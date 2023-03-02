De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.5.1 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. In versie 7.5 is onder meer de donkere modus verbeterd, hebben de iconen een opfrisbeurt gekregen, kan in het startscherm nu op documenttype worden gefilterd en kunnen op macOS de lettertypes nu worden geïntegreerd. Meer informatie is in de releasenotes te vinden. Versie 7.5.1 is verder een bugfixuitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 92 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:

Changes in version 7.5.1 RC1: ofz#55499 output buffer has to at least be the same size as input buffer

ofz#55751 check that level is valid

ofz#555520 check level is < MAX_OUTLINE_LEVEL

tdf#45147 right-to-left words appear in the wrong order in the CSV import dialog

tdf#45854 ODF database mime-type confusion

tdf#114973 Ctrl + A and Select All don't work when paragraph at the start or end of document body is hidden

+ and Select All don't work when paragraph at the start or end of document body is hidden tdf#130782 docx alt text for charts not shown if document has been edited in Word

tdf#131386 Hidden linebreaks are ignored on creating pdf from rtf document

tdf#135938 Highlighted cross-reference is not displayed in dialog "Name" entry

tdf#141684 Groupedbar Compact changes when cursor is in table

tdf#147122 Different behavior in basic LO 6.x and 7.2.4.1 (calc)

tdf#147342 [macOS] UI Scale not working on non HighDPI external display when using Skia and a laptop with Retina display (HighDPI)

tdf#147740 Lower icons disappear in groupedbar compact user interface

tdf#148000 FILEOPEN PPTX: curved text doesn't line break properly and becomes too wide

tdf#148085 About dialog hyperlinks look bad (invisible / have no contrast) in dark mode on Windows

tdf#148360 FILEOPEN: Incorrect indent of first line

tdf#148952 Filesave DOCX: Alt Text field of image is lost on open in LO and in MSO

tdf#149412 Incorrect/unexpected click+drag behavior in animations list (gtk3)

tdf#150197 number lost (after assigning numbering to style) when exporting to DOCX

tdf#150806 FILESAVE: Image duplicates / aspect ratio changes after ODT save (track changes involved)

tdf#151627 Skia rendering (both Vulkan and raster) artifacts in the sd slidesorter, crashes with Vulkan

tdf#151682 Calc: Editing area in Formula bar appears cropped

tdf#152073 Glitch rendering line numbers in Basic IDE editor (kf5 only)

tdf#152404 Crash in Writer when using Japanese Hiragana input method and shortcut Ctrl + Alt + C to insert a new comment while there is uncommitted text

+ + to insert a new comment while there is uncommitted text tdf#152486 macOS: Dark Mode: Release notes button unreadable

tdf#152493 FILESAVE WebDAV upload (updating an existing remote file) fails with LO 7.4 (i.e. with libcurl), and no workaround any more (-with-webdav=neon)

tdf#152541 Thin, gray vertical line (field) before all headings after inserting Table of Contents

tdf#152559 Skia - LibreOffice Draw crashed when I zoom in the view of a diagram

tdf#152637 macOS: dark mode: calc: Format Cells: example text black on dark background

tdf#152642 Headings in DeepL and LanguageTool settings pages jump around as you flick through them due to them not following the HIG

tdf#152669 Some ruled lines in the table are not set in cases other than "Left-to-Right(Horizontal)".

tdf#152703 Skia - resizing StartCenter window with mouse leaves black undrawn areas until mouse button released

tdf#152722 NatNum12 number format (spell out): add/delete decimal places is loosing format

tdf#152726 Pasting Selection to Sheet as BMP Image, Text of Button is getting bigger.

tdf#152738 LO75RC1: Automatic spell-check not underlining misspelled words; dialog doesn't use paragraph's language

tdf#152774 MATCH and HLOOKUP/VLOOKUP return incorrect result when searching for a string in a mixed numeric/string matrix

tdf#152872 Layout: Hidden paragraph end separates paragraphs in print mode

tdf#152884 FILEOPEN DOCX character transparency is not set in case of theme colors

tdf#152921 Sidebar deck is shown as "selected active" when closing with grey cross

tdf#152952 FILEOPEN RTF Hyperlinks text is hyphenated

tdf#152961 UI frozen on opening ODT, stuck on legacy.tools lngprophelp.cxx warning

tdf#152964 Crash on undo deletion of table with track changes enabled

tdf#152989 XLSX: After editing the embedded object, the rectangle size is incorrect

tdf#152991 PPTX: In Impress after editing the embedded object, the rectangle size is incorrect

tdf#152994 Daily Screenshot Build failure

tdf#153000 FILEOPEN DOCX file types MSO_SPT=25 to 31 are wrongly rendered

tdf#153006 Report Builder: Format for inserting Date and Time changed to "week of the year" and "timestamp" (Linux)

tdf#153036 FILEOPEN PPTX resized connector broken

tdf#153039 (LO 7.4) Multiple bugs while submitting XML from XForms document

tdf#153045 FILEOPEN: DOCX: incorrect height of row in table

tdf#153046 FILEOPEN: RTF: Text is aligned incorrectly

tdf#153047 PDF Export: default text in content control is gone

tdf#153078 Whole section of Groupedbar Compact UI disappear

tdf#153082 FILEOPEN DOCX List separator not considered with TOC using custom styles

tdf#153083 FILEOPEN DOCX Localized style name not merged in TOC settings, unlike in Navigator style list

tdf#153088 Dark Mode: Calc: Format Cells > Font + Font Effects sample text should be white

tdf#153090 FILEOPEN DOCX TOF incorrect when based on para style instead of category

tdf#153091 Pasting from nedit (on Linux) not working.

tdf#153092 text is missing inside and right side of image on docx on page 2

tdf#153094 FILESAVE: DOC: Wrong height in table after RT in MSO

tdf#153096 Manage Changes dialog columns broken for cell content changes

tdf#153104 List numbering restarts at 1 in Word after a specific DOCX roundtrip

tdf#153128 Tiny first line in a DOCX is imported with large height

tdf#153136 Lines with spaces have wrong height in DOCX

tdf#153185 The linked ole object disappears after export

tdf#153203 FILESAVE DOCX Chart objects accessible description not saved

tdf#153220 CRASH: Clicking on Border and background after undoing header insertion

tdf#153235 Layout is broken after a macro until update/save-and-reload

tdf#153258 FILEOPEN DOCX VML some WordArt is not detected as Fontwork and thus shrinks to nominal text size

tdf#153260 FILESAVE DOCX VML write trim=t for Fontwork shapes

tdf#153272 Writer Macro Find with certain Search Attributes performs Replacement.

tdf#153273 Scroll bar not in dark mode when system dark mode enabled

tdf#153287 Dark mode: Combo box and Edit box look and feel inconsistent on Windows

tdf#153304 Changing as-char object properties via UNO API behaves wrong

tdf#153319 Crash in: SwFrame::GetPhyPageNum() const or SwFrame::ImplFindPageFrame() shortly after opening ODT

tdf#153321 Notebook Bar (MUFFIN) separator color inconsistent in dark mode

tdf#153341 Copied HTML text which uses the alpha channel is pasted either without it (when rgb(r g b / a) notation is used) or without any color (when rgba(r, g, b, a) notation is used)

tdf#153353 When switching between freedesktop light and dark mode, Calc's formula bar text entry has leftover colors from the previous theme

tdf#153376 Too Much Line Spacing for Font KJV1611

tdf#153423 Formatting: AutoCorrect numbered lists incorrectly starts list with 10

tdf#153434 crash clicking on "tools -> macro -> manage macro -> basic -> new"

tdf#153436 Arabic spell checking is not available with macOS Spell Checker

tdf#153438 LiberaOffice Draw Portable: "Replace" button is not active in Tools->Color Replacer Changes in version 7.5.1 RC2: tdf#123139 Reading XLSX format ignores horizontal alignment (generated with Apache POI Java library)

tdf#132714 Crash when icon deleting table-row used for diagram generation.

tdf#139934 FILEOPEN: Date is shown as an integer

tdf#150380 Calc crash when clicking on the title of the Border Color toolbar popdown

tdf#153229 [RFE] Please provide a user preference to disable inheriting the system UI theme

tdf#153244 Insert - Caption - Options - Separator does not work (resets to previous values)

tdf#153566 Windows Dark mode: toolbar context menus have light-on-light header

tdf#153622 Crash in: SvListView::SelectListEntry(SvTreeListEntry *,bool)

tdf#153724 A macro which is executed in older versions but not in newer versions.