Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.76.0 uitgebracht en hoewel het al maart is, wordt deze versie als de februari uitgave aangeboden. Uitgebreide informatie over deze release is op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de aankondiging:
February 2023 (version 1.76)
Welcome to the February 2023 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:
- Profiles - Active profile badge, quickly switch profiles via the Command Palette.
- Accessibility improvements - New audio cues, improved terminal screen reader mode.
- Moveable Explorer view - Place the Explorer in the secondary side bar or a panel.
- Notebook kernel MRU list - Find and select recently used notebook kernels.
- Markdown header link suggestions - Easily link to headers in files across your workspace.
- Remote Development usability - New keyboard shortcut, streamlined remote options list.
- New Git/GitHub topics - Articles for beginner and advanced Git source control users.
- Improved Marketplace search - Better results for multi-word queries.
- Jupyter IPyWidgets 8 support - Use the latest IPyWidgets version in your Jupyter notebooks.
- Python pytest IntelliSense - Completions for pytest fixtures and parameterized arguments.
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.