Software-update: Sandboxie Plus 5.62.2 / 1.7.2

Sandboxie logo (79 pix) Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt als opensource aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. De releasenotes sinds versie 5.61.2 / 1.6.2 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Sandboxie 1.7.2 / 5.62.2

Changed
  • Reorganized box options once more, the old box layout is default again
  • SBIE2227 indicating volume without 8.3 name support is now disabled by default -- Note: you can use "EnableVerboseChecks=y" to re-enable this check
Fixed
  • Fixed delete v1/v2 display now respecting global presets
  • Avoid blocking the Explorer when dragging #2660
  • Fixed issue with QtSingleApp #2659
  • Fixed updater sometimes failing to create a temporary directory #2615
  • Fixed issue with snapshot removal #2663
  • Fixed issue with symbolic links #2606
  • Fixed issues with app container-based isolation, app container tokens are now dropped by default -- Note: this behaviour can be disabled with 'DropAppContainerTokens=program.exe,n'

Sandboxie 1.7.1 / 5.62.1

Added
  • Added option to create a new sandbox to run from the box picker dialog
  • Added sandbox creation wizard (not available in Vintage View mode)
  • Added ability to open all COM classes #2448 -- Note: use OpenClsid={00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000} to open all
  • The SandMan UI now indicates if a sandboxed process has an elevated (admin) or system token
  • DropAdminRights can now be configured per process #2293
  • Added self-removing boxes #1936
  • Added Ctrl+F search filter to the box picker dialog, this allows for quickly finding a particular box
  • Added menu options to edit the Templates.ini and the Sandboxie-Plus.ini
Changed
  • Refactored network blocking code in driver
  • Box options now show the expanded paths where appropriate
  • Made new box option layout the default (can be changed in appearance settings)
Fixed
  • Fixed BlockNetworkFiles=y not working together with RestrictDevices=y #2629
  • Fixed SandMan crash issue introduced in 1.7.0
  • Fixed trace log filter being case-sensitive
  • Fixed performance issues with Delete V2
  • Fixed issue with NtQueryDirectoryFile data alignment #2443
  • Fixed issue with Microsoft Edge 111 dev build #2631
  • Fixed issue with mio sockets #2617
  • Fixed issue with run menu entries created from the options/settings window #2610
  • Fixed issues with the start menu when using snapshots #2589

Sandboxie 1.7.0 / 5.62.0

Added
  • Added OnFileRecovery trigger allowing to check files before recovering them #2202
  • Added more presets to sandbox options -- Note: these can only be changed when the box is empty
  • Added new file migration option page with additional settings
  • Added SBIE2113/SBIE2114/SBIE2115 message to indicate when files are not migrated due to presets
Changed
  • Moved SeparateUserFolders checkbox from global settings to per box options
Fixed
  • Resolved SbieDll.dll incompatibility with shadow stack and enabled /CETCOMPAT for SbieDll.dll #2559
  • Added missing registry hooks to improve compatibility with newer applications
  • Fixed permission issue with registry entries in privacy mode boxes

Sandboxie

Versienummer 5.62.2 / 1.7.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Sandboxie
Download https://github.com/sandboxie-plus/Sandboxie/releases/tag/v1.7.2
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 07-02-2023 07:26
9 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

07-02-2023 • 07:26

9

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Sandboxie

Sandboxie

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
Reacties (9)

9
9
3
0
0
0
HermaHemie 7 februari 2023 08:20
Je zou toch hopen dat het grootste OS in de wereld, waar je ook nog eens voor moet betalen, zoiets wel ingebakken zou hebben.
ActualPlayer @HermaHemie7 februari 2023 08:21
Dat hebben ze ook, Windows Sandbox.
HermaHemie @ActualPlayer7 februari 2023 08:26
Moet je wel moeite voor doen, je zou hopen dat alles bij default sandboxed zou zijn, wel zo veilig voor een OS wat zich verkoopt als veilig.
Tadango @HermaHemie7 februari 2023 09:27
Alles sandboxed is ook geen optie aangezien je ook graag wilt dat applicaties integreren met anderen en het OS zelf.
xfj @HermaHemie7 februari 2023 09:44
Dan haal je je laptop niet uit de Windows S modus, blijft alles lekker veilig en Microsoft is blij met je. Maar niet iedereen wil of kan in die omgeving werken.
fre0n @HermaHemie7 februari 2023 10:09
Linux heeft KVM ingebouwd dus in feite IS er een soort sandbox ingebouwd.

Maar je bedoelt natuurlijk windows (het sinds 2017 op 1 na grootste OS van de wereld) . Ook dat heeft iets soortgelijks ingebouwd maar het mist wel de config vrijheid per sandbox en het aanmaken van profiles per executable wat sandboxie biedt
HermaHemie @fre0n7 februari 2023 11:16
Ik zei duidelijk betaald ;)

En denk niet dat redhat de meest gebruikte distributie is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door HermaHemie op 22 juli 2024 18:33]

fre0n @HermaHemie7 februari 2023 16:16
Misschien niet, maar android wel ;-)
HermaHemie @fre0n8 februari 2023 07:48
Welke ook gratis is.

https://source.android.com/

Het heet niet voor niets AOSP (Android opensource project).

