Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt als opensource aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. De releasenotes sinds versie 5.62.2 / 1.7.2 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Sandboxie 1.8.2 / 5.63.2 Added Reworked CreateAppContainerToken hook to return a restricted token for the issue #2762 -- Note: this behaviour can be disabled with 'FakeAppContainerToken=program.exe,n'

Enabled app container compatibility in App Compartment mode -- Note: this should improve Microsoft Edge compatibility

Added web browser compatibility template wizard #2761

Added a mechanism to dynamically detect Chromium and Firefox based browsers -- Note: the new mechanism can be disabled using 'DynamicImageDetection=program.exe,n' Changed Renamed 'DropAppContainerTokens=program.exe,n' to 'DropAppContainerToken=program.exe,n'

'DropAppContainerToken=program.exe,y' can now be used in App Compartment boxes, however it is not recommended security-wise

The desktop security workaround used for Chrome, Firefox and Acrobat is now enabled by default, you cn disable it with "UseSbieDeskHack=n" -- Note: this should allow electron apps to run without 'SpecialImages=chrome,program.exe'

Disabled old token hacks, as with the new App Container token these seem to be no longer required -- Note: in case of issues with Microsoft Edge, Chrome, Firefox or Acrobat, they can be re-enabled using 'DeprecatedTokenHacks=y'

Updated Inno Setup to version 6.2.2 which also comes with a new installer icon Fixed Issue with global settings ini section editing

Fixed issue with 'UseRegDeleteV2=y' #2756

Autorun path now supports any length #2769 (thanks Sapour)

Recovery window: delete confirmation dialog is no longer shown when no file/folder is selected #2771 (thanks Sapour)

Fixed WeChat crash issue #2772 Removed Removed obsolete workaround for maxthon.exe browser version 4 Sandboxie 1.8.1 / 5.63.1 Added Added certificate protection #2722 Fixed Fixed issue with finder search in trace log

Fixed issue with NT namespace virtualization #2701

Fixed issue with "run unsandboxed" #2710

Fixed issue with new box wizard #2729

Fixed issue with breakout processes and user-restricted sandboxes #2732

Fixed a couple of UI issues #2733

Fixed useless help button #2748 Sandboxie 1.8.0 / 5.63.0 Added Run menu now supports folders, to be used by entering foldername1\foldername2\entryname in the name column of the UI

Added a tray indicator for pending updates

Added virtualization for CreateDirectoryObject(Ex) and OpenDirectoryObject (improves security, prevents name squatting) -- note: this can be disabled using 'NtNamespaceIsolation=n' Changed 'OpenProtectedStorage=y' has been replaced with a template

Moved all built-in access rules to a set of default templates

Moved WinInetCache control to a template OpenWinInetCache, 'CloseWinInetCache=y' is now obsolete

Added hook for CreateAppContainerToken, which should also improve compatibility with other apps #1926 -- note: Template_Edge_Fix is no longer required

Replaced a few icons

Moved the "Support" global settings page above the "Advanced Config" page and renamed it to "Support & Updates"

When dragging and dropping a file on the SandMan UI to run it, the currently selected box will be pre-selected in the box picker dialog

Improved access rule handling #2633

SbieCtrl now uses the new update format when checking for updates

Added prioritization of primary matches over auxiliary matches to rule specificity Fixed Added AppContainer support for Compartment type boxes

FIXED SECURITY ISSUE ID-22 NtCreateSectionEx was not filtered by the driver

Fixed issue starting services without a system token

Fixed issues with new file migration settings #2700

Fixed shell integration on ARM64 #2685

Fixed new issues with driver verifier #2708