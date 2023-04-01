Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt als opensource aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. De releasenotes sinds versie 5.62.2 / 1.7.2 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
Sandboxie 1.8.2 / 5.63.2Added
Changed
- Reworked CreateAppContainerToken hook to return a restricted token for the issue #2762 -- Note: this behaviour can be disabled with 'FakeAppContainerToken=program.exe,n'
- Enabled app container compatibility in App Compartment mode -- Note: this should improve Microsoft Edge compatibility
- Added web browser compatibility template wizard #2761
- Added a mechanism to dynamically detect Chromium and Firefox based browsers -- Note: the new mechanism can be disabled using 'DynamicImageDetection=program.exe,n'
Fixed
- Renamed 'DropAppContainerTokens=program.exe,n' to 'DropAppContainerToken=program.exe,n'
- 'DropAppContainerToken=program.exe,y' can now be used in App Compartment boxes, however it is not recommended security-wise
- The desktop security workaround used for Chrome, Firefox and Acrobat is now enabled by default, you cn disable it with "UseSbieDeskHack=n" -- Note: this should allow electron apps to run without 'SpecialImages=chrome,program.exe'
- Disabled old token hacks, as with the new App Container token these seem to be no longer required -- Note: in case of issues with Microsoft Edge, Chrome, Firefox or Acrobat, they can be re-enabled using 'DeprecatedTokenHacks=y'
- Updated Inno Setup to version 6.2.2 which also comes with a new installer icon
Removed
- Issue with global settings ini section editing
- Fixed issue with 'UseRegDeleteV2=y' #2756
- Autorun path now supports any length #2769 (thanks Sapour)
- Recovery window: delete confirmation dialog is no longer shown when no file/folder is selected #2771 (thanks Sapour)
- Fixed WeChat crash issue #2772
- Removed obsolete workaround for maxthon.exe browser version 4
Sandboxie 1.8.1 / 5.63.1Added
Fixed
- Added certificate protection #2722
- Fixed issue with finder search in trace log
- Fixed issue with NT namespace virtualization #2701
- Fixed issue with "run unsandboxed" #2710
- Fixed issue with new box wizard #2729
- Fixed issue with breakout processes and user-restricted sandboxes #2732
- Fixed a couple of UI issues #2733
- Fixed useless help button #2748
Sandboxie 1.8.0 / 5.63.0Added
Changed
- Run menu now supports folders, to be used by entering foldername1\foldername2\entryname in the name column of the UI
- Added a tray indicator for pending updates
- Added virtualization for CreateDirectoryObject(Ex) and OpenDirectoryObject (improves security, prevents name squatting) -- note: this can be disabled using 'NtNamespaceIsolation=n'
Fixed
- 'OpenProtectedStorage=y' has been replaced with a template
- Moved all built-in access rules to a set of default templates
- Moved WinInetCache control to a template OpenWinInetCache, 'CloseWinInetCache=y' is now obsolete
- Added hook for CreateAppContainerToken, which should also improve compatibility with other apps #1926 -- note: Template_Edge_Fix is no longer required
- Replaced a few icons
- Moved the "Support" global settings page above the "Advanced Config" page and renamed it to "Support & Updates"
- When dragging and dropping a file on the SandMan UI to run it, the currently selected box will be pre-selected in the box picker dialog
- Improved access rule handling #2633
- SbieCtrl now uses the new update format when checking for updates
- Added prioritization of primary matches over auxiliary matches to rule specificity
- Added AppContainer support for Compartment type boxes
- FIXED SECURITY ISSUE ID-22 NtCreateSectionEx was not filtered by the driver
- Fixed issue starting services without a system token
- Fixed issues with new file migration settings #2700
- Fixed shell integration on ARM64 #2685
- Fixed new issues with driver verifier #2708