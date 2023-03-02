Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.76

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.76.0 uitgebracht en hoewel het al maart is, wordt deze versie als de februari uitgave aangeboden. Uitgebreide informatie over deze release is op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de aankondiging:

February 2023 (version 1.76)

Welcome to the February 2023 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:

If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.

Visual Studio Code

Versienummer 1.76
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 02-03-2023 10:59
10 • submitter: Anonymoussaurus

02-03-2023 • 10:59

10

Submitter: Anonymoussaurus

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

05-08 Visual Studio Code 1.132.0 3
29-07 Visual Studio Code 1.131.0 5
23-07 Visual Studio Code 1.130.0 0
16-07 Visual Studio Code 1.129.0 5
25-06 Visual Studio Code 1.126.0 15
18-06 Visual Studio Code 1.125.0 8
10-06 Visual Studio Code 1.124.0 11
05-06 Visual Studio Code 1.123.0 2
29-05 Visual Studio Code 1.122.1 0
20-05 Visual Studio Code 1.121.0 9
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Ronnie N 2 maart 2023 11:27
Een tijd geleden ben ik overgestapt van aparte programma's naar alles in VS Code.
Heb mijn notitie archief (Dendron extensie), LaTeX ide (LaTeX-Workshop) en mijn R ide (R extension) allemaal weten te integreren in 1 programma, werkt zeer prettig.
haling @Ronnie N2 maart 2023 12:44
Ik ben hetzelfde aan het doen, maar dan helemaal anders in Helix. Ik merkte dat de meeste editors mij te veel keuze-stress gaven en van de 1000-den features ik er maar een paar gebruikte.

Helix geeft mij rust. En als bonus werkt het ook op iedere omgeving; van VPS tot lokale server tot mijn eigen systeem.
Ronnie N @haling2 maart 2023 16:00
Dat ziet er zeer interessant uit! De "uitvinding" van "languageserver" maakt echt veel mogelijk.
Wraldpyk 2 maart 2023 11:29
Profiles is zeer handig! Kunnen switchen van plugins in verschillende contexten is nice!
Hayertjez 2 maart 2023 12:54
Top, ik ben erg blij met de Pytest Fixture support!
pgerrits 2 maart 2023 15:29
Het werken met Docker blijft voor mij de enige reden om niet volledig over te stappen naar VSCode. Als je lokaal ontwikkelt met docker/docker-compose blijft het gedoe om bijvoorbeeld te debuggen in de docker container.

Ja het werkt, ja het is te regelen, maar het zo gedoe om het werkende te krijgen plus bij het minste geringste alweer niet werkende. JetBrains IDE's doen dit gewoon met 1 druk op de knop.
Akamatsu 2 maart 2023 11:35
Voor mensen die de microsoft build van Visual Studio Code niet vertrouwen, is er: VS Codium https://vscodium.com/ voor wie Microsoft niet helemaal vertrouwt bij het aanbieden van binaries ;)
Loller1
@Akamatsu2 maart 2023 12:05
"Ik vertrouw dit bedrijf niet dat door iedereen in de gate gehouden wordt maar wel deze ene onbekende ontwikkelaar waar niemand naar omkijkt."
haling @Loller12 maart 2023 12:41
20k sterren op Github; ik denk dat "die ene ontwikkelaar" best wel goed in de gaten wordt gehouden.

En bij zijn builds is de telemetrie van MS verwijderd, dus het heeft meerdere voordelen.
beerse @Akamatsu3 maart 2023 11:04
Mooie lijst van 'automatische' installatie mogelijkheden :) Dat maakt het leven misschien wel makkelijker dan vsc zelf :+

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