Werkt tot nu toe vlekkeloos en ook handig om rotzooi zoals TikTok voor de kids te blokkeren.
lenwar
@Marve7913 april 2023 09:50
Het voordeel van het in je eigen LAN draaien is dat je eventueel lokale DNS-records (voor in je eigen LAN) kan aanmaken als je dat nodig hebt. Je kan ook eventueel apparaten die 'hardcoded' andere DNS-servers gebruiken (zoals bijvoorbeeld de Athom Homey of een Chromecast) met een firewallregel naar je lokale DNS-servers laten sturen.

Als je geen gebruik hebt voor bovenstaande is het inderdaad een goede handige methode als je het niet zelf wilt hebben draaien. Uiteraard zou lokaal ook 'sneller' zijn, maar in de praktijk zal je daar weinig van merken.
.Niek. @lenwar13 april 2023 11:07
Het blokkeren van hardcoded-dns is voor mij de grootste reden om Aduard Home te verkiezen boven diensten als Nextdns of Adguard DNS. Op deze manier zie ik ook geen ads op de Chromecast, wel zo prettig.
jesco_white @lenwar14 april 2023 09:41
Klinkt interessant. Is dit een kwestie van in je router instellen dat alle port 53 verkeer wordt omgeleid naar je Adguard Home ip-adres? Eens kijken of dit kan in een Ziggo Ubee 1318
lenwar
@jesco_white14 april 2023 09:44
Klopt. Daar komt het in een notendop op neer.
Het is mogelijk wel praktisch om 'al het verkeer op UDP-poort 53, behalve dat van de AGH-installatie' te doen (( anders gaat niks meer werken ;) )). Als je upstream DNS-servers op iets anders dan poort 53 gaan (dus als je bijvoorbeeld DoH of zo gebruikt), dan maakt dat in de praktijk niet zo veel uit.

Edit. Ik ken het betreffende apparaat niet, maar na vluchtig even gekeken te hebben verwacht ik niet dat je dat daarop kan doen, maar ik hoop voor je dat ik er naast zit :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door lenwar op 27 juli 2024 08:12]

jesco_white @lenwar14 april 2023 10:34
Bedankt, volgens mij kan het idd niet helaas op het modem. Vanuit Adguard Home gaat alles DoH maar helaas dus. Zou wel kunnen als ik modem in bridge laat zetten en dan via OpenWRT mijn accesspoint als router laat werken. Misschien eens over nadenken.
lenwar
@jesco_white14 april 2023 11:03
OpenWRT zal het zeker weten kunnen inderdaad. Onder aan de streep is het slechts een iptables regel

Mocht je inspiratie nodig hebben:
iptables -t nat -D PREROUTING -i eth1 -p tcp ! -d 10.0.0.2 -m tcp --dport 53 ! -s 10.0.0.2 -m comment --comment "Forceer TCP DNS naar AGH" -j DNAT --to-destination 10.0.0.2:53

(( en één voor UDP natuurlijk ))

(( veel mensen vergeten het eerste stukje dat hij alleen moet triggeren als het verkeer niet al onderweg is naar de AGH-installatie. Het is 'zonde' als de firewall zich ergens mee gaat bemoeien waar dat niet nodig is. Uiteraard maakt het in het in de praktijk niets uit, maar een beetje principieel ;) ))
cadsite 12 april 2023 19:43
Dit wordt voorgesteld als een minor upgrade, maar dit vind ik echt wel een héééél goede toevoeging:
https://i.imgur.com/qNddUBC.png
jmk @cadsite12 april 2023 20:58
je link doet het niet, maar ik ben wel benieuwd
TheCeet
@jmk12 april 2023 21:14
Zoals Pi-Hole ook heeft. Blocking uitschakelen voor bepaalde tijd.
30sec, 1min, 10min, 1u, tot morgen.
https://user-images.githu...a25-9cd4-514788d80969.png
m.z @cadsite13 april 2023 00:06
Inderdaad, iets wat ik wel miste nadat ik van PIhole ben overgestapt. Was van de week nog aan denken om een automatische switch te maken in HOAS, dusja niet meer nodig :)
m.z 13 april 2023 00:06
Deze versie staat ook als add-on in HOAS, snel gezien het normaal versies achterloopt
elmariachi 13 april 2023 12:11
Ik vind er geen goeie informatie over, maar werkt adguard home ook om de ads van de ingebouwde youtube app van android tv (niet te verwarren met google tv) weg te werken?
Lupine_Wonse @elmariachi13 april 2023 13:35
Dat kan adguard home niet: adguard werkt op basis van DNS namen (dus een site zoiets als www.tracker.com wordt geblokkeerd). Probleem is dat de advententies in youtube via het youtube domein komen (en dat moet je toestaan, want anders kun je zowiezo youtube niet benaderen).

Er is wel een youtube alternatief op android tv: smarttube. (moet je wel side loaden), die blokt advententies.
TheCeet
@elmariachi13 april 2023 13:59
Tip van mij: installeer via een USB stick gewoon https://github.com/yuliskov/SmartTubeNext
Geen ads, geen sponsor content, intro etc. (kan je aanpassen in de settings)
Dr. Cheeks 13 april 2023 18:46
Bij mij werkte de Docker container met AdGuard Home niet meer (de docker zoals aangeboden vanuit AdGuard zelf).

Ik vermoed dat de mountpoint van de 'data' folder gewijzigd is... In mijn 0.107.27 settings heette die nog 'opt/adguardhome/work/data', maar nu in 0.107.28 is het 'opt/adguardhome/work' (dus zonder data). Blijkt ook dat Adguard Home op die mount location nu zelf een submap 'data' aanmaakt.

Dus anyway, na het remappen van die mountpoint draait het nu weer. Maar mocht je er ook tegenaanlopen, weet je nu wat je probleem misschien is.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

