Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt als opensource aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. De releasenotes sinds versie 5.61.2 / 1.6.2 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
Sandboxie 1.7.2 / 5.62.2Changed
Fixed
- Reorganized box options once more, the old box layout is default again
- SBIE2227 indicating volume without 8.3 name support is now disabled by default -- Note: you can use "EnableVerboseChecks=y" to re-enable this check
- Fixed delete v1/v2 display now respecting global presets
- Avoid blocking the Explorer when dragging #2660
- Fixed issue with QtSingleApp #2659
- Fixed updater sometimes failing to create a temporary directory #2615
- Fixed issue with snapshot removal #2663
- Fixed issue with symbolic links #2606
- Fixed issues with app container-based isolation, app container tokens are now dropped by default -- Note: this behaviour can be disabled with 'DropAppContainerTokens=program.exe,n'
Sandboxie 1.7.1 / 5.62.1Added
Changed
- Added option to create a new sandbox to run from the box picker dialog
- Added sandbox creation wizard (not available in Vintage View mode)
- Added ability to open all COM classes #2448 -- Note: use OpenClsid={00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000} to open all
- The SandMan UI now indicates if a sandboxed process has an elevated (admin) or system token
- DropAdminRights can now be configured per process #2293
- Added self-removing boxes #1936
- Added Ctrl+F search filter to the box picker dialog, this allows for quickly finding a particular box
- Added menu options to edit the Templates.ini and the Sandboxie-Plus.ini
Fixed
- Refactored network blocking code in driver
- Box options now show the expanded paths where appropriate
- Made new box option layout the default (can be changed in appearance settings)
- Fixed BlockNetworkFiles=y not working together with RestrictDevices=y #2629
- Fixed SandMan crash issue introduced in 1.7.0
- Fixed trace log filter being case-sensitive
- Fixed performance issues with Delete V2
- Fixed issue with NtQueryDirectoryFile data alignment #2443
- Fixed issue with Microsoft Edge 111 dev build #2631
- Fixed issue with mio sockets #2617
- Fixed issue with run menu entries created from the options/settings window #2610
- Fixed issues with the start menu when using snapshots #2589
Sandboxie 1.7.0 / 5.62.0Added
Changed
- Added OnFileRecovery trigger allowing to check files before recovering them #2202
- Added more presets to sandbox options -- Note: these can only be changed when the box is empty
- Added new file migration option page with additional settings
- Added SBIE2113/SBIE2114/SBIE2115 message to indicate when files are not migrated due to presets
Fixed
- Moved SeparateUserFolders checkbox from global settings to per box options
- Resolved SbieDll.dll incompatibility with shadow stack and enabled /CETCOMPAT for SbieDll.dll #2559
- Added missing registry hooks to improve compatibility with newer applications
- Fixed permission issue with registry entries in privacy mode boxes