Firmware-update: Synology DSM 7.1.1 build 42962 Update 5

Synology logo (45 pix)Synology heeft de vijfde update voor Disk Station Manager versie 7.1.1 uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen er extra pakketten worden geïnstalleerd om het apparaat bijvoorbeeld ook als mediaserver, webserver, printserver of back-upserver te laten functioneren. De mogelijkheden zijn eindeloos.

Voordat versie 7.1.1 kan worden geïnstalleerd, moet minimaal versie 7.0 aanwezig zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 13 of hoger. Versie 7.1 zal overigens de laatste update zijn voor modellen die eindigen op 13, 14 of 15. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. Versie 7.1.1 bevat voornamelijk bugfixes en beveiligingsupdates. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit.

Important notes
  • Your Synology NAS may not notify you of this DSM update because of the following reasons. If you want to update your DSM to this version now, please click here to update it manually.
    • Your DSM is working fine without having to update. The system evaluates service statuses and system settings to determine whether it needs to update to this version.
  • Depending on your Synology NAS model, this update will restart the device.
  • Users of HD6500 can now create a Btrfs volume of up to 1 PB. This update automatically converts existing volumes that use the Btrfs (Peta Volume) file system to Btrfs. However, to create a volume larger than 200 TB, a RAID 6 storage pool and at least 64 GB of system memory are still required.
What’s New
  • Updated OpenSSL to version 1.1.1t to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2023-0286, CVE-2023-0215, CVE-2022-4450, CVE-2022-4304).
Fixed Issues
  • Fixed an issue where users couldn't access DSM via the Bonjour service.
  • Fixed stability issue of QuickConnect connections.
  • Fixed an issue where Synology mobile apps remained signed in after users ended all connections following a password change.
  • Fixed an issue of space reclamation not running according to the set schedule.
  • Fixed a display issue concerning the notification about incompatible network interface cards.

Versienummer 7.1.1 build 42962 Update 5
Releasestatus Final
Website Synology
Download https://archive.synology.com/download/Os/DSM/7.1-42962-5
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties (12)

EdwinB 12 april 2023 23:44
De CVE's zouden toch genoeg reden moeten zijn om alle DSM's te laten melden dat er een update is.
turbojet80s @EdwinB13 april 2023 06:38
Ik ben benieuwd waarom je dat vindt. Ik heb de CVE's bekeken maar het is mij niet helemaal duidelijk hoe een buitenstaander hier op een draaiende DSM misbruik van kan maken. Kun je dat uitleggen?
EdwinB @turbojet80s13 april 2023 13:33
Je kunt natuurlijk de aanname doen dat je interne omgeving veilig is, totdat hij dat niet is en er toch toegang is verschaft. Dan is het toch wel fijn dat ze dan misschien niet in je NAS kunnen komen omdat die netjes gepatcht is.

Mijn opmerking had dus meer relatie tot het idee om altijd te patchen als dat iets oplost in de categorie "security vulnerabilities" dan met de exacte inhoud van de CVE's.
turbojet80s @EdwinB13 april 2023 18:15
Maar om misbruik van cves te maken moet je root toegang in de NAS hebben. Dat bedoel ik met intern. Natuurlijk wil je dit zo snel mogelijk oplossen. Maar hoe verwacht je hier misbruik van te kunnen maken als je niet patched en geen toegang tot de terminal van de nas hebt?
grimson 13 april 2023 10:30
Ik zag ook dat SMB3 Multichannel beschikbaar is met het updaten van de Synology SMB Server package v4.15.9-0631.
Ik dacht deze komt ergens met een DSM update maar dus nu beschikbaar, ook voor de oudere modellen als DS415+ (x86 CPU vereist)
Xymox 13 april 2023 10:42
Is dit eigenlijk wel een firmware update zoals de titel hier doet vermoeden?

Ik neem aan dat het een OS update is.
abusimbal @Xymox13 april 2023 11:33
Lijkt mij wel: Firmware is de benaming voor software die standaard geinstalleerd is op en meegeleverd wordt met bepaalde apparaten. Vaak is dat een OS.
Synology gebruikt Linus als onderliggend OS.
https://nascompares.com/a...oes-the-synology-dsm-run/
wil_vree @abusimbal13 april 2023 13:19
Kletskoek, er is een groot verschil tussen software en firmware. Waarom anders verschillende namen. Firmware is software die in hardware is geprogrammeerd, zoals in Bioschip , io chips, videocontrollers , mobocontrollers of diskcontrollers etc. Software draait op de cpu zelf en wordt iha vanaf disk geladen. En dat is hier volgens mjj aan de hand gezien de genoemde updates zoals updates voor ssl software.
sircampalot @wil_vree13 april 2023 13:26
Dat is complete onzin, firmware is ook gewoon software, want het is geen hardware, en meer smaken zijn er niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door sircampalot op 22 juli 2024 17:25]

Xymox @sircampalot13 april 2023 15:51
Firmware is een vorm van software.
Veelal opgeslagen in hardware componenten (flash/eprom etc) (wel dan niet wijzigbaar) met als doel het besturen van low level functionaliteiten die ook vrijwel nooit een directe userinterface aanbieden.
Firmware is veelal klein, juist vanwege de opslag in de hardware componenten.

Windows valt niet onder firmware lijkt mij duidelijk.
Linux valt ook niet onder firmware.
DSM is Linux (in een smaakje) en valt mijns inziens ook niet onder firmware.
Globefrotter @Xymox13 april 2023 15:11
Is de firmware van de NAS dan niet het besturingssysteem, dus het OS, van de NAS.
akimosan 13 april 2023 19:56
Kijk even verder bij de Downloads onder Firmware en zie daar Apples iOS, Apple WatchOS, Sailfish OS enzovoort. Je kunt in elke post daar precies dezelfde discussie gaan lopen houden.
Op Tweakers worden deze downloads gescheiden van de andere 2 vermelde categorieën omdat de software in beginsel bedoeld is voor specifieke hardware, dus "verbonden" is met een apparaat.
Dus het woord firmware is in dit geval één van de filters, niets meer en niets minder.
Ergens wil men een knip maken, Tweakers kiest ervoor om deze en andere "kleinere" OS updates onder firmware weer te geven. Terwijl ze dat bij Linux/Windows/Amiga/Mac niet doen.

