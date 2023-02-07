Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt als opensource aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. De releasenotes sinds versie 5.61.2 / 1.6.2 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Sandboxie 1.7.2 / 5.62.2 Changed Reorganized box options once more, the old box layout is default again

SBIE2227 indicating volume without 8.3 name support is now disabled by default -- Note: you can use "EnableVerboseChecks=y" to re-enable this check Fixed Fixed delete v1/v2 display now respecting global presets

Avoid blocking the Explorer when dragging #2660

Fixed issue with QtSingleApp #2659

Fixed updater sometimes failing to create a temporary directory #2615

Fixed issue with snapshot removal #2663

Fixed issue with symbolic links #2606

Fixed issues with app container-based isolation, app container tokens are now dropped by default -- Note: this behaviour can be disabled with 'DropAppContainerTokens=program.exe,n' Sandboxie 1.7.1 / 5.62.1 Added Added option to create a new sandbox to run from the box picker dialog

Added sandbox creation wizard (not available in Vintage View mode)

Added ability to open all COM classes #2448 -- Note: use OpenClsid={00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000} to open all

The SandMan UI now indicates if a sandboxed process has an elevated (admin) or system token

DropAdminRights can now be configured per process #2293

Added self-removing boxes #1936

Added Ctrl+F search filter to the box picker dialog, this allows for quickly finding a particular box

Added menu options to edit the Templates.ini and the Sandboxie-Plus.ini Changed Refactored network blocking code in driver

Box options now show the expanded paths where appropriate

Made new box option layout the default (can be changed in appearance settings) Fixed Fixed BlockNetworkFiles=y not working together with RestrictDevices=y #2629

Fixed SandMan crash issue introduced in 1.7.0

Fixed trace log filter being case-sensitive

Fixed performance issues with Delete V2

Fixed issue with NtQueryDirectoryFile data alignment #2443

Fixed issue with Microsoft Edge 111 dev build #2631

Fixed issue with mio sockets #2617

Fixed issue with run menu entries created from the options/settings window #2610

Fixed issues with the start menu when using snapshots #2589 Sandboxie 1.7.0 / 5.62.0 Added Added OnFileRecovery trigger allowing to check files before recovering them #2202

Added more presets to sandbox options -- Note: these can only be changed when the box is empty

Added new file migration option page with additional settings

Added SBIE2113/SBIE2114/SBIE2115 message to indicate when files are not migrated due to presets Changed Moved SeparateUserFolders checkbox from global settings to per box options Fixed Resolved SbieDll.dll incompatibility with shadow stack and enabled /CETCOMPAT for SbieDll.dll #2559

Added missing registry hooks to improve compatibility with newer applications

Fixed permission issue with registry entries in privacy mode boxes