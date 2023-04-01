Software-update: Sandboxie Plus 5.63.2 / 1.8.2

Sandboxie logo (79 pix) Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt als opensource aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. De releasenotes sinds versie 5.62.2 / 1.7.2 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Sandboxie 1.8.2 / 5.63.2

Added
  • Reworked CreateAppContainerToken hook to return a restricted token for the issue #2762 -- Note: this behaviour can be disabled with 'FakeAppContainerToken=program.exe,n'
  • Enabled app container compatibility in App Compartment mode -- Note: this should improve Microsoft Edge compatibility
  • Added web browser compatibility template wizard #2761
  • Added a mechanism to dynamically detect Chromium and Firefox based browsers -- Note: the new mechanism can be disabled using 'DynamicImageDetection=program.exe,n'
Changed
  • Renamed 'DropAppContainerTokens=program.exe,n' to 'DropAppContainerToken=program.exe,n'
  • 'DropAppContainerToken=program.exe,y' can now be used in App Compartment boxes, however it is not recommended security-wise
  • The desktop security workaround used for Chrome, Firefox and Acrobat is now enabled by default, you cn disable it with "UseSbieDeskHack=n" -- Note: this should allow electron apps to run without 'SpecialImages=chrome,program.exe'
  • Disabled old token hacks, as with the new App Container token these seem to be no longer required -- Note: in case of issues with Microsoft Edge, Chrome, Firefox or Acrobat, they can be re-enabled using 'DeprecatedTokenHacks=y'
  • Updated Inno Setup to version 6.2.2 which also comes with a new installer icon
Fixed
  • Issue with global settings ini section editing
  • Fixed issue with 'UseRegDeleteV2=y' #2756
  • Autorun path now supports any length #2769 (thanks Sapour)
  • Recovery window: delete confirmation dialog is no longer shown when no file/folder is selected #2771 (thanks Sapour)
  • Fixed WeChat crash issue #2772
Removed
  • Removed obsolete workaround for maxthon.exe browser version 4

Sandboxie 1.8.1 / 5.63.1

Added
  • Added certificate protection #2722
Fixed
  • Fixed issue with finder search in trace log
  • Fixed issue with NT namespace virtualization #2701
  • Fixed issue with "run unsandboxed" #2710
  • Fixed issue with new box wizard #2729
  • Fixed issue with breakout processes and user-restricted sandboxes #2732
  • Fixed a couple of UI issues #2733
  • Fixed useless help button #2748

Sandboxie 1.8.0 / 5.63.0

Added
  • Run menu now supports folders, to be used by entering foldername1\foldername2\entryname in the name column of the UI
  • Added a tray indicator for pending updates
  • Added virtualization for CreateDirectoryObject(Ex) and OpenDirectoryObject (improves security, prevents name squatting) -- note: this can be disabled using 'NtNamespaceIsolation=n'
Changed
  • 'OpenProtectedStorage=y' has been replaced with a template
  • Moved all built-in access rules to a set of default templates
  • Moved WinInetCache control to a template OpenWinInetCache, 'CloseWinInetCache=y' is now obsolete
  • Added hook for CreateAppContainerToken, which should also improve compatibility with other apps #1926 -- note: Template_Edge_Fix is no longer required
  • Replaced a few icons
  • Moved the "Support" global settings page above the "Advanced Config" page and renamed it to "Support & Updates"
  • When dragging and dropping a file on the SandMan UI to run it, the currently selected box will be pre-selected in the box picker dialog
  • Improved access rule handling #2633
  • SbieCtrl now uses the new update format when checking for updates
  • Added prioritization of primary matches over auxiliary matches to rule specificity
Fixed
  • Added AppContainer support for Compartment type boxes
  • FIXED SECURITY ISSUE ID-22 NtCreateSectionEx was not filtered by the driver
  • Fixed issue starting services without a system token
  • Fixed issues with new file migration settings #2700
  • Fixed shell integration on ARM64 #2685
  • Fixed new issues with driver verifier #2708

Sandboxie

Versienummer 5.63.2 / 1.8.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Sandboxie
Download https://github.com/sandboxie-plus/Sandboxie/releases/tag/v1.8.2
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

01-04-2023 • 20:52

01-04-2023 • 20:52

5

Bron: Sandboxie

Sandboxie

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
5
5
4
0
0
1
Wijzig sortering
DaveCool 1 april 2023 21:27
Ik heb er geen verstand van, maar dit lijkt me wel interessant:
In hoeverre is een sandbox anders dan een VM (virtual machine)?
Wordt in een sandbox bijvoorbeeld geen enkele wijziging in het daadwerkelijke windows systeem uitgevoerd, wanneer je een programma in de sandbox installeert en draait?
Is een sandbox net zo veilig als een VM (in de zin dat er het daadwerkelijke OS onaangetast blijft)?
Anoniem: 1849202 @DaveCool1 april 2023 21:56
Hier voorbeeld video's Sandboxie vs Virussen/Malware waaronder ook Ransomware:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RywzEAhmyjE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SIPKOtUUFhg

Geen idee of het alles tegenhoudt, maar het doet zijn werk wat betreft een hoop goed. Je krijgt een folder genaamd Sandboxie en alles wat je in Sandboxie uitvoert komt daarin terecht.

Dus zaken die normaliter in bijvoorbeeld Appdata/Mijn documenten of elders terechtkomen, staat dan daarin, ook registeraanpassingen worden enkel in de Sandboxie doorgevoerd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 1849202 op 22 juli 2024 18:16]

Magic Power
@DaveCool1 april 2023 23:31
Het grote verschil is dat een VM Virtuele hardware heeft, en Sandboxie geeft directe toegang tot je hardware. Een VM moet je apart (incl apps) installeren, een Sandboxie draai je op je eigen PC met je eigen instellingen en apps.
beerse
@DaveCool3 april 2023 10:27
Het praktische verschil is dat je met een virtuele machine alles van de grond af aan moet opbouwen. Daarna kan je daar natuurlijk iets van een template van maken maar het blijft onafhankelijk. Met een sandbox heb je als basis je huidige machine, inclusief de huidige instellingen, configuratie en eventueel ook de gegevens.
pvrantwijk 3 april 2023 09:13
De Sandboxie Classic download triggert anti-virus:
Detected: Trojan:Win32/Wacatac.B!ml

Ik sla deze release even over...

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

