Er is met versienummer 8.5 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.886 titels, wat er vier meer zijn dan twee weken geleden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Bundled vkd3d upgraded to version 1.7.

Better error reporting in the IDL compiler.

Support for shared Wow64 Classes registry key.

More cleanups in IME support.

Support for configuring a WinRT dark theme. Bugs fixed in 8.5 (total 21): #44547: Deus Ex: invisible War v1.2 crashes when using the hotkey to quickload a saved game

#46562: Notepad++ 7.6.3 crashes when searching twice and first time found results

#47326: Fair Strike fails to map joystick due to IDirectInputDevice8 SetActionMap being a semi-stub.

#53704: Bible Black ~La Noche de Walpurgis~ won't start

#53794: Sins of the Solar Empire Rebellion (Gog 1.975.1) crashes on unimplemented function concrt140.dll.?_CheckTaskCollection@_UnrealizedChore@details@Concurrency@@IAEXXZ

#53981: Chromium broken sandbox due to GetSecurityInfo giving access denied

#54560: mscoree:mscoree - test_loadpaths_execute() sometimes gets directory creation errors

#54618: VARA FM crashes on unimplemented function pdh.dll.PdhVbGetDoubleCounterValue

#54640: Treecomp listviews and possibly other widgets are not drawn

#54675: Chocolatey OpenSSH installer fails

#54679: Conspiracy's Clean Slate 64K demo crashes due to HLSL shader compilation failure

#54687: LibreVR Revive fails to run (CertGetNameStringW with dwType=CERT_NAME_ATTR_TYPE and pvTypePara missing additional fallbacks)

#54691: reg.exe:copy, reg.exe:delete, reg.exe:export, reg.exe:import & reg.exe:query (+32-bit reg.exe:add) - The 64-bit tests fail due to ERROR_ACCESS_DENIED errors in Wine

#54701: Ultimate Race Pro crashes after intro movies

#54702: ldp.exe crashes when attempting to add, delete, modify, or compare an entry without a name

#54707: adsldp:ldap - test_DirectorySearch() fails on Windows and Linux

#54710: imm32:imm32 - test_ImmEscape() fails in the Korean locale on Windows

#54711: imm32:imm32 - test_ImmGetProperty() fails in the Korean locale on Windows

#54724: LDAP bind over SSL to a server and port that do not support SSL hangs forever

#54727: LDAP Explorer (LEX) throws an exception when attempting to connect over SSL

#54729: wine build fails with bison 3.0.5