Synology heeft de vijfde update voor Disk Station Manager versie 7.1.1 uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen er extra pakketten worden geïnstalleerd om het apparaat bijvoorbeeld ook als mediaserver, webserver, printserver of back-upserver te laten functioneren. De mogelijkheden zijn eindeloos.
Voordat versie 7.1.1 kan worden geïnstalleerd, moet minimaal versie 7.0 aanwezig zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 13 of hoger. Versie 7.1 zal overigens de laatste update zijn voor modellen die eindigen op 13, 14 of 15. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. Versie 7.1.1 bevat voornamelijk bugfixes en beveiligingsupdates. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit.
Important notes
What’s New
- Your Synology NAS may not notify you of this DSM update because of the following reasons. If you want to update your DSM to this version now, please click here to update it manually.
- Your DSM is working fine without having to update. The system evaluates service statuses and system settings to determine whether it needs to update to this version.
- Depending on your Synology NAS model, this update will restart the device.
- Users of HD6500 can now create a Btrfs volume of up to 1 PB. This update automatically converts existing volumes that use the Btrfs (Peta Volume) file system to Btrfs. However, to create a volume larger than 200 TB, a RAID 6 storage pool and at least 64 GB of system memory are still required.
Fixed Issues
- Updated OpenSSL to version 1.1.1t to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2023-0286, CVE-2023-0215, CVE-2022-4450, CVE-2022-4304).
- Fixed an issue where users couldn't access DSM via the Bonjour service.
- Fixed stability issue of QuickConnect connections.
- Fixed an issue where Synology mobile apps remained signed in after users ended all connections following a password change.
- Fixed an issue of space reclamation not running according to the set schedule.
- Fixed a display issue concerning the notification about incompatible network interface cards.