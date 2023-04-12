Synology heeft de vijfde update voor Disk Station Manager versie 7.1.1 uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas -producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen er extra pakketten worden geïnstalleerd om het apparaat bijvoorbeeld ook als mediaserver, webserver, printserver of back-upserver te laten functioneren. De mogelijkheden zijn eindeloos.

Voordat versie 7.1.1 kan worden geïnstalleerd, moet minimaal versie 7.0 aanwezig zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 13 of hoger. Versie 7.1 zal overigens de laatste update zijn voor modellen die eindigen op 13, 14 of 15. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. Versie 7.1.1 bevat voornamelijk bugfixes en beveiligingsupdates. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit.