Malwarebytes heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Features and improvements Smart Scan - We just changed the game for scheduled scans with Smart Scan! The Smart Scan option now allows a scheduled scan to start only if the computer is in an idle state. Limiting scheduled scans to start only during idle time will provide a significant performance improvement as the default nightly scheduled scan (that is typically skipped because the device is usually powered off at night) will no longer kickoff when the computer is first started and hog resources that are needed for the task at hand. Smart Scan is on by default for all new scheduled scans.

Scan reminder for new downloads - Our Free product is now even more amazing with new logic that reminds you to scan when we find new files in the download folder. While this isn’t a substitute for Real-Time Protection, it helps build better security habits.

Security Advisor: Check startup apps - Assists you in optimizing your computer performance by helping to find apps that have a high impact on Windows startup. Notify for new issues - Updated the display logic so that these notifications no longer auto-dismiss.

New background - Malwarebytes has a fresh new look thank to the newly added Clean Sky background. Now users can choose between three great backgrounds to personalize Malwarebytes.

Improved error handling for update issues

Minor performance improvements

Added translations for new UI flows Issues fixed Missing scan details on Scheduled Scans page

Button displays incorrectly in Dark mode

Global stats not populating on Real-Time Protection page